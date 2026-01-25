Prince Harry & Meghan attended the Sundance premiere of ‘Cookie Queens’

Surprise, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the Sundance Film Festival this weekend! They attended the Sundance premiere of Cookie Queens, a documentary about Girl Scouts and their cookie sales. Harry and Meghan signed on as executive producers for the doc last year, and it’s widely assumed that Netflix will purchase this documentary for streaming. When the announcement came late last year, it was actually widely rumored that the Sussexes would attend Sundance this year, so I’m glad they went!
Harry and Meghan happily posed with the filmmakers, including director Alysa Nahmias. They spoke to and posed with Robert Redford’s daughter Amy, who is running the first festival since her father’s passing last year. Sundance always gets some A-listers, but I imagine the Sussexes’ presence in Park City created quite a buzz. Good for them – I hope they networked and found some up-and-coming creatives they will work with in the future.
According to Meghan-fashion watchers, Meghan wore her Mother ‘Runaway’ bootcut jeans. I love a bootcut and I always hope that bootcuts come back into style in a big way. Her cropped sweater is cute too. In some of these pics, Meg wore an Anine Bing Hunter coat… which looks like a bathrobe, but I get it, it’s a very popular rich-lady style.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
So nice to see them at this Sundance film festival!! Hope they made some new connections for the future. Love bootcut jeans they are the only ones I wear.
Glad to see them promoting their Archewell productions projects. The pictures with the young girl scouts are full of joy and mutual admiration. Meghan is always at her best with the youth.
I love seeing them out working. Harry just towers over everyone and Meghan glows. They just seem like they’d be so chill to hang out with! (It’s also always so astonishing to me that Harry lives in 2026 while the left behinds live in the 19th century.)
Having Meghan as the partner who dragged him out of that institution, after Harry had already started making a few tentative steps on his own (army, Sentebale, Invictus), is what made him fully committed to the presence.
And both of them showing up to Sundance is worth a big part of an advertising budget that small productions like Cookie Queens don’t have.
I think that was Diana’s challenge too. Even though she grew up sheltered in an archaic world where girls were sent to finishing school and planned for nothing but marriage in life, she was a resident of the modern world, surrounded by ancient artifacts posing as humans. She seems so large and ever present, it’s easy to forget how young she was when she died. Just imagine what might have been.
The movie sounds really interesting. It also follows a group of formerly incarcerated women that make the Girl Scout cookies. I’m looking forward to seeing it. Harry and Meghan look really good.
Go on Harry, shave it all off and commit to the bald. Own the bald.
Right?! A la Jason Statham but keep the ginger beard. 🔥 🦊
This doc sounds very cute and sweet and very Meghan.
I hope that Netflix picks this up, I definitely want to watch it! This project is so Meghan, from her background as a Girl Scout to her current support of female founders and being a female founder herself.
I think the only appropriate way to watch this is with a box of thin mints!
Samoas for me!
I am so glad to see them finally promoting one of their Archewell productions. This project is such an authentic fit for Meghan. Speaking of fit, Meghan looks great in all black.
I don’t know if it were them or lack of Netflix support but it’s been a waste not to promote their work. They had to bear all the criticisms re ratings. I thought Netflix did them no favors in this regard. Imagine a red carpet for the Polo series with all the hot cast. Imagine a photo call with the Masaka Kids. Quel dommage!
So I hope the documentary gets theatrical release before the eventual Netflix deal.
She is such a great hugger, it is lovely seeing her rapport with the girls here, she is such a good role model.
Amy Redford has her fathers features exactly…never a bad thing
Geez she has great skin
It sounds like a good documentary and looks like they had fun. Nice to see something positive in the news and Meghan will wear a big coat when she gets some cold weather. Meghan was speaking with the director about the film and the reporter tried to make it personal about Lilibet joining the scouts and she smoothly deflected the question to include the director and focus in the film. Always professional and on point.
This film seems delightful and wholesome. In this hellish timelines, it’s nice to see a sweet project like this.
Also Mother jeans are super comfy. They are pretty pricey but they are such good quality. Meghan has such good tatste in brands.
I cannot wait to watch this movie!
Boot cuts have been back for like 5 years…