Prince Harry & Meghan attended the Sundance premiere of ‘Cookie Queens’

Surprise, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the Sundance Film Festival this weekend! They attended the Sundance premiere of Cookie Queens, a documentary about Girl Scouts and their cookie sales. Harry and Meghan signed on as executive producers for the doc last year, and it’s widely assumed that Netflix will purchase this documentary for streaming. When the announcement came late last year, it was actually widely rumored that the Sussexes would attend Sundance this year, so I’m glad they went!

Harry and Meghan happily posed with the filmmakers, including director Alysa Nahmias. They spoke to and posed with Robert Redford’s daughter Amy, who is running the first festival since her father’s passing last year. Sundance always gets some A-listers, but I imagine the Sussexes’ presence in Park City created quite a buzz. Good for them – I hope they networked and found some up-and-coming creatives they will work with in the future.

According to Meghan-fashion watchers, Meghan wore her Mother ‘Runaway’ bootcut jeans. I love a bootcut and I always hope that bootcuts come back into style in a big way. Her cropped sweater is cute too. In some of these pics, Meg wore an Anine Bing Hunter coat… which looks like a bathrobe, but I get it, it’s a very popular rich-lady style.

