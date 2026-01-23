“Everyone’s celebrating Delroy Lindo’s first Oscar nomination” links

Delroy Lindo received his first Oscar nomination after 50 years of stellar work in Hollywood. I honestly think he might be the favorite in supporting-actor now, although I could make a similar case for Stellan Skarsgard, who is also a first-time nominee. [Pajiba]
How he wasn’t nominated for Cider House Rules I’ll never understand. I know Michael Caine was excellent in that movie, but I swear I still think of Arthur Rose and what he did to his daughter every time I see Delroy Lindo.
So when a performance sticks with you for that long…yeah he’s overdue for an Oscar.
I’m still stunned he wasn’t nominated for Da 5 Bloods. I couldn’t keep my eyes off him.
@Paisley25 Da 5 Bloods is a great film and Lindo is terrific in it. But, as others have said, he is great in everything. Always a joy to see a talented veteran getting his flowers.
I hope we get coverage of the sports podcast girls saying they found Aaron Rodger’s wife and she’s a real person 😂. Maybe by Monday there’ll be some kind of confirmation
Delroy & Michael need to win this. Marty supreme is nowhere near as good as sinners.
Love Delroy’s jacket. So original and memorable.
I’d be happy to see Delroy get the win.
Why would I click on a story labeled “This is horrific”? But I did. When a child dies from parental neglect, that’s murder, is it not? I’ve been on a jury, and I know that it’s not about common sense or human emotion. You have to weigh the legal arguments presented in court. But mygawd.
When we see Deloy Lindo’s name in the opening credits of anything, you know you’ll see some quality work. He’s long overdue.