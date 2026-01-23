“Everyone’s celebrating Delroy Lindo’s first Oscar nomination” links
Delroy Lindo received his first Oscar nomination after 50 years of stellar work in Hollywood. I honestly think he might be the favorite in supporting-actor now, although I could make a similar case for Stellan Skarsgard, who is also a first-time nominee. [Pajiba]
Jaime King’s new husband filed for divorce, and no one even knew that they got married. Apparently, the marriage was only seven months long? [Just Jared]
Breaking down the Victoria Beckham-dance rumors. [LaineyGossip]
More info about this year’s Oscar nominations. [Socialite Life]
My nemesis Laura Dern wore an ugly dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jane Fonda on America’s descent into authoritarianism. [OMG Blog]
Rihanna wore Givenchy. [RCFA]
Dermott Mulroney said “no mas” to Chicago Fire. [Seriously OMG]
This story is horrific. [Starcasm]
Kate Hudson is riding high with Song Sung Blue. [Hollywood Life]
International parenting practices which might shock Americans. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Becks1 says:
    January 23, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    How he wasn’t nominated for Cider House Rules I’ll never understand. I know Michael Caine was excellent in that movie, but I swear I still think of Arthur Rose and what he did to his daughter every time I see Delroy Lindo.

    So when a performance sticks with you for that long…yeah he’s overdue for an Oscar.

    • Paisley25 says:
      January 23, 2026 at 4:05 pm

      I’m still stunned he wasn’t nominated for Da 5 Bloods. I couldn’t keep my eyes off him.

      • Aimee says:
        January 23, 2026 at 8:48 pm

        @Paisley25 Da 5 Bloods is a great film and Lindo is terrific in it. But, as others have said, he is great in everything. Always a joy to see a talented veteran getting his flowers.

  2. Lucy says:
    January 23, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    I hope we get coverage of the sports podcast girls saying they found Aaron Rodger’s wife and she’s a real person 😂. Maybe by Monday there’ll be some kind of confirmation

  3. Nieve says:
    January 23, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    Delroy & Michael need to win this. Marty supreme is nowhere near as good as sinners.

  4. WaterDragon says:
    January 23, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    Love Delroy’s jacket. So original and memorable.

  5. jais says:
    January 23, 2026 at 2:36 pm

    I’d be happy to see Delroy get the win.

  6. mightymolly says:
    January 23, 2026 at 5:48 pm

    Why would I click on a story labeled “This is horrific”? But I did. When a child dies from parental neglect, that’s murder, is it not? I’ve been on a jury, and I know that it’s not about common sense or human emotion. You have to weigh the legal arguments presented in court. But mygawd.

  7. Eliza says:
    January 23, 2026 at 6:48 pm

    When we see Deloy Lindo’s name in the opening credits of anything, you know you’ll see some quality work. He’s long overdue.

