The Beckhams worry about the prenup Brooklyn Beckham signed with Nicola

A lot of new commenters have been joining in on the gossip about Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. First of all, welcome! Second of all, there’s some kind of odd talking point where it’s like “how dare you even suggest that Brooklyn and Nicola’s situation is any way comparable to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Let me say this… it’s not that I think Brooklyn and Nicola are the same as Harry and Meghan, or that their situations are the same. It’s that I can plainly see David and Victoria using the British media/tabloids in a very similar way to how the Windsors weaponized the same media against Harry and Meghan. The talking points are similar. The arguments being made are similar. The smears are similar. Speaking of, remember how “royal sources” have argued for years that Harry would eventually be left penniless and broken? They always tied his finances to his marriage too, like after leaving dear olde England with his ghastly American wife, there would be no coming back, even if he came crawling back, broke and servile. Well, guess what they’re saying about Brooklyn?
David and Victoria Beckham fear estranged son Brooklyn could be left high and dry after he signed an iron-clad pre-nup. There were also concerns over his change of Instagram profile photo — to one showing a tattoo of his wife Nicola Peltz’s eyes on the back of his neck. His parents — stunned by their eldest child’s explosive statement on Monday that he does not wish to be reconciled with them — believe it is yet another sign he is viewing everything through the 31-year-old US actress.
The Sun can reveal Brooklyn, 26, signed a rigid pre-nuptial agreement ahead of their 2022 wedding, and will not gain any of her family wealth if they split. The move is significant as Nicola’s businessman and investor father Nelson, 83, is worth an estimated £1.2billion. The agreement means Brooklyn would only leave with half of what they have made as a brand.
Those close to the aspiring chef insist it is irrelevant as they are stronger than ever as a couple, despite the furore around them. But his parents have grown more concerned that he could be left stranded after drifting from many of his nearest and dearest.
A source close to David and Victoria said: “The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become alienated from everyone else. If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it. It’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that’s what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes.”
I hoped that David and Victoria would stop with this campaign against Brooklyn and Nicola, but they haven’t learned their lesson yet. Now it’s wrapped in faux-concern… poor Brooklyn would be broke if he and Nicola ever divorced, better make peace with his parents now! As for the prenup – I would be surprised if the Peltzes had NOT demanded a prenup. And if they did divorce, half of their joint assets (as a couple) is nothing to sniff at – they have modeling contracts and ambassadorships. Brooklyn has his hot sauce line, Nicola is a working actress. I find it far more likely that Brooklyn has become more aligned with Nicola’s family, not because of money, but because of moral support.
Regardless of whether David and Victoria are correct or not, he really has no skills or talent like his parents. I do think it’s a legitimate concern to worry that he might be left and high dry.
Can he function without a rich wife … or rich parents?
I don’t feel sorry for anyone in this story but I don’t think of Brooklyn Beckham as someone who knows how to do anything outside of being a nepo baby or a rich woman’s spouse. He’s lucky he’s had the opportunity to marry rich so far. And her parents were smart to get him to sign a pre-nup! I predict divorce in 5 years — they’re young and dependent on social media.
To add: all of these people are so rich it’s kind of hard for me to be sympathetic to anyone.
I feel sorry for brooklyn, in that he’s been (seemingly-purposefully) sheltered by his parents to prevent independence. He does now have a chance to spread his wings, if that’s really what he wants.
Thinking: how do you know that he has no talents? You don’t know him.
All people like you judging others you don’t know. Harry and Meghan are not divorced by now also many were so sure this would happen.
Why wouldn’t I judge him (or his parents)? They’re constantly putting out things to be judged.
How do I know he has no skills or talents? Because he’s shown up time and time again on tv proving he can’t cook, model, or do anything else in the entertainment industry, which seems to be where his interest lies. If he decides to get qualifications in chartered accountancy or does to law school, I’ll take back what I said. But it’s clear as day he’ll never be marketable like his father to become a billionaire on his own. It is what it is.
I don’t feel the need to compare this to Harry and Meghan just so that I can find a way to feel something for Brooklyn. He’s boring all on his own.
“how do you know that he has no talents”
On the basis of several years of evidence presented publicly for all to see?
Look maybe he has it in him to be an amazing house painter. Great! Go do that and live a private life. I’d wish them well. But as long as you are chasing publicity and to earn a living based on fame you are fair game for criticism.
They would have emerged by now. He’s had every opportunity to demonstrate them.
I really like his hot sauce. I hope it is successful because I hope to keep buying it.
Blubb, you don’t know Prince William, but I’m sure you’ve expressed an opinion or two about him. And you don’t know Harry or Meghan and I know you’ve expressed opinions about them. That’s the nature of a celebrity based website.
DIvorce was predicted by some in the media and on comments sections for Harry and Meghan (even before the wedding). And they are still together. It’s time that Victoria and David keep quiet. They are beginning to sound like Scooter re: Harry and Meghan.
Given the way he has been treated by his parents, it’s hard to see if he has talent or not. Quite possibly his parents contributed to his failures to keep him dependent. He sounds like a young man who is trying hard. He is 26 and will find his path.
Again, this sound like Harry’s story as he was many times described as dumb and was not able to put his full potential to work until he left the UK.
He has been given a lot of opportunities in modeling, publishing, and cooking due to his parents’ fame and money. He didn’t do well with them.
He may have a skill of some kind but it’s a skill that is probably best out of the spotlight (like an accountant maybe?). He’s never going to be Maya Hawke. And, yes, he’s young but he’s been given the chance to explore far more career paths and avenues than someone else without his parents’ connections. Would he have even been able to meet a billionaire’s daughter if he wasn’t his parents’ child?
This was obvious since his ridiculous published photo book. Continued with his “cooking”. On both accounts he could of studied the trade to become good at it instead of just half ass doing it with publicly coming from name only.
I think the idea that his parents tried to “keep him dependent” just doesn’t bear out when you consider that they have tried to manufacture a number of careers over the years that would have given him the independence that he craves. I remember following his photography career — he put out a coffee table book and even got the chance to shoot a major Burberry campaign (which left industry vets incensed, by the way). Then he enrolled at Parsons in NYC to actually learn the trade, but dropped out because he was homesick.
And I don’t see the parallels to Harry at all. Yes, they called Harry “dumb,” but he founded his own philanthropic nonprofit with Prince Seeiso when he was still a teen. He went on to join the military, fought in a war, created the Invictus Games. He was was absolutely “living up to his potential” even before he and Meghan left the UK.
Could not agree more. A hot sauce line is a blip, not a career. She’s not an in demand actress – she’s a once in a while. Neither of them do anything that supports the jet setting life they lead – except be peltzes. Now, should Beckhams shut up already? Sure. All of them should. Real problems, people.
That’s a very dismissive take on a young man who is only 26. No one has to have mad “skills” to survive in this world, or to be “worthy.” He just has to show up for those he loves and be kind to dogs and his woman. Plus he’s actually a good cook so he could work as a sous chef somewhere. This is where I do feel a bit sorry for nepo babes, they are held in comparison to stars not normal people. Brooklyn has Mars in Scorpio, he’ll do fine in Life.
I agree. He needs s chance to find his way on his own. The best thing his parents can do for him is back off. The more pressure he feels from them the further he will run. The more they hurt him in the press, the more he will cling to his wife. The Beckham’s are just clueless on human relationships, just like the Wales. Attacking Nivola won’t make Brooklyn like them. it will do the exact opposite and make him feel like he needs to protect her.
For his extravagant lifestyle that he lives out in public, he definitely needs skills.
Am I dismissive? Probably. But after seeing him try to model and cook I feel pretty confident in dismissing him. I’m no Cindy Crawford or Gordon Ramsay, but I have eyes.
Okay, so he’s dismissed then. And? No one is really winning any purity tests in this whole saga. Is it a contest to say who is the most successful? Obviously, Victoria and David have had really long and successful careers whereas their son has not. And? Idk to me this is a story about a family not getting along, briefing against each other and not jumping off that tabloid leaking train when they should have. There were some clear moments this past year, when de-escalation could have been chosen and it wasn’t. So here we are.
“Only” 26? Finding his way? As he trots around the globe etc etc? Must be nice. Any normal person would need a little more than that to get by. He has to do absolutely nothing. So yes, dismissed. They all need to stop whinging about their lives – let alone ask for privacy at the end.
“No one is really winning any purity tests…” — I didn’t venture to claim that.
It was stated I was being dismissive. I agreed I was likely being dismissive and stated why.
No, I made that claim. My interest is more in the media choices of this than in whether a person is skilled or not. I just don’t care about that.
I think that him not being completely prepared for a life without rich parents or a rich wife needs to be attributed to his parents as much if not more to him. He didn’t choose to be born into the family he was born into and none of the Beckhams children have really been raised to be self sufficient without influence or financial help from their rich parents or a significant other. Their entire lives have been about projecting an image that is more for their parents than for themselves. I wonder in all of this, if he was expected to sign a prenup agreement to protect her family’s fortune, was the same not expected of her to protect the Beckham fortune? I know that they are a different levels financially, but I have a hard time believing that the Beckhams wouldn’t want to protect what they have for themselves and their children.
You dont need talent to be a success. His mother has no talent, yet she is successful.
You don’t need talent, but you need discipline.
I think Victoria did show some level of discipline when she was part of the Spice Girls. I guess she might have had luck on her side for the Spice Girls to discover her, but she does have the “it” quality to be part of a girl band. I can’t imagine anyone wanting Brooklyn in a boy band…
She certainly had drive and a work ethic.
So many strangers know when another couple will divorce. This is a bot talking point already tiresome on Twitter. What I don’t get is why they can’t just be left alone by the Beckhams. You’d think their simply getting married is a crime. It’s always hard to let go of your kids. They need to do tht.
Thinking: I get that you can’t stand him–and it’s personal for you, for whatever reason. But he has been modeling etc. since 2014. Your vision of success is for him to match his parents’ level. Very few people are as famous as they are. The son isn’t in a boy band so what yiou can imagine isn’t relevant. Next you’ll say, well he isn’t an astronaut!
Meanwhile, DM had a whole story yesterday about the Beckham’s dirty laundry, including his affairs. This fuss over the son is such a deflection. His marriage seems better than theirs.
With his last name I doubt he’d ever be destitute. But he’s not like Harry who had a solid military career, tons of connections (including high powered ones) and was the grandson of the Queen. Brooklyn hasn’t higher education and hasn’t worked a regular job. Maybe he’d be great at something regular but no one knows. I don’t think it’s wacky to wonder about his prospects in a divorce.
Bots don’t get nuance. For most real people, we can see the tactics. A lot of this is bot activity
I read a few beckham talking point’s that they were shutting up. I guess that was another beckham lie. They have really lost their way and believe their pr. Vic is a failure propped up by dB. Because brand
I mean, I’m not a bot and I dont really think this is comparable to H&M. Some of the smear tactics are the same but that makes sense when its being funneled through the british press.
I think it lacks nuance to take either side here as the absolute truth and to think one side is 100% the villain and the other 100% the victim.
So they don’t see their son as able to support himself as an adult? Gee, I wonder how that happened…
He would still get half of what they make as a couple, and I bet if money was ever an issue for him he’d be able to at least get a lucrative book deal/tell all situation.
Seriously, posh and becks need to give the man some space. Let him live his own life for a while, before assuming he’ll have to come crawling back someday.
At 27 Prince Harry was playing strip poker in Vegas. Look at the fine man he’s become. The first step to becoming an adult is getting rid of people who try to mold you. The Beckhams desperately wanted Brooklyn to be a super talented at something, for more reflected glory. Some people just *aren’t*. So TF what. I know plenty of people the Becks would consider losers who are magic to just hang with.
Scooter was caught at a “bachelor” weekend (dancing and partying with other women) after he was married and had a wife and children that he left at home. This was glossed over by the media. Harry was caught out in Las Vegas Scooter was supposed to be the “mature one” but he was protected by the media even after he was supposed to be an adult. Harry did turn out well and he and Meghan and the children are doing just fine. There of course were double standards for Scooter and Harry. Brooklyn and Nicola can prove his parents wrong about the marriage and the lifestyle.
Control through money – it didn’t work for the Windsors, it hopefully won’t work for this case.
What the Beckham are saying is that they don’t trust their son to ever earn his living. But if it’s so, who is responsible for this too?
Good lord. Sounds like the Beckhams who originally held their son hostage are worried Nicola and her family now hold him hostage. It’s a shame that they don’t think he can just be in a happy marriage and wants to be free of the Beckhams family brand. Let him think for himself. He is an adult he can do as he pleases. He can make mistakes but those are his to make and fix for himself. I’m not saying he has made a mistake marrying Nicola he seems very happy and free with her and the life they are building.
THe other Beckhams should be nervous about their parents. What if they “disapprove” of the prospective spouses.
While Nicola (her family) and Brooklyn can be messy, they are young and having to navigate a very privileged life where it would be difficult to come out with a moral compass. They have time to find their way.
But I am constantly flabbergasted at David and Victoria as parents. Thousands of parents watch their children marry people they don’t approve of and know in their hearts that it will end in heartbreak and maybe financial ruin. You know what the majority of them do? Keep their mouth shut, support them the best they can and BE THERE for them when it ends to help pick up the pieces. They do so lovingly and without judgment. I guess the difference being they don’t care about a brand.
I know the windsors never really saw Harry they just labeled him the dumb party boy and used those narratives as media distraction from their own scandals.
But I look at the Beckham talking points and I think of those gross rich parents paying bribes to get their kids into college.
The parents are saying: we didn’t take the time to raise our kids properly, we didn’t teach them anything, and they are too stupid to operate in the real world.
Which is a super shitty thing to do, and say about this kid you raised.
Maybe posh and becks should have been better parents, then their kid wouldn’t be such an easy mark.
IDK maybe they were bad parents but maybe Brooklyn just lacks focus. I have a cousin like that: she has always jumped from career to career, never really landing on anything that was successful or lucrative for her. She just doesn’t have the motivation nor the focus to make a decision and stick with it. Her sister is the opposite. Both are great people with awesome, involved parents who are not rich by any means. *shrug*
My point was intended to be less about their actual parenting and more about their messaging. Our kid is too stupid to survive in the real world, he NEEDS US.
It reads as a self-own. And is incredibly insulting to this adult child you keep saying you love more than anything. That’s your kid.
You don’t have to support every dumb thing they do, but giving a child confidence, supporting a child- doesn’t really mean anything when they decide to go no contact and your reply is- you’ll never succeed without us, you’re nothing without us, other people are taking advantage of you.
James Middleton started several enterprises that did not succeed. He appears to have settled down with his wife and child. The media was not as tough on him as it is on Brooklyn. From what I see. Brooklyn can settle down also and he and Nicola can prove that they can succeed.
And we rake James over the coals here on a regular basis for his failed business attempts.
@Kitten, She should be evaluated for ADHD.
None of their kids have “valuable” skills.
Brooklyn: failed photographer and some kind of cook. He now has his own sauce line available for retail, and an apparently successful YT/IG cooking series. He’s making money through both. He’s spokesperson and model for different brands, with his wife. More money into his bank account.
Romeo: modeled a bit for his mother and Burberry, and later tried to make it was a professional football player. He failed (not surprising as it is very difficult to make it in football! so not a slight at him, at all) Last time I saw him, it was at Target (big ass sign of his face and name endorsing a sports brand)
Cruz was signed to Scooter Brown for a while and they tried to make him the Next Bieber. He failed.
Harper has been, so far, left alone.
None of them have gone to uni or given actual skills. Their parents pushed them into the limelight because it was part of their brand. Trademarking their names was obvious enough.
I read yesterday that North West doesn’t go to school. So I’m left wondering, how many of these kids from super rich/affluent families actually get formal education?
As painful as it is to admit, I like Cruz’s latest single.
This narrative of “he’d be penniless!” Relies on several assumptions:
1) All marriages end in an adversarial manner;
2) The Beckhams wouldn’t support him if he needed it?
3) His present income is always going to be the same because,
4) He’ll never be successful.
Wild of them thinking this was a good idea.
For #2 – if he’s refusing to talk to his parents etc, how is he going to ask for their support if he needs it?
Well presumably he’d have to reach out in some way. But what parent wouldn’t help their child in need, regardless of circumstances.Like if one of my kids comes back broke after being estranged, I’m going to help them. I love my kids and I like to think I’d help them even if hurt feelings were present.
@Elaine oh I agree, I would help my kids if they needed it even as grown adults, even with some bad blood there. But sometimes there’s a line that’s crossed that can’t be uncrossed. Is this such a line for the Beckhams? Unclear.
Becks, that is the crux of this. People are concerned for brooklyn because he has giving up his old life for her. And she seems like a bad choice. He could’ve chosen a more agreeable person but he is choosing love. Which I applaud him for. Its just does he have to burn a bridge.
Not to be morbid, but one or both Beckham parents could die in the future and, if that happened, there is nothing to stop them from leaving some money to Brooklyn, like they would to any of their other children. I mean, that’s IF their “concern” about his prenup is heartfelt and not just trolling, or a roundabout way of saying their son will never amount to anything. This way, Brooklyn wouldn’t even need to approach them to ask for money, and ensuring he lands on his feet (financially speaking) would not depend on a reconciliation. It would also be more effective than running to the media with penniless-Brooklyn stories about their son’s marriage.
If Brooklyn cannot support himself at age 26, then his parents failed as parents. What was their plan, to have him dependent on them for the rest of his life? What kind of parenting is that?
The only person I have a modicum of concern for is Harper Beckham, as a young person it must be difficult to no longer have contact with your oldest brother and of course, she’s seeing all that’s being said by both sides.
Harper should worry if her mom and dad disapprove if she brings home her prospective spouse to meet the parents.
I reckon Harper, and maybe Romeo (actually, I dunno?), is gonna be the next to bounce. Most of the time she looks like a deer in the headlights, semi-frozen with fear.
Cruz on the other hand seems to have drunk truck-loads of the Beckham kool aid.
Harper needs to worry about developing unhealthy body issues from her stick insect mother (who, if the reports are true has major issues with food and weight) and her plastic-faced father.
Ah. An unhealthy body issue couldn’t possibly come from people like you who use such words to describe others, could it?
Maybe I’m dumb but isn’t getting half after a divorce fairly standard? I’m kinda failing to see why that would be so bad? Will he have less money? Sure. But this doesn’t sound like he’s going to be left literally penniless.
I think its all about what lifestyle you’re accustomed to and what you consider penniless. Let’s say they’re worth 10 million as a couple and if they get divorced he gets 5 million. That could last some people quite a while, others not so much.
Nelson Peltz will have all the family assets in trusts that Brooklyn cannot ever touch. Nicola is not earning much on her own. It’s interesting to me that her father is Jewish and his many sons got Bar Mitzvahs but I don’t think Nicola got a Bat Mitzvah and her mom is not Jewish. Nelson might treat his kids equally but maybe not. For example in my family my brother inherited more than my mom, my sister, and myself combined and my mom had been married to him more than 40 years. That’s patriarchy for you. A male is worth more than 3 women in my family.
I (former Protestant) was married to a Jewish guy. My son, aged 13, was invited to a lot of friends’ bar mitzvahs, so we said, whatever you want, we’ll do it. I suspect it was more about learning Hebrew, so he didn’t follow through. About five years ago he was baptized as a Christian in the Episcopal Church and goes to church every Sunday. My daughter snickers and calls it “Christian cosplay.” So we got one believer, one very nonbeliever and neither of them are practicing Jews.
The Beckmann BOTS are running wild, posting a picture of Kylie M claiming it’s Posh, with a number one record.
Why would Nicolas fathers fortune be up for the taking anyways!? Nicola is an adult and im guessing she ticks actress and influencer as her source of income. In the event of a divorce how does her family’s wealth concern Brooklyn?
My guess is that she has significant trusts and other assets that were included in the prenup, and there also could be provisions relating to a future inheritance.
Exactly. The father’s wealth is not up for the taking, but the lifestyle they are living is not sustainable on what they would be earning for their current “professional obligations” 🤣 alone. Daddy’s money is supplementing a lot of this. If they divorce, no he would not be poor, but the drop off in funds and the ability to pay for opportunities would be huge.
“It’s as if he’s being held captive or something.” That goes back to the whole Brooklyn being a hostage narrative. And here’s the thing. Are the Beckhams even briefing this now or are the tabloids just running with the template? That’s why when that Sun article first came out calling Brooklyn a hostage to his American wife, a lot of us wanted to see the Beckhams somehow shut it down. And they didn’t. And well here we are.
Actually, I cant remember if it was the Sun or the DM that the hostage story originally came from. I keep saying Sun but idk? Was it Katie Hinds. And to be clear, that doesn’t mean the young ones weren’t briefing too, but that hostage line seemed to set things off.
I have any number of thoughts. First, Victoria would not have a fashion line if her husband had not invested something like £40 million without any thought of financial return. That was the figure she cited in her own Netflix show, which was likely greenlit in order to generate funds for her fashion line. Ditto her husband’s show a year beforehand. The whole Netflix saga with first David and the Victoria’s life stories was designed to bail her out. So. Neither of Brooklyn’s parents are in a position to lecture him on financial responsibility. SMDH. Also: a prenuptial agreement would be 100% standard for anyone worth seven figures, let alone 10. Let’s be real. Nicola’s parents were never going to let her marry anyone without one, no matter who he was. That’s not something about Brooklyn & it’s no reflection on him whatsoever. Finally: Brooklyn seems like a very sweet kid, who would be good company, low pressure, chill vibes, and I can definitely see him operating a lovely club to which people are drawn on Ibiza, or in Singapore, or in Belize, or Sardegna. Some kind of White Lotus-style luxury destination with a nightlife for those who want to dance till dawn and paddling pools for kids who get up at 5am. He knows what luxury should feel like, look like, etc., he knows how much work goes into maintaining appearances, he’s established he’s his own man with healthy boundaries, and he’ll always have name recognition. He could do *a lot* worse. And really so could Nicola.
I agree with all of this. The hysterics about his “lack of talent” seems to be directed by his parent’s PR team. So gross. There are much more important things in Life than achieving a Knighthood, or even having an excessive amount of money in the bank. The Beckham parents come off as cold narcissists who don’t care about anything other than having a performing troupe of mini-mes who reflect well on them. Brooklyn is well rid of them both.
I remember his lack of talent being mentioned on this site when he was hired to be a photographer for something or other. That’s how I came to know he has no talent — by coming here. I don’t think mocking him for being talentless is a new thing at all. Now there been a sudden flip in the script where we’re supposed to believe he might show his true skills someday.
Lolz, Thinking you just hate the little chump doncha? Maybe you still have your Spice Girls posters and are Team Posh till you die. Whereas I like Brooklyn, for no good reason at all. Talent is overrated. But much prized by those who like to put themselves above others.
I am concerned for brooklyn as well. Thats a terrible prenup if true. The wife and her family have gotten a popularity boost from being bothered by the beckhams. HA.
I hope brooklyn put a “if nicola cheats or beats me i get 30 million” clause. Her reputation is awful. Even as an adult.
Her father buys existing businesses and runs them into the ground. Her brother botched a few states covid websites. So yeah. Brooklyn needed a better prenup.
He’s gotten rich through SPACs. I have no fucking clue why those are even legal–the whole operation feels like a scam.
I think it’s a bad prenup for Brooklyn after reading it, BUT I don’t believe that story came from the Beckhams. They are proud people as far as all they have accumulated during their marriage, who would never want it to look like they are worried about their kid getting a wealthier person’s money. They wouldn’t leak that story just out of their own image-conscious brand.
They even had to leak out to TMZ that they, the Beckhams, were not unhappy about the prenup. In fact, the opposite. That both sides agreed a prenup was needed and all were happy with it. That is way more Brand Beckham, who would never want the Peltzes or the world to think their son, a Beckham, needed the Peltz money after a divorce and that they as parents were worried about that. So not Brand Beckham.
If they ever divorce, the Beckhams will fund their son for his next venture if he hasn’t succeeded on his own by then with his hot sauce line and whatever else he tries. And Brooklyn and Nicola have created their own brand and make money off of it. So there’s that. But I suspect they spend all of it and Daddy Peltz funds them also. The big mansion, which cost over $10 million, which Daddy Peltz helped them get, is in the daughter’s name only.
All I’m reading is that Victoria is soooo maddddd that this marriage didn’t give her more access to the Peltz’s money so that she could convince them to pump it into her failing fashion lines. She (and I’m sure David, let’s not act like they aren’t equally yoked) just knew Brooklyn would find a submissive doormat of a woman wanting the Beckham prestige (like the Windsors) and he had the nerve to get a glamorous woman with her own money that shows him there’s more to life outside of his family’s wants.
Co-sign. That’s the vibe ‘m getting, too, rhat Brooklyns marriage should benefit his parents in some way.
He’s never going to be outright poor, he’ll always be a Nepo Baby and a Nepo Son In Law (and even being a Nepo Ex-Son in Law is better than nothing)
Cruz is the one who inherited the charisma. He had “it” since he was breakdancing as a kid. The Beckhams never launched him into preforming as a kid and he’s developed into a pretty decent musician. Sure the nepo is helping his band 💯 but it’s actually not bad.
Cruz has been circling the music industry with his parents’ encouragement since he was a child, posting Justin Bieber covers to Soundcloud. I think his parents have been more low key, but they’ve definitely had a hand in steering him in this direction.
Nah, that’s not true. Before his music “career” his parents were pushing him to be a tennis player.
They did launch him. He was signed under Scooter Brown
Ok I stand corrected but I still maintain he inherited the charisma
For the record, I’ve been a long-time reader of this site–lest anyone accuse me of being a “Beckham bot.” And this story is patently ridiculous to me. The idea of Brooklyn being penniless after the divorce is absurd. Posh and Becks are worth a lot of money–the family their son married into has even more–why would they worry about a prenup leaving him penniless?
Does it just never occur to anyone that the British tabloids don’t need anyone to brief them on anything? Have we not watched the Daily Mail and every other tabs straight up invent narratives about people over the years??? Harry is literally in court this week, stressing this very point.
The comments painting Brooklyn and Nicola as helpless victims cut off by evil parents who only want to control him and are jealous of his wife are a little much for me. I have no doubt that the truth is somewhere in the middle. It’s a shame that they parted ways with Matthew Hiltzik because he’s done a masterful job of controlling the narrative and making people sympathize with two nepo babies when NBs are usually the subject of intense public ire.
@Kitten I’m with you. the immediate defense of Brooklyn and Nicola actually seems a little….I dont know, misogynistic to me? Like its so easy for everyone to believe that Victoria is the worse villain turned MIL of all time and poor brooklyn is just an innocent victim of his evil mother’s maneuverings. I’m actually shocked at how many people on here are buying what Brooklyn and Nicola are selling.
and lets be clear, they ARE trying to “sell” something here. so are the beckhams!! Both sides are messy. Both sides have money and influence and media power.
but I’m just really thrown off by how the son in law and daughter of a Trump supporting racist billionaire with ties to Elon Musk and Murdoch are supposed to be the helpless victims in this case who couldn’t defend themselves into now.
Like I’ve said on here before – I think everyone sucks here. The Peltz family appears to be the kind of family that we’d normally be destroying in comments and now they’re the epitome of moral support? and the Beckhams also need to STFU, stop briefing against their child and probably get a lot of therapy to fix their family dynamic.
If we met any of these people IRL we’d probably hate them all.
So according to a DM article that was covered here on Jan. 21st, they actually are still working with Matthew Hiltzick and it’s NOT true that they’ve parted ways. Whether that’s true or not idk but that’s what was most recently reported. And looking at anyone in this situation through the lens of good or evil or helpless is kind of silly. They’re famous people in the midst of a very contentious family drama. They’ve all got egos invested.
https://www.celebitchy.com/958085/mail_victoria_beckham_has_an_unprintable_nickname_for_her_dil_nicola_peltz/
@ Becks1-Exactly. You said it way better than I could. Team No One.
@ Jais–oh that’s interesting. I wonder how that story got out there.
I mean, I definitely understand the juicy family drama gossip and why people are invested. But I also know that out of the four of them, V&B are FAR more well-known/famous so I tend to think that the folks who are believing the narrative from B&N are doing so because they already have negative feelings about their parents. Easy to give B&N the benefit of the doubt when you don’t know much about them.
Which is fine, I guess….all is fair in celebrity gossip.
@becks – exactly this. The Peltz family are Trump supporting garbage. The Beckhams are intoxicated with their own misplaced self-aggrandizement
& arrogance.
Oh for fucks sake, David and Vickie. STOP briefing against your son. Worry about the kind of relationship that you build with the remaining kids before they wise up and ditch you too.
Brooklyn’s a grown man. I’m sure he will be able to take care of himself if they break up. I’m starting to think some of the ventures he did like the photography book and his attempts to become a professional footballer were forced upon him by his parents.
this is just dreadful. The Beckhams are truly showing the world who they really are. I wonder if someone on their comms team will quit over these statements, it makes them look so bad.
This! Them constantly needing to be in the news is ridiculous and concern with Brand Beckham above all is insane. Victoria’s behaviour at her son/DIL’s wedding has really shown what their family dynamic is like. They need to back off and let Brooklyn and his wife live their own lives without the constant interference IMO.
This is not necessarily about only the Beckhams, but why does it seem like super rich celebrities don’t encourage their kids to follow other interests/go to college or train in some field other than what they themselves have been successful at? Their kids have the resources to go and do anything and excel on their own merits. Why, if you have some extraordinary achievement in your field, would you want your kid to likely fail at doing what you do than be a success at doing what they’re best at? Or is my main theory of the world correct and having too much money causes actual brain damage?
I dont know if its because they dont encourage it or if its because the kids see the perks and benefits of extreme wealth and fame and think they will have that too if they follow in their parents’ footsteps. Or maybe their parents pay for coaches or teachers who never tell them the truth. Would you want to be the one to tell David Beckham that his kid sucks at soccer? Or tell Meryl Streep that her daughter actually isn’t that great of an actress? So these kids grow up with inflated senses of their own abilities and talents. I think kids usually want to be what they see around them growing up and in general, I feel like most kids go through a celebrity phase – “I’m going to be a famous [whatever]”. And if your parents have the means and connection to kind of make that happen on any level – maybe you just go for it.
But I also think there are a lot of celeb kids who do find their own path. Rob Lowe’s kids both went to Stanford (I think) and one is a lawyer. Now IIRC I think he’s an entertainment lawyer (I could be completely wrong there) but still, law school and the california bar is no joke. (that was just the first example that popped into my head).
but I think its an interesting discussion – do the kids follow their parents footsteps because they want to, or are they actively encouraged to do so?
I find Bruce Springsteen’s children interesting. Believe his oldest son is a musician, but his other son is a NJ firefighter, and his daughter is an Olympic level equestrian.
@windyriver yes! the firefighter one is interesting (I think its Sam.) Being an equestrian like Jessica is naturally going to tip you into the uber wealthy world but overall they seem pretty down to earth for growing up with Bruce Springsteen as a father. I know one went to college in NC (I think UNC) and I always thought that would have been a funny move-in day.
But Springsteen for all his money seems to live a relatively normal life – as normal as can be for being Bruce I guess lol.
My guess is the money is attractive in entertainment.
Other professions don’t give that kind of money as quickly.
I think Rob Lowe saw the pitfalls of entertainment and probably warned his kids to do something else.
Brooklyn was admitted to Parsons in New York and dropped out because he was homesick. I’m sure his parents were disappointed. It’s not an easy school to get into and he probably benefitted from the family name.
“It’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because… that’s what it feels like for them.”
—It’s not a good look to say that reality is whatever you happen to be feeling.
Wonder whether this was put out by the Beckhams, or by the tabloids—to stir the sh-t.
Saying you will only meet with your son if he doesn’t bring his wife, is a surefire way to alienate your son.
“I hoped that David and Victoria would stop with this campaign against Brooklyn and Nicola, but they haven’t learned their lesson yet”
Media discernment is needed if anyone thinks that THE SUN is a reliable new source, or has anyone from inside the Beckham camp actually speaking to them.
Agree that media discernment is badly needed if we’re attributing every single tabloid news article that comes out about this rift as one side briefing against the other. I would expect that from folks that don’t pay attention to tabloid and gossip media, but I do think folks around here especially should know better.
I think this story has taken off and the tabs are running with it so no I don’t think they are briefing all these stories at this point. The genie was already unleashed when the stories from earlier this year were allowed to linger with no pushback. Some of the earlier tabloid writing on this topic, especially from Katie Hinds, seems to have been sanctioned by the Beckhams. And if it wasn’t, imo, they should have quickly tried to shut down the idea that they see their kid as a hostage. And look, I somewhat get it. The Beckhams were burned in the press when younger and they’re in the protection game of having friendly journos in the uk tabloids. If Nicola Peltz lived in the uk, who’s to say she wouldn’t do the same? It’s not like the kids aren’t doing those things in the states. It’s just a different beast than the uk tabs. But at this point, it’s escaped containment and so yeah absolutely not every single article should be attributed to them.
The Beckham’s statement seems phony to me, because IF their son was ever left high and dry by his in-laws, what would prevent THEM from being there for him in the future?? Even if my son turned his back on me, I would NEVER turn my back on him if he needed me.
Yes, and that’s probably because it’s not actually a statement from the Beckhams or anyone else involved in this scandal. Just tabloid editors spinning bullshit.
“Brooklyn’s fortune is estimated at £ 10 million and comes from his own ventures.
He first made a name for himself as a photographer and model, appearing in publications such as Vogue China, Miss Vogue, Interview and Dazed Korea. In recent years, Brooklyn has shifted his focus to food and social media, positioning himself as a culinary content creator.
He is also the founder of his own hot sauce brand, Hot23, and works with major companies such as Barilla Pasta on brand collaborations and sponsored content.”
From “Yahoo Entertainment”
I hadn’t earned £10 million by the age of 26. Had you? Hats off to you.
I dunno, seems like a perfectly reasonable agreement to me. If you break up, you each get half of what you acquired together. 🤷♀️
The elder Beckhams have not had exactly the perfect marriage. It would be good if the parents wished them well instead of (allegedly) assuming the marriage breaks up and they fret about the “pre nup.” And Brooklyn’s dad made it obvious that he really craved the honors from the RF while they made him wait. Not a good example to set. He should have paid more attention to what is going on with his and Posh’s children.