The Beckhams worry about the prenup Brooklyn Beckham signed with Nicola

A lot of new commenters have been joining in on the gossip about Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. First of all, welcome! Second of all, there’s some kind of odd talking point where it’s like “how dare you even suggest that Brooklyn and Nicola’s situation is any way comparable to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Let me say this… it’s not that I think Brooklyn and Nicola are the same as Harry and Meghan, or that their situations are the same. It’s that I can plainly see David and Victoria using the British media/tabloids in a very similar way to how the Windsors weaponized the same media against Harry and Meghan. The talking points are similar. The arguments being made are similar. The smears are similar. Speaking of, remember how “royal sources” have argued for years that Harry would eventually be left penniless and broken? They always tied his finances to his marriage too, like after leaving dear olde England with his ghastly American wife, there would be no coming back, even if he came crawling back, broke and servile. Well, guess what they’re saying about Brooklyn?

David and Victoria Beckham fear estranged son Brooklyn could be left high and dry after he signed an iron-clad pre-nup. There were also concerns over his change of Instagram profile photo — to one showing a tattoo of his wife Nicola Peltz’s eyes on the back of his neck. His parents — stunned by their eldest child’s explosive statement on Monday that he does not wish to be reconciled with them — believe it is yet another sign he is viewing everything through the 31-year-old US actress. The Sun can reveal Brooklyn, 26, signed a rigid pre-nuptial agreement ahead of their 2022 wedding, and will not gain any of her family wealth if they split. The move is significant as Nicola’s businessman and investor father Nelson, 83, is worth an ­estimated £1.2billion. The agreement means Brooklyn would only leave with half of what they have made as a brand. Those close to the aspiring chef insist it is irrelevant as they are stronger than ever as a couple, despite the furore around them. But his parents have grown more concerned that he could be left stranded after drifting from many of his nearest and dearest. A source close to David and ­Victoria said: “The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become ­alienated from everyone else. If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it. It’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that’s what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes.”

I hoped that David and Victoria would stop with this campaign against Brooklyn and Nicola, but they haven’t learned their lesson yet. Now it’s wrapped in faux-concern… poor Brooklyn would be broke if he and Nicola ever divorced, better make peace with his parents now! As for the prenup – I would be surprised if the Peltzes had NOT demanded a prenup. And if they did divorce, half of their joint assets (as a couple) is nothing to sniff at – they have modeling contracts and ambassadorships. Brooklyn has his hot sauce line, Nicola is a working actress. I find it far more likely that Brooklyn has become more aligned with Nicola’s family, not because of money, but because of moral support.





