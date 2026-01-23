Are you prepared for the winter storm that’s about to hit the US?



As you’ve probably heard by now, a huge snow and ice storm is about to pummel a large part of the US this weekend. Winter Storm Fern is supposed to hit anywhere from the Southern Rockies/Texas through the midwest and much of the eastern US. Things are expected to get so bad that Ted Cruz has apparently flown to warmer pastures. He’s like the ground hog. If Rafael “Teddy” C. goes south or northwest in the winter, then Texas is guaranteed to have historically cold weather.

I live in North Carolina, right in the middle of a lot of the “Expect one-inch of snow but also be prepared for ice that will make you lose power for days” projections. As such, I’ve been following the forecast pretty closely over the last week. I grew up on Long Island, so when I moved south, I quickly learned that there is a big difference in winter-storm preparation, especially when it comes to stocking up on groceries and plowing the roads. Outlets have released very helpful guidelines for what you should do to prepare for Fern’s arrival and potential destruction.

Protect pipes: “Protecting your pipes, especially those that are outside, knowing where your shutoff valves are, so that in case of a leak in your house, you know how to shut the water off either from the main street or the valve that’s inside your house,” said Cruz. Staying safe while using space heaters & generators: If you’re using a space heater in the coming days, he says it’s important to keep it away from anything flammable and not put anything over the cords. “We want to check the extension cord to make sure there are no cuts, no frays, and that the extension is not broken. If it is, it’s time to replace it,” said Cruz. Now, if there’s a need for a generator, he says to keep it at least 20 feet away from where people will be, and to ensure your carbon monoxide detector has new batteries and is working. “When you start it, what you want to avoid is a gas leak, because if there’s a leak, this generator will heat up and cause a fire.” Prep your cars: With the possibility of freezing rain and sleet, driving conditions will be unfavorable. Autotrader and the Department of Public Safety recommend that drivers take precautions to ensure their vehicles run and remain in good standing amid freezing conditions. Some of the tips they shared are: keeping your tank full to prevent gas lines from freezing, make sure the air pressure on your tires are set to the right psi, carry jumper cables and more. Check on your neighbors: “Check on your neighbors, especially those that are elderly, those that are disabled,” said Cruz. “Sometimes we get so caught up in prepping our own homes that we tend to forget about people that are in need, so get out to your neighbors and make sure everyone is safe during this possible winter storm.”

[From ABC 13]

The advice from ABC is very helpful, so much so that I reiterated much of it to Mr. Rosie and my kids while we were talking about what we’re each going to have to do/expect from Fern when she hits us. I also found this checklist from NBC to be equally as helpful:

How to prepare for the storm and get ahead of potential power outages: -Prepare an emergency go bag with things like batteries, food and water, radios and flashlights, and extra winter clothing.

-Check batteries, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

-Refuel cars and heat sources. Charge cellphones.

-Stay up to date with changing forecasts through social media and other emergency alert channels.

-Check in on friends, family and neighbors by phone during the storm.

-Don’t travel during the storm. Only call 911 in an emergency.

-Do not run a generator inside your home or garage.

[From NBC News]

If you live in any of the areas that are predicted to get hammered with snow, ice, freezing rain, or anything in between, please make sure that you’re as prepared as you can be for what’s to come. While Fern’s wrath could always end up being nothing, it’s good to remember that climate change is unpredictable and that storm can be more extreme. Please make sure you’re taking precautions.