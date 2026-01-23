Are you prepared for the winter storm that’s about to hit the US?

As you’ve probably heard by now, a huge snow and ice storm is about to pummel a large part of the US this weekend. Winter Storm Fern is supposed to hit anywhere from the Southern Rockies/Texas through the midwest and much of the eastern US. Things are expected to get so bad that Ted Cruz has apparently flown to warmer pastures. He’s like the ground hog. If Rafael “Teddy” C. goes south or northwest in the winter, then Texas is guaranteed to have historically cold weather.
I live in North Carolina, right in the middle of a lot of the “Expect one-inch of snow but also be prepared for ice that will make you lose power for days” projections. As such, I’ve been following the forecast pretty closely over the last week. I grew up on Long Island, so when I moved south, I quickly learned that there is a big difference in winter-storm preparation, especially when it comes to stocking up on groceries and plowing the roads. Outlets have released very helpful guidelines for what you should do to prepare for Fern’s arrival and potential destruction.
Protect pipes: “Protecting your pipes, especially those that are outside, knowing where your shutoff valves are, so that in case of a leak in your house, you know how to shut the water off either from the main street or the valve that’s inside your house,” said Cruz.
Staying safe while using space heaters & generators: If you’re using a space heater in the coming days, he says it’s important to keep it away from anything flammable and not put anything over the cords.
“We want to check the extension cord to make sure there are no cuts, no frays, and that the extension is not broken. If it is, it’s time to replace it,” said Cruz. Now, if there’s a need for a generator, he says to keep it at least 20 feet away from where people will be, and to ensure your carbon monoxide detector has new batteries and is working. “When you start it, what you want to avoid is a gas leak, because if there’s a leak, this generator will heat up and cause a fire.”
Prep your cars: With the possibility of freezing rain and sleet, driving conditions will be unfavorable. Autotrader and the Department of Public Safety recommend that drivers take precautions to ensure their vehicles run and remain in good standing amid freezing conditions. Some of the tips they shared are: keeping your tank full to prevent gas lines from freezing, make sure the air pressure on your tires are set to the right psi, carry jumper cables and more.
Check on your neighbors: “Check on your neighbors, especially those that are elderly, those that are disabled,” said Cruz. “Sometimes we get so caught up in prepping our own homes that we tend to forget about people that are in need, so get out to your neighbors and make sure everyone is safe during this possible winter storm.”
The advice from ABC is very helpful, so much so that I reiterated much of it to Mr. Rosie and my kids while we were talking about what we’re each going to have to do/expect from Fern when she hits us. I also found this checklist from NBC to be equally as helpful:
How to prepare for the storm and get ahead of potential power outages:
-Prepare an emergency go bag with things like batteries, food and water, radios and flashlights, and extra winter clothing.
-Check batteries, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.
-Refuel cars and heat sources. Charge cellphones.
-Stay up to date with changing forecasts through social media and other emergency alert channels.
-Check in on friends, family and neighbors by phone during the storm.
-Don’t travel during the storm. Only call 911 in an emergency.
-Do not run a generator inside your home or garage.
If you live in any of the areas that are predicted to get hammered with snow, ice, freezing rain, or anything in between, please make sure that you’re as prepared as you can be for what’s to come. While Fern’s wrath could always end up being nothing, it’s good to remember that climate change is unpredictable and that storm can be more extreme. Please make sure you’re taking precautions.
Photos credit: Flow Clark, Lisa, Rolanda S. and James Lewis on Pexels, Matt Arnold on Unsplash
Prepared to hunker down for a couple of days in Connecticut. We haven’t had a major snowstorm in years
Y’all stay safe up East!
Up here in the Top Left Corner (Seattle etc.) it looks like we’re going to get very cold (for us), but not much precipitation, so hopefully not too bad in terms of trees down, ice damage, fires, or dangerous roads — thank goodness.
We are chronically underprepared as a region, so hopefully this time we can help others instead of needing help ourselves.
You folks stay safe & warm out there!
💛💛💛❄️❄️☀️
I live in the Arctic and it’s kind of amusing to watch you all scurry around in a winter panic like TO a couple weeks ago 😂💚 Guess you wouldn’t have the lifestyle like we do though. Good luck to all, you’ll be fine!
It isn’t “lifestyle.” The Arctic has different vegetation and different building construction. It also doesn’t get ice storms like what is about to hit the southern US. Ice storms are completely different from snow and infinitely more destructive and dangerous.
People will die from what is about to hit. Some might freeze to death because homes in the south aren’t built for cold and fireplaces aren’t common. Some might be crushed by trees falling on their homes. Some might be lost to carbon monoxide poisoning from unsafe heating methods. Some might die because they have a health event and can’t get to the hospital. Some will chance driving and die that way.
Live power lines will become so heavy with ice that they snap. Power stations will be severely damaged by falling trees. Power workers will struggle to not only keep up but also to get to trouble spots because of the ice.
This isn’t “winter weather.” It is an event with the potential destructive power of a hurricane.
Agree completely. There is nothing amusing about this. I would much prefer people over prepare and take it extra serious.
Canadian here – lived through massive ice storm in the late 90s that took out power for close to a week in the dead of winter (-10-20 degrees Celsius) Some lessons learned for prep:
1. Get a reflective safety blanket (looks like massive tinfoil sheet – few things will keep you as warm)
2. Buy a camp stove and fuel
3. Stock up on a large bottle of water
4. Candles, flashlights, batteries
5. Charge up your rechargers and phones
6. Stay off the roads – power lines can come down on you due to the weight of the ice, not to mention ppl driving without snow tires. But most importantly- staying off the roads lets emergency and first responders do their jobs.
6. If available to you get ice cleats
Much of this you can get at outdoors stores, hardware, camping stores etc.
7. Minimize device use – you don’t know how long you won’t have power for.
Stay safe sisters.
Yes exactly. Plenty of regions that will get hit during this storm–particularly along the northeast corridor–are no strangers to snow. We will be ok in New England. It’s the south and mid Atlantic states that don’t typically have the infrastructure to deal with this that I’m most worried about. Also, this is an unusually massive storm. If you look at it on a map you can see how many states it’s affecting–a huge portion of the country–so that’s why it’s getting so much coverage here.
We’ve had ice storms here before and they are SO incredibly dangerous. I’m talking giant car pile-ups on the highway, people slipping and falling, toppled utility poles etc.
And people like to make jokes but as someone who lives on a giant and very steep hill along the water, slippery roads are a nightmare. We’ve only been there 4 years and we’ve seen a car go into the front of our neighbors’ house three times, with the most recent completely ripping the deck off their front. We’ve had both of our cars hit by other cars careening down the hill (my car twice and his once) and seen our other neighbor’s car get totaled for the same reason.
And after doing all that, you lose power for so long these run low, you can charge your phone in your car. Be sure to clear ice/snow away from the exhaust pipe because that’s another problem
I live in Buffalo, NY: born and raised here. We have harsh winters and I’m used to it; in fact, I even love winter storms. I have also lived in Virginia and D.C. Southern states do not have the set-up that we do to deal with winter storms. They don’t have the plow and salter fleets. They have literally hundreds of auto accidents during winter storms in one town alone because they don’t know how to drive in it. Why would they? They aren’t used to it because this isn’t normal winter for them. That’s fine that they are scurrying to get what they need before it hits. They’re doing the right thing to prevent dangerous accidents, etc.
This seems to be a new genre of comment and it’s mean. Glad others are explaining why these storms are so dangerous. Even the Arctic is susceptible to the harms of global warming and will have its share of crisis and adaptation. The best thing Northern folk can do for others is offer information and help.
Also, as someone who used to live in the North – you guys don’t spend a lot of time outside. I’d rather go from my warm house to a warm car to warm workplace in Dawson’s -40 than walk across town in wind, slush, ice and salt because the streetcar is late in Toronto’s -17.
I’m sorry, but that comment is deserving of the pushback you’re getting. Pretty thoughtless and lacking in depth of understanding the perils of this storm.
As others have stated, there are areas in the south that are not remotely equipped to handle this type of weather. It’s going to be catastrophic and people will likely die. Your amusement is noted and congratulations, you’re an a**hole
Rosie, I didn’t realize we’re neighbors. I’m in NC and no, I’m not prepared. I’m currently in a paralyzed state. Fingers crossed I make it. 🤦🏾♀️
Is pre-filling a bathtub and using that for potable water in case of frozen pipes or water shutoff still a thing? If so, I can see that being a value part of storm prep.
100%. And also, if you lose water service, it also gives you a means to be able to flush out your toilet(s).
Oh, I dunno. Part of keeping your pipes from freezing is having a slight trickle of water running through all your inside taps–kitchen & bathroom sinks, tub, etc. Pre-filling your tub would prevent that. I wouldn’t do it.
Tuesday, take the list above and if you do nothing else, make sure your phones and phone banks are charged.
Then, if you accomplish that, gather up any flashlights you have and make sure they have batteries.
You got this!
North Carolinian as well and I feel woefully unprepared because our usual back up plan (drive to other major metropolis) won’t work this time. Every major center is expected to get varying degrees of iciness. So fingers crossed and knocking on wood over here.
I’m in SC. Get a bread maker. I got one last year and am so glad I did. I did manage to find a loaf of bread and milk (I had already planned to make a quiche and needed milk) but I was glad I had the bread maker as my back up.
I went back out last evening to fill up my car and I’m glad I did. People were filling up huge gas cans for their generators.
I don’t have a bread maker, but I love the recipe from the New York Times for their no knead bread. It has to rise overnight, but is so easy to make, fills the house with delicious smells. And is delicious!
Lol! I mixed that recipe up yesterday, and it goes in the oven at noon today!
Check Insta: there are recipes for no-knead breads that only need 2 or so hrs to rise. This is the one I’ve made over and over; I haven’t bought bread in almost 6 mos!
I’ve made them with all of these types of flour, and they come out fantastic. ONLY USE ONE KIND PER BATCH lol. 4 c organic all purpose flour, organic bread flour, OR organic whole grain wheat flour:
First, add 1 1/2- 2 tsp instant yeast to 2 c warm water, set aside. I sift my flour to make a lighter loaf, then a tsp of baking power, generous pinch of salt, a tbsp of olive oil to the flour (I also put a bit of olive oil on before baking for the crusty top). Then I add seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, some crushed walnuts, and sometimes dried cranberries, a bit of Meghan’s honey… omg.. SO good. Mix your dry ingredients together, then add the yeasty water slowly. Mix well, and set it aside in a parchment paper lined bowl (I also spray my parchment paper with olive oil for ease of removal when done baking). Cover the bowl tightly in cling film, in a warm place to rise. I usually put mine by the fireplace.
After about 1 1/2 hrs., I’ll preheat my convection oven to 450*. When it’s hot, I preheat my Dutch oven for 1/2 hr. When that’s ready, I take out the Dutch oven, add a few ice cubes to the bottom (for steam), put the parchment paper/dough into the Dutch oven (putting a bit of olive oil on top first), and return it to the hot oven. I bake it covered for 25 min, and then uncovered for about 15 min. more.
When it’s done, take it out (I put mine on a wood cutting board to protect my countertop because that baby is HOT!). Uncover, and lift the bread out onto a cooling rack. Let cool for a bit, then get ready to bite into the most delicious bread you’ve ever had!
I make beer bread in this weather:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Mix 3 cups flour (sifted); 3 teaspoons baking powder (omit if using Self-Rising Flour); 1 teaspoon salt (omit if using Self-Rising Flour); 1⁄4 cup sugar; and 1(12 ounce) can beer (any kind).
3. Pour into a greased loaf pan.
4. Pour ½ cup melted butter over mixture. (You can do ¼ cup if you prefer)
5. Bake 1 hour, remove from pan and cool for at least 15 minutes.
Fellow North Carolinian (waves). They are now warning that we could get as much as one inch of ice. This is going to be a disaster.
The majority of trees in the central part of the state are shallow-rooted loblolly / Virginia / shortleaf pine. They are about 50–80 ft tall and 12–18 inches thick. If we get one inch, that translates into 2,000 to 4,000 additional lbs on the trees. Uprooting and fallen branches will be everywhere. It is going to look like a hurricane came through.
In my area, we never really lose power for more than 24 hours but it is going to be sooooo cold when it does happen.
My elderly mom lives one mile from me. We can’t be together because we both have cats. I set her up years ago with a storm center including lights, pure wool blankets, and a large charging station that can keep her electronics going for days. My biggest worry is that she is surrounded by those effing pines and one massive oak that is very close to her home.
Be safe everybody!
Also a NC person. We got two small power supplies for keeping phones and laptops and maybe a lamp and heating blanket going till they lost their charge. One of the power supplies is solar so we can charge it. It will be very cold so I’m not worried about my food in fridge or freezer going to waste. Have a gas grill with two tanks of propane to use to cook and heat water. Depending on how long the power will be out we should be ok. I wish everyone in the storm area well and will hope everyone gets through this storm ok.
If y’all do lose power & don’t have backup generators, stay out of your fridge & freezer as much as possible. Every opening of the door introduces warmer temps & you want your food to last as long as possible. I used to live in a place that lost power regularly for as much as a week at a time.
Also want to note: if you do pack a go bag in case you have to go to a shelter, be sure to take your meds. Also your pets meds. And you may want to research ahead of time for shelters that allow you to bring your pets. Not all will, sad to say.
And bring your dogs in!
This will be my reading weekend. Good luck all stay safe ❤️
I have the new Alice Feeney ready to go and then I’m not sure what will be after that. But if the power holds, I’ll just spend a day or two on the couch reading lol. Heck even if it doesnt.
I got the new Alice Feeney book too! I got the audiobook but just in case I lose power and don’t want to use up battery on my phone or fire tablet, I have 2 physical books (The only one left-Riley Sager and Local woman missing). I already started the Riley Sager one.
@bluesky oohh report back on the Riley Sager one please! I haaaated House Across the Lake from him but I’ve heard it was really different from his other books.
I am in Memphis and I’ve been preparing since Tuesday. I just have this feeling in the back of my head that we’re going to lose power and it’s going to be out for days. So I went to the grocery store on Tuesday and just did the shopping I would have done this weekend anyway. I was also thinking ahead to the crowds and chaos that will occur after the storm with people trying to get back to the store and re-stock. I’ve also gathered blankets, clothes, toiletries and activities for myself and my son so that if the power does go out, I’m not running around trying to grab things so we can transfer downstairs near the fireplace.
I’m not freaking out or panicking, I’m just….ready.
For those who are not accustomed to driving on ice; your car brakes will not work as you expect. If you go into a skid and push harder on the brakes, you will not stop but will lose control and spin out. Drive slowly and if the car starts to skid, steer into it to regain control
Or better yet, don’t drive anywhere until the roads are clear
Also, don’t press hard on the brakes — tap them … tap, tap, tap … and yes, steer into the slide.
If you start to slide whilst driving, the FIRST thing to do is put your car into NEUTRAL to stop the engine from moving you forward, making it somewhat easier to control the skid. As QuiteContrary says, steer into the slide (softly) before steering out of it.
I’m not sure about the tap, tap, tap anymore. Technology has changed. Brakes have changed. Long slow pressure is more likely to help control the skid, ESPECIALLY if you have forgotten to put the vehicle into neutral. Between each tap, the engine is still pushing you forward.
+ 1 to every comment here plus a recommendation to brake way ahead of stop signs and traffic lights. It might take more than twice the distance you’re used to. All bets are off on top of ice. We’re used to waiting at traffic lights on the green to make sure cars in all directions have successfully stopped sliding before going forward. I watched a car behind me that was unable to brake in time so they slid sideways over the curb, the grass, the sidewalk and just missed the light pole.
Also want to add that just because you have 4w-drive or all-wheel drive doesn’t make you exempt from the laws of physics. Drive slowly! Better yet, stay home!
Im in Maryland and the last forecast I saw looked better than others – my area is supposed to get a ton of snow, but we’re right above the ice line, so fingers crossed we’re okay. Snow I can handle, ice is a different story obviously. My county, for all its many many flaws, is pretty good about dealing with snow, so I’m not too worried about the roads and such – yes we’ll stay home but I expect the roads to be clear by Tuesday at the latest. But again that’s if the forecast holds and we avoid the ice. That’s when we lose power and my house is on this weird corner of the power grid with about 200 other houses, so when we lose power we’re usually not a high priority. Last year we lost it on presidents weekend for about 48 hours and that was a lot.
Anyway I did a grocery pick up yesterday so we have food and snacks, toilet paper is arriving today, we have sleds and gloves and snow pants and all of that gear. And my kids are old enough to do the shoveling. So as long as the ice misses out and power stays on, we’ll be good. Even if we lose power we live in a small rancher and have a fireplace that can put out a ton of heat, but if the temps drop as low as they’re saying that might not be the greatest. We have two dogs so going to a hotel isn’t really an option. So, fingers crossed for power staying on.
My parents and siblings live in the ice range according to the most recent forecast so I’m more worried about them. Their area (Eastern Shore) is not as equipped to handle more than an inch or two of snow and if they get the ice they’re calling for it could be bad. My parents are in their 70s but my dad is healthy and active and capable and they have a fenced area for their dogs even though they usually walk them, so I’m hoping they are okay, but again if they lose power…….
Hi neighbor! I’m encouraged by your comments about the ice. I hope that all we get here is the snow. I’m very concerned about the low temperatures though, and how that will impact our ability to dig out. I’m headed out later today for water, since the stores I checked yesterday were out of stock.
I’m in the Chicago area. We’re not getting snow, but it’s already -2 and expected to get even colder, with an expected wind chill of -34. All the schools are closed. For the record, we never close our schools.
We have all the faucets dripping but I’m worried that another water main will burst in the street and we’ll lose drinking water, so I filled some containers just in case. I don’t think the car would start today and I wouldn’t risk walking 3 blocks to the store. No one is on the streets. It’s eerie!
Greetings, fellow Chicago metro dweller! Currently -8F at 8:30am. Was surprised when I went grocery shopping yesterday that the store wasn’t busier. I think I’ll take the extreme cold if it means we avoid the snow and/or ice. Were you around for the polar vortex in 2014? If we made it through that, this should be a piece of cake, haha!
I have some memories of the polar vortex! That was pretty nuts, and I’m I’m remembering correctly, it was a lot longer than this. It feels like it’s been a while since the city hunkered down like this. Stay warm!
I am so stressed already about an upcoming major surgery on Feb 2nd, and this is really not helping. Gonna pack up and go to my Mom’s because they have a generator. Let’s hope my little rented house doesn’t lose all its plumbing (I hate pier and beam). Louisiana does not have the infrastructure to handle extreme cold weather events.
I’m in Texas and as Rosie said, our illustrious senator Ted Cruz quit the state for the beach. That’s our sign to get ultra prepared! If good old Ted leaves, it’s going to be bad. I’m prepared! One of my sons lives in an older area here that often loses power during storms, and we usually don’t, so my guest rooms are ready for his family. The worry here is if our power grid eilll hold, so we are being advised to cut down on electrical use as much as possible, don’t use the dishwasher, limit use of the microwave, etc. Good luck to all you lovely Celebitches!
Groundhog Ted!
Meanwhile in my part of Australia we are facing a heatwave. High 30s tomorrow then six days straight of temperatures from low to mid 40s.
That about 110 -113 F. With that level of heat comes bushfires.
I am in Delaware and the current forecast is 16-20 inches, plus a week of temperatures below freezing. Of course, our furnace died two days ago. Fortunately, we have a crew installing a new one today. Not what I wanted to spend my money on this year, but we didn’t have a choice. This storm cannot be ignored.
It’s -24F below zero in Minnesota right now with a wind chill of -31. Considering the ICE storm we’ve been living through, I think we can do better. We can deal with it, they can’t. COLDER.
They’re talking about 2′ of snow here in Boston, about 1.5′ in NH. It’s supposed to be powdery because of the cold – so, that’s better for powerlines. It’s a lot, but nothing we haven’t dealt with before.
Stay safe, everyone.
I can only hope that one positive out of all of this winter weather mayhem is that we might get another appearance by the literal badass helping folks with their cars in what I think was Southie a few years back. Dude rocking a full Elsa costume. That was fantastic. Y’all stay safe up East!
OMG YES! The elusive Elsa Dude! I think he was actually in the South End, not Southie, but magnificently fabulous. Here he is for those who have never seen him https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HXxHY6p-xts
Love this! Thanks for the link. Watching this has really lifted my spirits!
I’m in NC in an apartment with no access to grill or generator. I’m really worried about losing power.
See you all on the other side!!!!
I can’t believe my NC neighbors are due to get ANOTHER weather disaster. 🙁 Y’all stay safe – prep as many blankets, towels, and as much fresh water as you can. Hugs from KY!
I got ready for this last August when I moved from Nashville to Phoenix. Yeah, it was biblical levels of hot when I got here, but I never want to be entombed in a mid-south ice storm again. Nashville seems to have a real target on its back this time. And not to gloat, but my congressional representation went from Marsha Blackburn and Andy Ogles to Ruben Gallego and Yassamin Ansari (she’s a badass).
My thoughts are with you Celebitches in line for the ice/sleet/freezing rain, which is more destructive than the snow. I hope you don’t lose power.
One thing not mentioned in the “prep your car” list above is to go out and start your car a few times as my dad used to say it helps the battery.
True about batteries, cold saps them. If you garage your car and there’s an outlet, a trickle charger keeps the battery toppedup. If you have a hybrid, the accessory battery is extra vulnerable so attach the charger to those terminals.
And be assured that despite the political differences swirling around at the moment, power crews (hydro up here) from Ontario and Quebec will be down ASAP to help restore power.
We love you, Canada! ♥️
Seconded – we love our neighbors from the Great White North!
Thank you❣️🙏🏽
Kentucky here. According to my weather guru, Ryan Hall (if you don’t know his YouTube channel, look up “Ryan Hall, Y’all” – he’s a meteorologist out of eastern KY and used to work for a local CBS affiliate), I live right in “the bullseye” for the bulk of the snow. No ice forecast thus far, but I am SO glad that my parents both grew up in NE Ohio along the southern coast of Lake Erie, and taught me from an early age how to get prepped for gnarly winter weather.
I couple of other tips…
* Don’t forget your pets! Plan on half a gallon of water per day consumption for small to medium pets, and a gallon for house hippos and up. Livestock? That’s a whole other kettle of fish.
* Remember those blanket forts you built as a kid using the family sofa and kitchen chairs? If you lose power, build one and get everyone you can to hunker inside. It is a way to share and conserve warmth.
*Please, please, PLEASE do NOT run a generator inside! Make sure it is at LEAST 15-20 feet from your house, and definitely away from any windows or doors. Even the “low emission” models put of a disturbing amount of carbon monoxide fumes.
*Battery operated candles with light sensors (meaning they only run once ambient light is below a certain level) are a great alternative to open flame candles. It might be too late to find them for this storm, but you can find them at most craft stores, or the Evil Empire (Amazon) if there are no other options.
*Power banks, power banks, power banks! Make sure they are charged, and as someone else said above, use your devices sparingly.
Stay safe, everyone…especially those of you further south who look like you’re getting lots of sleet. <3
Pointing a flashlight at a sleeping golden retriever’s back brightens a larger area than the flashlight on its own. Seriously! Do not shine the flashlight in the dog’s face. As kids, we played board games for hours huddled in our blanket fort with the cats and a beagle and our golden retriever night light when we lost power
SE Nebraska here. It’s -5 F and cloudy. Weather report has said no snow, but I’ve also seen where some have said we might get some. Public schools are not in session. I get why schools are closed today, but I also remember colder days than this back in the day, and I would have to bundle up and stand out waiting for the school bus. Miserable. I only WISH we would have had the day off.
Those that are in the south/southeast, I worry about y’all. It’s going to be worse than what we have here. Houses in the south just aren’t made for this type of weather. And the power grids! Hope they stay on! Do all y’all can to be safe!
If your car is parked outside, bring your ice scraper into the house before the ice shows up.
Can confirm. I failed to do that when we had a major ice storm and my car was parked in an exposed lot back when I was a young, dumb college kid. It gave a whole new meaning of “walk of shame”. More like slide of shame…
And pull your windshield wipers up, otherwise they’re frozen to the windshield and you have to free them
…can someone tell me the animals will be okay? I worry about them every time it’s cold out or there’s a storm on it’s way…poor babies 🩷
My feral cats have a heated shelter I bought for them. When it’s chow time, one of them will still its head out the front to check on their meal. So cute.
I see that Cincinnati is expecting 10-15” of snow. I have been in CA for more than 20 years but I still remember the blizzard of 1978 in Cincinnati when I was in high school. It’s still a record. Cincinnati is hilly and they just weren’t prepared for that kind of snow , ice and wind. My dad somehow got to the store and they only had powdered milk left. We had to drink that stuff for days.
Northern Virginia here. The snow amounts keeps changing. I think right now it looks like 8-12 inches. And no, not really prepared. Just got back from grocery store.. They were out of milk, eggs, very little salad stuff. I didn’t check bread shelves. The lady in line ahead of me had nothing but cookie dough (a LOT!) brownie mix and ice cream.. WTF! 😂
I never think about batteries and stuff. We rarely lose power but it’s always possible. I guess Hubby and I will stay snuggled up in bed with the cats!
I’m a nurse, just retired and I am totally loving not having to drive in every snowstorm and bad weather event and not having to stay over the next shift because people “didn’t know” it was going to storm! That happens every time it snows. Not going to miss scary and dangerous road conditions after 45 years driving the hilly and curvy roads of coastal Maine.
Thanks for all the years you did it!
Adding to the list of Things I Learned the Hard Way:
If you have stocked up on canned food, make sure that the cans have pull tabs or that you have a manual can opener.
Also, many/ most? gas stoves need electricity to work — because of the electric ignitions, so, keep that in mind when you’re stocking emergency groceries.
One more:
This really stuck with me from a safety lecture: In a weather emergency, emergency rescue folks will be having difficulties with travel too, and possibly with staffing. Avoid using candles. The risk of fires increases during blackouts — and it will likely take longer than usual for emergency responders to respond.