‘Seething’ Prince William plans to always leave town whenever Harry visits the UK

Prince Harry was originally supposed to testify against the Mail/ANL on Thursday, which is why Prince William purposefully scheduled a couple of thrown-together events in Bristol, 118 miles away from London. Harry ended up testifying a day early, which meant that William had nothing on his schedule for his dumbass “counterprogramming” events or “quick, I need to look busy whenever Harry comes to town” events. Still, Harry ended up going back to court on Thursday, where he continued to courageously take on the Mail and support one of his co-plaintiffs, Liz Hurley. Harry looked like a gentleman, and William looked like a coward who is too immature to even be in the same general 30-mile area as Harry. Well, now we’re getting yet another story about Sir Scooter’s Seething Rage.

King Charles III is prepared to roll out the red carpet for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this summer. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is expected to accompany her husband, 41, to a 2027 Invictus Games kick-off event in Birmingham, England, marking her first time back to the U.K. in four years. Prince William “is absolutely seething over this,” dishes an insider. “He can’t believe his dad is falling for the bait.” As Examiner previously reported, the heir apparent, 43, has been struggling to hide his frustration with his father, 77. “Officially, Team Wales is toeing the line because they have no choice, it’s the will of the King, but privately, there’s a lot of resentment” the insider admits. “It’s obviously very unorthodox for him to be going against his father in any way, even behind the scenes, but William insists he has no choice.” The future king sees the Sussexes as a “real threat to the monarchy,” explains the insider, and is “taking steps to protect himself” as well as the future of the crown. “William is very clear that things will be handled differently when he’s in charge,” Examiner’s insider says. “That’s why he’s gone and hired a new crisis PR team to help him get ahead of anything that happens with Harry and Meghan going forward.” The Prince of Wales is also “flat out refusing to be in the same room as Harry when he does come back,” reveals the insider. “If he had to leave town to avoid him, he says he will.” While Charles is reportedly ready to reconcile with his son, William has seemingly closed the door on Harry. “[He] says there’s no chance of any sort of peace between him and his brother, now or ever,” the insider declares.

I’ve never understood this: “If he had to leave town to avoid him, he says he will.” I suppose William is making the argument that he’s preemptively shutting down any and all of Harry’s attempts to “see” his brother. But we’ve heard nothing from either side of Harry actually making an approach or even informing William’s office of any travel plans. The one exception might have been in 2024, when Harry came to London for the Invictus service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Harry reportedly invited the left-behinds to join him at the service. They refused and organized “look at us, Harry, we’re snubbing you” events around his visit. But beyond that, there’s been nothing about “Harry called his brother” or “Harry informed Kensington Palace of his itinerary.” Why is William so scared of being in the same general vicinity as Harry? That’s never really been explained. I hope Peggy’s crisis manager figures it out, because it’s not a good look for the future scooter king.





