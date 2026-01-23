‘Seething’ Prince William plans to always leave town whenever Harry visits the UK

Prince Harry was originally supposed to testify against the Mail/ANL on Thursday, which is why Prince William purposefully scheduled a couple of thrown-together events in Bristol, 118 miles away from London. Harry ended up testifying a day early, which meant that William had nothing on his schedule for his dumbass “counterprogramming” events or “quick, I need to look busy whenever Harry comes to town” events. Still, Harry ended up going back to court on Thursday, where he continued to courageously take on the Mail and support one of his co-plaintiffs, Liz Hurley. Harry looked like a gentleman, and William looked like a coward who is too immature to even be in the same general 30-mile area as Harry. Well, now we’re getting yet another story about Sir Scooter’s Seething Rage.

King Charles III is prepared to roll out the red carpet for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this summer. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is expected to accompany her husband, 41, to a 2027 Invictus Games kick-off event in Birmingham, England, marking her first time back to the U.K. in four years.

Prince William “is absolutely seething over this,” dishes an insider. “He can’t believe his dad is falling for the bait.”

As Examiner previously reported, the heir apparent, 43, has been struggling to hide his frustration with his father, 77.

“Officially, Team Wales is toeing the line because they have no choice, it’s the will of the King, but privately, there’s a lot of resentment” the insider admits. “It’s obviously very unorthodox for him to be going against his father in any way, even behind the scenes, but William insists he has no choice.”

The future king sees the Sussexes as a “real threat to the monarchy,” explains the insider, and is “taking steps to protect himself” as well as the future of the crown.

“William is very clear that things will be handled differently when he’s in charge,” Examiner’s insider says. “That’s why he’s gone and hired a new crisis PR team to help him get ahead of anything that happens with Harry and Meghan going forward.”

The Prince of Wales is also “flat out refusing to be in the same room as Harry when he does come back,” reveals the insider. “If he had to leave town to avoid him, he says he will.”

While Charles is reportedly ready to reconcile with his son, William has seemingly closed the door on Harry. “[He] says there’s no chance of any sort of peace between him and his brother, now or ever,” the insider declares.

I’ve never understood this: “If he had to leave town to avoid him, he says he will.” I suppose William is making the argument that he’s preemptively shutting down any and all of Harry’s attempts to “see” his brother. But we’ve heard nothing from either side of Harry actually making an approach or even informing William’s office of any travel plans. The one exception might have been in 2024, when Harry came to London for the Invictus service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Harry reportedly invited the left-behinds to join him at the service. They refused and organized “look at us, Harry, we’re snubbing you” events around his visit. But beyond that, there’s been nothing about “Harry called his brother” or “Harry informed Kensington Palace of his itinerary.” Why is William so scared of being in the same general vicinity as Harry? That’s never really been explained. I hope Peggy’s crisis manager figures it out, because it’s not a good look for the future scooter king.


  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:23 am

    Good. Harry is safer when that rage demon is not around him. Loser.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 23, 2026 at 9:28 am

      Scooter is dreaming if he thinks Harry actually cares where he is. Harry ignores him.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      January 23, 2026 at 9:45 am

      I’m just glad to see that William is maintaining his widely stated policy of “not thinking about Harry.”

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      January 23, 2026 at 10:17 am

      What a childish thing to do!! He is obviously afraid of Harry so being the baby he is he runs away.

      Reply
      • HuffnPuff says:
        January 23, 2026 at 12:23 pm

        He’s scared that he will violently shove his brother in public for saying that he violently shoved him in private. I’m guessing Kate is also afraid to be around them as well. She might lunge at Meghan again for telling the truth about who actually cried. I don’t know why they don’t just hole up in FL. Isn’t that why they wanted the 150 acres?

  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:26 am

    God, this guy’s a train wreck. He makes Charles at the height of the War of the Waleses look dignified in retrospect. Which is quite something.

    Reply
    • DK says:
      January 23, 2026 at 11:19 am

      This is so wild to me. How is “brother being well liked” a bigger threat to the monarchy than, oh, say, “son of the queen is a pedophile rapist”? Or “Duchy of Cornwall overcharges its tenants to enrich the prince”? Let alone the biggest threat to the monarchy?!

      This new crisis manager is just as terrible as the rest of his employees, if she’s not immediately trying to change this broken record “William doesn’t care about Harry, William hates Harry, William will never share his toys with Harry!” branding that William seems to think is…somehow harming Harry and not William himself and the monarchy with it.

      If the crisis manager is worth her salt, she’d change the messaging to making William actually seem dignified. How hard is it to get the message out that “William is happy for Harry and wishes him well in his endeavors. Unfortunately, William is so busy in his role of PoW that he is unable to see Harry at this time, but sends his best wishes.”

      Sure it’s a lie, but isn’t W supposed to be a global statesman? Then suck it up and lie, for goodness sake. Or at least stop stomping your foot every time you hear Harry’s name!

      Like, it doesn’t take a genius to know that appearing as the bigger person is the best way to handle this. And clearly, Harry (as the actual bigger person) has that on lock.

      But it’s like William’s people aren’t even trying to make him sound like an adult. Just a kid playing at being king. (Although I guess that is exactly what the RR want, since it’s better for them, so they do encourage his childish antics.)

      (That said, you know W&K’s people read Celebitchy, so maybe the new team will see these posts and start changing their tune.)

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      January 23, 2026 at 1:04 pm

      You are so right.. that crisis manager has her work cut out for her because he’s a psycho.

      Reply
  3. Gaffney says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:26 am

    Petulant child.

    Reply
  4. Margaret says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:27 am

    It doesn’t make sense because Windsor and Central London are about 25 miles apart so they were extremely unlikely to ‘run into each other’. Also Harry was busy in court all day and I expect preparing his testimony in the evenings so what chance would there be of them meeting? I think William is just looking for attention and doesn’t like it that international media was covering Harry’s trial and William had to make do with the Daily Mail and People magazine!

    Reply
  5. sunniside up says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:27 am

    What on earth does William think that Harry will do to him, it makes William look pathetic. So much for the next head of the armed forces. He is a disgrace to the uniforms that he wears.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      January 23, 2026 at 9:29 am

      It makes William look crazy…or guilty.

      Reply
      • Hypocrisy says:
        January 23, 2026 at 1:08 pm

        Pretty sure Willy is both crazy and guilty add in he’s a coward and that is exactly why he runs when Harry is in town and continues operate his rota and bot farm hate campaign against the Sussex’s in the shadows.

      • Christine says:
        January 23, 2026 at 2:05 pm

        I go with crazy, because “fall for the bait”?!?! WHAT BAIT?! You mean the wounded veterans from all over the world? That bait? Many of whom have lost limbs in service to the country you are one day going to be the king of, allegedly? Hope springs eternal that the U.K. will wake up and abolish your idiotic ass.

      • StarWonderful says:
        January 23, 2026 at 3:44 pm

        What bait, Willard?

  6. Tessa says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:27 am

    Those pics of Scoot are great. Especially when he turns his head to “smile” at the Camera. So his kingship (which he talks about when his father is still with us) will be about avoiding Harry. Scoot will bring down the monarchy.

    Reply
    • Snaggletooth says:
      January 23, 2026 at 10:57 am

      His jaw looks totally locked up. And he looks emaciated and grey. Yeesh.

      Reply
      • Jferber says:
        January 23, 2026 at 11:50 am

        William is performatively ruñning away from Harry every time Harry comes to England. It’s toddler etiquette: “I’ll run away and you can’t find me,” a stupid “adult” hide and seek. But Harry has no interest in seeking for William. It’s a one-sided game and I’ll use the word stupid again (it fits so well!) and incredibly immature. And, no, William’s antics give him no gravitas . What the hell is William thinking? He’s embarrassing himself on a world stage, just as Trump just did at Davos. Great minds, I suppose.

      • Unblinkered says:
        January 23, 2026 at 3:18 pm

        One look at W’s weak, foolish face is enough to make anyone pray that Charles lives forever.
        Immature and childish, whatever must the European royals make of him (and Middleton) ?

  7. ariel says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:27 am

    How is it the royals never learned to tap into the racism of the british public about how evil meghan is and therefore harry by extension – without making their future king look like a giant baby having a tantrum.

    How is giant baby king a good look?
    I know the public is not fully represented by the media (living in a country where democracy has fallen and media is only corporate interests and fascist propaganda) but i wonder how the public feels about their rage prince- just the same thing over and over and over and over.

    Making murky changes, raging against Harry.

    That is all they have got. It is not great for them.

    Harry will be returning to California to see his wife, kids, gorgeous property, friends, work, charitable endeavors.

    What is William actually doing?

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      January 23, 2026 at 11:01 am

      Donald Trump loves and admires him for a reason. Speaking of which, a giant William baby balloon would be a great thing for the Not My King republicans to commission before the next coronation!

      Reply
      • Mayp says:
        January 23, 2026 at 1:37 pm

        And Harry should show up in London right before the next coronation, forcing Scooter King to run away!

  8. Jane says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:28 am

    “That’s why he’s gone and hired a new crisis PR team…” I thought the new hire was working in a normal comms role and there was no crisis? again, which is it?

    Reply
    • Goldenmom says:
      January 23, 2026 at 9:53 am

      And where the hell is this crisis manager? Does she not start until the summer or is she working like he does, only when she feels like it? How is she letting all of these articles and ridiculous photos (King Scoot ON A SCOOTER) come out?

      Once again, KP hires incompetents.

      Reply
      • MY3CENTS says:
        January 23, 2026 at 10:31 am

        Yeah. Good job new PR team. Nothing like a middle-aged manchild as future king. With a small k.

  9. Eurydice says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:31 am

    Lol, if Harry gets security, William will hopping around like a flea, trying to keep away.

    Reply
  10. Ana Maria says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:33 am

    Huevo is scared because deep down he knows that he is not the brother that always looks kingly…

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      January 23, 2026 at 2:04 pm

      This is the crux of the matter. William knows he can’t compete, so he’s running away.

      Reply
      • Unblinkered says:
        January 23, 2026 at 3:25 pm

        Exactly. He and KM must fear turning up to an ‘engagement’ to find minimal press or other media present as they’re all covering Harry’s appearances.
        And if they agreed to do an engagement in London itself while Harry’s so dynamically involved in this court case, they must fear no media covering them. At all.

  11. Tessa says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Is Charles really going to roll out the red carpet for Harry and Meghan? I’ll believe it when I see it. But it will really upset Scooter (if it happens) which is good. And why would Harry even want to be in the same room with Scooter?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 23, 2026 at 9:51 am

      Yeah, how exactly is Charles going to be rolling out the red carpet? Guess we’ll see. And here’s the thing. Harry is coming. And likely Meghan. For the IG kickoff. It’s happening. Uk veterans are going to be giving him a huge welcome and that’s what will be important. And William can’t control it. He can’t wave his hand and decree Harry banished so he’s spiraling out. And apparently getting a crisis manager, lol.

      Reply
  12. JudyB says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:40 am

    Does he REALLY think Harry is going to knock on his door if he stays within 50 miles of him? And do something to him???

    This whole thing makes him look ridiculous and Harry look powerful, but apparently William is too dumb to see that. Nothing like having a future king who has to run and hide from his younger brother.

    Reply
  13. Neeve says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:42 am

    Why does he just lock himself in one of his countless castles and places when Harry is around. The jig is up his faux engagements are cringe.

    Reply
  14. Mairzy Doats says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:43 am

    Looks like Harry and Meghan actually DO have lodgings in England…. RENT FREE in William’s head. He really sounds unhinged.

    Reply
  15. Tif says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:53 am

    I believe William plans on doing events when harry is around but i doubt he told the press his plans. They are just assuming. Most likely trying to get him TO STAY so they can write better stories.

    Reply
  16. Lady Digby says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:54 am

    If Wilbur has a compulsion to leave England whenever Harry briefly returns to the land of his birth then he needs a therapist to help him come to terms with the very real issue of abandonment that he has. First he loses Diana and now he’s driven away his own brother and he can’t cope. He needs serious therapy but he has to ask for help himself.

    Reply
  17. Emm1 says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:55 am

    Yep, running scared. Great look Willy. 🙄🙄🙄

    Reply
  18. Becks1 says:
    January 23, 2026 at 9:58 am

    I was hoping the crisis PR manager would put an end to these stories because they really make William look horrible – petulant, spoiled, entitled, like he’s stamping his feet and throwing a tantrum because daddy isn’t doing what he wants – and then factor in a good amount of jealousy and rage and….yeah, not a good look for the future king. How does no one at KP see this?!?!?! Even with Charles, before these past 6 months, there always seemed to be someone around him who realized how bad the whole “charles refuses to talk to harry” thing looked, and that’s why we would occasionally get those stories about Charles loving harry and wanting to reconcile etc. But its like KP is just one big anti-harry machine.

    The future commander in chief is just going to skip out on Invictus because he hates his brother? how very global statesman of him.

    Now that said, I’ll give William some credit and say that I DO think the Sussexes are a threat to the monarchy. They are literally showing us every day that “we can all lead a life of service” and you dont need 30 million a year in taxpayer money to do so. Harry may claim to still be a monarchist, but his post monarchy life IS weakening the argument for a monarchy IMO. Harry is clearly the better and stronger person (it takes a strong person to speak so openly about personal MH struggles) and that ALSO undermines the monarchy – the better one is not the heir. Instead the heir is….well, see above.

    They aren’t doing this intentionally and I dont think it was part of their master plan or anything like that. But their post Firm lives show how much damage the Firm can do to a person, how toxic the relationship with the press is (and how much propaganda is put out by the press), and how unnecessary the Firm is if you want to use your platform for good and positive change.

    I dont think William views it quite that way though. he just hates harry lol.

    Reply
  19. Lady Digby says:
    January 23, 2026 at 10:43 am

    How will I know when the crisis manager has started work? When these rage briefing stop because none of this sounds mature, well balanced and focused on preparing for kingship?

    Reply
  20. Gabby says:
    January 23, 2026 at 10:51 am

    thought we were told months ago that Peg never thinks about Harry anymore and has “very much” moved on. So which is it? This moron really needs to pick a lane.

    Apparently the crisis manager hasn’t started work yet, otherwise this embarassing piece would never have gone to press.

    Reply
  21. Amy Bee says:
    January 23, 2026 at 10:57 am

    William is supposed to be the most popular royal why is so worried about irrelevant and hated Harry?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 23, 2026 at 11:11 am

      I guess those emotional support polls can only comfort William so much lmao.

      Reply
    • Me at home says:
      January 23, 2026 at 12:34 pm

      William must know the emotional support polls are commissioned surveys of a “target population” (see: YouGov’s website) that no doubt consists of middle-class, white pensioners. You have to wonder what the point is, and whether these surveys are meant to fool the public and prevent some sort of circling the drain effect.

      Reply
  22. Lorelei says:
    January 23, 2026 at 11:29 am

    What an effective leader! What a diplomatic statesman, ready to represent millions of people on the world stage!

    /s

    Reply
  23. Maja says:
    January 23, 2026 at 11:51 am

    A future head of state, a future head of the church, who is unable to regulate his own emotions and find peace with his brother, is pathetic. A malicious press that earns billions from this disgrace and a flood of speculation about it is the absolutely repulsive side of it.

    Reply
    • Iolanthe says:
      January 23, 2026 at 12:21 pm

      @Maja. Absolutely correct. Forget his titles and future responsibilities, he isnt even up to being a normal human being . With all eyes on Kate’s so called health crisis ..and she seems fine to me , theres something severely wrong with William . He has aged grotesquely and if all this hate is eating at his innards, he needs therapy to function as a person , forget be a prospective King . Is there a provision for a ruler to pick an heir ..as in some countries , where the King or Sheikh appoints the person they feel is best suited ..could even be a brother or a nephew , not necessarily the son or next in line. Especially one that looks like he will implode any second

      Reply
  24. Angied says:
    January 23, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    That guy is a big weirdo. He seriously needs to get over himself.

    Reply
  25. Louise177 says:
    January 23, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    As mentioned, I’ve never seen any stories about Harry wanting to see William, always Charles. I also don’t understand the being out of town when Harry is in London. Do they think he’s going to show up at their door uninvited? If it’s to pull focus that never happens.

    Reply
  26. Sean says:
    January 23, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Ho hum, another “seething” W story.
    What a drama queen!
    I hope KCIII does honor Harry’s Invictus Games with his attendance.

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      January 23, 2026 at 1:34 pm

      No one is asking KCIII or Scooter to embrace Harry. The IG is much larger than Harry. The Invictus Games does a lot for the economy of the countries that host it and for the members of the military that participate.
      They need to put their feelings on the shelf and be the global statesmen they are supposed to be.
      They did it for the POTUS.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      January 23, 2026 at 2:24 pm

      Is it really an honour to have him there? This is the gutless coward who hid when his newborn grandson was compared to a chimpanzee. This is the man who has been led by his mistress (or tampon) for 50+ years. He is also a foul racist. His honour lies in the crown on his head, which he did nothing to earn. I think Chuckie has no choice but to be there and he’s probably seething about that fact.

      Reply
  27. QuiteContrary says:
    January 23, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    This is actually hilarious because it’s Harry who wants s p a c e from his brother.

    This is like Trump pulling Carney from his “Board of Peace.” Carney has no interest in joining it anyway …

    Both Will and Trump are pulling the you-can’t-diss-me-if-I-diss-you-first card.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      January 23, 2026 at 2:25 pm

      The brain-dead moron invited Putin to sit on his BoP. I wonder if Charles got an invite? The table is going to be nothing but despots and dictators.

      Reply
  28. Kim says:
    January 23, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    William really should be careful. If he truly is seething with rage and hate in his heart, that toxicity is going to eat him up from the inside out. He’s now approaching the age where these things take a toll on one’s health, leaving one vulnerable to heart attacks, stroke and many other ills. How ironic it would be if he up and dies from some sudden and catastrophic health incident before his father passes? One thing I’ve learned as I’ve aged, you’ve got to let these things go.

    Reply
  29. etso says:
    January 23, 2026 at 3:40 pm

    Of course. Run and hide, that’s the real power move.

    Reply

