Queen Camilla: Listening to audiobooks counts as reading

On Monday, Queen Camilla visited the National Library of Scotland to launch the National Year of Reading in Scotland. Camilla has been relatively quiet in recent months, other than her hilarious pushback on the Princess of Wales’s “I’m almost queen” birthday keenery. My opinion, and I have no evidence to back me up other than vibes, is that Camilla isn’t in the best of health either but no one says anything because Charles is battling cancer. Anyway, Camilla’s photo-op with the Scottish youths was fine-ish, and it included Camilla awkwardly high-fiving a youth of color. She seemed bewildered by “giving a high five.” At the event, Camilla told the children that audiobooks “count” as reading:

Listening to audiobooks counts as reading, the Queen has said. Her Majesty said audiobooks had a part to play in the “battle” to keep people interested in reading during a visit to the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh. The Queen, who founded her own online book club and is patron of the National Literacy Trust (NLT), helped to launch the National Year of Reading in Scotland with a special edition of The Beano comic. “Just to get everybody reading again, especially now, is so important,” she said. “The battle against these machines. Get them back to books.” The Queen, who is 78, was presented with a special comic strip from an edition of The Beano in which she features as a cartoon. She is seen coming to the rescue of the mischievous Dennis the Menace after he has been told off by his mother for reading a comic in a library. Outlining the “new rules”, the Queen tells Dennis and his dog Gnasher: “Go all-in for the National Year of Reading, Dennis! Comics and audiobooks count too!” Mike Stirling, a storyboard creator and “director of mischief” at The Beano, told the children: “A lot of people don’t know that [comics and audiobooks count as reading] so if the Queen says that, how good is that?”

I’m a visual learner or a read/write learner, meaning that I learn and absorb information so much better if I’m reading and writing it down (taking notes or typing it out). If I just hear something, I’m more likely to forget it or not absorb it. But everyone’s different, and sure, audiobooks should count. I guess the idea behind “audiobooks count as reading” is that people are still getting wrapped up in another world and they’re absorbing information, which is the whole point. Broadening your world and your perspective. People who listen to audiobooks in the car amaze me though. I would be so distracted!





