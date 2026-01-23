Donald Trump had a huge bruise on his left hand at the ‘Board of Peace’ event

Embed from Getty Images

The photos in this post are from Thursday in Davos. Donald Trump attended an event for the “Board of Peace” for Gaza. Jared Kushner did a big-boy presentation for his “New Gaza” plans, which include putting up skyscraper hotels and casinos. Voters in 2024 knew the stakes, and they absolutely voted for this, so there should be no complaints. But that’s not the point of this story. As you can see, Trump’s LEFT hand was heavily bruised. He was too lazy to even cover it with burnt sienna makeup, although after these photos went viral, Trump did slap on some clown makeup for the plane ride home.

You have to remember, the Trump Propaganda Machine always says that Trump’s bruised hand is the result of shaking so many hands. The bruises almost always appear on his right hand, the hand-shaking hand. This is his left hand. So what’s the explanation from Dementia Don? Something about how he’s obsessed with aspirin and that’s why he bruises like a piece of overripe fruit.

REPORTER: We saw the bruising on your hand. Are you okay? TRUMP: I'm very good. I clipped it on the table, so I put a little — what do they call it — cream on it. But I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to… pic.twitter.com/lRzGUs6qIN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2026

I wish someone would convince him that his big orange heart needs even bigger aspirin. Someone tell him that Barack Obama took high-dose aspirin for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And it’s remains the biggest failure of the fourth estate that they cannot summon the energy or the courage to have daily conversations about Trump’s poor health, his dementia, his obvious cognitive decline and his profound loss of executive function.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images