Donald Trump had a huge bruise on his left hand at the ‘Board of Peace’ event

The photos in this post are from Thursday in Davos. Donald Trump attended an event for the “Board of Peace” for Gaza. Jared Kushner did a big-boy presentation for his “New Gaza” plans, which include putting up skyscraper hotels and casinos. Voters in 2024 knew the stakes, and they absolutely voted for this, so there should be no complaints. But that’s not the point of this story. As you can see, Trump’s LEFT hand was heavily bruised. He was too lazy to even cover it with burnt sienna makeup, although after these photos went viral, Trump did slap on some clown makeup for the plane ride home.
You have to remember, the Trump Propaganda Machine always says that Trump’s bruised hand is the result of shaking so many hands. The bruises almost always appear on his right hand, the hand-shaking hand. This is his left hand. So what’s the explanation from Dementia Don? Something about how he’s obsessed with aspirin and that’s why he bruises like a piece of overripe fruit.
REPORTER: We saw the bruising on your hand. Are you okay?
TRUMP: I'm very good. I clipped it on the table, so I put a little — what do they call it — cream on it. But I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to… pic.twitter.com/lRzGUs6qIN
I wish someone would convince him that his big orange heart needs even bigger aspirin. Someone tell him that Barack Obama took high-dose aspirin for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And it’s remains the biggest failure of the fourth estate that they cannot summon the energy or the courage to have daily conversations about Trump’s poor health, his dementia, his obvious cognitive decline and his profound loss of executive function.
Come on, aspirin, do your thing!
I saw a great bumper sticker yesterday. It had the American flag and said:
🇺🇸Is he dead yet?🇺🇸
I’ve smacked the back of my hand on plenty of surfaces, and it’s never looked like that!
However, my granny always had those kind of bruises after a hospital visit/cannula.
I have those kind of bruises. I’m on a blood thinning medication because of a mechanical heart valve. If you’re on a blood thinner like Coumadin or Warfarin, it’s carefully monitored and calibrated so I don’t believe that aspirin nonsense. Here’s what I know for sure: with thin blood, if you fall, it’s a medical emergency because of potential internal bleeding.
Is that why he uses Melania as a walker? He really does move around like he’s terrified that a strong breeze will blow him over.
Yes, those look just like the bruises older people get from IV lines. And he’s a notorious germophobe who doesn’t shake hands.
Someone on Bluesky calls Trump’s new club “Bored of Peace” and that’s how I’m gonna spell it from now on.
I know the Bored of Peace is NOT the point of this article, but can we talk about it?
I don’t understand how it is being allowed to happen. Trump has set it up clearly outside of his role as POTUS – he made clear his role as the chair of the board is not limited to his presidential term, that he gets to be head of this board for as long as he likes, and he gets to designate his successor – it doesn’t just go to whoever is POTUS, so it’s clearly nothing to do with the role of POTUS.
And it’s clear he’s taking the buy-in money for his own use, not that of the US.
And it’s clear his successors will be Trump family members (Kushner, etc.).
And it’s clear the goal is not “peace” but “piece” (also got that from Bluesky – they’re not just Bored of Peace, they are the Board of Piece – dividing the world up as they see fit) – the intention is to develop Gaza into high end real estate that they can individually profit from. It has nothing to do with establishing any kind of lasting peace plan between Israel and Palestinians, etc.
So with all of this incredibly clear, and pretty explicitly laid out – I’m not just being a conspiracy theorist here – how is the rest of the world allowing this Board of Peace any actual authority? How were they allowed a meeting at Davos?
How is the UN not shutting this sh*t down?
It’s just one person – in a non-governmental capacity – demanding the world do his bidding and give him the land he wants so he can get rich off it.
Why are people not as upset about this as they are about him demanding the land he wants so he can get rich off it when the land is Greenland? (or Iceland. Wouldn’t put it past him to decide he really does want Iceland once he hears how much people like the lagoons there.)
But his Greenland and Gaza grabs are shockingly similar. (But for the whole one is in Europe, one is in SWANA thing of course).
I might not be up on the latest but who has agreed to take part in this ridiculous money grab? Who was at this meeting?
Team Aspirin all the way.
My 80 year old grandfather has them too. Old man problems
That bruise is 100% related to the “minor electrical issue” that required Air Force One to turn around the other day.
Oh absolutely it is…
I thought that was due to diaper explosion.
Por que no los dos?
He’s clearly been getting iv infusions in his right hand for years. I follow someone on Bluesky who has kept track of Trump’s lies about his health since his first term and she has photos of his bruised right hand going back to 2019. Now the veins in his right hand can’t be used anymore because they’ve collapsed or something, so they switched the infusions to his left hand. But the media which was obsessed with Joe Biden’s supposed cognitive decline is too busy sanewashing this clearly demented very sick man to be expected to demand real answers to very real questions about his poor health and extremely obvious cognitive decline. And turning Gaza into a beachfront resort would be the most insane thing yet if it wasn’t for all the other insane things happening on an hourly basis.
For someone who is so obsessed with looking “strong” I can’t figure out why he is getting these IVs in his hands where it is constantly visible. He could use veins in his feet or get a port inserted in his upper arm where it could stay covered since all he ever wears are suit jackets that are too big. Hmmm on the other hand [pun intended] he probably has awful personal hygeine and the medical staff don’t think he would keep it clean. The way the media completely ignores this after writing WHOLE BOOKS about Joe Biden’s also-visible cognitive and physical decline is making me insane.
Maybe they just can’t get a vein in the other places? My husband is a medic and really good at administering IVs but he’s said sometimes it’s just impossible to get a vein–like if the skin is too thick etc.
I recall reading someplace that a certain type of Alzheimer’s drug must be administered by IV infusion in the hand. Idk. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This used to be why we had a WH press corps. Now we have a WH stenographic unit.
I don’t understand why they doesn’t cover it with makeup??
You can get quality tattoo coverup at your local Sephora. He clearly cares a great deal about his face tone and hair situation, so he’s no stranger to that world. I feel like he made one coverup attempt with the completely wrong color last year and never did it again. Maybe he doesn’t like people touching it at all, but I’m baffled why he lets them be so prominent.
Along with some of you, I have experience with infusions. It’s true that at infusion centers, the nurses tend to go right for the hands unless you tell them to try the arm instead. If it were infusions for Trump, they wouldn’t do them in the hand. It’s too visible. There are plenty of other places on the body.
Pls someone explain to me like I’m 10. Can a high dose of aspirin do that to his hands? If not, what could be causing the bruising pls?
Aspirin causes your blood to thin by reducing your clotting ability, which makes it easier for you to bruise.
You need your platelets to stick together (aggregate) to form a clot, and aspirin inhibits platelets from sticking together (aggregation). I don’t think the “baby aspirin” dose (81mg/day) that is recommended for people with cardiovascular disease would lead to that heavy bruising in most people, but if he is getting consistent insults like IVs or injections, it would add up over time. And if he really is popping full dose aspirin multiple times a day, then he doesn’t have a functional platelet in his whole body and it’s a miracle he isn’t bleeding out his eyeballs (or constant GI bleeding). Also, aspirin irreversibly affects platelet function, but since the lifespan of a platelet in your circulation is only 7-10 days, if he would just stop taking it for a week he would see improvement in the bruising.
That is not a fresh bruise. If he whacked it on a table at the forum, it wouldn’t look days old.
What I want to know is, who’s in charge? Really? Cause you know this guy is like Weekend at Bernie’s and one foot on a banana peel. No way is he calling the shots.
Vladimir Putin
🎯
Putin is in charge of foreign policy and Stephen Miller handles domestic policy like directing the slave catchers.
His veins are probably impossible to work with at this point so they go to his hands. That’s where you go when you’ve run out of other options. I remember a meth addict who had to shoot in her hands and feet because that’s where the usable veins were.
He’s getting most likely diuretics for his heart condition. I’m listening to a lot of medical people chattering online online, but I do like this one guy who has been very helpful to understand more about frontal temporal dementia: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DS2ZHXGkdwX/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
@epistemiccrisis
The press isn’t commenting about this versus Biden because Biden didn’t go after people and have a process by which they could get dragged off to a camp, or simply have rabid followers show up to their house and murder them. We’re getting close to that. That’s why they won’t call this one square on the nose because there’s an actual career and physical threat. Let’s not pretend that there’s a real equivalency between Biden’s administration and Trump‘s.
Time is moving fast on this issue. It’s honestly about advance planning for what’s next. Every other nation knows this. Every politician knows, every news organization knows.
There’s absolutely no excuse for the White House press corps not to be tenaciously asking questions. They’ve just been completely co-opted by the administration. And that includes the NYT.
That POS should be sporting a huge bruise right in the middle of his face, quite frankly.
Can we hope that it’s Ebola? Is that too much to ask?
He has a bigger bruise on his ego after Mark Carney’s speech. If you haven’t heard it yet, go listen- it’s epic.
Something happened in Air Force One that was not an electrical problem. FALL? SUNDOWNING AGGRESSION? STROKE? i do my level best to avoid listening to rectum mouth speak, but read the Davos speech and accidently heard parts of it. He is in rapid, FREEFALL decline. If anyone other than their false idol looked and BEHAVED like this, the Republikkkans would be yanking their hair out crying in the streets. Mango is definitely on blood thinners to bruise like that. I would also guess his skin is prone to tearing/bleeding profusely even from minor bumps because of lifelong UV exposure, vascular/heart/kidney issues and the blood thinners.
As a retired RN, that bruise does look like it’s from an IV. I was trained to start with the hands and work your way up for starting IV’s but like someone else said, I do wonder why they don’t implant a port if he’s getting frequent IV’s.
Friends, I hate Trump but this is not a thing. He has CVI. The bruises are very common with CVI: Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) can cause bruising, often appearing as dark, flat patches (ecchymosis) or easier bruising from minor bumps because weakened veins and high pressure cause tiny capillaries to leak blood, leading to skin discoloration and increased sensitivity. This bruising can occur with other CVI symptoms like swelling, heaviness, itching, and skin changes, sometimes appearing with minimal or no injury.
I wish there were something there, but there is not: Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) can cause bruising, often appearing as dark, flat patches (ecchymosis) or easier bruising from minor bumps because weakened veins and high pressure cause tiny capillaries to leak blood, leading to skin discoloration and increased sensitivity. This bruising can occur with other CVI symptoms like swelling, heaviness, itching, and skin changes, sometimes appearing with minimal or no injury.