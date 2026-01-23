Alana Hadid: Nicola Peltz has ‘been trying to be famous for a decade’

Years before Nicola Peltz began seeing Brooklyn Beckham, she dated Anwar Hadid, brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. This was back when Nicola was in her early 20s, circa 2016-18. This decade-old past romance means the Hadid family has opinions about Nicola, and by extension, they have opinions about Brooklyn Beckham and the Beckham family estrangement. For now, Gigi and Bella are staying quiet on the situation, but their half-sister Alana Hadid chimed in on a Beckham post on Instagram:

Alana Hadid is weighing in on the Beckham family drama. The half sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid, whose brother Anwar Hadid once dated Nicola Peltz Beckham, shared her opinion on Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s now wife in the comment section of an Instagram post about the alleged family feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The pop culture fan account Saint Hoax uploaded a slideshow of memes about the Beckham drama including screen grabs from Brooklyn’s recent bombshell claims about his fractured family. “This Beckham family feud is giving Meghan and Harry the sequel,” read the text over an image of the famous British brood, along with two headlines that circled the media in response to Brooklyn’s tell-all Instagram Stories shared on Monday, Jan. 19. The headlines read: “Brooklyn Peltz Beckham says he does not want to reconcile with his parents” and “Brooklyn Beckham Says Mom Victoria ‘Hijacked’ His Wedding With Nicola.” Alana, 40, whose brother Anwar, 26, dated Nicola, 31, from around 2016 to 2018, responded to a user who commented on the situation. “Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with ‘all we want is privacy’ is all I need to know,” penned the user. Alana (who goes by the Instagram handle, “lanzybear”) replied, “right and that girl doesn’t want privacy she’s been trying to be famous for a decade 😂😂😂😂.”

[From People]

Alana’s comment is being used as “evidence” that Brooklyn was lying about his parents and I just… don’t get it. I don’t get the pro-Victoria-and-David talking points whatsoever. You can say that Nicola wants to be famous or that Brooklyn is a talentless nepo baby and all of that is true, but it doesn’t mean that Brooklyn’s parents haven’t behaved appallingly. Multiple things can be true at once: Nicola and Brooklyn are vapid and privileged, and Victoria and David’s behavior has been tacky, unsettling, crass and even cruel. You can think Brooklyn sucks AND that he has every right to tell his side and go no-contact with his parents.

Also: “she’s been trying to be famous” – she’s an actress?? Of course she wants to be famous.