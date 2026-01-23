Alana Hadid: Nicola Peltz has ‘been trying to be famous for a decade’

Years before Nicola Peltz began seeing Brooklyn Beckham, she dated Anwar Hadid, brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. This was back when Nicola was in her early 20s, circa 2016-18. This decade-old past romance means the Hadid family has opinions about Nicola, and by extension, they have opinions about Brooklyn Beckham and the Beckham family estrangement. For now, Gigi and Bella are staying quiet on the situation, but their half-sister Alana Hadid chimed in on a Beckham post on Instagram:
Alana Hadid is weighing in on the Beckham family drama. The half sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid, whose brother Anwar Hadid once dated Nicola Peltz Beckham, shared her opinion on Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s now wife in the comment section of an Instagram post about the alleged family feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
The pop culture fan account Saint Hoax uploaded a slideshow of memes about the Beckham drama including screen grabs from Brooklyn’s recent bombshell claims about his fractured family. “This Beckham family feud is giving Meghan and Harry the sequel,” read the text over an image of the famous British brood, along with two headlines that circled the media in response to Brooklyn’s tell-all Instagram Stories shared on Monday, Jan. 19.
The headlines read: “Brooklyn Peltz Beckham says he does not want to reconcile with his parents” and “Brooklyn Beckham Says Mom Victoria ‘Hijacked’ His Wedding With Nicola.”
Alana, 40, whose brother Anwar, 26, dated Nicola, 31, from around 2016 to 2018, responded to a user who commented on the situation. “Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with ‘all we want is privacy’ is all I need to know,” penned the user.
Alana (who goes by the Instagram handle, “lanzybear”) replied, “right and that girl doesn’t want privacy she’s been trying to be famous for a decade 😂😂😂😂.”
Alana’s comment is being used as “evidence” that Brooklyn was lying about his parents and I just… don’t get it. I don’t get the pro-Victoria-and-David talking points whatsoever. You can say that Nicola wants to be famous or that Brooklyn is a talentless nepo baby and all of that is true, but it doesn’t mean that Brooklyn’s parents haven’t behaved appallingly. Multiple things can be true at once: Nicola and Brooklyn are vapid and privileged, and Victoria and David’s behavior has been tacky, unsettling, crass and even cruel. You can think Brooklyn sucks AND that he has every right to tell his side and go no-contact with his parents.
Also: “she’s been trying to be famous” – she’s an actress?? Of course she wants to be famous.
174958, Nicola Peltz sports a black pvc mini skirt and jacket combo and chunky gold hoop earrings as she arrives with Anwar Hadid for Gigi Hadid’s 23rd birthday party at the One Hotel in Brooklyn. New York City, New York – Monday April 23, 2018.,Image: 514976312, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews/Avalon
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 03: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Lola’ held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 843381196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 03: Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Lola’ held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 843381503, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the Premiere Of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 843408013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
Alana Hadid during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 (CPHFW) SS25 on August 06, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attends Burberry’s AW25 Runway Show at TATE Britain in London, England, UK on Monday 24 February 2025 during London Fashion Week February 2025.
I’m confused on the leading pic… Is that pre- cosmetic surgery Nicola? Is that Alana? I don’t know who that is
I thought it was Vera Farmiga 😳
SJP for me lol
Yes! Both! But VERY Vera Farmiga
She was 22 and he was 17. Mamma Hadid was not having it.
I clocked the age difference, didn’t do the math on how old they were then. Yikes. Weird she married someone younger too. I mean, she’s been going after younger guys when she was herself very young. I wouldn’t have dated a 17 year old boy when I was in my 20s.
I truly cannot imagine having any interest in a teenager at the age of 22. I get why his mom was put off TBH.
Both can be true. The Beckhams can be controlling, weird & image conscious AND Nicola can want to be famous, entitled young woman with an abusive past. I just don’t think it’s all one way with this situation.
Fully with you on this. I believe Brooklyn about his parents and family, and I believe former staff about Nicola. I think he married a version of his mom, not the first person to do that.
yup, I’m here. I wouldn’t want either side for my in-laws, and I wouldn’t want to be friends with any of these people (I’m relatively poor so not an issue lmao.)
Who? And yeah, they can ask for privacy and still go out and be seen. Wanting privacy is not the same thing as going into hiding so wtf is she even talking about? This is the same attack the tabloids used against Harry and Meghan. Their request for privacy is a way of setting boundaries.
Her comment is giving strong ‘people will pay attention to me because I’m the tiniest TINIEST bit adjacent to this than them so I’m gonna say stupid sh$t’ energy. who’s trying to be famous now?
Right? I’m getting Justine Bateman vibes.
She left a comment on a post, she didn’t give an exclusive to ET…sheesh. Not stupid shit, might be fact to her.
I completely understand why the hadids want to be famous or at least known. But all anwar dates are people who want press. So i dont think alana was being mean i think she was just giving insight.
The Peltz family have been trying to be famous since before nicola was born. Locally and now international.
I like Alana a lot – but she should have stayed out of this. It ultimately has nothing to do with her. And it’s wild watching this story unfold and with celeb gossip in general – people really struggle to have nuanced thoughts. Multiple things can be true: Nicola may be a brat, her parents may be MAGA. That doesn’t magically absolve David & Victoria of publicly smearing their own child in the press and treating him poorly. You can dislike a person and also recognize when they are a victim or are being mistreated in a specific situation.
Alana commenting because her brother dated Nicola a decade ago is not a good look. It looks a little desperate and a lot foolish and makes me rethink who Alana is.
It doesn’t make me rethink who she is. Because I don’t actually know her. I do respect how public she’s been in speaking out about certain subjects lately which I respect. But on this topic – she should have kept her mouth shut.
It wasn’t a decade ago—it was her last relationship before she met Brooklyn.
I doubt this is what team Peltz had in mind when they released that gram. I mean it’s all just turned into one huge internet joke and I admit the memes are seriously hysterical. It’s a sad situation but since everyone is filthy rich here the internet seems happy to play.
Failed actress, surely…??
“She just wants to be famous,” sneers the girl from the Hadid family posing in a see-through skirt?
Alana Hadid is 40, so she’s a woman, not a girl. And I fail to see what her clothing (in a picture with no context) has to do with anything.
This is the first I’ve ever heard of her, so no dog in this fight, but I think we can comment without being blatantly misogynist.
@Annette 👏💯👏💯👏💯👏
Not slut shaming. She’s posing and her fashion is out there. I know the “no pants” look is in for some reason, and it’s not my deal, but whatever. I guess it’s for attention, as it certainly doesn’t look like it’s for comfort. And I am no longer able to discern the age of most women in L.A., so I stand corrected, she’s a “woman.”
I just think it’s rich that she’s insulting another rich nepo baby for wanting a little notoriety.
???? A woman beachy pants and an oversized button down. This woman’s brother was Nicola’s last boyfriend. There was def a tone in the way this article was written, but woman in beachy pants probably has more insight on Nicola than the writer.
So what if she wants to be famous? Lots of people want to be famous. The Hadids wanted to be famous. Victoria wanted to be famous. And wanting to be famous for doing something is different from wanting the details of your personal life to become entertainment for the masses.
I didn’t know she wanted to be an actress. I can never remember what she looks like.
All of this publicity seems like a nightmare if you want to be taken seriously as an actress.
I also didn’t know she is 31. Nothing wrong with that, but still surprising to me.
Was Brooklyn 21 and Nicola 26 when they married? Or is the age difference less? The five year age gap sounds less weird now since they’re both well into adulthood but at that point in time ….idk. I’m shocked he’d marry that young.
I can’t remember how long ago they got married (was in 2021?) but yes, there is a five year age gap between Brooklyn and Nicola.
Does everyone forget when David Beckham signed to play soccer with the L. A Galaxy and Victoria had that reality show about moving to LA and finding a house. That was not just about giving awareness to Premier League soccer in the U. S but the Beckham’s where trying to get into Hollywood. When that didn’t succeed the Beckham’s packed up and went back to the U. K. So who cares how long Nicola has tried to get her career going. These Hadid’s are jealous because Nicola’s family still has all their money, But didn’t the father of the Hadid’s just declare real estate bankruptcy
so someone who’s half-siblings are famous is so thirsty for attention that she has to speak out about others getting attention for something that has nothing to do with her and about which she has no knowledge herself, is standing in judgment of someone else for being thirsty?
What is happening today? Grade 8 skip day, head to the internet?
She left a comment on a post; did not give a thirsty interview. Her brother was Nicola’s last boyfriend. We have heard very little from Alana for years, so I’d argue not thirsty but perhaps insightful.
Is it Nicola Peltz bot day? I’m sure she’s drying her eyes with her family’s billions.