Mail: Victoria Beckham has an ‘unprintable’ nickname for her DIL Nicola Peltz

All of the British tabloids have run “exclusives” on the Beckham family situation in the past year, often detailing Brooklyn Beckham’s estrangement from his parents in the most pro-Victoria/David way and blaming the estrangement on the American wife, Nicola Peltz. The Daily Mail has been the biggest one pushing this storyline, and I believe that the Mail has gotten tons of briefings from David and Victoria’s camp. Well, in a new Mail exclusive, Alison Boshoff admits as much. Boshoff also describes how D&V’s camp pushed a fake storyline about Brooklyn’s estrangement from his grandparents (which has been repeated constantly), even though it turns out that Brooklyn still speaks to his grandparents. One of the big headlines from this piece? Victoria and David call Brooklyn “the hostage” (which we knew) but Victoria apparently has an “unprintable” nickname for Nicola. What the actual f–k.

Victoria & David’s miscalculations: Estranged son Brooklyn’s bombshell reckoning with Brand Beckham last night was made inevitable, I’m told, by an unhappy Christmas filled with briefings against him and his wife by his own family. That’s the view of the Peltz-Beckham camp, who say that David and Victoria made a series of ‘idiotic miscalculations’ after privately going to war with their son’s wife, Nicola, after the couple wed three years ago. ‘They just didn’t stop. They just kept pushing and pushing it. Brooklyn didn’t want to do this, but in the end he thought screw it,’ says a source.

Brooklyn could reveal even more: ‘The biggest problem for the other side,’ says my source, ‘is that there is so much more that Brooklyn can say if he wants to…The Beckhams kept on gambling that Brooklyn would never dare to speak. They just misplayed it because, one day, it was going to be time.’

D&V lied about Brooklyn’s relationships with his grandparents: A number of articles were published before Christmas bemoaning his estrangement from David’s parents, Ted and Sandra, and Victoria’s parents, Tony and Jackie. In truth, as the Beckhams’ side admitted after Christmas, he is in touch with both sets of grandparents. Though the contact is limited to texts and occasional calls – since everyone in the family is naturally upset by the feud – it was not true to say that he had cut them off completely, as briefed.

Victoria’s nicknames for Nicola & Brooklyn: Many will wonder whether having helped their son in the past excuses the Beckhams’ nasty behaviour towards Nicola, for whom Victoria has an unprintable nickname. Their nickname for Brooklyn meanwhile is ‘the hostage’.

Brooklyn hoped for an apology: As a friend of Brooklyn and Nicola says: ‘I believe that David and Victoria care about him, but this is not the way you try to win someone back.’ Brooklyn had been hoping for an apology. None came. Indeed, Brooklyn said yesterday that he doesn’t want to reconnect with his parents – a stunning blow.

Brooklyn & Nicola are still working with Matthew Hiltzik: It can be revealed that what finally tipped Brooklyn over the edge was a recent article which said not only that he wanted to reconcile with them, but had made ‘tone deaf’ overtures and sacked his crisis PR. The Peltz-Beckhams say that none of that is true. Matthew Hiltzik, a high-profile crisis communications specialist in New York, remains engaged by the young couple.

D&V have finally shut up: Today, those close friends of David and Victoria who have previously briefed about the rift are now saying absolutely nothing. That seems wise.

War footing: It can be revealed that even before Brooklyn’s surprise six pages of revelations on Instagram, his mother, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, had tweaked her social media settings so that only people she approves of can link with her. The upshot is that she cannot be tagged on stories about her estranged son. ‘She was on a war footing,’ says a Beckham source, who adds: ‘The Beckhams have a much bigger and better image than the Peltz family and this has not been a fair war. The Beckhams have been famous for so long and they know how to turn the narrative. This though is a major bomb – I’m sure Victoria will have been screaming.’

Victoria’s peculiar behavior: That friend hears that Victoria invited some of Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriends to her fashion shows and even offered to dress them. If true, it’s peculiar behaviour, and only guaranteed to make her son feel even more uncomfortable. This week, invitations went out to his brother Cruz’s 21st birthday, which will be a big event. It can be revealed that there was no invitation for Brooklyn. It seems that the family has given up on him by this point.