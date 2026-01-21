The Prince and Princess of Wales’s third and final “event” in Scotland on Tuesday was a stop by a community-run pub in Stirling. The pub’s government name is The Gothenburg, but locals call it The Goth, which is hardcore. William had “half a pint of cider” and Kate did not drink. William did go on and on about how much he loves pubs. The elephant in the room is that William loves to drink, not necessarily in pubs. But at least he’s turning his drinking into an actual “cause,” especially as pubs are dying across the UK.

The Prince of Wales has pledged to help British pubs, describing them as “crucial” for human contact and the beating heart of communities. The Prince, who ordered half a pint of cider at a pub in Stirling, Scotland, said he “absolutely loves pubs”, which were “so important” for people to get out and spend time with friends and neighbours.

Separately, The Telegraph has launched a campaign to save Britain’s pubs. Landlords have said their establishments are on the brink because of rising costs, including business rates changes announced in Rachel Reeves’ Budget. An estimated one pub a day closed permanently in England and Wales during 2025. Since 2000, 15,000 pubs in the UK have closed their doors. The Government has said it is working on relief for pubs affected by the changes, which have resulted in some having their tax bills double overnight. However, it is yet to publish details of what this relief will look like.

During a trip to Scotland, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to The Gothenburg pub in Fallin, a former mining village four miles east of Stirling.

Prince William said: “I want to help pubs. This is the best place to come and get to know each other.” He called the local pubs “the heart of the community”. “I grew up in pubs. I absolutely love pubs,” he added.

Hearing about the social benefits the pub brings to the village, Prince William added: “It’s crucial. It’s the human-to-human contact, isn’t it, rather than just being on the phone or watching TV.”

Speaking to a group that included publican Rob Donaldson, 57, William heard about the banter and “slagging off” that can go on between friends. The Prince laughed and joked: “A bit of slagging off – we all need that occasionally. It brings us back down to earth.”

The Princess, who did not order a drink, spoke to teachers at a separate table and was given a crochet bunny for her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

As they were about to leave, the Princess looked at her husband’s unfinished drink and said: “You need to finish that.” Prince William laughed and replied that he wanted to stay on “best behaviour”.

As they arrived, the Waleses were heckled by a member of the public, who shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you been covering up for Andrew?”