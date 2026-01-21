Air Force One abruptly turned around over the Atlantic & returned to Andrews

Yesterday, Donald Trump did an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room to mark his first year in office (in his second nonconsecutive term). The press conference was particularly unhinged, at least that’s what Beltway reporters said, because Beltway reporters wake up every morning with no memory of what Trump has been like for the past decade. “This has stopped being funny,” they cry. No, it was never funny, you’re just a terrible journalist. Trump’s 2026 has been so stupid, evil and disgusting that as soon as he waddled up to the podium, the stock market plunged. Of course, most of the Trump Economic Collapse is because of all of his warmongering, tariffs and insanity, which has caused a huge sell-off of American debt in Europe:
The “sell America” trade is in full swing Tuesday morning after President Donald Trump and European leaders escalated tensions over Greenland. U.S. bond prices tumbled, sending yields spiking. The U.S. Dollar Index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of six foreign currencies, fell nearly 1%. The euro jumped 0.6% against the dollar.
“This is ‘sell America’ again within a much broader global risk off,” Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central banking strategy at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note to clients.
Precious metals, gold and silver marched to fresh highs. Gold, which has long been viewed as a safe-haven investment during periods of geopolitical turmoil, was on track for its biggest one-day gain since 2020.
U.S. stocks tumbled as investors mitigated exposure to American assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid more than 800 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each dropped more than 2%. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), known Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” spiked to a highs last seen in November.
The latest flare-up in so-called sell America positioning follows Trump’s threats to impose 10% tariffs on eight European countries as part of his push to take over Greenland. Representatives from the 27-nation European Union gathered for an emergency meeting in response to Trump’s tariff call, which he said would start Feb. 1 and then rise to 25% on June 1.
There’s a real danger that the dollar could collapse and there’s a real danger that no country, especially in Europe, will continue to buy American debt. That’s the cost of Trump’s Greenland hyperfixation, not just in the loss of historic NATO alliances, but to the American, European and global economies.
Soon after Trump sh-t the bed at the White House podium, he staggered onto Air Force One to fly to Davos. AF1 made it hundreds of miles over the Atlantic, then turned around and flew back to Andrews. The cover story is that AF1 had a “minor electrical issue.” I do not believe it. The White House traveling press corps didn’t even catch a glimpse of Trump as they switched planes either. Interesting.
The EU leaders have already said they are not going to give in either politically, economically or military (a united European army is not what Dumpy wants). Putin would def not like that.
The EU owns about 2Trillion of US debts (bonds or something) and if we decided to off load it, the US economy would be fkd and the dollar would crash. Then there is also the ‘anti coersion’ clause in the EU charter where they could stop the US from trading with the bloc which would also cause the dollar to crash etc..
According to Bloomberg, the EU’s holdings of US debt are more like $8 trillion. So… they have some leverage. Also Deutsche Bank issued a research analyst report speculating that European country national treasuries might move out of dollar bonds. It was such a taboo to state the obvious that the head of DB immediately phoned Bessent to reassure him it wasn’t his own view and Bessent — rather than take his cue to rein in the President — broadcast the reassurances that Sewing had given him. Which is looking desperate and silly. Methinks they do protest too much.