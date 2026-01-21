Princess Kate had a blast trying her hand at curling, while William just looked awkward

One of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay’s big Scottish events on Tuesday was a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling. They were allegedly there to highlight Team GB’s Curling teams ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which start February 6th. What William and Kate were really doing was stunt-queening. They arranged for a little skit on ice, where they would both try their hand at curling. The crisis manager probably told them that the photos would be enough to make people forget about Prince Harry!

As you can see, Kate at least understands how to create an action pic. She was laughing hysterically, as if the kettle was the funniest thing she’d ever seen. Meanwhile, William just looked awkward. I mean, neither of them was really dressed for curling? Don’t curlers need special shoes? Curling is sort of a gateway drug for the Winter Olympics – people love to watch it and think “well, I could do that.”

I’ll say something nice, begrudgingly: before today, I had no idea that the Scots invented curling. Apparently, Scottish peeps used to slide kettles around frozen lochs??? In the 16th century? And Team GB has won many medals in curling. Kind of wish that William and Kate had done more to highlight the actual British curling team.