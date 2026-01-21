Usha Vance, 40, is pregnant with her fourth child, a boy, and due in ‘late July’

I always forget that JD Vance and Usha Vance are pretty young in general, especially in the world of politics. They both seem much older and completely out of touch with their Millennial generational peers. Ol’ Couchf–ker is 41 years old and Usha is 40. They already have three children – 8-year-old Ewan, 5-year-old Vivek and 3-year-old Mirabel. Well, Usha is knocked up. With another boy.
Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance are expecting a baby this summer, the couple announced Tuesday.
“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” they said in a joint statement posted to social media.
The Vances have three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, who have often joined them on travels across the country and the globe.
This will mark the first time a sitting second lady has had a baby while in office, but it’s not without precedent for first ladies. First lady Frances Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, gave birth to her daughter Esther inside the White House in 1893, and a second child, Marion, two years later (born in Massachusetts). First lady Jacqueline Kennedy had a third child, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, in 1963, who was born prematurely on Cape Cod and died at two days old of Hyaline membrane disease.
The Vances’ message described the moment as “exciting and hectic” and expressed gratitude to military doctors and their staff.
[From CNN]
I kind of doubt this pregnancy was planned, but who knows. Guyliner is faux-Catholic now, and he’s exactly the type of Catholic convert to make a big deal about how people shouldn’t use birth control. If Usha is due in late July… let me do the reverse math… she got pregnant in mid-to-late October. She might not have even known that she was a few weeks pregnant when she watched Black Widow Erika Kirk run her fingers through JD’s hair on stage. I mean, when you put all of this into the Erika Kirk context, the pregnancy reads like a “save the marriage” band-aid baby for a wife who fears being tossed aside for JD’s political expediency. And no, I don’t feel at all bad about that kind of speculation. F–k all of these people.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Vance’s social media.
Usha, Karolying and Mrs. Goebbels. Who’s next? Erika?
Melania. 😂
🤣
Honestly, my first thought was the comments on that Erika Kirk story fearing for Usha’s life. To me this sort of confirms that she realizes she’s disposable and plans to stay preggers till she’s securely in the … wait where are the First Lady’s offices? A trailer?
What, did she learn that spell that Professor Slughorn used to disguise himself as a sofa in Half-Blood Prince?
BWAAAHHHAAAAAAHAAAAAHAAAA!! This might be comment of the friggin’ year!
Lol Miranda! There are not many things that make me laugh or smile lately. So thank you!
Well done 😆
Hahahaha! Good one!
Well that explains why she stopped dying her hair.
If this was a planned pregnancy it’s definitely a “band aid” baby. Otherwise, I reckon usha knows it’s the only way to hang on to her husband. For now, at least.
What are the chances they name the poor thing “donald”? Oh God, or “charlie”?
Donald Charlie Vance. DC Vance.
Oh my gosh, this is it. I will remember you called it.
@NANNY TO THE RESCUE – great call! It makes so much sense it’s scary.
I actually think how they’ve named their kids is kind of fascinating. I don’t know if they’re doing family names or what, but the name origins are all over- Ewan is Scottish, Vivek is Indian and Mirabel is Spanish.
None of the names “go” together (as someone who briefly got really into names and read some baby name consultant blogs 😂). They’re names that are strongly identified with specific cultures, and they aren’t the same cultures.
It will be very interesting to see if they pick Donald. And I’ve seen more than one warning to Usha that brown women have a high chance of maternal mortality. I put nothing past them.
The father might have Scottish roots, she’s Indian-American and maybe they loved Encanto (?) Mirabel is an uncommon, old name in Spanish anyway that got popular thanks to Disney
He’s pretty famously descended from the Scotch-Irish hill people of the Ozarks, so it might be a family name.
Oops. Appalachia.
Exactly my first thought – band aid baby.
Re: names they probably took Amy Chua’s advice to name your ethnic children whatever popular white names are out there and I guess Usha got to name one of them, too. Everything they do is controlled and deliberate.
Her insurance policy. Smart. JD can’t get rid of her now.
The thought of what she had to do to for it makes me want to hurl.
🎯
Yep. They can’t “disappear” her now.
Homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women and those murders are far and away commit by the partner.
I hope this will shut down the folks still clinging to “save Usha, poor Usha”. She is where she wants to be. Save your energy for protecting yourself, your family/friends, and neighbors from what’s to come because you will need it.
Literally said this to someone *yesterday*. Nope. Nu uh. Not a single tear for her self imposed hell.
I don’t understand how anyone ever felt sorry for her in the first place. The woman clerked for Kavanagh, FFS. She’s an intelligent, accomplished woman who uses her powers for evil.
Melania 2.0
She’s nothing like Melania. Usha is well educated and successful. She could write her own ticket. Instead she decided to build a patchwork political monster and let him do her dirty work. Dr Frankenstein is a better analogy. Especially when he ultimately turns on her.
Yep, not feeling sorry for her anymore. She’s there cause she wants to be, the woman is more than capable of leaving. She coulda let Erika’s demonic ass have him.
I can’t stand her and I don’t personally wish this on her BUT…she’s delusional if she thinks a pregnancy spares her from what they have planned for her. And they do have plans for her – make no mistake about it. She is expendable, pregnant or not. And pregnant just adds to his grieving widow schtick. I know people think he would not harm his own children he doesn’t give me that impression at all. My impression is he’s in this deep – there’s NOTHING he wouldn’t do.
What’s the number one cause of death for pregnant women in the US? If you guessed murder, you’d be correct. She checked Erika for now but the Heritage Foundation, the billionaire crew, Putin – they all have an agenda and as a brown skinned person she is in the way of that. They can use her right now to say see? We do have Brown friends, but there will come a time when all the useful idiots will live out their usefulness. Usha, Clarence, Candace, you in danger girl. You bought yourself a momentary time out while they re-group. You STILL in danger.
Well, maybe he probably wouldn’t harm HIS children, but those are USHA’S children, remember? Remember that casual, detached mention of “my wife’s kids”?
Exactly! I noticed this too! I put nothing past him. He’s a different kind of sociopath but just as dangerous, and especially dangerous to the people around him.
Often getting pregnant isn’t the issue when you are in your 40s but staying pregnant is the issue. Even clearing the first trimester isn’t a guarantee of anything. And being in an extremely stressful environment especially in your 40s becomes a higher risk during pregnancy.
(I have had friends this age experience this scenario, and with less stress and scrutiny than Usha)
I still think Usha is a handmaiden to evil because of her choice of who she married, but they should have kept this on the down low even longer. It’s not like being the wife of the VP is that public of a function. We have barely seen her this year as it is.
Her losing the pregnancy would still create the groundswell of sympathy and armor against criticism they are seeking with this cutesy announcement
Add Stephen Miller to that group. It’s naive of him if he believes that he is safe from antisemitism. History shows us that the type of groups that go after persons of color will follow that with attacks on Jews.
Yes! They will do away with him last! Absolutely. DT loves to throw the people who aided and abetted him under the bush and this will be no exception. They will turn on him too.
She is brown and Hindu. Not a match for a man looking to become the next MAGA POTUS.
@kaiser I believe your speculation is 💯 % correct.
I watched Scandal, I know what’s going on here.
It would be the funniest thing ever if Erika Kirk rolled up with a matching bump!
Lol family values y’all
Hillbilly Elegy, indeed! That’s what they could call the reality show.
The pitch: Usha and Erika are sister wives. And his mama who stole drugs from the hospital could live in a trailer next door and show up every episode lookin’ for her teeth. JD could do a confessional about how he got drunk on moonshine and cheated with the loveseat; now he feels like he needs to make it Wife #3 before it sprouts a bunch of footstools and people at the church start askin’ questions.
@Beana, it could actually be a full couch that he calls his love-seat.
Any reality show would be better than the reality this administration is putting us through.
To top it all off, they bragged about the great taxpayer funded military health care they are getting. It’s certainly a choice to lean into this fact when hundreds of thousands of taxpayers are losing their own health care because of this regime’s Darwinian policies. The only question is if the pregnancy becomes complicated enough to require it to be terminated, what will her fate be? She seems to be betting on JD wanting to keep her around.
Growing up, several of my friends were the “Band-Aid baby” of their families. The parents still ended up divorced.
This is just gross. But at least it complicates Vance trying to seek the presidency in 2028. That and the particular odiousness of the candidate.
I can’t take Usha seriously. Her husband publicly embarrasses her all the time. She is an ethnic woman who knows first hand the adversity minorities face and she got pregnant again!? By the same man who couldn’t defend her to white nationalists and publicly groped another woman? I honestly can’t with these people and I feel sorry for her kids.
Oh fucking ew. He definitely came home and knocked her up after a horny meeting with his “close friend” Erica Kirk.
I’m annoyed because this is pretty much the first thing that could make him more attractive as presidential candidate for the “family values” crowd. It definitely makes him seem younger- I was shocked when I googled their ages.
Nothing — not even an infant — is going to make JD Vance a more attractive presidential candidate. He is spectacularly unpopular, even among Republicans. He’s a charisma vacuum. He can’t even order donuts FFS.
If she’s due in July, the timing would be about right as well!
So, he’s cheating on the couch now? Some men!!
I love that you went there. Comment of the month!
LOL! And after all that pillow talk…
I’ll see myself out
Such a grimy couple. They’ll do anything to climb the social and political ladder.
I think this baby was planned. MAGA is all about having as many babies, granted MAGA wants more white babies. JD Vance is going to use this pregnancy to talk about the US increasing its birth rate.
He also probably thinks that being the father of a newborn will help him endear himself to the public since he’s so unpopular.
Don’t those racists from maga prefer white kids?
Good point. It’ll help emphasize his “family values” stance.
Shady Vance has no business fathering kids of color!! Ever since these two came into the spotlight and his weak or non existent reactions to MAGA making extremely bigoted comments about Indians, HE DOESN’T GET IT THAT SLURS ARE BAD. I don’t know why more people aren’t talking about how weak of a dad this guy is. Pride in who you are, especially in a world that will discriminate against your brown or black skin, does not exist in that coupledom, Vance sticks his head in the sand for what his kids will face and much of it coming from their father’s political party!
I guess and sadly its true, that he believes money and power shields you from any type of discrimination on this world and their children will be part of the 1%. I doubt they will ever face any adversity as they are part of the ruling elite. Their reality is far away from the rest of us immigrants of color.
awww the poor MAGAts must be crushed the dream of a Vance/Erika Kirk romance is not to be…
Good luck Usha. On your pregnancy, knowing WOC face higher maternal mortality rates even with the “best” care (ask Serena Williams if you doubt my facts). And because you are knowingly bringing a baby of color into the world that you and your husband have deliberately helped make and thrive.
You don’t need the N=1 of Serena’s experience when you have ALL the data showing how bad the maternal mortality is in the US. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/hestat/maternal-mortality/2023/maternal-mortality-rates-2023.htm#
I think Indian women are categorized as non-hispanic Asian in CDC data – the group with the best mortality rates.
Wait, one of the kids is called Vivek?
How’s that going down with the MAGA crowd? Will he have to change that to… Henry? William? Phillip? even Andrew???
Well Nick Fuentes made fun of the kid’s name. This was when he referred to Usha and their children as “Jeets.” Lovely crowd.
WHAT?! Could have sworn they were at least 50, but 40 and 41?! That’s only 5 years my senior. Evil and complicity age you, I guess.
When I heard of all the MAGA pregnancies I couldn’t help but think they are to normalize being associated with the sub-human who is in the Epstein Files and I feel so sick over it.