Usha Vance, 40, is pregnant with her fourth child, a boy, and due in ‘late July’

I always forget that JD Vance and Usha Vance are pretty young in general, especially in the world of politics. They both seem much older and completely out of touch with their Millennial generational peers. Ol’ Couchf–ker is 41 years old and Usha is 40. They already have three children – 8-year-old Ewan, 5-year-old Vivek and 3-year-old Mirabel. Well, Usha is knocked up. With another boy.

Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance are expecting a baby this summer, the couple announced Tuesday. “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” they said in a joint statement posted to social media. The Vances have three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, who have often joined them on travels across the country and the globe. This will mark the first time a sitting second lady has had a baby while in office, but it’s not without precedent for first ladies. First lady Frances Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, gave birth to her daughter Esther inside the White House in 1893, and a second child, Marion, two years later (born in Massachusetts). First lady Jacqueline Kennedy had a third child, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, in 1963, who was born prematurely on Cape Cod and died at two days old of Hyaline membrane disease. The Vances’ message described the moment as “exciting and hectic” and expressed gratitude to military doctors and their staff.

[From CNN]

I kind of doubt this pregnancy was planned, but who knows. Guyliner is faux-Catholic now, and he’s exactly the type of Catholic convert to make a big deal about how people shouldn’t use birth control. If Usha is due in late July… let me do the reverse math… she got pregnant in mid-to-late October. She might not have even known that she was a few weeks pregnant when she watched Black Widow Erika Kirk run her fingers through JD’s hair on stage. I mean, when you put all of this into the Erika Kirk context, the pregnancy reads like a “save the marriage” band-aid baby for a wife who fears being tossed aside for JD’s political expediency. And no, I don’t feel at all bad about that kind of speculation. F–k all of these people.

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026