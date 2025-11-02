Erika Kirk ran her fingers through JD Vance’s hair on stage as they embraced

My dad was a practicing Hindu, although “practicing” isn’t really a thing in Hinduism. You either are or you aren’t, and from what I’ve seen, many Hindus feel like you have to be born into Hinduism. That being said, “converts” are welcome, but there’s no formal conversion process. I bring this up because JD Vance’s wife Usha is Hindu. She grew up in a Hindu family, she was born into Hinduism. Usha apparently encouraged her husband to convert to Catholicism as an adult, although Usha did not join him or join the Church. Well, last week, JD attended a Turning Point USA event at Ole Miss, and he was asked about multifaith marriages/relationships. He claimed that when he and Usha met, they were both agnostics or atheists, but now that he’s Catholic, he hopes that “eventually” Usha is “somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.” Yeah… not great. Offensive, even.
Anyway, my guess is that Ole Couchbanger has seen his polling numbers on many subjects, including his wife, his marriage and his three half-Indian children. If Vance wants to run for president in 2028 – if there even is an election at this point – then he definitely wants to ensure the white-supremacist voter bloc. Meaning… JD Vance is possibly in the market for a new wife, one with impeccable white Christian nationalist credentials. Enter Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. Erika attended the same Turning Point event at Ole Miss, and she spoke about how JD reminded her so much of her late husband. Then she ran her fingers through JD Vance’s hair as they passionately embraced on stage.
Vice President JD Vance was the guest of honor at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, Oct. 29. But it was a moment during his introduction that has since gone viral.
Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing political organizer Charlie Kirk, has taken her husband’s place as Turning Point CEO following his assassination during a TPUSA event on Sept. 10. She opened Wednesday’s event with an emotional speech, noting that the day marked seven weeks since her husband was killed.
“When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President JD Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it, because obviously it’s a very emotional, emotional day,” Erika, 36, shared. “But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe. Go. The battle’s already won. God’s love conquers.’ ”
Despite her tearful words, the budding social media conversation after the event stemmed from her dynamic with Vance, 41.
“No one will ever replace my husband,” she told the crowd. “But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”
As Vance took the stage, he and Erika embraced in an intimate manner. The vice president rested his hands on Erika’s hips, and she seemed to thread her fingers through his hair, leaving it slightly mussed.
I’ve looked at the photos and the videos… the photos make it seem more intimate, like Vance and Erika Kirk lingered in that position, or that she was running her fingers through his hair for some time. The video shows that while it was definitely inappropriate, there really wasn’t a linger. Still, it feels like… um, Usha is on the way out? Well, it really looks like Erika wants this to happen, let me say that. Do you guys think Erika wore leather pants to remind JD of his favorite couch? Usha would never.
Tight leather pants, running your hair through a married man’s hair, big smiles for the adoration you are receiving, going on the circuit. Hmm.
No one on the right will slut shame her as they do with MVP Harris for merely dating when single.
I keep thinking of a line from a tv show (about a not-so grieving widow): “she went absolutely platinum with grief.”
Whew. That hug is not leaving room for the Holy Spirit.
Paraphrase from a quote by Oscar Wilde, and the first thing I thought of.
Such devastating grief!
Oh my yes! Poor thing is obviously devastated, but tight leather pants help alleviate grief, doncha know.
We all grieve differently, some of us need the feel of leather.
She’s so bad at grief there are right wingers starting conspiracies about her and Kirk’s death. It’s hard to say they’re crazy on this one, because she can’t stop smiling and doing things like this.
I don’t usually think of myself as a conspiracy theorist but saw those pics and immediately applied them to some of the other conspiracies out there (mainly that CK’s assassination was an inside job by a MAGA bc he was pushing for the release of the Epstein files, AND MAGA-world knows political violence is a great way to mobilize their violent masses, so two bird there).
Hmmm….it doesn’t seem too far fetched to wonder if she helped plan this, especially if she and JDV were already a thing? He’s probably realized even during the election that ultimately Usha would have to go…
honestly, I’m there with the RWNJs on the conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death. The difference is that I think that maybe Charlie was in on it considering how many text/comments people are sharing where, shortly before his death, he talks about how sure he was going to be assassinated soon and he seems to do so in a way that implies he was happy to be a martyr. I am really starting to wonder if he had been diagnosed with something painful and terminal and this assassination was cooked up to make sure he went down in history with monuments & beatification (Catholic MAGA were talking about how he was allegedly in the process of converting to Catholicism and laying the fact that Charlie allegedly kept the bullet that killed him from killing anyone else as evidence of his first miracle; Erika is Catholic) and set his wife & children up to be filthy rich via all the grift their doing in his name.
It’s just a little too obvious…
Could be the plot for an episode of Sherlock.
Usha is a pretty and highly educated woman who married a pudgy insecure man with no convictions who could be molded into anything with power. So yeah, I couldn’t see him getting rid of his wife and moving on with a white woman to climb higher to the top.
As for Erika Kirk, she f*cks for clout and standing. I think she married her husband for the power he had in that community. And now that he’s dead, it’s all hers.
Usha hard core married down. But she’s not letting him go now. It looks to me like Ericka is playing a sorority girl game, keeping VD in a holding pattern.
I agree with both of you THATGIRLTHERE and MIGHTYMOLLY. I read Vance’s book and it was so obvious how once he reached Yale, Usha pushed and dragged him to where he us now. She is the mistermind, the networker the executer of everything he has achieved. I never saw this angle coming never saw him leave her because he is deeply insecure and knows that she made him. However, now I can see how he would believe the hype from the party who need a new puppet and a ruthless clout chaser like Erika. Usha is a ruthless climber too, so I can see how he might feel safe jumping from one train to the next.
Usha is brown and there is a lot of anti-Indian hate among MAGAts.
@Smart&Messy, *does* he know that she made him? He is increasingly behaving as if he does not. It’s the nature of this kind of person to forget these things, especially, when he’s in the thrall of power and status. Usha‘s insurance against divorce is that Vance has converted to Catholicism, which frowns on divorce; on the other hand, as Henry VIII discovered, there are other means to the same end.
yes Usha was an architect of the plot to punt lil smokey into public life. however this plan has now changed and there is no longer a place for her or those kids.
imo it is common for men to want to shed the woman who knew them before they achieved anything so they dont have to be reminded of the before times and get a new one who only knows them as somebody.
also I just want to say that I am not sure that smokey even wants a woman but knows this woman could be his ticket to ride 1 step higher.
@bisnaptic; women have been used by men since forever to forward their own goals. I had,years ago, a front row seat, while a friend put her own grad school plans on hold to work while her husband earned his Masters and Doctorate degrees. He then left her. The fact that she “made him” accounts for nothing. As you say, people forget these things for the lure of a brighter future with someone else.
@Libra, yes, it happens all the time, unfortunately.
I didn’t know this — “Usha apparently encouraged her husband to convert to Catholicism as an adult” — and that would ONLY be a strategic move on Usha’s part.
Why would an agnostic encourage anybody to join the Catholic church?? Here’s why — that’s where the insider power is. Five or six of the justices are Catholic, thanks to kingmaker Leonard Leo (who is in Opus Dei). Kevin Roberts (head of the Heritage Foundation) is also in Opus Dei — plus Larry Kudlow, Bill Bar, etc.
Candace Owens, Ross Douthat, Jordan Peterson, and of course JD have all converted to Catholicism — for only one reason: influence. Usha doesn’t give a crap whether JD believes in anything at all.
And now she’s gonna find out.
Exactly so. A lot of the top conservatives are Catholic, but the American asshole type of Catholic that is basically evangelical and conveniently ignores how the church has been against the death penalty as official position since at least JPII but embraces all the anti choice stuff.
When Vance was pretending he knew Catholic doctrine by saying you only need to love the people closest to you and totally misinterpreting St Thomas of Aquinas he revealed the false nature of his conversion. Even the pope shot down this slimy bastard prior to being made pope (delicious).
Vance is the perfect embodiment of a Pharisee and anyone who has attended mass as Vance claims to do, would know that is the opposite of the message in the gospels.
@Nic919, I love it that the Pope openly dislikes Vance and did not want to give him an audience!
MAGA will never accept a brown wife and kids. If I were Usha I’d be concerned for my health.
Two things – the timing on all of this is exquisite- from the recent release of Frankenstein about a monster who was created by and then turns on his maker, to this real life version of the story updated with the added complexity of gender and ethnicity all landing within days of Halloween – you couldn’t make this up.
Second: the behaviour of the Merry Widow tracks. Her departed husband said men should lead and women follow. So if she truly espouses that belief then she is nothing without a husband or his guidance and protection. And further, if their followers believe this as well, her influence is limited and will wane without a man she is seen as deferring to. She is cunning enough to know this and I suspect Vance is as well, at least that he has to have a tradwife if he wants to be president. So for different reasons but ultimately for power, a union might propel them both to greater maga influence. Usha might want to read Frankenstein if she hasn’t already.
So the question is, is this a Halloween trick or treat?
@ Liz – I just want to jump in on the Frankenstein analogy. It’s one of my all time favorite novels. In the movies, understandably, the monster needs to be real for dramatic purposes. In the book, Dr. Frankenstein murders his whole family and blames it on a monster no one else has seen (except one weary ship captain who having heard the legend thinks he sees the monster.)
Point being it’s crazy relevant to the lying and gaslighting happening here. Dr. Frankenstein murdered his own fiance and blamed it on a fictional monster. Make of that what you will.
I shouldn’t be surprised, but I cringed-watched and, um, what is she doing?? She’s all made up with the bouncy big hair, the makeup and those tight leather pants, good lord. She is 100% trying to snag JD’s attention in front of that audience. Is Usha there?!
Tbf, the tight black leather pants are her ” mourning” pants. Obviously.
Her makeup is so thick that it looks like a mask that could move by itself.
They both could get an eyeliner sponsor
They both mentioned Usha was there in the audience, they both pretended not to know where.
There are pictures in the DM of her standing backstage while he was telling everyone he hopes she converts. She did not look happy.
She is not safe at a clan rally. Friggin Charlie Kirk wasn’t safe and killed by one of his own disciples. Usha can rejoin the modern world and have a great life for herself and her children. I hope she chooses to.
She’s quite terrifying. Does she want to be his First Lady or running mate?
JD is in a pickle. I predict a divorce then a re-baptism in the Evangelical style so his divorce will be forgiven and he can marry a white supremacist Barbie (which may or may not be Erika Kirk).
I would reverse the order. “Conversion” to Evangelicalism then the divorce because of a difference in belief. It would make sense.
Erika is Catholic (I looked that up when I saw MAGA Catholics trying to lay the groundwork to fasttrack the canonization of Charlie)
Vance is part of the traditionalist Catholic movement that Mel Gibson belongs to. They reject everything from Vatican II forward so their beliefs are in line with the fundamentalists and they have no problems rejecting the Pope (at least unless/until they get control of the Papacy). MAGA Catholics, even those who aren’t in the traditionalist sect, may be as fine with attacks on non-MAGA Catholic same way that MAGA Jews embrace antisemitism by white MAGA folks as be OK because “they mean it against liberal Jews” who MAGA Jews claim aren’t really Jews. It will be a while before the holy wars between Catholics and Protestants start – Catholics are the majority Christian denomination in the US – and they may have a plan to avert any inter-denomination ire seeing if they can get Trump to anoint someone as “pope”
There is always the option of annulment. And I could totally see Vance pursuing that.
I predict a sudden, devastating illness for Usha leaving JD a sad widower. Usha – you in danger girl.
JD and Usha were not married in the Catholic Church. Divorce would be acceptable for JD because he would not be required to seek approval for a divorce from the church because they didn’t go through the rite of marriage.
Erika’s going to get Just for Men all over that manicure.
LOL!
im old enough to remember the hub Bub over Michelle’s sleeveless dress
but apparently pleather Spanx at a klan rally is a thing
🤭
I’m sorry unless you have a body that is in shape and at a weight that’s not obese you should never wear those pants 🫣 I was just grossed out to the max.. (dating myself with that phrase, but it fits)
You think she’s obese??? 😳
Nope, Anyone of any size can wear pleather pants if they want to. (Although they do say “party” rather than “mourning.”) Nothing wrong with her size. It’s what is in her heart / mind that is problematic.
@Hypocrisy There is a lot that can be criticized about this women. She is not obese.
All I got is eww…
Tell us you are banging the Couchbanger without telling us.
I know they’re MAGAs and all MAGAs love to be dirtbags but I can’t think of any context in which I’d be fine with somebody putting their fingers in my husband’s hair like that while tightly embracing, even if only briefly. It’s not motherly or sisterly or friendly, it crosses the line – it’s a different signal. And in those pants too! Usha, you be in danger, girl!
This! All day this! I’m a non-violent person but let another woman embrace my husband like that and I would really want to spike her guns, so to speak. I think I would at least bury a pair of pleather pants under the full moon while chanting a spell for a vicious yeast infection to hit sweet Erica.
LOL! Good one!
😂😂🤣🤣 omg, you just won the internets, @Giddy – favorite comment of the YEAR!!!! 🙌🏽
She strikes me as someone who would want to find another man to take care of her as soon as possible. Yeah, she got all the TPUSA money and she’s the CEO or whatever now, but I get the impression she doesn’t want the work that comes with it. She’d rather be the trophy wife. I think you are correct about JD needing an Aryan princess for his 2028 campaign, he doesn’t have human feelings or emotions so it doesn’t matter who she is but Mrs. Kirk comes with money and the TPUSA bonus.
I wouldn’t be surprise if the GOP encouraged this too. They need a new candidate and Vance is only good on paper. He needs something more than his wet paperbag persona to win over the Trumpers. Plus he could get rid of the POC wife and gain the TPUSA voter base in one fell swoop.
I don’t think she’s the stereotypical trophy wife actually. She works a LOT at getting where she wants to go. Before TPUSA, she ran a bunch of non-profits. She’s got her eyes peeled; she is strategic.
This. She has always had something going for her and didn’t meet or marry Charlie until her 30s. Now, do I think she wants, as the red pill community puts it, a “high value man”? Someone who has prestige, power, and resources? Sure. But she is still a total hustler and schemer, at the end of the day. She isn’t the type to be playing trad wife at home while leaving everything else up to her husband.
She is Serena Joy.
This is infuriating. For several reasons. But mostly because I immediately contrasted this public intimacy with the slut shaming Vice President Kamala Harris is still subjected to by the right wing. She is a happily married woman of more than a decade without a hint of scandal in her twenty year plus career ( much less sexual scandal) and any social media post about or by her is immediately swarmed with vile comments implying all kinds of sexual impropriety. Then you have these two publicly humiliating Vance’s wife with a very suggestive greeting just seven weeks after EK’s husband was brutally and publicly murdered. Not even mentioning Trump’s various sexual misdeeds including rape and sexual abuse of children. These people are all awful, from the leadership to the lowest of the low voters. The current vice president should be slut shamed into oblivion, but we don’t slut shame men. Very unfortunate.
And Ole Miss is very on brand for these white supremacists. I’m just waiting for them all to don sheets.
All of this. The arrogance and hypocrisy mixed with the hourly horror they encourage.
And they’ll happily support scotus eliminating gay marriage b/c only what they can morally dictate to others matters; they never follow that themselves.
So expect the divorce soon then he can have the maga approved wife. They are making it pretty obvious.
Listen, I’m a hugger. I hug men! But the only man whose hair I run my fingers through is the one that sees me naked. Side eye.
My first thought when I heard about Charlie Kirk ( and I didn’t know much about him) is what is a man that she doing spending all his time on college campuses? I wonder if he was home much.
Nothing says recently widowed mother of young children like skin tight leather pants and shaking your head when you mention another man’s wife before intimately embracing said married man in front of everyone, praise Jesus. So Christian. Good thing those 10 commandments about not coveting someone else’s spouse are going up in classrooms.
JD Vance and Usha have a strange marriage and it would seem that the Kirks lived a life that was contradictory to what Charlie Kirk was preaching. It wouldn’t surprise me if the JD Vance and Erika Kirk were having an affair. He’s been all up in TPUSA since Charlie Kirk’ death.
I have hugged lots of men in my day and the only time I’ve touched their hair, during said hug, was before sex, so yeah, they’re doing it, eewwww!!
I can’t fathom anyone being sexually attracted to JD Vance but here we are.
I definitely think that JD and Erika are testing the waters of something and are politically maneuvering. Erika has her sights set on him.
Erika may help his polling numbers and she will bring the Turning Point crowd. I don’t see Usha and Jd staying together.
Oh, she’s not attracted to him. Sex with him would be part of her “job” and she’s interviewing for a promo to wife.
🎯
She’s sexually attracted to power, not to JD.
Dreams of being the First Lady.
Oh, I don’t know about that. Charlie Kirk had a flat, wide, circular face and so does JD, so she may be into that type, among other things.
Did you see the look on her face when she said “his wife”
All of the present folks “ at the top” are despicable humans. No surprise that all of this is done at center stage. Ugly Americans at their worst.
He’s a devout catholic, y’all. He considers divorce a sin. Why won’t any think of his sincerely held beliefs??
Archbishop Dolan (also corrupt) in NYC will give him an annulment. You heard it here first.
An annulment in exchange for money and/or access? Absolutely shocking! Said only the people who failed history. 🧐 I will 100% give you credit for naming the exact method by which this happens.
Vance was never married in the Catholic Church so he doesn’t need an annulment.
He needs a divorce under civil law, but he could get a Catholic marriage without any annulment.
I think it’s far far worse than that, because these people’s depravity knows no bounds. I believe Usha and those children are in real danger. I don’t believe JD has any moral compass. He spread a lie that Haitian people eat cats and dogs knowing it was false, knowing it endangered an entire community, then callously stated if he had to make up stories to get the American people to move in a certain direction, he was happy to do just that. He’s capable of anything. I put nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, past that man. There is no line with him or with the MAGA crowd. There is NONE. Power is the end game and they will do anything to get it.
Two “grieving” widows finding love in the aftermath of tragedies = MAGA approval and an uptick with the klan. He gets the White Supremacy First Lady MAGA is craving. She lusts for power and wants to center herself around everything and this is her chance. She’s gonna grab it, and steamroll right over Usha. There’s already a plan in motion for Usha and those children and my mind is going straight to a very sinister place. They are a problem and a hindrance the GOP is going to solve. I may be wrong, but everything I have suspected they would do they have done and worse.
POC stop carrying water for White Supremacy, they are only drinking it to build up the stamina to crush you too. And getting crushed last is still getting crushed. When are POC going to wake up to the fact that being White adjacent is in fact, extremely dangerous? Candace, Clarence, Usha, Kanye – you in danger girl…
That is equally horrific and plausible. I don’t think the kids are in danger (they’re half white and there’s a precedent with Bush the first declaring love for his “Brown” grandchildren.) But let’s be honest that if something happened to Usha, we’d all know and it would never be proven. JFK and Diana never saw real justice and who even is Usha by comparison?
I had never heard of Charlie Kirk until the shooting. But Erika in the immediate aftermath, stood out. Faux tears overflowing in overly made up eyes, a script sounding as if written beforehand, freshly blown out blond long hair, “a ruthless clout chaser” as mentioned in an above post. So many red flags. Was this an arrangement? What was her part in the whole picture? Now we see the grieving widow stuffed like a sausage into too small leather pants . Conspiracies are made out of less.
She’s so brazen!
Usha should get herself to safety.
Usha deserves everything that comes to her. This woman knowingly married someone like that.
Usha seems to be the one who got him where he is so she absolutely deserves what she’s going to get.
Yeah, she’s the one who clerked for Kavanaugh then Roberts. She’s the one with the connections to that world and used them…for him. She knows the virulent racism in that world and why she’d have kids with him is beyond me.
They’re all garbage, frankly. I hope they all get consequences.
I only feel bad for the kids because they didn’t have a choice for parents and they will face the racist attacks as much as Usha will.
She needs to take her children and her parents and run to another country. If I were her (for the record I would never ever be her) I’d have left last night.
She has had an impressive academic career, and I would like to understand what led her into the darkness she now finds herself in. According to Wikipedia, her mother is a microbiologist, professor and advocate for equality, diversity and inclusion. Both parents were considered liberal. Where did that change and why?
How can anyone listen to her talk?! It always sounds like she’s high.
She should sign up for some acting course, because her level of acting is too low even for soap operas and telenovelas.
Jd Vance doesn’t even defend his wife’s culture and ethnicity when the alt right MAGA aholes start insulting people from India. He is a Weak Dad and Usha, you are complicit!
After all, they are only “Usha’s children.”
Usha, you in Danger Girl run as fast as you can, How will this divorce work, he wasnt a catholic when they married so he can probably get a divorce rather than an annulment which would make his young kids bastards, did they get a special blessing from the pope before he died. Is this something He will live to regret when he doesnt win in 2028 and he ends up sitting alone on his couch, because erika will be gone on to the next mark.
Erika is gunning for next First Lady.
For everyone wondering how she can hug Vance, well she did have kids with Charlie Kirk. This woman is embedded in the right wing MAGA culture and will literally do anything for power.
Vance shitting on his wife’s religion is racist but this is expected with the KKK maga culture. They hate non whites and that includes Usha and the kids. We have seen this before, just look at how a lot of British people think of Meghan, Archie and Lili. The main difference here is that MAGA kkk culture is brazenly open about thinking non whites and not fully human.
I would feel bad for Usha except that she clerked for one of the conservative justices and she was banking on the bush type of GOP to last where the bigotry was not as open.
She should have divorced him when he decided to reverse his position on mango Mussolini and vie for VP.
She didn’t and that’s on her.
So will Vance dump her for the widow? Possibly. MAGA cultists would prefer that an if they run the party he will do it.
She actually clerked for two of them — Beer boy before he got to scotus, then Roberts. She knew exactly what she was getting into and encouraging and celebrating.
Her husband saying publicly he wanted her to convert was probably never what she expected but, like all of them, if you keep feeding and encouraging the monster, don’t expect to be “protected” and immune.
Is she wearing a full set of hip-hop rings?
When kneepads/People takes note of that intimate moment!
Good god, can we get some kind of “caution-you-may-vomit” warning for posts like this?
Neat wrinkle: if you were not married by a Catholic priest in a Catholic church (they don’t do location weddings, LOL, no beaches) in a ceremony that commemorates the sacrament of marriage as prescribed by ritual, you are not in fact married in the eyes of the church. They only recognise weddings they perform themselves. Hence many predominantly Catholic countries that imposed a separation of church & state often see couples involved in two weddings, one civil, one religious, since neither the state nor the church recognises each other’s commemoration. If Usha & JD did not marry in a Catholic ceremony in a Catholic church, the church does not consider him to be married at all. and as a strictly observant convert, he would know this.
What?? Had to read your whole post a couple times and the last sentence even more. So they are not legally married? But only from his standpoint. ( You said Him) What about hers. Can only one of them claim a legal marriage.? I need more information here.
Legally for the US they are married. I don’t think he was Catholic when they married.
They are legally married. In the eyes of the church? Not so much.
Usha and JD are legally married. (Not sure what state but they would have a marriage licence for it to be legitimate).
However, the Catholic Church would not recognize their marriage because it was not done in the church or later blessed by a priest. That means JD can get married in the church and even if he was divorced in a civil sense, he would not be seen as divorced in the church because they would not have recognized their marriage.
When you see Kennedy’s get annulments that is because they were first married in the church.
We haven’t heard if the kids were baptized or not, but they could be baptized regardless of their parents being married in the eyes of the church or not.
TUPA – Toliet Paper USA
I didn’t blame Hillary for Bill, & I’m not going to blame Usha for JD.
It is up to her to decide when the ugly person he has turned into as a MAGA politician is more than she can live with.
She worked for a firm where she represented Iraqi refugees and she clerked for Kavanaugh and Justice Robert’s. So she’s a conundrum, but it’s not like she doesn’t know what MAGA believes. She just didn’t expect him to immediately abandon her and “her kids” as her calls them, the second he got close to power.
They are definitely having an affair, and they’re soft launching a divorce and new marriage. Usha is either in the receiving end of a huge payout to go off somewhere quietly with their kids or she’s being set up as the next tragic death that will be blamed on a left wing terrorist. I can tell her what the better option is, but I can also tell her she’s earned the humiliation and horror through her complicity.
Friendly reminder that Erika’s husband died violently on camera not even two months ago. Tells you a lot about that marriage, IMO.
… and you can`t even make him sleep on the couch, cause he`ll bang that too…
I’m convinced he is gay so he will do whatever his handlers tell him to do. Is he on his 3rd name change at this point?
Also he was allegedly sucked into o pus D ei which is a cult of the catholic church. Rumor is that Leo will be disbanding it soon.
An author I see on sm who wrote a book about Opus Dei said it’s in motion. Francis had apparently been close to publishing something that would disband it when he passed. Pope Leo served in the area where Opus Dei started, but is opposed.
I’m genuinely afraid for Usha. All I care about is her actual safety. Yes, he’s a disgusting and repulsive trash man who publicly humiliates her over and over. And she was the one who built him up into the position he is now in and is ambitious in her own right. But these people have shown themselves to be ruthless. If he wants to take up with creepy Erika Kirk, let him, the two of them will destroy each other. Just let him do what he wants and go somewhere safe please!!!
I think Erika Kirk will get WAY more than she bargained for with JD. Charlie Kirk really worshipped her and genuinely did want a family life with her. JD Vance is stone cold, empty, vacant, zero ethics, morality, or love, shifts into whatever his handlers want, and just cares about power and means to an end. He is cunning and ruthless. Erika will not have the life she thinks she will have, with him. She will not have him wrapped around her finger like Charlie.
It seems more and more likely that it was an assassination and the wife may have been in on it. I think MAGA’s goal was to cause a race war but black people didn’t take the bait. You barely hear about CK anymore except for the kool-aide drinking elected MAGA officials trying to create shrines for him. She’s on board with it because she thinks that she could be first lady. Vance doesn’t have the charisma to win an presidential election. That woman hasn’t dropped one tear during her crying episodes. We’re going to find out that CK was worth more to her dead versus alive. I truly believe that black people taking a step back is making it difficult for the man in office to pull off his narrative. Instead of seeing black men, women, and children being beaten at the protests, people are seeing their grandparents, and people wearing costumes getting attack. It makes it difficult for the world to jump on board with the MAGA narrative. She’s going along with whatever the plan is. Evil comes in all shapes and sizes.
Vance needs Erika. Erika needs Vance. He no longer needs Usha.
It’s simple math. Usha, you in danger, girl.
Ewwwwwewwwww. Yuck. Ick. My eyes! The evangelicals and magats are just so gross and hypocritical.
If Usha is smart, she will convert in name only asap. Then rope old Shady Vance into a catholic wedding ceremony to legitimatize their marriage and children. Unless she wants out, in which case this would be a perfect opportunity to run.
No one can tell me that she wasn’t thinking about divorce every day of her marriage to Kirk, but couldn’t because of the image that had to be upheld. She is enjoying this. Her kids lost their father, they don’t understand any of this, but she? she’s not sad. at all. She’s thriving.
Ha ha! Ick.
JD “Mr. Negative-Charisma” Vance has a 99.98% chance of not being the Republican candidate in 2028.
Usha will put up a fight + Erica won’t want to give up the big grift. I thought Charlie Kirk was a creep, but the grieving widow puts him to shame.
Charlie Kirk has been fire-hosed out of the national conversation as “all this” and a tanking economy make his phony concerns less relevant. Even to the white christian nationalists
I think Republicans will go with someone like Bovino – the full-on Nazi head of Border Patrol and it will blow up in their faces. More and more people – including Trump voters – are seeing clearly what is going on.
I hope
For some people, seven weeks with no eggplant 🍆 is a long, long time. And she isn’t getting any younger. She has to strike while the couch is hot.