Erika Kirk ran her fingers through JD Vance’s hair on stage as they embraced

My dad was a practicing Hindu, although “practicing” isn’t really a thing in Hinduism. You either are or you aren’t, and from what I’ve seen, many Hindus feel like you have to be born into Hinduism. That being said, “converts” are welcome, but there’s no formal conversion process. I bring this up because JD Vance’s wife Usha is Hindu. She grew up in a Hindu family, she was born into Hinduism. Usha apparently encouraged her husband to convert to Catholicism as an adult, although Usha did not join him or join the Church. Well, last week, JD attended a Turning Point USA event at Ole Miss, and he was asked about multifaith marriages/relationships. He claimed that when he and Usha met, they were both agnostics or atheists, but now that he’s Catholic, he hopes that “eventually” Usha is “somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.” Yeah… not great. Offensive, even.

Anyway, my guess is that Ole Couchbanger has seen his polling numbers on many subjects, including his wife, his marriage and his three half-Indian children. If Vance wants to run for president in 2028 – if there even is an election at this point – then he definitely wants to ensure the white-supremacist voter bloc. Meaning… JD Vance is possibly in the market for a new wife, one with impeccable white Christian nationalist credentials. Enter Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. Erika attended the same Turning Point event at Ole Miss, and she spoke about how JD reminded her so much of her late husband. Then she ran her fingers through JD Vance’s hair as they passionately embraced on stage.

Vice President JD Vance was the guest of honor at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, Oct. 29. But it was a moment during his introduction that has since gone viral. Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing political organizer Charlie Kirk, has taken her husband’s place as Turning Point CEO following his assassination during a TPUSA event on Sept. 10. She opened Wednesday’s event with an emotional speech, noting that the day marked seven weeks since her husband was killed. “When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President JD Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it, because obviously it’s a very emotional, emotional day,” Erika, 36, shared. “But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe. Go. The battle’s already won. God’s love conquers.’ ” Despite her tearful words, the budding social media conversation after the event stemmed from her dynamic with Vance, 41. “No one will ever replace my husband,” she told the crowd. “But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.” As Vance took the stage, he and Erika embraced in an intimate manner. The vice president rested his hands on Erika’s hips, and she seemed to thread her fingers through his hair, leaving it slightly mussed.

[From People]

I’ve looked at the photos and the videos… the photos make it seem more intimate, like Vance and Erika Kirk lingered in that position, or that she was running her fingers through his hair for some time. The video shows that while it was definitely inappropriate, there really wasn’t a linger. Still, it feels like… um, Usha is on the way out? Well, it really looks like Erika wants this to happen, let me say that. Do you guys think Erika wore leather pants to remind JD of his favorite couch? Usha would never.

Never in my 47 years has a side piece been so bold. https://t.co/vEwQaD4tK7 — Medic Kim (@medickimw) October 31, 2025

