Prince William & Kate have officially moved into Forest Lodge already

The greatest trick the royalist devil ever tried to pull was convincing anyone that the Princess of Wales has a say in what happens within the Windsor clan. Please. That’s pure Middleton PR. Not even Kensington Palace tries to convince people of that, and that’s technically Kate’s office. So it was funny to me that some unnamed source told People Magazine that Kate and Queen Camilla deserve credit for the banishment of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The source claimed that there was “a push from Camilla and Catherine” and a woman’s touch on the king’s statement. BS. What’s also funny is that now Andrew will be living close to William and Kate’s favorite of their ten forever homes: Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate. W&K go to Norfolk constantly. William enjoys larping as a Turnip Toff and Kate just prefers being in Norfolk, in general. Well, now Uncle Andy will be able to stop by Anmer at any time, right? What’s also pretty funny is that Will and Kate are officially moved-in to Forest Lodge, which means they’ll spend their first two months at their latest forever home just down the road for Andrew and Sarah too.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved into their new “forever” home, making them temporarily closer neighbours with the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The Telegraph can reveal the couple and their three children relocated from Adelaide Cottage over half term and are now settling into their new abode, Forest Lodge, where they plan to remain after William becomes King. For a short time, they will be close neighbours of the former Duke of York, whose Royal Lodge mansion is just a two-mile hop across Windsor Great Park. Prince William did not attend the meetings last week as Buckingham Palace finally moved to strip his uncle of his titles and force him out of his grand home on the Crown Estate. But his closest aides were kept abreast of developments and William “fully supported” the King’s decision. The heir to the throne had long made clear that he felt a harder line should be taken on Andrew and that he did not want the debacle dragging over into his own reign. The Waleses were also said to be concerned about the Windsor estate being tainted by association with the former prince. Having decided to make Forest Lodge their long-term family home, it suits the couple to be geographically distanced from Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who will move out in January. The red-bricked Georgian mansion, once described as a “very substantial house in one of the loveliest settings in the country”, is a notable step up from their former home, the more modest, four-bedroomed Adelaide Cottage. It boasts eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, a long gallery, a separate staff flat, a tennis court and a large pond. The house is protected by a ha-ha, a sunken fence commonly installed in landscaped gardens in the 18th century to give the illusion of an unbroken view while providing boundaries for grazing livestock. The move was announced in August and the Prince and Princess initially planned to relocate by Christmas. But building work was completed earlier than expected and the family’s belongings were gradually transferred to the newly renovated property, which is protected by a large security cordon.

First of all, it sounds like William and Kate were not actually in Windsor to oversee the move into Forest Lodge. Please, they have people for that! Secondly, “Prince William did not attend the meetings last week…but his closest aides were kept abreast of developments and William ‘fully supported’ the King’s decision.” Even more evidence that the Middleton-Waleses were on vacation for the past two weeks, Huevo was too lazy to attend the meetings about banishing Andrew. I thought William was “ruthless”? I thought he was rage-shrieking about his uncle 24-7? And he didn’t give a sh-t enough to go to the meetings? Last thing… so, why isn’t Kate going to Rio for Earthshot again? We were told she couldn’t go because she had to organize the move into Forest Lodge. Well, the move happened. So what’s her excuse now? Let me guess, she has to organize her new Wiglet Room as she stares wistfully out on the 150 acres she stole from a public park.