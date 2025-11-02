Sarah Ferguson will ‘move forward independently’ without the late queen’s corgis

The knives are really out for Sarah Ferguson, and they’ve been out for some time. While I believe that Fergie is a terrible person who (somewhat hilariously) conned $2 million out of Jeffrey Epstein, I’m also sort of uncomfortable with the fact that Fergie is, in many ways, getting worse treatment than Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Andrew will be set up for the rest of his life in what will probably be a six-bedroom “cottage” with extensive grounds, horses, shooting parties and a lifetime “pension” courtesy of the crown. Meanwhile, Fergie is being cut adrift completely, and not only that, but the palace seems to be gleefully painting her as “demanding” a royal home and money. Well, sources close to Fergie tried to push back to People Magazine:

Sarah Ferguson is set to move into a home of her own as her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, has been told to surrender the lease to their longtime residence, Royal Lodge, following the unprecedented decision to strip him of his royal titles. “She is going to be moving out and into a separate home,” a source who knows Ferguson tells PEOPLE. “Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself,” the source adds. “She will continue to forge an independent life.” A separate source close to Ferguson confirms that she will find her own place and is “going to move forward independently.” A palace source adds that it is unlikely Ferguson will relocate to Sandringham. PEOPLE understands that Andrew, 65, will relocate to a property on the Sandringham estate and any future accommodation will be privately funded by King Charles. Formal notice was served on Oct. 30 for him to surrender the lease, and the move is expected to take place as soon as practicable.

[From People]

Charles has apparently given Sarah and Andrew two months or more to get out of Royal Lodge, mostly because he wants them to NOT be in Norfolk for Christmas. So, Sarah does have time to figure things out, and apparently it’s going to take a while for Sarah and Andrew to move all of their crap out of RL as well. The Mail claims that “there are rooms full of [Amazon] boxes that haven’t even been opened. It will take weeks, if not months to shift all their s*** out.” The Mail also says that Sarah might finally move out of the UK: “She’s always rather lived on the hoof and aside from her children and grandchildren, there’s not a lot to keep her here. Put it this way, the invitations have dried up overnight.”

One of the craziest postscripts to this situation is about the dogs. So, in QEII’s final years, she tried to tell people that she didn’t want any more dogs. But after Prince Philip died, Andrew got his mother two corgi puppies to cheer her up. One puppy died unexpectedly, so Andrew got his mother another puppy in the final year of her life. When QEII died, Andrew and Fergie took custody of the corgis, and Fergie made a meal out of “taking care of the late queen’s dogs,” like it was the most important responsibility ever. Well, guess who’s lost custody of the dogs? The dogs, it seems, are going to Norfolk with Andrew. Buckingham Palace actually confirmed that, saying that “the corgis will remain with the family.” Bonkers.