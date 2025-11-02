Andrew Windsor will receive a lump-sum six-figure payment & a private annuity

Last Friday, I did the math on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s “settlement” with King Charles, and by my calculations, Andrew is walking away with SO MUCH. My guess, last week, was that Andrew likely got a lump-sum payment to relinquish his lease on Royal Lodge, probably millions of dollars/pounds. He’s also getting: a rent-free home for life on the Sandringham estate; enough funding to ensure that he has household staff; security paid for by the crown; annual income, paid by Charles; protection from prosecution; and finally, the ability and freedom to travel, especially to the Middle East. But the most valuable thing Charles got in return, it seems, is the freedom to brief the media about how Andrew isn’t really getting that much. According to new reporting, Andrew is only receiving one six-figure lump-sum payment, plus a generous “annuity.”
The former Duke of York is in line to receive a large one-off payment and an annual stipend designed to prevent him overspending in his new life as a commoner, the Guardian understands.
One option for a relocation settlement, as the king strives for a “once and for all” solution to the problem of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, includes an initial six-figure sum to cover his move from Royal Lodge in Windsor to private accommodation in Sandringham, Norfolk.
This would be followed by an annuity, paid from Charles’s private funds, and thought to be several times Mountbatten Windsor’s £20k-a-year navy pension, sources close to the matter said. Talks on the relocation package are believed to be ongoing.
Now stripped of his titles including prince and HRH, Mountbatten Windsor was struck from the official roll of the peerage just hours after Buckingham Palace announced the formal process had been initiated.
[From The Guardian]
Here’s the thing: while I could totally see Charles relishing having this kind of financial control over Andrew, I just think that the reporting on this situation is incomplete. Andrew is getting everything the Guardian describes… and more. Andrew held the upper hand in his negotiations with Charles, and one of the biggest issues was Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge. While Charles/BP has made a big deal about serving Andrew with eviction papers, that’s all for show if you read the fine print – Andrew can only be “evicted” if he agrees to leave, and he would only agree to leave for a significant amount of cash. That’s what he’s been saying for years, Charles just refused to listen until now.
Currently, the Evening Standard points out that Andrew will be denied his “half a million pound compensation for giving up his lease on Royal Lodge.” Meaning, the Crown Estates will not pay the compensation. Because I’m almost positive that Andrew and Charles struck an off-the-books deal about Royal Lodge. The lack of Crown Estates compensation makes much more sense if you understand that Andrew is getting a different kind of settlement from Charles from his Duchy of Lancaster slumlord funds.
He should be in prison, not living in luxury.
Absolutely! This is not a punishment it’s a golden retirement with Royal protection. This makes my stomach twist the leftovers need to be defunded…no matter how they gaslight it this is the taxpayers funding a man(until the day he dies) who raped trafficked minors and has never shown an ounce of remorse and still is arrogant enough to act like he is the victim it all is just disgusting and a stain the leftovers, especially Chuck and Peggy, will be marred with forever now. They really made the wrong choice at every possible opportunity when it comes to punishing the pedo and justice for VRG and the other victims.
So much this! It’s infuriating that he basically gets a paid retirement. Losing his titles isn’t enough. Justice will not be served until he’s sitting in jail. Charles is pathetic. If he thinks the optics of a former royal being imprisoned would make the royals look bad, this looks FAR worse.
Well, inheritance isn’t always a good thing. Elizabeth kicked the can down the road and now Charles has to pay for it. I imagine the payments will come not just from Charles, but from whomever controls the Duchy of Lancaster – otherwise, Andrew will be out of luck when William becomes king.
I’m sure there will be trusts set up and a kicker or two in his new lease that will insulate AMW with lots of cash in the event King Scooter decides to truly exile his uncle.
On the bright side, Charles can now get some actual rent-paying tenants into Royal Lodge. Where are those folks that had to move out of Forest House? The Crown might even turn a profit from this.
Wow. So Andrew gets to be ” embarrassed” by having his titles and styles not used ( because they aren’t taken away), and had to move out of his home for the past 20 years. In turn he gets bought out of his lease at the cost of millions of pounds, a settlement, and a private annuity/pension presumably for the rest of his life. He also gets to live on a massive estate and gets a home that while I’m sure is a downgrade for him, would probably be welcomed by a vast majority of the populace. He also gets private security funded. And faces no real criminal punishment, he didn’t even have to admit to any wrongdoing or culpability.
Meanwhile the family member that left, got a job, started earning his own money, bought his own house, pays for his own security, bought his own car, and ensured his own salary, doesn’t use his titles or styles in the way that he could, gets absolutely nothing for saying hey I realized you guys treat me unfairly, and that’s not right. In fact he gets ostracized, put in danger, has the government used to put road blocks up in his life, and gets a media campaign against him.
What a family.
So Harry wanted to make his own money so he wouldn’t be funded by the SG and for that he was stripped of security. Whereas, here, Andrew gets a house, a financial stipend and security. For raping a trafficked teenager. WTAF? Make it make sense.
It is all just disgusting.. the BRF is just trash and it is showing.
The juxtaposition of this deal for Andrew and how Harry has been treated is very very bad. Charles seems to be wanting fix his legacy but this here is not it. It’s making it worse.
So for his crimes he will be paid off very well and housed and still protected? Well isn’t that just wonderful. Crime pays literally in this family especially if you know where all the bodies are buried!! What a Prince of a deal…. Oops part of the deal is you can’t call him prince.
The same charles that couldn’t afford food for Meghan can somehow provide randy Andy a monthly stipend. Hmm.
Yeah Andrew is getting a lot more than what’s reported and the moving settlement will not be paid by the Crown Estate because the payment would have to recorded in their annual report. This makes me wonder if Harry and Meghan got a reimbursement for their eviction from Charles instead of the Crown Estate.
I highly doubt they got a cent from Chuck, he’s the man who pulled the security and evicted them in the first place.. Chuck only protects predators and abusers from what I see..
Charles was fine leaving his youngest son, DIL and new grandson to rely on the kindness of a total stranger to ensure their protection, security and provide them with a place to live, all for the “crime” of stepping back as “senior royals”. I really hope that Andrew gets as much as he can, then turns around and writes a book that will burn it all to the ground.
It’s sobering to read it in such stark terms. All the more understandable why Meghan wants nothing to do with the man.
Andrew may be an idiot, but would he really burn the house he’s living in down to the ground?
The way I understand it, Charles could purchase an annuity, a financial product, for Andrew that William would never be able to touch.
I wrote this the other day when the piece about fergie having nowhere to go came out. Harry had nowhere to go at the beginning of lock down in a much scarier time and their family relied on the goodwill of a stranger. These people suck.
The whole affair has exposed the monarchy as a sham. It really is about money at the end of the day. The titles can be taken away but the criminal behaviour will be covered up and the criminal is being compensated not the victim, the criminal. Another thing occurs is Christmas at Sandringham, always hyped as the golden ticket, is forever tarnished as well as the name Mountbatten Windsor Who would want to share either the place or the surname with Andrew. Suddenly being plain old Mr and Mrs Sussex doesn’t seem so bad.
Honest question: I saw a video online, and there’s a theory going on.
If the Firm FINALLY decided to “retire” Andrew, means that something really huge is about to come out, what do you think ?
This is why Harry will always be the bigger threat in their minds – he can’t be financially controlled anymore. That means a lot and it’s why they will bend over backwards to protect Andrew – he is keeping himself fully dependent on them – just how they like it.
In other words, Andrew gets a better deal than if he stayed at Royal Lodge. Classic.
“Humiliation is not justice.
It is performance.”
(Ms Historyn/Feminegra)
This is precisely what’s wrong with the entire response from the “royals” and their sycophants in the press, to the issue of the allegations against not only Andrew, but the whole vile pack of them.
Every one of Elizabeth’s children, with the possible exception of Anne, is credibly accused of behavior that’s at best, inappropriate to their role as holders and beneficiaries of the public trust, up to and possibly including actual criminality.
Several of the next generation as well, particularly William, Kate, and the York sisters, are tarred with that same brush.
There ought to be a massive investigation into the whole picture of the family’s finances, from the King right on down. And Andrew and Sarah should OF COURSE be formally investigated for their actions toward victims of trafficking and abuse.
Frankly, so should Charles. It’s perfectly clear he sees nothing wrong with the sexual exploitation of children. One is therefore forced to wonder, was he only complicit, or has he been a participant?
This is the trouble with hoping that deflection and throwing other members of one’s family under a fleet of busses, particularly a young mother already facing racist abuse in the press, will cover up one’s own sins.
The rot is not dealt with and so it spreads, and public distrust grows along with it. Why should we ever believe a single word they say?
Yes, yes, yes, a thousand times yes!
I wouldn’t count my chickens, yet. It’s not a guarantee that Andrew is set for life, at Sandringham. At the rate these people are going, the monarchy will be abolished, before Andrew runs out his normal life expectancy – and Sandringham might be one of its victims, if the people of the UK decide to repossess it, along with all the other treasures the Windsors have appropriated for themselves.
I was just wondering whether I would offer one of my brothers a place in my house after he had served a prison sentence. Yes, I would, if he showed remorse and was willing to do something useful for the community. If he did not face up to his responsibilities, if he believed it was his right to be supported or if he refused to turn himself in to the police, I would not do so. But we are deeply bourgeois and therefore committed to justice, are we not?
There’s a book called “Heirs & Graces” by Eleanor Doughty that chronicles — in excruciating & methodical & relentless detail — how the aristocracy in the UK was effectively undermined, eclipsed, & ultimately consigned to anonymity — if not oblivion — by taxes. Sheer, crushing taxation accomplished what no revolution did, such that, in her account, “The Conservative politician Richard Needham, 6th Earl of Kilmorey, was, from 1961 to 1977 by courtesy Viscount Newry and Mourne, but, taking the view that ‘being without land or inherited money [this] invited ridicule rather than reward’, he chose not to use the title, placing a notice in The Times on 1 January 1969 stating that: ‘Viscount and Viscountess Newry now wish to be known as Mr and Mrs Richard Needham.’” The reason the royals still have a certain weight to throw at the world is money, that’s all. Elizabeth II would have been perceived in much the same light that seemed to illuminate her, without the cash & the castles, or with much less. Her mother was compulsively self-indulgent & Charles takes after her.
Interesting. Thank you.🍂
Money shmoney, is he getting security? Is the security being funded? And if it’s not being funded, is he allowed to fund it himself?
Unlikely…even if the monarchy was disestablished.
The friggin Habsburgs still live in mansions despite being out of power for over a century.
Tom Sykes mentioned in his latest column that in all his official statements, Prince Andrew struck out the paragraph that was written, which showed compassion towards Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. I think that tells you everything that you need to know about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Who says that crime does not pay?
Wow! Just wow! AMW got qwhite the deal for being a disgusting lowlife scumbag! There are other adjectives I want to use – esp re Harry and Meghan’s abhorrent treatment and abuse – but I’m trying to stop cussing…
And the Palace sure is chatty! So much detail! What else are they trying to distract from?
The public needs transparency on the financial operations and management of the Crown Estates, Duchy of Lancaster, Duchy of Cornwall and the Sovereign Grant.
Accountability should be paramount.
The toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ Royal family/institution needs to be accountable to the public. They have been covering up for Andrew for years, paying out £12m to Virginia to settle her case out of court in order to silence her. The public needs to know if public funds were used for the settlement. Time after time, payment after payment, cover up after cover up, for a toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ Royal family/institution to evade accountability to the public that finances it.
The illegal acquisition and use of personal material information of a victim (Virginia’s social security number) at the behest of Andrew to intimidate and silence her needs to be investigated and perpetrators and accomplices should face the consequences for such illegal actions.
Removing titles is a social snub in a class structured society, it is not appropriate accountability for involvement in egregious criminal activities.
In a democracy, no one should be above the law. Is the England a democracy?
He should be in prison, yes, but a more effective punishment would be forcing him to live in state subsidized housing (I think they call it council housing there?) and putting him on the type of income assistance everyone else qualifies for. He can visit the food bank if he doesn’t have enough to eat. And fending for himself, without state funded protection.
That’s more than he deserves but would be maximum humiliation for him. And if he can’t live with the shame – so be it.
I am going to guess this is why Filip’s will was sealed, to hide a huge lump sum to Andrew along with his out of marriage children.
This is an insane level of punishment for Andrew, multi millions in the bank and £100k a year annuity, which I am guessing will be tax free.
Put him on a plane to the FBI already.
Interesting bit on the Fail, saying that AMW will go to Gardens House on Sandringham. A former house for the head gardener that is very close to the Sandringham coffee shop and cafe. This was former holiday rental on the Sandringham grounds. If true, lolz! What a bad idea to have Randy Andy so close to the visiting public.
‘Relocation package’ as though he were a federal employee changing jobs. A top level one at that. And the money’s coming out of Duchy funds, you say? Wonder how Charles’ tenants living in substandard accommodations feel about that.