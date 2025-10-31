What kind of ‘payoff’ did King Charles have to give Andrew Mountbatten Windsor?

King Charles’s communications office has given multiple briefings to the royal rota in the past 24 hours about the “Andrew Mountbatten Windsor” situation. According to the official rota, the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew is being punished severely by his brother King Charles. “The move” to strip Andrew of all titles and force him out of Royal Lodge was “entirely down to the King and his advisors, without pressure from the Government or other family members, such as Prince William.” Becky English was seemingly the first to report, in the Daily Mail, that while Andrew is being moved into a home on the Sandringham Estate, it won’t be Wood Farm, which was where Prince Philip retired to in his final years.
English also noted this: “Sources said it has been necessary, given how swiftly events were unfolding, to focus on getting proper security in place. In an act of mercy, the King will fund the move privately and, as Andrew remains a member of the family, Charles will also make ‘private provisions’ for him.” So… Charles is ensuring Andrew’s security, paying for Andrew to live rent-free in Norfolk, and Andrew will also get “private provisions.” What the rota doesn’t want to talk about (yet) is what kind of financial settlement was made. Well, Tom Sykes got a big tip for his Royalist Substack about what kind of money was involved.
In the end, King Charles didn’t have any choice. He had to give his brother, what he has long been asking for. For I am told that ex-Prince Andrew has received a “handsome” payoff worth millions in return for surrendering his lease on Royal Lodge.
On Thursday, Andrew was stripped of his princely titles in a humiliating manner. He will now be known as Mr Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, following new revelations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein and the publication of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s memoir. However, critics immediately said it was not an adequate response.
Graham Smith of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic told The Royalist podcast (and fulsome apologies that it did not stream concurrently here): “The problem is the royals keep thinking this is enough. I couldn’t care less about the prince title. He remains accused of serious offenses and I do not believe that there is not enough evidence to have a genuine police investigation. Worrying about what he is called, or where he lives, is not an appropriate response.”
Royal aides said that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor “did not object” to the removal of his titles. Friends of Mr Mountbatten Windsor told the Daily Beast that Andrew had reached a generous financial settlement with King Charles as part of the deal, which will see him move to a private home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as soon as is practicable. He is understood not to be moving to Wood Farm, the retirement home of the late Prince Philip.
One friend said, “Andrew made it clear that he needed to be financially recompensed for surrendering the remaining 50 years of his lease on one of England’s finest homes. The lease was his daughter’s inheritance and an asset, and in this country, you can’t seize people’s assets. Charles was always going to have to pay him off, and he has done what he should have done in the first place.”
Another friend of both Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew told the Daily Beast, “The pension is handsome.”
Buckingham Palace declined to comment; however, in official documentation seen by The Royalist, the palace admitted that not only would Andrew be given a home on the Sandringham estate funded by the king, but that he would also receive direct funding in the form of “appropriate private provision.” The palace also suggested that he would be allowed to continue earning money privately.
While Sykes calculates that Charles “settled” with Andrew for low-to-mid seven figures, I think Andrew would be a fool to take anything lower than $10 million or thereabouts. Andrew had Charles over a barrel, and Charles had to pay more because Charles had let this situation fester for so long, and Charles had completely misread the public mood. In exchange for his titles and the Royal Lodge lease, Andrew got: a generous payoff worth millions; a permanent home on the Windsors’ private estate in Norfolk; some kind of income for general upkeep; security for life, funded by the monarch; the ability to travel freely to the Middle East and make sketchy “deals” there; protection from any larger investigation and prosecution. Andrew made out like a bandit, and I’m waiting to see if there will be another backlash to this “deal.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I guess he can also have a stable of horses and those hunting parties.
Low to mid seven figures in GBP would be $10m or more in USD. Legally Andrew is entitled to money for being kicked off the lease, but that was only several hundred thousand pounds all told. Gross.
My guess, with no real evidence, was that Charles gave him $10m and an allowance of $1m a year. That seems “reasonable” for someone descended from a monarch if you’re the type of person who cares about that…which the Windsors do.
Yes money talks in this family. Paper bags full of money! Yes the pedo will still be protected and will be housed safely and you can’t call him Prince. Big F**king Deal. He should be handed over to authorities and properly investigated and prosecuted. Instead he will live his life protected and funded and housed. Poor poor pedo (not)!
I’m curious about the part where he’s still free to travel to oppressive nations (where he can engage in all kinds of nefarious behavior, tbh). What value does he have any more to the oil oligarchs? He has no access to anything.
Andrew formally known as Prince.
Edit: *The* Andrew formally known as Prince.
I really don’t see how the BRF can survive any more scandals. They’re hemorrhaging princes. We’ve just learned the monarch can bypass Parliament. Beatrice is currently courting funds from an oppressive regime involved in kidnappings and assassinations, which could turn scandal at any time. Wills has to maintain a happy family image for dear life, which gives the Middletons a lot of power. It feels like the jig is up.
There’s still a lot of grey area here as when the last statement was released. For one thing – if this has to go to Parliament – it can take months. Not sure if this is some special workaround?
Also, it does feel like it helps Republicanism because now they can say “well many members of the aristocracy have committed some kind of crime or are morally corrupt – let’s strip their titles!” I think it makes it harder for William to enact his plan if Charles is not doing everyone at once and making it clear Beatrice and Eugenie are protected. It creates special rules for blood royals which is defeats the purpose of this whole hierarchical system.
Charles paid him a lot to break the lease, a lot to give up his titles and will support him for the rest of his life at sandringham. The DB last night was trying to act like sandringham was Siberia. Um no.
So overall Andrew made out relatively well. Better than the victims.
Will A be supported for the rest of his life when KFC is no longer king?
Seems he’s going to be better off than if he stayed at Royal Lodge. This is an upgrade for him financially. He will not be personally responsible for any costs at Sandringham Estate, neither rent or maintenance of the property.
Meanwhile the victims have not received justice and Virginia Guiffre took her own life to end her suffering. 😔 Paid £12m to silence Virginia yet claims he is innocent and never met her, doesn’t know her. He lied to the world on BBC.
The Windsors are a disgrace.
“Andrew made out like a bandit” he sure did, this isn’t a punishment at all it’s most people’s idea of a dream retirement. I am especially disgusted that they are still providing security for him while Harry has no security while being stalked when he is there. I believe this will bring alot of well deserved backlash, the rota better tone down the self congratulations because this wasn’t a win.
“The lease was his daughter’s inheritance and an asset, and in this country, you can’t seize people’s assets.”
Does that “rule” apply only to Andrew?
Because I seem to recall some other relatives of Charles who had the home they were gifted by QEII, their son and daughter’s future home in Windsor, essentially seized, with no recompense.
In fact, instead of payment for what Charles seized, Charles instead issued a ban on wearing earned-through-active-duty-service military honors and uniforms, had their security pulled, their location leaked, and plus British officials, palace aides behind the scenes messed with their official personal documents (birth certificates, passports, etc).
And they had committed no assaults on minors, committed no crimes, simply wanted to live a life of service without having to silently accept horrendous abuse and to be able to access needed health services and keep themselves and their child(ren) safe from harm.
Go figure.
Why hasn’t Andrew been taken out of the line of succession? Take away his titles, boot him from the Royal Lodge, strip away his princely title, but keep him in line for the crown? Obviously he won’t ever be king, but if Andrew is to be truly stripped of privilege, take it all away.
This has disaster written all over it. The treatment of Andrew vs Harry, mercy to Andrew but nothing but cruelty to your son, Letting Andrew continue make commercial deals the man who was smuggling a spy into Windsor, like that’s not going to blow up in their faces. There are so many dodgy aspects to this deal. The more it plays out the more dodgy it seems.
They’re still opaque as usual. Lack of transparency will continue to sink that institution. Continued lies and obfuscation prevails in the media. The public’s patience is eroding each day. The Windsor brand continued to deteriorate globally. 🤷🏽♀️
It seems like this situation will continue way into December. 🤔
People are suffering financially in a cost of living crisis and the royals are paying Andrew millions now and supporting his cushy lifestyle on Sandringham Estate, including security services (likely will be funded by the government) for the rest of his life.
Make money HOW? Who on earth is going to pay him – it must be clear that he’s got no access anymore, surely even shady Middle East oil barons can see he’s of no use?
I wonder if Penny Knatchbull still sometimes uses or has a claim on Wood Farm.
He probably got much more than $10 million and I’m sure there’s a clause in the deal that says that William can’t change the terms after he ascends the throne.