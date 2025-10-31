Sydney Sweeney: ‘I’ve never gotten anything done… I’m going to age gracefully’

Sydney Sweeney covers the latest issue of Variety, all to promote Christy, the bio-pic of boxer Christy Martin. Sydney really wants this to be an Oscar contender, and it might work. I don’t have a sense of the Oscar race yet, it’s too early and there’s not one major contender in any category at this point. What I do know is that Sydney is a younger actress who understands how to hustle for the things she wants, and she’s not afraid of courting controversy to get attention. Fair enough, although she should probably draw the line at eugenics-lite ad campaigns. Some highlights from Variety, where she also addresses the “Bond Girl” rumors.

Playing boxer Christy Martin: “For Christy, the ring was her escape. It’s almost like you’re a caged animal inside this ring, but it’s a place where she feels the most free… I am definitely a caged animal in a sense. Acting is my ring. It’s where I feel freedom. The set is where everything else goes quiet.”

What she was told when she was starting out in the industry: “I have very strong eyebrow muscles. And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16! Or I’m in a casting and I’m reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all.’”

On the hype around her nonexistent fling with Glen Powell: “Honestly, the press did it themselves. There was no leaning in, per se. Truly the tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going. Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was ‘They’re standing two inches apart!’ Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another. I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing.”

She feels good, strong and confident: “I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t. So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’ And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” says Sweeney, hinting at the jeans uproar.

Losing her Euphoria castmate & friend Angus Cloud. “It was definitely a very emotional experience to go back to a set and not have him be there with you. He was such a special person, and he was taken way too young,” says Sweeney. She was in Idaho when she learned of Cloud’s death. “I’m glad I was home because I was surrounded by my family. I think my first call was Maude [Apatow], and then Jacob [Elordi], and we were all just crying on the phone together. It’s not something you want to bring people back together over, but I’m thankful to have my castmates to be able to process all of that together.”

The Bond Girl rumors: “I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,” she says. But would she be interested? As she mulls the possibility, she regains her composure and answers assuredly. “Depends on the script,” she says. “I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

She hasn’t had any cosmetic work: “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully. It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures.’ I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older.’”

On Christy Martin & domestic violence: “It’s a very personal issue that’s important to me, and I hope that through Christy and her story, it can raise more awareness,” Sweeney says without elaborating on how the legacy of domestic violence has touched her. “It’s personal,” she repeats, her blue eyes flashing pain. Sweeney has selected the National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence as her charity. Founded in 1998, the Texas-based nonprofit “provides and customizes training and consultation, influences policy, promotes collaboration, and enhances diversity with the goal of ending” the scourge.