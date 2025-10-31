King Juan Carlos: Queen Letizia ‘did not help to strengthen our family ties’

Spain’s King Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014, and then he went into self-imposed exile in 2020 because his house of cards was collapsing in slow-motion. Juan Carlos is a shady man who used his position to enrich himself to a crazy degree. He also kept mistresses littered around Europe. Even before his exile, he was already straining relations within his family, especially with his son, the current King Felipe. Felipe is married to Queen Letizia, and let me tell you, Felipe’s parents have always hated Letizia. In 2018, there was an international incident involving Queen Sofia bitching out her daughter-in-law in church, and it was over Letizia’s daughters. Well, now Juan Carlos is trying to make some money, or maybe he’s just trying to settle some old scores. He’s written a memoir. Previously, we talked about his awful comments about “cold, taciturn” Princess Diana. Well, here’s what he has to say about Letizia:

King Juan Carlos, the former monarch of Spain, is telling all in his new memoir, Reconciliation.

Juan Carlos, 87, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates for the last five years after abdicating the throne in 2014, opens up his reign and his relationships in the forthcoming book, set to be published in France on Nov. 5.

In an excerpt shared by Spanish publication El Confidencial on Wednesday, Oct. 29, the former King has some harsh words for his daughter-in-law, the current Queen Letizia. Translated into English, Juan Carlos admits there is “personal disagreement” between him and the wife of his son and successor, King Felipe.

“She did not help to strengthen our family ties,” he adds of Queen Letizia.

The statement marks the first time the former King has confirmed long-standing rumors of a rift within the Spanish royal family.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia married on May 22, 2004. They share two daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Princess Sofia, 18. While the Queen was something of a controversial choice for the bride of a future king, as she had been married before and grew up working class, the royal rift likely stems from a more complicated history with the family.

[From People]

There’s another translation going around: “She did not contribute to the cohesion of our family relationships.” There’s nothing quite like being lectured on family values and the sanctity of marriage by a serial adulterer whose conduct was so audacious, he had to abdicate and leave the country before he was sent to prison for bribery and tax fraud! I know Letizia isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I’ve always felt such a pang of sympathy for her specifically because of how her in-laws have always treated her. Sofia and Juan Carlos have always been terrible to her, openly and in full view. I think some of it is “disappointment” that Letizia wasn’t some dishrag that they could walk all over, nor was she the picture-perfect obedient wife. Letizia did things her way, she modernized the role of queen, she was and is a vocal supporter of working women, journalists, artists, and more. Her daughters seem like wonderful, intelligent, driven young women too. Anyway, Juan Carlos is a pig.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “King Juan Carlos: Queen Letizia ‘did not help to strengthen our family ties’”

  1. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 31, 2025 at 9:45 am

    As you stated, Juan Carlos is a pig. King Felipe is not. Felipe also loves his strong, independent wife and his daughters. Felipe isn’t perfect, but he’s not a crook either.

    Reply
    • molly says:
      October 31, 2025 at 10:36 am

      Yes, all the credit to Felipe for growing up to be a (seemingly) great father and husband despite really crappy parents. That man is bursting with pride over his daughters, and they all seem loving and close, so good for him for breaking those generational curses that plague so many royal families.

      Reply
  2. GoodMorning says:
    October 31, 2025 at 9:49 am

    I’m guessing “cold, taciturn” Diana turned him down. We can smell bitter across the ocean. 🤣

    Reply
  3. Dee(2) says:
    October 31, 2025 at 9:49 am

    I don’t know much about their family dynamics, or any potential issues that people may have with Letizia but that sounds like something that a misogynist would say when encountering a woman that won’t let them just walk all over them.

    If she pushes back vocally on things, won’t just accept him as the head and ruler where she doesn’t get any input into her own family life and the way the children are being raised, and will disagree with her husband I could see why he feels she didn’t help with ” cohesion”. Cohesion to someone like that means you do what I say and that’s that.

    Reply
  4. Lorelei says:
    October 31, 2025 at 9:50 am

    “Reconciliation” is an odd name for this book, considering all he’s doing in it seems to be trashing various people.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 31, 2025 at 9:57 am

      LOL! Almost word for word my sentiments below, Lorelei.

      Reply
    • Robert Wright says:
      October 31, 2025 at 1:25 pm

      One of its meanings is also balancing accounts. Such as end of year reconciliation. Where one settles the accounts. He was probably trying to be witty…lol

      Reply
  5. zebz says:
    October 31, 2025 at 9:51 am

    I love Letizia. Besides Meghan and the Sussex family, she is the only royal I care about in a positive way. She is both stylish and competent. Having had a public career as a news reporter before dating Felipe. Her daughters are a testament to them. They are making a real effort to instill a work ethic into both of their children. Princess Leonor gave her first public speech at age 12/13. Can you imagine Prince George doing that in a year or two? I don’t think so. Wil and Kate also briefed that George will not be made to join the armed forces, unlike every other young heir to the throne in europe.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      October 31, 2025 at 11:49 am

      I’ve been a fan of Letizia for years. I like the way they are raising their daughters, as well. She’s hardworking and seems like a very caring person. Felipe made a wise choice with her.
      Queen Maxima is a lot like Letizia, she’s been working in finance for years advocating for financial security and access for everyone. Maxima is also very colourful and appears to have a lot of fun being queen. I think she would be a blast to hang with for a weekend.

      Reply
  6. Tarte Au Citron says:
    October 31, 2025 at 9:52 am

    I can’t believe I am saying this, but there’s almost too much Royal tea for me to read this weekend. I’ll be maniacally scrolling for takes, digs, and shades all day long!! 😎 🤣

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 31, 2025 at 9:55 am

    Reconciliation is a very strange title for a book that seems to be all about trashing everyone. 🤔 And, yeah, it seems like he’s the skunk at this garden party.

    Reply
  8. ThatGirlThere says:
    October 31, 2025 at 10:02 am

    Some of these royals are trashy as hell. For centuries people have held them up to be aspirational and they are completely the opposite. Juan is such a loser. Nasty old goat.

    Letizia seems like such a great catch and her husband is lucky to have her.

    Reply
  9. jais says:
    October 31, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Yeah, coming from this guy, it does not make her look bad. Having this guy sing her praises would be worse. Good he doesn’t like her. She must be doing something right.

    Reply
  10. KitKat says:
    October 31, 2025 at 10:06 am

    Diane and Charles used to vacation with Juan Carlos, Sofia, and the rest of the Spanish royal family. They are related. There are photos of them all sitting together outside on the steps of a palace or holiday home.

    I remember reading gossip about J-C trying it on with Diana and she rejected him. Because of course she did. She knew he was a nasty piece of work.

    The smartest decision Felipe ever made was to marry Letizia. The Spanish monarchy isn’t that strong or well-loved. She read the room and acted accordingly. FFS, look into what the infanta’s and their husbands were doing. If Felipe and Letizia weren’t in charge the corruption and scandals from JC’s reign would have taken the whole House of Bourbon down by now.

    Reply
    • Franca says:
      October 31, 2025 at 11:37 am

      QE sent there the Princes of Wales and their family to show support to Juan Carlos. It was soft Power, nothing different

      Reply
  11. Sue says:
    October 31, 2025 at 10:16 am

    Why didn’t he just call this book “Misogyny” instead of “Reconciliation?” It seems to be about how he hates women he can’t control.

    Reply
  12. Harla says:
    October 31, 2025 at 10:20 am

    Interesting that he can’t provide an specifics on how Letizia didn’t “help to strengthen family ties” or anything about their “personal disagreements”, it’s giving me “Meghan’s a bully, I can’t give you any examples but just trust us” vibes. So I’ll continue to admire Letizia as my posture guru!

    Reply
  13. BASH says:
    October 31, 2025 at 10:43 am

    Yesterday it was Diana and today it is Letizia, this man appears to hate women who don’t allow him to treat them like crap. He was also horrible to his wife who sacrificed a lot for him. Does he talk about his multiple affairs in the book, or does he gloss over those?

    Reply
  14. Alla says:
    October 31, 2025 at 10:51 am

    Some time ago, I saw a television interview on a local German channel with an older socialite. She recounted how, in the early 1990s, she attended a fashion show in Munich (if I remember correctly) and met Lady Diana there. She described how she stood next to Diana and briefly asked her how she had enjoyed the show. Diana supposedly replied very rudely and curtly: “Why should I discuss that with you?” The woman, who moves in German high society and knows many German royals (a close relative of King Charles), said she had never experienced anything so arrogant and impolite. Do what you will with this information. Unfortunately, there are many people who wear a mask and are completely different in private.

    Reply
    • Al says:
      October 31, 2025 at 11:20 am

      “ Do what you will with this information.”

      Uh, not a lot. When you write “Lady Diana,” are you referring to Diana, Princess of Wales? Her style and titles changed in 1981.

      Diana and Charles were either headed for separation, separated, or divorcing throughout most of the 1990s. There was much mudslinging back and forth. This German socialite is hardly a faithful narrator if she is related to Charles.

      Reply
  15. Franca says:
    October 31, 2025 at 11:30 am

    I’m afraid Letizia has been really busy to mend many more ties: Spain and monarchy, Catalogna and Spain, Spain and Eta. And even Is fair to say that Spain owes a great debt to Juan Carlos for democracy, backed by her beloved QE (and that’s why he has pretended to take part at her funeral even if It has been a really inconvenient move).
    Anyway he and his daugther made a lot of financial mistakes followed by pubblic scandals, and that’s why Felipe and Letizia pubblicly refused his Legacy. She simply had to let him go to reunite Spain. And It’s working
    And so, I think Spanish ppl love Leticia more than they will ever admit. She will remain their “Cenerentola rocha”, but She has raised up 2 really wonderfull, hardworking and kind heirs of whom Spain Is really proud.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    October 31, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    Queen Sofia wanted Felipe to marry some German aristo not Letizia. That’s the root of the problems between the two couples.

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    October 31, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    He sounds like he has many axes to grind, or in other words, a petty little bitch, like William.

    Reply
  18. ArtHistorian says:
    October 31, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    I wonder whether he will address circumstances surrounding his brother’s death. They were alone in the room when his younger brother was killed by a gunshot. Several people have since claimed that Juan Carlos fired a gun he did not know was loaded and it killed his brother. His father reportedly grabbed him and said “Swear to me that you didn’t do it on purpose!”

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment