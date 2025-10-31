King Juan Carlos: Queen Letizia ‘did not help to strengthen our family ties’

Spain’s King Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014, and then he went into self-imposed exile in 2020 because his house of cards was collapsing in slow-motion. Juan Carlos is a shady man who used his position to enrich himself to a crazy degree. He also kept mistresses littered around Europe. Even before his exile, he was already straining relations within his family, especially with his son, the current King Felipe. Felipe is married to Queen Letizia, and let me tell you, Felipe’s parents have always hated Letizia. In 2018, there was an international incident involving Queen Sofia bitching out her daughter-in-law in church, and it was over Letizia’s daughters. Well, now Juan Carlos is trying to make some money, or maybe he’s just trying to settle some old scores. He’s written a memoir. Previously, we talked about his awful comments about “cold, taciturn” Princess Diana. Well, here’s what he has to say about Letizia:

King Juan Carlos, the former monarch of Spain, is telling all in his new memoir, Reconciliation. Juan Carlos, 87, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates for the last five years after abdicating the throne in 2014, opens up his reign and his relationships in the forthcoming book, set to be published in France on Nov. 5. In an excerpt shared by Spanish publication El Confidencial on Wednesday, Oct. 29, the former King has some harsh words for his daughter-in-law, the current Queen Letizia. Translated into English, Juan Carlos admits there is “personal disagreement” between him and the wife of his son and successor, King Felipe. “She did not help to strengthen our family ties,” he adds of Queen Letizia. The statement marks the first time the former King has confirmed long-standing rumors of a rift within the Spanish royal family. King Felipe and Queen Letizia married on May 22, 2004. They share two daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Princess Sofia, 18. While the Queen was something of a controversial choice for the bride of a future king, as she had been married before and grew up working class, the royal rift likely stems from a more complicated history with the family.

[From People]

There’s another translation going around: “She did not contribute to the cohesion of our family relationships.” There’s nothing quite like being lectured on family values and the sanctity of marriage by a serial adulterer whose conduct was so audacious, he had to abdicate and leave the country before he was sent to prison for bribery and tax fraud! I know Letizia isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I’ve always felt such a pang of sympathy for her specifically because of how her in-laws have always treated her. Sofia and Juan Carlos have always been terrible to her, openly and in full view. I think some of it is “disappointment” that Letizia wasn’t some dishrag that they could walk all over, nor was she the picture-perfect obedient wife. Letizia did things her way, she modernized the role of queen, she was and is a vocal supporter of working women, journalists, artists, and more. Her daughters seem like wonderful, intelligent, driven young women too. Anyway, Juan Carlos is a pig.