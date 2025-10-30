In his memoir, King Juan Carlos describes Princess Diana as ‘cold, taciturn, distant’

In the 1980s, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana were frequent guests of the Spanish royal family. King Juan Carlos was reportedly close to both Charles and Diana. Juan Carlos was and is a notorious womanizer who has left mistresses strewn around Europe for decades. Obviously, there were rumors that Juan Carlos tried to hit on Diana, and there were rumors that they had an affair as well. Diana even spoke about Juan Carlos to Andrew Morton, when they were working together on the tell-all book. Diana said outright that while nothing happened, she felt uncomfortable around Juan Carlos and he seemed too attentive to her. Well, now Juan Carlos is having his say. He’s written a book and he took a moment to insult Diana.
King Juan Carlos, the former monarch of Spain, is opening up about rumors that he seduced Princess Diana in a new memoir. Juan Carlos, 87, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates for the last five years after abdicating the throne in 2014, opens up about his rise to power, reign and relationships in a forthcoming book, titled Reconciliation, which is set to be published in France on Nov. 5.
Despite his reputation as a womanizer, the former King denied having an affair with the late Princess Diana in his new memoir, according to a preview of the book published by The Telegraph this week.
In the book, Juan Carlos unfavorably describes Diana as “cold, taciturn, distant, except in the presence of the paparazzi.”
Rumors about the two first started swirling when Diana and then-Prince Charles, along with their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, vacationed at the Marivent Palace, the Spanish royal family’s summer home in Palma de Mallorca, for three consecutive summers between 1986 and 1989. Along with other royals, like King Constantine of Greece and their families, Juan Carlos and Diana were frequently photographed enjoying the sun on his royal yacht, Fortuna, and basking in the Spanish summer.
Given Juan Carlos’ reputation and the well-known tension in Diana’s marriage, largely due to Charles’ long-running affair with then-Camilla Parker Bowles, it was easy for rumors to spread. Diana never addressed them publicly, but she did tell biographer Andrew Morton that she found the Spanish King “a little too attentive.”
“I felt uncomfortable being left alone with him in a room, although I can assure you that nothing happened,” the Princess told friends of the King — whom she referred to as “a very libidinous man” — after a visit to Mallorca, according to Morton’s book Ladies of Spain.
“Cold, taciturn, distant, except in the presence of the paparazzi…” Sounds more like he absolutely hit on her and she turned him down. While I have no doubt that Diana could be quite neurotic at times, literally no one ever called her cold or taciturn. She was full of life, warm, vivacious. Men loved her. Of course Juan Carlos tried something. I hope Diana told him to go home to his wife.
Yep he hit on her she politely said no and now he is writing shit about her being cold. What a joke. Poor male ego got hurt wah wah 😩.
He is quite literally known as an infamous womanizer. He therefore saw Diana as an easy target: she was very young, and her marriage with Charles was horrible and before Charles, she had no experience with men, so he likely believed he could manipulate her to get whatever he wanted.And this wasn’t the first time Diana was surrounded by such stories — she was also harassed by Donald Trump, as well as by French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, who, after her death, wrote a romantic novel allegedly inspired by his relationship with her.
That was my exact first thought. He was a creeper who hit on her and she turned him down all the while following royal protocol.
She probably was cold, taciturn, and distant to this old creep.
🎯
Purely from the headline my assumption was he hit on her and she wasn’t interested, imagine my shock at reading the rest.
People will interpret this based on their existing preconceptions of these two individuals.
@Sarah Same!
Tale as old as time. Creepy lecherous men will trash talk women who don’t respond affirmatively to their creepiness.
In Trump’s case he lies (calls them ugly, claims success) In other men’s cases, they hurl different insults (eg variations of frigid – which is what JC pulled here – or slutty)
Bonus sleaze points for doing it when their target has died and can’t speak to the events themselves.
So predictable and exhausting.
Classic dirtbag. He totally hit on her, she turned him down, and now that she’s not alive to defend herself he’s claiming she was cold. What a horrible person. Why are there any royals left? They take taxpayer money, don’t have to work, and are all entitled egomaniacs.
Didn’t she tell her bodyguard she thought JC fancied her. He was giving off those vibes and she rightly rebuffed the old creep.
Ughhh toxic man, insulting a woman because she didn’t respond to his lechery. Why would anyone read this joke of a book?
Much like the creep at a bar when turned down, ” you’re too ugly to date anyway” after greeting you with “hi there gorgeous” .
Ah, translation: She didn’t f@ck him. Obviously, a frigid b$tch!
Hell hath no fury than a man scorned. What a creep!
What a creep.
His ego just HAD to take a dig at a woman who is deceased and can’t defend what is being said about her. And anyone who has not only lived through it all but is also watching now, can say Diana was the opposite. Her warmth showed through. Was she aware of cameras? Obviously. That wound of being turned down must still sting if this old man, who’s trying to make money, is saying these things. Your son was wise to step in and have you leave Juan Carlo.
OMG 🤣 how predictable, that man got rejected and now he is exacting his revenge. What an absolute PO💩.
Can’t wait to see how he further humiliates his wife. I’m sure it’ll be her fault he cheated constantly.
This man is delusional. Apparently in his memoir he also wrote that he had a disagreement with Queen Letizia (his daughter in law) because her presence didn’t help strengthen family ties. Which is absolutely rich coming from this cheating animal killer scumbag.
Maybe because she could tell you’re a leering lech?
He’s running out of money to fund his lifestyle in Exile so he’s writing. a memoir – invoking PD name to get headlines, and in hopes that the world has changed in the current political climate to forget about the #metoo movement and garner sympathy & book sales for him.
I worked in a diplomatic circle for years. I’ve met a THOUSAND men like this. Talk about getting the ick.
Yeah cold and distant because she didn’t want to encourage him
He’s definitely eyeing up Diana in one of the pictures. This man is no gentleman. He seems to have had a million affairs to humiliate his wife. His son, the current king, had to renounce the inheritance he received from this creep. He had to abdicate because he was surrounded by scandal regarding his financial affairs. Andrew should probably join him in whatever country he’s exiled himself to. I wonder if we will ever know the full story of the corrupt relationship between the Middle East and some of the monarchies.
Eyeing up a future queen while his own children and wife are there too and her husband…
The body language expert in me says at least in 1986 Diana was still trying to impress her husband.
But what I recall to is that the Diana cheated first and with every man she met brigade of course said she had an affair with Juan Carlos. Encouraged by the tampons smear campaign.
Juan Carlos extra marital antics would put Errol Flynn, Valentino & JFK to shame.
Combined!!
You would think knowing that, he would shut up about dissing women who shut him down.
Funny how it’s obvious to all of us–he hit on her & she turned him down, so clearly something is wrong with her! 🙄. Men can be such idiots.
This says far more about Don Juan than about Diana.