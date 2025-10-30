Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan’s solo brand is ‘global, aspirational & strategically aloof’

In recent years, whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a big move or do something major, there’s an entirely predictable rage-cycle of “how could they” and “this is the biggest thing to ever happen in royal history.” But often, I’ve felt like the Sussexes should have been doing those things a lot earlier than they did. I remember watching their Netflix docuseries and feeling like… why didn’t this come out a year beforehand? With Love, Meghan was something she should have started years ago! I felt similarly about Meghan’s amazing appearance at Paris Fashion Week – she should have been making PFW and NYFW appearances this whole time! Well, instead of just allowing Harry and Meghan to work out their career paths organically and in their own time, the media is always eager to label everything a “reinvention” or some huge change of course. That’s what this Us Weekly cover story is about – Meghan’s reinvention (?) and how she’s on a much more commercial path than Harry and he’s totally fine with that.
Meghan in Paris: “Meghan was excited [for her] Paris Fashion Week debut,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “She was looking forward to the moment. It’s a big statement about where she’s headed.”
Meghan’s more visible era: “Meghan didn’t want to just stay [put] in Montecito, and now has more time to do other things,” says a second insider. “She wants to get out there, reach out to people and work on her relationships.”
A professional separation: According to insiders and industry experts, Meghan, 44, is now deliberately repositioning herself as a power player separate from her husband, Prince Harry, 41. “This is the first time we’re seeing Meghan as an individual brand again,” says public relations expert Jane Owen. “It’s a shift toward individuality.” Adds PR expert Mark Borkowski: “Meghan is no longer half of a royal duo. She’s re-emerging as a solo brand: global, aspirational and strategically aloof. The royal chapter was about proximity to power. This one’s about reclaiming it.”
Married couples often have separate careers: “It’s healthy for them as a couple to have separate spheres, identities and passion projects,” says the first insider, noting that the “negative attention” Meghan receives in the press “hasn’t been helpful for Harry’s work.” Aside from a few joint projects, “they will be very [professionally] divided now,” adds the insider. “It’s what they have been doing all year.”
Harry’s totally fine with all of this. “He seems happier doing the quieter, cause-driven work,” says Owen. “They’re still a team, but they’re playing to their own strengths now.” Adds royal commentator Amanda Matta: “It’s clear that [Meghan’s career] is moving forward with a sharper public profile [but] they both know how to share the spotlight when it serves their shared goals.” The second insider says Meghan has Harry’s full support: “He always thinks she’s making the right moves.” The first insider agrees that Harry is thrilled his wife has found “something she can sink her teeth into. It’s what she successfully did before him, and he believes in the saying, ‘Happy wife, happy life.’ He’s happy not to be involved in that world.”
No more ‘With Love, Meghan’: The duchess also remained vague about the future of With Love, Meghan, which scored low ratings in its second season. A source tells Us that there have been “no talks of a season 3” on Netflix and that the show is done. (Meghan, however, did reveal at the Fortune summit that the show’s holiday special is coming out in November. “It’s a really good one,” she teased.) The source also notes that while the Sussexes do have the first-look deal, “right now, there are no plans in place for anything creative upcoming but the conversations are ongoing and fluid.”
I don’t even believe that Harry wants to be completely disassociated from Meghan’s business interests. What I do believe is that he’s more than happy for Meghan to do her thing and make money and work on whatever she wants. But they always try to make it sound like Harry is deeply uncomfortable with commercial ventures or being part of Meghan’s “celebrity world,” when everything we’ve seen from Harry shows that he’s quite comfortable there too. Anyway, Meghan hasn’t reinvented, she’s just enjoying more freedom because both of her kids are now in school and she had more time to devote to commercial interests.
I think that they use the term “reinvent” with Meghan to make her seem flighty. Like she’s jumping from one thing to the he next, when in fact that’s far from the case.
Even when she was marooned on that island she worked with the Hibb Community Kitchen to create their cookbook. She spent time with PEOPLE, encouraging and uplifting them.
She’s doing the same thing now that she’s left that place and come back home. Now it’s with As ever and WLM — and making money unlike being used for her free labor.
Unlike that other couple who are constantly finding forever homes and can’t get off their asses to work on their projects and initiatives, Meghan and Harry are and have made strides in their endeavors.
I didnt follow Meghan pre-Harry, but based on what I’ve seen from her old IG and the Tig – this has always been Meghan. Philanthropy, fashion, travel, food, and being a fantastic hostess (which is harder than it sounds, fantastic hostesses have a gift for it which she seems to have.) So less of a reinvention and more of Meghan being true to Meghan without having to consider an ancient institution that never wanted her.
I think Harry’s path has been more interesting bc hes always been royal so the past few years have been a new world to him and some of Meghan’s interests dont seem to be his (I would be shocked if we ever saw Harry at PFW for example, although he might go and wait for Meghan in the hotel room lol.)
but no one is appalled if julia Roberts attends a fashion show without her husband, or any other celebrity. I think its a sign of the STRENGTH of their relationship that they’re leaning into their own interests and passions, which often intersect but not always.
Totally useless baseless article. No real insiders just TikTokers and PR people who’ve never met Meghan and have no idea what she wants. Meghan has told us why it took her time to launch certain ventures. In 2020 to 2021 they were still healing from the events of the past two years. Along with the pandemic, a miscarriage and the birth of Lili, Archie still being a pre schooler it’s understandable why she took her time. Honestly Meghan’s mental health and well being is more important than anything else. I’m glad she is finally getting into her stride and she seems so happy now and able to block out the noise.
Thank you for mentioning some of the things that they had to endure at the beginning of the them stepping back from royal life. I think they have come so far from that, that people sometimes forget how much they have achieved in such a short period of time regarding the mental, physical, emotional and financial aspects of their lives. They were in an abusive and toxic relationship while they were in the UK and that abuse affected all of them and they needed to decompress and get to a healthy space physically and mentally that required time. Like any person who is in an abusive relationship life doesn’t just correct itself instantly. It requires work and time to get there and that is what has happened along with some unbelievable heartache and eventually expanding their family, they needed to move through it at their own pace to get to this point. So I won’t fault them for not doing any of the things they’ve achieved recently back then because it will never be our place to know all that they endured and had to walk through to get here.
That is all so true. All those things take a toll on someone, and they have to be able to work through them before emerging into a world where, let’s face it, everything you do, say, and everywhere you appear, people from a country far, far away will pounce on you. I would think that it took a tremendous amount of courage to go out into the world, and some others who had been through something similar would opt to stay in a metaphorical crouching position for many years.
I’m always uncomfortable when a veteran is described as not wanting to work or be commercial, even if it sounds complimentary, and I certainly think it’s BS to say Harry wants to do philanthropy and not earn money.
Your comment ” now that the children are both in school” is exactly why she has waited. She has a little time now and she’s ready.
Earlier though she had a sequence of escaping the BRF, Covid, getting established stateside, caring for babies, and moving beyond all kinds of trauma. Given that, it makes sense that now is when she’s traveling and making public appearances. Haven’t we all kinda reinvented ourselves post pandemic, if we’re gonna be fast and loose with the term?
” The source also notes that.. “right now, there are no plans in place for anything creative upcoming but the conversations are ongoing and fluid.”
Absolute nonsense! There is at least a documentary (Masaka kids) and a movie (Meet me at the Lake) in the pipeline. Are these imaginary sources the same Oompa Loompas, that leak and brief to Maureen Eyers/Richard Eden perhaps?
*Sighs*……sitting here waiting on my mulled spice and jam😒
While this isn’t exactly a glowing profile of Meghan, I find the areas of difference between this article in US Weekly and anything from the British media pretty noticeable.
Notably, the American tabloids highlight Meghan’s ambition and hard work as a strength. They espouse the reasonable view that Harry and Meghan don’t have to do everything together, and her finding success doesn’t threaten her husband or emasculate him! Real radical stuff.
They are not screaming, crying, and throwing up at the thought of Meghan “using” any association with the royals to get ahead. US weekly is hardly a reputable source, but even they know that’s crap – if anything, any “royal” association might be a drag on her brand these days. The rota’s other favourite story – Harry the miserable hostage- also won’t play for a modern American audience.
How many times can Megan reinvent/regenerate herself? Truly, she could be Dr. Who at this point. Anyways, the cover is gorgeous. Her face is glowing and exquisite. To me the article was just an excuse to put that face on the cover. It could have had more substance and not been a repetitive reinvention story but whatever. After I pay this month’s cc bill, I’m going to go back for the bubbly if I can.
just coming here to say I love the dr who reference
I foolishly had hopes for this cover story until I saw Mark Borkowski quoted. That killed it for me. And yeah, I hate that reinvention b.s. too. And as far as Meghan not leaning into charity work, there is an article in Town and Country where she interviews the young ladies involved with setting up the Altadena Girls charity. Meghan helped support their efforts after the fire. So she is involved with philanthropy just like Harry, but of course that doesn’t support the “Meghan is a money hungry grifter “ story line.
A lightweight article, though I suppose we should rejoice it’s only mildly critical (eg of WLM S2) given the amount of mindless drivel that gets published daily about H&M.
Meghan doesn’t get enough recognition for how good her execution is. Just looking at As Ever – the look of the packaging, the website design with its soft colours and “Tips for Enjoyment”, the visuals of the Instagram posts, the attentive customer service, and not to mention the products themselves which receive rave reviews except from half-wit haters.
The stuff is turning out great, Meghan is putting a lot of effort into it and doing a terrific job, and all the while enjoying doing what she’s always loved.
This relaunch and reinvention fake narrative is just clickbait nonsense, my eyes just glaze over…
This is sounds exactly like a trash tabloid article written by a Brit. I don’t see being the authority on a tabloid is a big career booster for a professional person. Who is Amanda Matta? This year, we have all clearly observed Megha and Harry each pursuing their individual interests and the work of their joint foundation. Definitely look like a powerful professional couple. I think Meghan is just continuing on the career path she was on when she married Harry.
As a Prince of the UK, Harry has been little more than a celebrity for most of his life. Of course he’s comfortable in that world. Other than his time in the military, he never had much of a job. He’s always been well connected and around very wealthy, very famous people. This idea that he’s not is asinine.
I don’t know about you, but I call setting up Sentebale and Invictus and his other charity involvements work and “jobs.” All that takes work to be effective and help the target areas. I understand your point about the celebrity status, but I still think that Harry did royal work differently than the others even before he met his wife. In that way, I see his ease with famous people the same as his ease with everyday folks.
Thank you Kaiser for making it clear that this isn’t a reinvention but a mother who’s children are now at an age where she has more freedom to focus and explore the things that she’s always been interested in. I also agree that Harry doesn’t want to be disassociated with his wife’s commercial interests because it’s been clear since the beginning of their relationship that he was impressed with how well rounded and successful she was in not only acting and philanthropy but how she had other interests that she focused on with great enthusiasm and success. I think the reason their relationship is so strong and successful is because they both approach life and work very similarly and their carefree spirits make it a more enjoyable relationship and life.
Pretty obvious to me these folks have never encountered a multifaceted intelligent woman before. Meghan as mentioned, took time to heal from the onslaught she experienced for the first time in her life. Prior to her marriage she was a very successful philanthropic entrepreneur, who traveled the world engaging in her efforts. She was pregnant twice loss one partly because of the continuous bullying from that island. After getting her two kids off to a good start, now she is able to resume her activities. Very intelligent people minds are always active and they usually are engaged with numerous activities, this is Meghan. Meghan’s husband supports her 100% he has publicly stated this in an article with People Magazine. The Meghan now is the Meghan he married, constantly busy working on multiple projects. This is exactly why she stated they are once again in their honeymoon period, because she has reclaimed who she was during their dating, engagement and early marriage.
Those folks troll this woman with nonsense, reinvention, etc instead of acknowledging she has reclaimed the life she had before her traumatic experience in that family. You expect these sort of pieces from those rags and they never disappoint.
One thing that bears repeating, because I think Meghan never gets enough grace in that area, is her role as mother. While the other princess is allowed to take decades off from work because of young children, it seems like Meghan is not allowed to do things gradually, at her own pace, while caring for her children and husband. I don’t get that.
While there are many factors, a big one – as with everything when it comes to her in terms of media coverage – is racism. Kate as a white woman is allowed to take off decades pretty much to raise her precious white children. The Black duchess is not given the same grace because Black women AND their children are not seen as deserving of that same time. The children are seen as less important as is the mother.
Meghan has always presented fashion for well-known brands and supported people in the fashion industry. So there was no debut, just continuity – but that doesn’t generate clicks for sensationalist journalism. I didn’t read the rest of US Week because I don’t want to get lost in this death spiral of endless repetition, false claims and ridiculous statements.
You know what I always think of when they say Harry isn’t comfortable with the commercial aspects? What do they think his job at BetterUp is? He appears to be doing speaking engagements. Spare made him some good money. AND THE TAXES MUST BE KILLING HIM! He is passionate (as is Meghan) about the philanthropic work that Archewell does and his own work (like Travelist). They both contribute to the family purse and they both work on their philanthropic endeavors. What’s the big whoop?
The brf needs to get off their collective butts and start working. Then the bm would have something to talk about with them. As long as H&M are out there doing good, the old, tired lazy, monarchy will be playing “what about ME”.
This piece hasn’t really provided any new information. It’s just speculation, assumptions and fantasizing for so-called pr experts and Tiktokers.
They keep waiting for her to fail and she keeps leveling up.
I’m so tired of this constant comments of her reinventing herself when she is literally doing the same type of things she was doing before Harry. She had the tig, she was for women and girls, she did charity stuff, she loved fashion, travel, and cooking. She has not changed, it’s just at a different level. She is also now a mom and a wife and has started her own business.