Brad Pitt is still demanding that Angelina Jolie turn over all of her emails

Several weeks ago, Angelina Jolie filed a new declaration in her years-long legal dispute over the sale of her half of Chateau Miraval. Brad Pitt sued her over her legal sale, and she countersued him for being an abusive a–hole (in essence). Allegedly, this sh-t goes to trial next year, although I have my doubts. In any case, Angelina’s declaration was partly to describe her mindset and reasoning for the sale, and she once again described Brad’s abuse, his attempt to force her to sign a gag order about the abuse, and her need to free up her cash from Brad’s mismanagement of Miraval. You see, Brad is trying to get his hands on her emails between her lawyers and her management team, emails which she claims are privileged and which he disputes. Angelina’s declaration from several weeks ago was a description of her actual mindset and the timeline of events, in essence what she wrote about in those emails. Well, Brad it still trying to get his hands on the emails, because he thinks they will “prove” his case.
Brad Pitt accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of “persistent misdirection” in their court battle and asked a judge to shut down her demand that he pay her $33,000, Us Weekly can exclusively report. On October 27, the F1 actor, 61, filed court docs asking a judge to step in and force Jolie, 50, to turn over a series of private emails she has thus far refused to produce.
The actor has his eyes on Jolie’s emails with her business manager, Terry Bird, her British publicists, Chloe Dalton and Arminka Helic, and two financial consultants. Pitt said Jolie admitted in her own declaration that it was “her routine practice to engage in lengthy conversations with her non-attorney business manager Terry Bird about ‘essentially all aspects of [her] business and professional life’ including discussion about ‘legal advice and proposed strategy’ at issue.’”
He said, “What Jolie is describing here are brainstorming sessions between non-lawyers. The fact that these brainstorming sessions may have followed or preceded advice from a lawyer on the same general topic or a related topic does not shield them from [being turned over].” (In previous filings, Jolie’s team has adamantly denied Pitt’s claims the emails are not covered by attorney-client privilege and said she has no duty to turn over the requested documents.)
The actor said Jolie “has categorically withheld such communications, including the entirety of all but one of Bird’s internal communications discussing the terms of the sale of her interest in Chateau Miraval to the [third party] — the key transaction at issue in this litigation.”
In regard to her emails with her publicists, Pitt said no lawyers were copied on the emails. He said Jolie has not explained why the assistance of “British image consultants was reasonably necessary to receive legal advice regarding the sale of the French home and winery she owned” with Pitt. Pitt said after three and a half years of litigation, Jolie “has still produced only one internal email that even mentions the terms of the sale at the center of this case.” He believes there are a ton of missing emails.
The actor said Jolie complained about him asking her to voluntarily submit the emails for an in-person review in court. He said, “It is odd that Jolie has declined to do so, given that it would presumably be the easiest way to meet her burden to show that she has redacted only privileged legal advice.”
The “British image consultants” mentioned are her good friends. Because sometimes you just want to talk to your girlfriends when your estranged husband is trying to bully you into signing an NDA about his physical abuse. I find it strange that Brad seems to know what’s in Jolie’s private communications before she’s turned everything over. Anyway, I have no idea what Brad thinks these emails prove beyond “Angelina didn’t want to sign the NDA and so she went looking for someone else to buy her half of Miraval.” Like, we already know that she did that. That’s what the whole lawsuit is about. Brad’s like, “look, proof that she emailed her manager about selling Nouvel, something she had every legal right to do!”
What will it take to make him go away? Angelina will never back down so we’re back to control and revenge on his part.
When those kids are 18 I hope she feels safe enough to tell the world all about him. For now, she still has to worry about custody, and so she’s kept his secrets. When she starts to spill, that’s when we’ll see Brad withdraw his cases. Typical bully – he keeps pushing unless there is push back.
Shut up Brad!!!!
I’m sure at some point someone tried to tell him ‘dude, you’re making yourself sound SO pathetic’ but he heard that as ‘I’m SO awesome’..
Couldn’t agree more with you, the man is absolutely horrible and is using the legal system to continue abusing her.. many abusive men continue to abuse even after the divorce through the legal system and BP is a text book abuser, he has the manual memorized.
This feels like he is throwing 💩 at the wall to see what will stick. I really feel like he doesn’t really have a case and he’s just being a nuisance. Is he worried that she told others about the lengths of his abuse and is afraid it’s going to come out in court and wants to be prepared.
This man cannot accept the fact that she left and never looked back. He tried to bankrupt and financially abuse her and it didn’t work. The sale was legal. He signed off and now he’s mad that the new owners are also suing him for mismanagement.
This reads as a narcissistic mad man desperate to know what his ex might have said about him. I doubt it has anything to do with the actual business/sale, and is Brad screeching just for the sake of it. Hope Jolie stands her ground until she is free of him at last.
Post Separation abuse of Angelina Jolie continues at the hands of Brad Pitt, not only that financial, legal and media abuse this perpetrator of domestic violence has been doing against her and their children. My heart breaks for her
So out of curiosity, let’s imagine BP wins this case, which I don’t think he will and don’t think he should. What happens? She has to pay him money? She has to become a co-owner again of Miraval with her abuser? Forever? Seriously, wtf.
If she loses (and I don’t think she will) and becomes co-owner again, will she then become liable for the debt he has accrued because of his mismanagement of the business?
Angelina Jolie’s sold HER BUSINESS & PROPERTY LEGALLY. It was done with JUDGE’S permission, why is Brad pitt still continuing to abuse her seriously stop abusing your 7 victims and go back paying media to love you
From a strictly legal standpoint, it pains me to say this but I see his point if she is claiming she can’t turn over the emails due to client/attorney privilege. None of those people are attorneys! You don’t get attorney/client privilege if you are discussing your legal advice with a third party non-attorney. If you do that, you have waived your attorney/client privilege! I think he is a miserable POS but I’m not sure why Angelina’s attorneys think this is a hill to die on.
Angelina was discussing these things with her attorneys. They needed information from 3 parties to facilitate the sale.
Because these third parties were representatives for her. They talked directly to her lawyers and would facilitate communications back and forth. They weren’t just talking about legal advice generally but seeking legal advice on her behalf. You don’t have to be a lawyer for the privilege to be extended.
But how are they relevant to his case? What is he hoping to find in them? You can just go on a court-approved fishing expedition, just because you’ve sued someone.
But her emails!!
Perfect response!
🤷♀️ afaict the goal of getting the emails is to prove (Brad hopes) that Angie had malicious intent when selling stake in Miraval /Nouvel? How would that invalidate the asset transfer — (Brad never opposed the 2021 judge-approved lifting of restraining order against asset transfer)? There has been zero documentary evidence there was ever contractual limitation on selling assets only to each other; too bad Angelina acknowledged existence of verbal agreement (apparently to keep him calm). Now we’re stuck in endless news loop, but with attrition since the kids all seem to have rejected BP, and Stoli seems vulnerable.
As each year passes, i despise that creepy man more and more.
And more and more of the movies i used to enjoy with him in the cast have been ruined for me.
And the fact that most of the public don’t know and/or don’t care about him being physically abusive to his wife and children- is disgusting.
Of course, rigged or not, millions of people voted for the president 3 times, knowing he raped women and children.
So- our society sucks.
Also, his level of obsession with her/punishing her, is chilling.
This is the kind of guy, if he couldn’t abuse her financially- he might actually just try to murder her.
Thank you Kaiser for being one if few voices to support Domestic violence victims Angelina Jolie and her children, and unlike everyone else not supported a perpetrator of domestic violence Brad Pitt.
I feel very scared for Angelina Jolie and her children, Brad Pitt will keep on mentally , financially , legally, media wise abusing them &impacting upon their mental health and well-being. I pray her & her children’s suffering ends this man is soo toxic in every possible way towards them … I hope people would stop worshiping him and his ugly toxic behaviour towards Angelina Jolie
What is it with this guy? I hereby retract all the lust I had for him in the 90’s. He’s like the paperboy in that movie – “I want my two dollars”. I realize he didn’t like being the dumpee, but he had a hand (balled into a fist apparently) in that.
Why doesn’t he just suck it up and either sell his half to the same buyer or try to buy her half back from them? And most importantly, leave her alone.
His lack of follow up articles with sources tells me he knows where this is headed. They are also leaving out that the “image consultants” also have a history of working with domestic violence victims and helping advise policies. Which is the reason why she said she had them intervene and help draft communications on her behalf. Her lawyer is so confident because the judge has already accepted domestic violence and what happened in their divorce being a relevant part of the case.
You would think he would just move on but he can’t.
But you guys his new girlfriend is so chill and wonderful and they just keep getting closer 🤮
Plus, aren’t they talking about starting a new (and improved!) family together???
If only a “clean slate” would be enough for him…
JFC why can’t he leave her alone? It’s like he’s positively obsessed with paying her back for leaving him. He’ll never get over it and he’ll keep harassing her as long as he lives.