Princess Beatrice & Eugenie ‘jetted out of the country’ separately this week

This week, biographer Andrew Lownie predicted that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could genuinely face criminal investigation in the UK, and “there is a very good chance that both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson may well go to prison.” While I would love to see a real investigation into their many crimes, I have my doubts that either will do time. What I find interesting is that… Andrew and Fergie’s daughters seem fed up. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are, as of this moment, literally distancing themselves from their parents. Beatrice is in Saudi Arabia this week, and Eugenie thought this would be a good moment to go to Paris with some girlfriends. Honestly, good for them.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have jetted out of the country as their parents are reportedly preparing to move out of the Royal Lodge. Both Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson gave up their titles of Duke and Duchess of York earlier this month amid fresh scrutiny over their links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Yesterday, it was claimed that Prince William threatened to remove the titles of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie unless they pressured their disgraced father to move out of Royal Lodge. Emily Maitlis, the broadcaster who grilled Andrew in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019, made the disputed claim that the Prince of Wales may have met with the princesses to give them the ultimatum last week.

The princesses have since both been pictured out of the country as their parents continue to face mounting pressure to leave the Royal Lodge. Eugenie was in Paris alongside two girlfriends as they posed for a picture on the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Her sister Beatrice travelled to Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative event in Riyadh. She posed alongside Sunil Sharma, who hosts a podcast called Rational Voices with Sunil, as he posted a picture of himself with the princess, writing: ‘A Royal Moment. Nice to meet and chat with HRH Princess Beatrice.’

While the princess isn’t a working royal, she most likely attended on behalf of Afiniti, where she is Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy.

While Andrew has always claimed that he would “leave” his Royal Lodge lease to his daughters, I’ve never seen any evidence that B&E would want to live there. My point? While both princesses still have “royal leases,” they’ve both already made moves to prepare themselves to be “kicked out” of the family anyway. Both women are in their 30s, both are married with two children each. Beatrice and Edo apparently bought a country home with their own money, although they also have an apartment at St. James’s Palace. Eugenie and Jack spend half their time in Portugal, but they also have a little cottage in the Kensington Palace complex. There’s very little to threaten them with at this point. And it looks like they’re beyond tired of their parents’ bullsh-t.

25 Responses to “Princess Beatrice & Eugenie ‘jetted out of the country’ separately this week”

  1. Dainty Daisy says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Bea is in the Middle East? Again? Gravy🚂

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      October 30, 2025 at 10:16 am

      I feel pretty confident that Bea is running her own grift in the Middle East and might be trying to secure funding on behalf of her parents. While her “job” might require her to be there, can she really not see what a bad look this is?

      Reply
      • Mightymolly says:
        October 30, 2025 at 4:54 pm

        It’s not possible she’s in Saudi Arabia because who doesn’t dream of vacationing there? I am actually curious what the experience is like, though. She’s fully covered and chauffeured from one palace to the next where the local royals indulge and debauch like rich westerners out of site of the population?

    • JustBitchy says:
      October 30, 2025 at 10:56 am

      The grifting continues. Andrew lownie stated he believes the girls learned a lot from their parents

      Reply
  2. Libra says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:06 am

    The flat in London was purchased with the sisters inheritance. Fergie sold it; did she not give her girls their money back or has she spent it? Reason enough for them to be a bit peeved.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:16 am

    Yep they got out of dodge.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:18 am

    Life goes on. If the Royal Family decides to throw them under the bus they will be able to land on their feet.

    Reply
  5. Laura says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:21 am

    But is Edo very much in love with Beatrice?🤔

    Reply
  6. Caribbean says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:21 am

    I would dare to say they are not tired of their parents’ bull; they are just distancing themselves from it now. They were always in the thick of it and was never afraid to be seen with any of the most vile – even when they had a say-so.
    So now that it has gotten bigger than the containment afforded by the Firm, they are acting like they are leaving…perhaps we should check their emails in a couple of years.
    I would even dare say that many of the ‘Left Behinds’ are so spoiled and entitled that they cannot imagine that whatever they do is not Above the law.

    Reply
  7. Ohwell says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:23 am

    Beatrice is definitely seeking Saudi money….look for the Saudis to drop millions into her “business”.

    She is a hustler.

    Reply
  8. sunnyside up says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:25 am

    They have not given up their titles, Andrew said that he would no longer use the Duke of York title, but he is still the Duke of York and Sarah is still the Duchess.

    Reply
  9. Dee(2) says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:25 am

    I don’t know what the family dynamics are right now, but they both do have homes elsewhere where they could live. I’m sure it’s convenient to have a base in London that’s free essentially for when they are in the UK. But, I’m sure that they could purchase something, or stay with friends, or a hotel if it came down to it.

    The only thing that I suppose you could threaten them with is losing their Princess and HRH styling, since a lot of their charity work is obviously based around being able to print that on the agenda. But like I said before, regardless of what they are technically called, it’s hardly like you’re not going to know that they’re Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. They’re both close to 40 years old at this point you’re not going to be able to put that horse back in the barn.

    Reply
  10. Mads says:
    October 30, 2025 at 10:27 am

    Not sure why the guy rubs me up the wrong way, but I get the vibe that Edo would be p***ed if Bea were to lose the Princess styling and not for her but himself.

    Reply
  11. bisynaptic says:
    October 30, 2025 at 11:25 am

    So, Beatrice distances herself from her parents’ scandals by making a very public appearance in Prince Bone Saw country? 🤔

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      October 30, 2025 at 11:46 am

      Right?? It’s like hugging Piers Morgan in public after he said the vilest things about your cousin and his family. Or arranging the platform for your criminal father to disrespect his victim. We should just believe who she is based on her actions.

      Reply
  12. Angied says:
    October 30, 2025 at 11:57 am

    Don’t feel sorry for either of them. I felt they both were trying to distance themselves from PH. Especially Beatrice when she was auditioning to be a working royal just so she could get the straps from BP or KP table. How’s that working out for them. Both were probably using their closeness to the King to grift. Just like their parents. Now they see how fast they turned on them.

    Reply
  13. Jensa says:
    October 30, 2025 at 2:56 pm

    I do wonder about Beatrice’s Middle East connections. It’s very difficult to work out what she actually does – her company By-Eq has no employees (Beatrice is sole director) and apparently provides some kind of tech advisory services. And a fair bit of money passes through that company. But presumably it isn’t actually B herself doing the advising (seeing as she’s a history grad), so she must be “outsourcing”. It looks opaque at best.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 30, 2025 at 4:56 pm

      I notice on the Companies House website she’s also a director of the Big Change Charitable Trust & her occupation is listed as Private Equity Analyst. Not a clue what any of that actually means, although I noticed there were some Branson offspring listed as directors as well.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        October 30, 2025 at 5:03 pm

        Also found another company for Beatrice: PURPOSE ECONOMY INTELLIGENCE LTD, established in July of this year. Hmmm. Her co-director is Swiss.

        Oh, and just wanted to say, I love the Companies House website.

