Princess Beatrice & Eugenie ‘jetted out of the country’ separately this week

This week, biographer Andrew Lownie predicted that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could genuinely face criminal investigation in the UK, and “there is a very good chance that both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson may well go to prison.” While I would love to see a real investigation into their many crimes, I have my doubts that either will do time. What I find interesting is that… Andrew and Fergie’s daughters seem fed up. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are, as of this moment, literally distancing themselves from their parents. Beatrice is in Saudi Arabia this week, and Eugenie thought this would be a good moment to go to Paris with some girlfriends. Honestly, good for them.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have jetted out of the country as their parents are reportedly preparing to move out of the Royal Lodge. Both Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson gave up their titles of Duke and Duchess of York earlier this month amid fresh scrutiny over their links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Yesterday, it was claimed that Prince William threatened to remove the titles of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie unless they pressured their disgraced father to move out of Royal Lodge. Emily Maitlis, the broadcaster who grilled Andrew in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019, made the disputed claim that the Prince of Wales may have met with the princesses to give them the ultimatum last week. The princesses have since both been pictured out of the country as their parents continue to face mounting pressure to leave the Royal Lodge. Eugenie was in Paris alongside two girlfriends as they posed for a picture on the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Her sister Beatrice travelled to Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative event in Riyadh. She posed alongside Sunil Sharma, who hosts a podcast called Rational Voices with Sunil, as he posted a picture of himself with the princess, writing: ‘A Royal Moment. Nice to meet and chat with HRH Princess Beatrice.’ While the princess isn’t a working royal, she most likely attended on behalf of Afiniti, where she is Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy.

[From The Daily Mail]

While Andrew has always claimed that he would “leave” his Royal Lodge lease to his daughters, I’ve never seen any evidence that B&E would want to live there. My point? While both princesses still have “royal leases,” they’ve both already made moves to prepare themselves to be “kicked out” of the family anyway. Both women are in their 30s, both are married with two children each. Beatrice and Edo apparently bought a country home with their own money, although they also have an apartment at St. James’s Palace. Eugenie and Jack spend half their time in Portugal, but they also have a little cottage in the Kensington Palace complex. There’s very little to threaten them with at this point. And it looks like they’re beyond tired of their parents’ bullsh-t.