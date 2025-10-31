Sarah Ferguson & Andrew M-W won’t have to leave Royal Lodge for ‘months’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was not the only one severely damaged by the recent disclosures of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails. Sarah Ferguson saw her whole world collapse after her emails to Epstein were revealed, and she was exposed for begging for millions of dollars from Epstein over the years. Charities dropped her as patron, her book deal seemingly dried up, daytime talk shows no longer want her, and her “allies” have been laying it on thick about how Sarah “has nowhere to go and no one to go with.” And now this: the deal struck between Andrew and King Charles did not involve Sarah whatsoever. Andrew is being moved to an undisclosed location on the Sandringham estate (not Wood Farm), and Sarah is simply being evicted from Royal Lodge, with no plans as to where she will go next. The palace openly briefed the press about how Sarah is being left to fend for herself.
In another brutally dismissive remark, sources said that Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, with whom he still lives, ‘will make her own arrangements’ when it comes to her future.
While she could live with Andrew in Norfolk it is understood that she intends to, finally, live separately from him, almost 30 years after they divorced.
The Sun got the same briefing: “Sarah Ferguson will be forced to find her own place after she and Prince Andrew were told to leave their long-time home at Royal Lodge.” People Magazine’s sources said Fergie “is making her own living arrangements” and “it is not known” if she will join Andrew at his new Sandringham home. Speaking of, it looks like Andrew and Sarah won’t actually have to leave Royal Lodge for a few months. From the Telegraph:
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will move to his new home on the Sandringham estate early in the New Year, the Telegraph can reveal. The former Duke of York has already surrendered the lease on Royal Lodge in Windsor, but the relocation process will be “protracted”, sources said.
The delay will ensure that the Royal family avoids a potentially awkward encounter during their traditional Christmas get-together at Sandringham. Rather than being just a stone’s throw away, alone in his new cottage, Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will likely be some 130 miles away in Windsor.
The former Prince is understood to be “sanguine” about the dramatic change in his circumstances. Those closest to him noted he had been dealing with the gradual “slicing” away of his life for some 15 years and that, as such, it was a relief to finally be a private citizen. He has lived under “effective house arrest” at Royal Lodge for several years, it is claimed. But now, a line has been drawn, and there is a degree of finality in the decision. He will get to start a new life and is no longer “palace property”, it is said.
The key sticking point in negotiations was the choice of a new home for Andrew, the Telegraph understands. His closest advisors insisted there was no way he could relocate to another property on the Crown Estate. Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former home on the Windsor estate, had long been mooted as the best option. The King had been trying to force his brother to move to the relatively modest property, which was fully renovated by Harry and Meghan just a few years ago, since early last year. But the house would have proved just as problematic as Royal Lodge, Andrew’s team warned, asking: “How is that any different?”
In fact, some argued it would have been worse as Andrew had not paid any money towards Frogmore Cottage, whereas he had put down an up-front payment of more than £8million on Royal Lodge. It was therefore “crucial” that his future living arrangements were “properly private”. The relatively small property that Andrew will move into on the Sandringham estate was approved by Andrew’s advisors as it is privately owned by the King and therefore not subject to the same public, political and media pressure.
While it is a long way from his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and his grandchildren, Andrew feels “no great affection” for Windsor given his experiences there in recent years, it is said.
I’m sitting here chuckling to myself that Andrew is positioning himself as the person in the negotiations who was like “no, I can’t live in such a nice house on taxpayer dime, are you crazy” to the king. It seems the jostling for credit includes Andrew wanting credit for suggesting the move to Sandringham. I also take the lack of buzz/briefings from Fergie’s camp to mean that she’s also getting something, and that’s why she’s keeping quiet. Maybe she’ll move in with Andrew, or maybe she got some kind of financial settlement too (with an NDA) and she’s being forced to make her own way, possibly with her daughters’ help. Anyway, it’s interesting that Andrew and Fergie are basically being given two months to move out of Royal Lodge. Incidentally, why were workmen going in and out of Frogmore in recent weeks if Andrew rejected the Frogmore offer?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I would not be surprised if part of the deal means Beatrice and/or Eugenie gets Frogmore or if they somehow end up sharing it. I think the Sussexes wanted Eugenie to have it anyways.
Who knows maybe one gets Frogmore and the other gets Adelaide Cottage.. because it seems like they pretty much gave AMW whatever he wanted so he would agree to move.
Again, more leaks and briefs to the media, lies and obfuscations. At the end of the day, this deal sounds like Andrew, the accused accomplice of sexual trafficking to the UK and perpetrator of sexual assault of Virginia Guiffre, has been financially upgraded and will be well taken care of for the rest of his life.
Another well executed grift by the corrupt Yorks.
Yeah, since it’s private property, there is no obligation to reveal where Andrew will live. It could easily be the big house in Sandringham which is fully staffed all year round.
Yeah, wasn’t the Sun just saying people were seen going in and out of FC? So who’s moving in there?
I wondered that also…
I’m clearly letting my mind wander this Friday. What if, I said IF, Frogmore was being dangled in front of H and M as a secure, familiar place to stay so Charles can see them and the children privately after the Sandringham Christmas. It may be his final Christmas and big hearted Harry just might take the bait. Couple days later in December or early January. Hmmm?
That would be lovely because whatever we think of Charlie Harry clearly has some genuine affection for his Dad – which we should respect. I think a lot of the issues are driven by Cowmilla and the Wails. And Charlie is too weak to stop them.
That would be a shocking turn of events, lol. Here, stay in your old house so I can get a photo-op before I die and don’t plan on staying there ever again once William is in charge.
I believe fergie got a healthy sum of money and had to sign a NDA.
Which she will quickly squander and be back to begging for money from anyone who will listen. I honestly would not be surprised if she ends up living back with Andrew sometime down the road. This grown woman is hopeless.
If fergie has any sense she would leave there now
This woman really is the ultimate leech, isn’t she?
I think she’s proven, time and time again, that she has no sense LOL
A financial settlement with an NDA is the most logical outcome. Fergie will never change her grifting ways. Left to dangle in the wind, she’ll tell her story for big bucks. Under the table payoff is a no brainer.
From grifters to squatters – the Yorks will stay as long as they possibly can. Even now, they are wheedling to stay until the end of the year to avoid “awkwardness” at Christmas. As though it’ll be perfectly amiable otherwise, lol.
What do you want to bet that come next year, there will be even more dithering about which house at Sandringham Andrew should move to and if it’s ready and, I don’t know, overseeing the packing and cleaning the eavestrouphs. It’s not like Charles is going to be firm about it an eviction date unless the public demands it.
So, let’s keep tabs on this.
Youre right, nothing happens unless the public demand it. They (RF) were hoping that the announcement saying Andrew would stop using his titles publicly would be the end of it and would quietly all go back to normal. They weren’t expecting the public’s outrage.
After all in 2019 it was the charities contacting the Palace to express concern about retaining Andrew after that interview that made his working role with the RF untenable. Otherwise the Queen and co were more than okay with Andrew. It was the public and charities who responded badly!
I hope Sarah realizes that when she thought she was being welcomed back into the royal fold, the Royal Family was actually using her to send a message to Harry.
She had that grin on her face, Oh I’m Accepted she thought. She should have learned not to trust her former in laws.
Oh no. Two more months of shuddering for KKKate. I hope she doesn’t strain something.
My working theory since last night was that they were not going to be given Wood Farm as it’s too close to the main house at Sandringham and were more likely to be going to York Cottage (which is in fact quite a large villa 2 miles from the main house). If you recall after H&Ms engagement the rota rats were all writing about how the queen was going to gift them York Cottage so could be near scooter and buttons. If you google it you’ll see lots of pictures with H&M superimposed over the building. Even then they were saying it needs a lot of work as had previously been converted into staff accommodation ( the same scenario as Frogmore).
I’ve also seen Park House (Diana’s birthplace on the Sandringham estate) mentioned – that’s also in poor condition. If it’s either of those properties it will take a few months for refurbishments, so Andrew formerly known as prince won’t be going anywhere soon.