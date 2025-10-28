Mail: Sarah Ferguson ‘has nowhere to go and no one to go with’

I’m not surprised that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson seem willing to move into separate homes. After their divorce, they continued to reside in the same home(s) off-and-on for decades. Sarah moved into Royal Lodge a few years after Andrew took on the lease, and they reportedly live in separate wings of the mansion, but maintain some kind of close relationship/friendship. But it’s a lot, and I can totally see why Fergie and Andrew are currently negotiating separate residences for themselves. Reportedly, Andrew now wants Frogmore Cottage, while Fergie wants to move into Adelaide Cottage, both homes on the Windsor estate and both homes in the “ring of steel” security perimeter around the castle. Well, now Becky English at the Daily Mail has a sympathetic story about how Fergie is begging for mercy from King Charles:
Sarah Ferguson ‘has nowhere to go – or anyone else to go with’, friends said last night as negotiations rumble on over her and Prince Andrew’s future. The former Duchess of York is said to be ‘on the edge’ as it is claimed she and her ex-husband have demanded royal officials provide two homes at Windsor – one for each of them – if they are to move out of Royal Lodge, the mansion they have shared since 2008.
In the latest twist to the saga it has been suggested that they may finally go their separate ways – with Andrew taking Harry and Meghan’s old home Frogmore Cottage, while his ex-wife is demanding Adelaide Cottage, currently being vacated by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Sources close to the couple, who have been divorced for almost 20 years, have reacted angrily, however, to such a suggestion, insisting the offer is ‘misrepresentative of the truth’ and it has, in fact, ‘been on the table for months’.
‘It was an option put forward by the “other side” and at an early stage [in negotiations],’ they claimed. ‘Whether it is still on the table, I don’t know. But the suggestion that they have been demanding a new home each is misrepresentative of the truth. No demands have been made. People have been trying to come up with solutions.’
While Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the claims, insiders say they simply ‘do not recognise’ this version of events, however.
Now it has been claimed that Andrew and his ex-wife may finally be willing to go their separate ways, albeit in houses barely a few miles’ drive from each other. That has sparked surprise among some in royal circles who point out that the King has no legal responsibility whatsoever towards Sarah, who has, in effect, been a ‘lodger’ at her former husband’s home for almost two decades. Others, however, point out that the monarch may consider it prudent to keep Sarah ‘in the fold’, rather than her consider another tell-all book. She has already brought out a memoir in 1996, the year she divorced Andrew, and then an autobiography in 2011.
The King has also treated his former sister-in-law kindly in recent years given her personal battles after being diagnosed with both breast and skin cancers. Sources with knowledge of Sarah’s situation have described her as ‘absolutely bereft’ and ‘completely on the edge’. She is said to be hugely ’embarrassed’ by the scandal which has also come home to roost for her personally after the publication of a ‘cringeworthy’ email she wrote to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, apologising profusely for disassociating herself from him publicly following his child sex conviction in 2008.
‘She is contrite and embarrassed but also fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own business interests, including a number of new fictional books that are due to come out,’ a source said. ‘People don’t want to be associated with her any more.’ The friend added: ‘The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with [if Andrew loses Royal Lodge]. Her future is hanging in the balance.’ Another source added: ‘The King is a kind man but his patience has been pushed to the limit. However, the last thing he also wants is another “Spare” [the vitriolic memoir brought out by his own son, Prince Harry, in 2023].’
Five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage, although ‘lovely’, according to one who has visited it, will be considered a step down by Andrew from Royal Lodge, which has been described as ‘terribly grand’.
This reads like… Buckingham Palace has completely bungled these negotiations and misread the situation at every level. It was clear that BP leaked the story about Andrew and Fergie “demanding” two homes, but I actually believe English’s York-sources who insist that these weren’t Andrew and Fergie’s demands, that they were actually offered these two homes at some point. I also think Fergie just expected to move in with Andrew again, wherever he lands next – if they ended up in Frogmore, she would have expected to take up a room there too. Which is weird, right? Fergie’s Calamity Jane act is typical – she has absolutely no backup plan, and she’s earned and lost a dozen fortunes already. She should have plenty of money to set herself up in a nice home away from all of this, but apparently she does not. She literally just sold a Belgravia townhouse at a loss – where is that money?
I also wonder why everyone involved is so insistent on “Andrew and Fergie must stay in Windsor.” Apparently, that’s what Andrew wants, but it’s such a dumb idea. It would be so much easier to hide Fergie and Andrew away in Sandringham, and there would be less outcry because Sandringham isn’t operated by the Crown Estates.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of The Sun.
How dare either of these two play the sympathy card and act like they are somehow being treated unfairly. The BRF are parasitic trash that needs to be removed from the public purse they have brought nothing but scandal after scandal of bad behavior and are a black eye for the nation.
‘The King is a kind man…’
Oh, really?
KP is leaking information about the negotiations to the Sun for a while now. William is sabotaging the Yorks.
I have no sympathy for any of them. There are victims that have suffered and continue to suffer as a result of JE sex trafficking operations and the Yorks have enjoyed privileges and financial
benefits throughout.
Fergie and Andrew have lied about their connections and involvement in JE’s life and operations.
The Yorks have not expressed any concern for the victims.
I can’t wait to purchase the book or the audiobook. I know it will be difficult but I think it’s important to hear Virginia speak about her experiences and it not be clouded by media lies. She mattered, like all of the other victims, many of which we will never know their names or stories. Someone who already has the audiobook says that they have only listened to the first few chapters of her book and it’s already so hard and painful to hear what Virginia endured. Yet the royals and the media are able to disconnect from these people’s raw and heartbreaking experiences. I sometimes wonder if the devil inhabits these people and there’s no sign of light or compassion in any of them. Hate consumes them.
The Windsors continue to work on covering up wrongdoings instead of accountability for the victims.
They are only concerned about the impact on the Firm. Charles is just as abhorrent as Andrew. Charles has also in the past ignored sexually abused young victims of perpetrators he was close to.
If she needs her own house why doesn’t she purchase her own house? If she can’t afford something as grand as Royal Lodge( how many people can?), then downsize. Are they saying she literally doesn’t have a single pound? Was she expecting to be supported by the Windsor’s ( and taxpayer) until death?
And if she can’t afford her own, and doesn’t want to live with Andrew again for obvious reasons, why doesn’t she move in with one of her children? Neither of them have a room she could sleep in? I also agree that this two houses thing has been the plan for awhile. Whatever that is going on in the background with that family there’s way too many secrets. And they should be afraid that she’s going to write a book, she has much more to lose than Harry did. She is apparently is incapable of earning and keeping money, that’s not the case for him. She would absolutely go scorched earth to earn money.
I guess I believe that she’s broke. The house she sold probably paid off a loan shark. But she has two wealthy daughters, although they are under no obligation to take her in. Is she eligible for a British pension? Can she apply for Council housing? There are options.
She just sold her house that she bought recently. I am assuming to beg for a royal property from Charles. If she kept the house, she couldn’t pretend to be homeless.
Becky English disgusts me. We talk about the usual suspects in the media but English really is the poison pen. She lies so smoothly and knowingly for the royal family, sugar coats every slimy word. She’s lied about the wails ‘bucket and spade English seaside’ holidays for years. Knowing full well they’re overseas for months of the year. I’d love her to be investigated. She’s evil. This article is as bad as any trash she’s written. Becky the great liar. Maybe it’s true, who knows. But why these grifters deserve sympathy is beyond me. They still won’t back down on their lies about Harry and Meghan. No sympathy there – and who did Harry have to rely on? It was the kindness of a stranger! F you Becky with the shit hair.
And ps to yesterday when I mistakenly believed that RL was in the perimeter and Nic corrected me! I’d read that it was. These things are hard to follow.
Becky English is absolutely disgusting person I truthfully don’t know how she and the others in the rota can look at themselves in the mirror. Trying to garner sympathy for either of these two Epstein clients just makes my head want to explode 🤯. Have they read any part of Nobody’s Girl?
“She is contrite and embarrassed but also fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own business interests, including a number of new fictional books that are due to come out”
Yes, Sarah, this is all about you and your half-assed grifts. Never mind the dozens of young girls whom you knew were being trafficked and raped and beaten, at least one of them by the man you’ve defended at every vile turn and leeched off of for four decades. WON’T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN’S BOOKS?! God, these fucking people…
Exactly! It’s never even admitting that there ARE victims. It’s all about reputational damage.
And the books are not even HER books, they’re ghost written which the media blurted out a couple of weeks ago. Her name and title are all over trashy regency type romances that she didn’t write.
There is one brilliant British phrase to describe how they have treated Sarah: penny-wise, pound-foolish. They gave her so little money when she left Andrew, she had to sink or swim. And she kind of did both. She made lots of money, then spent even more. And then did it again and again. They really lose the plot when people aren’t on the A-team. I mean. Kate’s whole family has been brought “in the tent” after a series of bankruptcies racked up by her parents and serial run-ins with the law re: drugs & spousal abuse with her uncle. The whole story’s even grimmer than Fergie’s. And yet. It would be so *easy* for them to keep the Yorks close, put them on an allowance, allow them a more modest home… and none of it would even amount to punishment. It would be merciful. But that would require the quality of mercy, and we know Charles is a cheap, spiteful bitch. I can’t believe these two men are arguing about real estate with Virginia’s memoir hanging over them both. Charles is hardly blameless: he was chummy with Savile and with a pastor who abused boys, one of whom committed suicide. He actually leapt to the pastor’s defence and attacked his victim. It’s the same logic that leads him to describe Harry’s very modest and low-key memoir as “vitriolic.” He’s a malignant narcissist.
I also have been wondering why they are so insistent that they stay in Windsor this whole time instead of Sandringham? My other question in all of this is why FC? If staying in Windsor is so important, why is FC on the top of the list over AC either them together or for Andrew? Wouldn’t AC be the most desirable of the two since the heir lives there now and FC was only for the spare and his biracial family that the racist royals don’t like? We’ve heard for years how great AC is and how amazing and superior Will and Kate are so why isn’t their home the more desirable one? That’s what’s giving me pause about these two home stories. It’s always about Andrew getting FC instead of the home that the heir is about to move out of. That doesn’t sound like the pompous and entitled Andrew to me. I’m also not understanding why their daughters couldn’t let at least Fergie stay with them. Beatrice is married to a man who’s supposed to be wealthy, so why can’t they house her with them or provide her a place if she can’t afford it?
Ac being the better option is a good point. There’s that little staff cottage right next it. Could Fergie not stay there while Andrew is in the larger house? Just saying that could be a solution. Andrew must want to stay in Windsor and not be shipped off to Sandringham. If Charles and William can’t force him out of Windsor and into a non CE house then they are negotiating from a weak place imo. And while Sarah could live with one of her daughters, I bet her daughters are praying for any other solution.
Why must the pedo have to negotiate a place for his ex-wife? This circus is on fire in the big tent. The problem with negotiating is each one of those involved know each other’s secrets and illegal shenanigans. This becomes a problem when trying to come to an agreement.
She could have declared bankruptcy instead of accepting money from Epstein. She also can scale down her living arrangements. And invested her money wisely which she didn’t
Whoever wrote this article clearly can’t add since Fergie and Andrew have been divorced for almost 30 years, not twenty. And yes, she should be able to buy a lovely flat for herself with the money from the sale of her house, but I bet that her debts have eaten up the money. Isn’t her son-in-law involved with property or something? Can’t he find her something? Why does she have to live near Andrew? Her daughters live in London (or Eugenie does part-time). Maybe she can move to Portugal with Eugenie and Jack. The cost of living is way less than in London.
I would never let Fergie into my guestroom for even one night. She would never leave a d would be asking for spending money daily and ordering food that never gets eaten and charging it to the household. She will spend them into bankruptcy.
It’s very interesting to see how the press describes Frogmore. We were told that it was a very lavish mansion. Now it’s modest and not very grand. I think the apartment in Belgravia was Fergie shifting her money around.
The RF did Harry & Meghan a huge favor by treating them unkindly bc if not, they would be neck deep in this disgusting mess. Thank God they are out!!!