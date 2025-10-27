Prince Andrew demands two homes in exchange for Royal Lodge: Adelaide & Frogmore

The Sun reported exclusively late Sunday that Prince Andrew is now “demanding” two royal properties in Windsor as part of his exit deal from Royal Lodge. Going left unsaid, by the Sun at least, is that Andrew is absolutely demanding a financial settlement from King Charles to give up his lease on Royal Lodge. But right now, they’re just focused on where Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will live once they leave RL. Apparently, Andrew wants Frogmore Cottage, and he wants Adelaide Cottage for Fergie. Frogmore was completely renovated in 2019, all paid for by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after which they were evicted by Charles. Adelaide is where the Princess of Wales and her three children have lived since the summer of 2022.
Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave Royal Lodge — but want TWO homes in return. Andy, 65, demanded Harry and Meghan’s ex Windsor pad Frogmore Cottage in exit talks with Palace bosses. Fergie, 66, is lining up nearby Adelaide Cottage after William and Kate leave next month.
A friend of the pair said: “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet.”
Andy’s brother King Charles has long wanted them out of the 30-room mansion where they have not paid rent for 20 years. And it has been hoped within the Palace that Andrew would move to Harry and Meghan’s former home Frogmore Cottage. William and Kate are due to leave Adelaide Cottage next month.
Neither house would need renovations or cost taxpayers more on security as they lie within the Windsor Castle security perimeter. Talks are said to be continuing on how much rent Andrew and Fergie would be charged.
The friend added: “Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up. If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage. Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage. Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple/ It’s incredible that they are willing to go their own separate ways. But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It’s a fresh start for both. Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner so they will see each other whenever they want. Both have space for their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice and their families to visit.”
Andrew, 65, was first offered Frogmore in January 2023 when Harry and Meghan were evicted but turned it down as he refused to leave Royal Lodge.
Friends have also said Fergie, 66, feels like she deserves a royal home to see out her years. She has previously spoken about feeling short-changed by her 1996 divorce settlement when she received £600,000-£800,000 — compared to Princess Diana who is said to have netted £17million.
This reads to me like Buckingham Palace is trying to gauge public reaction to the idea, and if it goes over poorly, they’ll change tack. Personally, I think it’s completely audacious to “punish” Andrew and Fergie’s lies, grifts, rapes and depravity with “two nice rentfree homes on the Windsor estate.” What f–king part of “the Yorks need to be out of sight” does Charles not f–king understand? But this also goes to show something I’ve been saying for the past week – Andrew has a strong hand in these negotiations. The fact that he’s demanding two homes AND a generous cash settlement (and no one in the palace has balked) is evidence of that.
Didn’t they say back in 2023 that Andrew was give the keys to Frogmore Cottage after they evicted the Sussexes? Didn’t they say that since the Sussexes were not occupying the house they needed to evict them so that Andrew could move in back then? Are they acknowledging that they evicted the Sussexes and the house remained unoccupied for 2+ years?
The Sussexes were paying market rate rent on a property they renovated and continued to maintain yet they were evicted. Meanwhile Andrew was living rent free in a property that Charles was paying to maintain. 🤷🏽♀️
Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage?
Big questions in all of this are: How will they afford maintenance of the properties? How will they afford the rent for the properties? Will they be charged market rate rent or peppercorn rent for the properties?
Seems like they’ll be freeloading while the taxpayers who will fund the maintenance and utilities costs for 2 properties versus 1 properties. 😂 Doesn’t seem like accountability to me. Seems like a reward actually. What a joke!!! No consequence for his abhorrent behavior and their years of lies and obfuscation. 🤦🏽♀️
There needs to be an inquiry into the Crown Estate management of finances and Andrew’s dealings with JE? What laws were broken to cover up his involvement?
How are they affording Royal Lodge now? Andrew received millions in kickbacks during his trade envoy days and he received millions from his mother. And with this deal, he’ll receive a large sum to buy him out of his lease. They’ll be leaving a house that’s beginning to fall down into two houses that have been freshly renovated and they won’t have to pay for security – and it won’t matter what they’re charged for rent because they won’t pay it anyway.
That’s why transparency is necessary. Why evict them from a 9-bedroom house and move them into two 5-bedroom homes with essentially the same financial agreement. Such a move may be an improvement from their current arrangement. 😂 🤷🏽♀️
Looks like the public may be hoodwinked by skillful maneuvering and PR lies and obfuscation. The public needs transparency. Also the government needs to investigate the Crown Estate management of the finances. Transparency, transparency, transparency!!!
Its like the titles thing. The royals present it like a significant punishment because for Andrew, it is. Losing the status of royal lodge will sting quite a bit. But to the general public, it just feels performative. oh no, so he leaves one massive estate to go to two other very nice houses at Windsor where his lifestyle will basically not change. what a punishment.
“They have been under immense strain this year and need a break from each other”. Well….la di da. We don’t give a rats about their strain. Andrew needs to be in jail and Sarah needs to disappear. The audacity of these two.
The audacity! Both “cottages” have 4 bedrooms. They can each have one for themselves, 1 for the teddybears, and still have a guest room.
Beatrice, when not in their Cotswold mansion, has an apartment in Sant James. Eugenie, when not in Portugal, has Ivy Cottage, a hop and a stop from Frogmore and Adelaide. Why do they need rooms in their parents’ house, too?
Andrew and Fergie can live for free in one of Charles’ houses on the Sandringham or Balmoral estates.
To give them Frogmore, for which Harry and Meghan paid a monthly rent of 12,000 GBP, for free is just another slap in the face. When will the Crown Estate reimburse the Sussexes for the 2.4 millions paid for the much needed extensive renovations?
The [Ex] Dutchess has no clothes.
Now I seem to recall, Adelaide Cottage has a couple of additional ‘cottages’ near on the property near the main house.
This whole diversion about RL, FC and AC is preposterous. Andrew is essentially asking for an upgraded arrangement and they are trying to present it as a punishment for a crime. Really? 🧐
They need to address the issue of Andrew’s involvement in the trafficking and assault of young girls with Epstein as well as the cover up and intent to silence the victim by requesting the aid of his royal protection officer.
And why is their ‘immense strain’ up to the public to fix? That reasoning is just as bad as the one they used for Will & Kate–it’s been a tough year, cancer, you know, they need a change.
Whatever happened to that £4M Mews house that Fergie raided her kids’ trusts for? If I recall, both Eug and Bea had to sign off and it’s in “trust” (I guess so Freeloading Fergie can’t sell it off for the cash). Why doesn’t she move in there???
It was recently sold. I’m guessing B&E signed off on that. 🤷♀️
They are so not a married couple. They are exes who co patented their children Fergie can’t afford a grand lifestyle so she latches on to her ex and the two associated with two criminals. Andrew never tried to get back together with her. He preferred going to Epstein. He did not seem to be interested in getting married again. Not to fergie. Fergie had dated after her divorce. The York marriage fizzled out in the early nineties.
Is he in any position to demand things
Yes, because he knows all the royal secrets and can threaten to write a book.
Which is exactly why I think Andrew, within limits, will be given anything he wants to prevent him or Fergie from writing a tell-all book.
The Windsors deserve this mess. I say Andrew should hold out until they give him something big, with room for a pony.
Indeed. Andy knows where the bodies are buried, metaphorically speaking, and he’s certainly not fond of the Middletons. He could bring down the whole House of Cards if they push him too far.
@Debbie, lol. And a Mercedes.
Deborah1 – a selective leak to a ‘trusted’ source about the Middletons would be wonderful. The thought of the Middletons (the whole feckless bunch) larging it in Royal Lodge is enough to make anyone sick.
He is but not these grandiose demands. I don’t know which palace leaked but it’s a masterstroke. He’s going to need money to live on but to expect to live at Windsor, a separate home for Fergie, more cash for her, and probably people to still kiss his ass? It’s insanity. He needs to figure out how to live on his military pension and find a hovel in the countryside to disappear to.
Andrew holds a very hefty record of the four grifters at the top – enough to nuke the four of them and the whole grifting monarchy. I hope Charles does not give him a penny and see how Andrew deals with that. The whole Klan needs to fend for themselves – time for the country to spend nearly a billion a year on these leeches whose only function is as decorations who are now so very out of fashion.
*time for the country TO STOP spending*
Yep the pedo has some leverage ie:secrets he is willing to share if his demands aren’t met. I think the taxpayers will be outraged that he is trying to get his ex-wife a place to live too.
It’s outrageous that Sarah Ferguson is demanding a home, given that she’s lived rent-free with Andrew for almost 30 years. Maybe she shouldn’t have sold that Mayfair mansion, but since she did, she has more than enough to buy a lovely little flat in town.
Want to bet they saw the writing on the wall months ago, knowing this book would come out. She sold that flat with haste and took a big loss. They knew the public would clamor fit them to move in there.
So he’s demanding a royally protected home for him and his EX, and he wants the home that the Sussex’s family were evicted from.. I just can’t with this situation anymore this man and his ex need to be exiled to the countryside and cut off completely to live on their own.. no Royal property, no Royal income, no Royal protection whatsoever. The pedo and his wife both belong in prison so exiled to the countryside is a hell of a plea bargain imo.. if the racist and petty king and his more disturbing Heir hand over Frogmore to the pedo uncle/brother I hope it buries them in bad press, because that is what they fear the most.
Was it really so difficult for Fergie to just get a friggin’ job. I mean literally nothing stood in her way when she divorced. Just get a bloody cushy job! She obviously still thinks she’s royalty.
Respectfully, a 55-year-old professional who gets laid off is highly unlikely to find employment in their field again. That’s the reality. What job is Sarah doing? She got screwed on her divorce settlement, and I don’t think she has any transferable skills.
Her association with Epstein means all her income streams have dried up. The only thing she can do is write a tell-all about the Royal Family. Charles will take care of her, but she won’t be getting Adelaide Cottage.
But she was divorced 30 years ago, plenty of time to develop marketable skills & work to build a nest egg. Even so, there are women at the age who do have to hit the job market & they do it because they have to. It’s not easy but it can be done. I’m a recently-retired federal employee & I was applying for & interviewing for jobs into my 50s & 60s–and getting them. I am not feeling sorry for her.
Fergie squandered money and had to go and represent products as spokesperson to get money.
Coming into her marriage, the extent of Sarah’s skills was a course at a secretarial college. That wouldn’t support a princess lifestyle.
She had some sort of job at a book publishing company, which I seem to recall was one of those posh-girl jobs where they’re there to be social.
Seriously? She was young when she divorced and had connections out the wazoo. And obviously, I am not expecting her to get a job now! :))
I think if she had had someone in her corner after the divorce to say look you have got to learn how to stand on your own two feet – she could have found some silly PR job and lived a good life. (Is living in a wing of her ex-husband’s house a princess lifestyle?) But I think back then – probably everyone just treated her like someone who had to get married to have any status. She is not only a result of her own little brain but the misogyny and classism at large.
I remember her being on Oprah when I was a kid (she was talking about what it was like living in the palace). I distinctly remember thinking she didn’t sound very smart, even with the British accent. If I clocked that 20 years ago…
She needed to remarry well, but the British press killed off her reputation before she had the chance.
This is so funny to me. So this is how they punish them? Two smaller but likely in lovelier condition houses plus lots of money. Oh man I love this for the royals. And they get it for free I’m guessing? Just too notch PR here guys.
why are talking about houses all this talk in not about Andrew making restitution for his actions Virginia is the only one we can put a face to the name. Leave him in royal lodge don’t reward him with a new house Make him pay his way. Giving him Meghan & Harry’s house is not a good look for Charles since he hasn’t reimbursed them for the house unless they make Andrew payback the money to Harry & Meghan before he moves in cough up 3mill and then pay market rent on frogmore
In what monarchical system is the state/govt responsible for housing the monarch and his entire extended (ex) family, when said monarch himself can house each of his family members on/in one of his ca 360 privately owned properties all over the UK – meaning, mansions/manors, castles, cottages, (farm) land, commercial buildings. All obtained by royal grab and inheritances over the centuries, and most of which are situated on the private grounds of Sandringham, Balmoral, Clarence House, Dumfries House, Highgrove, Llwynywermod,Transylvania/Romania, Cornwall, and in the London commercial property areas.
The Windsors are shamelessly greedy, and the politicians and people in Britain allow them to be.
This is what I was thinking too– the family is privately wealthy. They don’t want to throw this pedo who has disgraced them beyond measure out on his ear? Stick him in one of their private estates and pay for his upkeep with their own ill-begotten wealth.
Why not Wood Farm? Not sure how big it is but those two could live there, grow their own food and live off the land. That way they would never need to be seen or heard from again!
This seems like the most logical solution. Assuming of course they are not scared of Andrew or Fergie talking. Presumably they will one day need a house to hang over Louis’s head to prevent him from talking too. And Charlotte.
Why doesn’t Chuckles put these two grifters in one of Egghead’s dilapidated Duchy digs … ?
Accept for Adelaide this is the same offer Charles made for years. It’s bizarre to me that taxpayers have no problem paying for Fergie but go ballistic at the thought of paying for the Sussex’s for 1-2 weeks a year.
The fact that Harry repaid the Crown (taxpayers didn’t see a penny) for Frogmore and was still evicted shows the RF are grifters.
The only silver lining to the Andrew filth is that it PROVES that H+M were screwed and abused. I still don’t know if the British public sees it or cares. But the historians will get it right.
The British public doesn’t see it, sadly, which is all the fault of the manufactured hate against the Sussexes by the RF and their flunkeys via the BM.
@Louise177
The public is not fine with the Royal shenanigans. The royal sycophants may be fine with it. I believe the majority of the UK finds this entire revelation of royal indulgence and greed quite distasteful and are likely angry that they have been made to foot the bills those freeloaders. The Crown Estate essentially belongs to the public but the royals treat it like their private property.
“Frogmore Cottage is too small to house both” (Andrew and Fergie). In what universe?
They were acting like it was a palace when Harry & Meghan were living there with their baby, but it is too small for Prince Andrew and his ex-wife. Can you imagine if H&M get divorced and Harry was insisting that Meghan was given a royal property?? The british reporters would lose their minds and want Meghan to get arrested.
To be fair Princess Diana retained her apartment in Kensington Palace after her divorce.
But Diana did not move in with her ex like fergie did. Diana also was considering moving to the USA.
Deborah1, Diana was also mother to the “heir and spare”. And they were young kids. NO comparison to the Grifting Yorks.
Right? Frogmore was big enough for a growing family but not 2 people? I mean it’s gotta be bigger than a jail cell. So if Frogmore is too small for a divorced couple, how about Adelaide? It was large enough for 5 people.
The hilarious thing to me is one article last week talked about someone meeting Fergie and the butler let them in. I wonder how many servants these two jobless people have? All this talk of punishing Andrew over the years and he’s just been living the dream. How much money has this couple squandered over the years?! Someone needs to investigate that.
The funniest part is that no one can think that Andrew is all of the sudden going to start cooking for himself. Chefs at WC or wherever will still be sending him Tupperwares of food. Sarah might have to fend for herself though.
Not to mention that apparently Adelaide (the supposed current home of the entire Wales family of four) isn’t big enough for the two Yorks to live in!
I thought that, too, about Adelaide, but the stories never say that. These 2 don’t like each other. Typical royals.
This is Charles taking care of Andrew after he dies. Whatever deal is signed, it ensures Fergie and Andrew are comfortable in their later years – something William would never do for Harry. Edward and Anne are already settled – DoE and her “I’ll retire when I’m 80.”
It is what it is. Royals get to be above the law. The entire Anglican church (and its offshoots) exists because a King wanted to be above the law. This Andrew story will disappear before Christmas.
The UK public is being taken for a ride by the royals. While the public struggles with higher cost of living, lower benefits and higher taxes, the royals are freeloading off of the public purse. 🤷🏽♀️
The public dissatisfaction will continue to build. The Windsor brand will continue to deteriorate. The mystique and majesty of the institution died with QEII.
So he’s gonna get a cash settlement and a new place to live that he will supposedly pay rent on? I’ll believe it when I see it. I think whatever house he is given will be for free.
They should be exiled to the Falkland Islands.
No exile. Andrew needs to be investigated and face consequences in the UK for his actions. They guy was using government resources (Royal police officer) to possibly illegally obtain information about his accuser in an effort to retaliate and silence her. 😠
What have the Falkland islanders done to deserve that. Somewhere out of the way at say Balmoral, which is the King’s private property, he can look after his brother.
Why are so many people calling for the export of a PDFile? This is a homegrown British problem; keep him at home. LOL
Yes! The days of shipping disgraced second sons “off to the colonies” are over.
How is Andrew going to live in Frogmore Cottage rent-free when Harry and Meghan had to pay rent? And how come Frogmore was a lavish mansion when Harry and Meghan lived there but now it’s modest and not big enough for Andrew and Fergie to live in together? The Royal Family are never beating the racist allegations. I also question who was actually behind the demand that Andrew to move Frogmore previously because he seems a bit too willing to move there now than before.
Yeah, I want to know the lease terms for Andrew and FC. Will he pay market rent as the Sussexes were made to do? And isn’t FC a royal peculiar? Can’t a monarch just end the lease for a royal peculiar at any time, meaning William could easily kick Andrew out in the future when he’s king. Or will Andrew all of the sudden get a long term lease for FC with a peppercorn rent? What a farce. If Charles or William had any leverage, they would be smart to get Andrew out of Windsor entirely.
He must have quite a teddy bear collection.
If I were Meghan I would have a good cry on seeing Andrew and his teddy bears stenching up the home she so lovingly made for her family.
The final insult.
The only housing Andrew and Sarah deserve are two separate cells in Old Bailey. I’m also for reopening The Tower for its original purpose.
Sounds a bit manufactured, like an easy way to get W and K off the hook for Adelaide with some manufactured drama with fergie thrown in.
Royal stories in the Sun usually tend to stem from KP sources.
Are exes of royals supposed to be supported by taxpayer money?
Diana was allowed to keep her tax payer paid bodyguard, I understand she refused the bodyguard but the offer was there. Mind you she was still high risk, like Harry and Meghan.
Judging the way harry and Meghan are deprived of full protection I am not so sure Diana refused protection. Charles wanted her to lose the h r h which would have given her police protection Diana also had her kensington apartments checked for wire tapping. She was rightly suspucious.
I thought that Diana didn’t actually say no to police protection and that was just a tabloid construct? Meaning it came from Charles.
It’s a much different ballpark if you are wife of the heir and mother of the future king. Plus Diana worked her tail off.
Fergie has been a problem since she was photographed with John Bryan kissing her foot with 4 yr old Beatrice and 2 yr old Eugenie close by, Bryan made it worse by saying Fergie was topless.
So weirdly, I think this story shines a light on how problematic the status of the spare is and further emphasizes why the Sussexes were right to get the hell out of dodge.
People keep saying that Andrew needs to leave RL but that’s just a optics thing. At the end of the day, Charles (and then William) will have to keep supporting Andrew because honestly, what else do people expect him to do? He will either need money from Charles to live or he’ll turn one of his shady sources in the Middle East or elsewhere. so even if/when he leaves Royal Lodge, he’s still going to live in a very nice house with security and staff etc and he’s not going to pay for it. Even if he is charged rent, that money will come from Charles. There’s not really any other option. Andrew is 65, he’s not going to get a job, certainly not one that will pay to keep him in the style he’s accustomed to. And while we may say “oh well then he can get over “that style”” the truth is he’s not and Charles knows that.
Andrew knows enough about Charles and William and if he wants to, he’ll start talking via a book.
Anyway I’m kind of rambling bc I don’t want to draw any more comparisons between Harry and Andrew. But the moment Andrew signed that lease for Royal Lodge there was going to be a problem in the future. How was he ever going to have the money to pay for its upkeep? How are his staff being paid? Who covers the cost of his food his clothes his horses his travel his huge ass TV etc? Even before 2019 that wasn’t only from the sovereign grant. he was supported by his mother for his entire life and now the royal family is all “well this looks bad, what can we do about it” because its a big opening into the royal finances in general.
Who pays for the upkeep on Edward’s house, his household staff, etc? Again thats not all sovereign grant money. And while the Wales can hide now under the cover of duchy money, they couldnt for years. And it was never really questioned.
But harry and meghan had to pay back the cost of renovations because of the media frenzy over it – renovations that will now benefit Andrew.
All this to say – I hope Louis is paying attention. Two spares with legal leases forced out of their homes (for every different reasons) does not bode well for his future.
Yes, there are so many ways in which the RF are in a trap, a generational trap. If William is raging now, how much more incandescent will he be when he starts footing the bill for Andrew?
Yep, the spare system is unsustainable. It just guarantees that you’re going to end up with someone in their 60s or 70s that are completely dependent on the largesse of their older sibling.
Harry is supposed to be stupid. He’s not supposed to be able to lead or make good decisions or be innovative. He was supposed to be Andrew part 2, or Margaret part 2. Shady deals trading off of his family’s reputation, alcoholism and drug use, a bunch of affairs and being a constant tabloid fixture. Until he broke, she broke, their marriage broke, and he would come back out, embarrassed, and ultimately and hopefully more controllable. You tried old chap, it didn’t work. Now come back here so we can” rehabilitate” you as a scamp, and serve as a nice foil to your brother.
And Meghan they basically thought that she was going to become Fergie or Princess Michael. Back to hollywood. Slapping her name on everything and her title ( which is why she specifically is the only one that can’t use it for “commercial” reasons), appearing at the opening of an envelope, and running back to Britain every chance she could get to appear on reality, competition, judging shows. They underestimated her, I don’t think they do anymore. But their arrogance and bigotry refused to allow them to recognize and appreciate her intelligence, so it’s their loss.
I sincerely hope Charlotte and Louis will recognize this plan when they get older. Relying on the whims of their father (!!!) and then the temperament of their brother, they better hope they take the Harry road rather than the last two spares.
And this is where I dont buy that W&K are such amazing parents – because they could be positioning both of those children NOW to “take the Harry road” – set the expectation that they will not be working royals, that they will be allowed to have careers (not “forced to get a job” but allowed to be able to CHOOSE!), that they will have more freedom in their futures. George might have more money and castles but they will be better off.
But instead what we seem to hear is how Charlotte is a leader and will support George and isnt that Louis cheeky and fun etc. They’re setting up the heir and spare narrative (with two convenient spares) and if they were smart and wanted to avoid the mistakes of the past, they’d be erasing that narrative as best they can.
Even if William was putting out the message that Charlotte and Louis could choose, I don’t know that I would trust that actually being the case bts. That said, yeah, he could be putting that message out here but he’s not. He’s happy to put out the message of what a strong king he’s going to be and better than his dad, but a message abut his kids being able to choose? Silence on that ever since Meghan entered the picture really. The Midds could try putting that message out there but they too would rather put out the message about Kate encouraging nature after her pre-cancerous cells despite taking away a nature center from kids for her big new house. So they could put that message out there, whether it’s true or not, but it’s not high on their priority list obviously. They’d rather spend their time embiggening thmeselves.
Meghan can always change her name to, The Duchess of Sussex.
This is priceless! 🤣🤣🤣
I think this is a bit of what Kaiser suggested last week – Charles and his minions are floating this deal, yes, but also they may be trying to pressure Andrew by suggesting that he better accept this offer now or, once Charles is out of the picture, TOB will turf his uncle and ex- aunt out DJ Jazzy Jeff-style.
It would also “solve” a problem for the Wales in that instead of “taking” Forest Lodge for themselves now they can frame it as “giving up” their home (Adelaide) for the greater good of the family.
I will also add that having Fergie alone set to occupy Adelaide rather exposes the idea that the entire Wales family is currently living there as flat out ridiculous.
Why would Fergie get a home? They are divorced. She had a home she just sold that was either with the help of her daughters, or who knows how, but she did have a home to move into until recently. Why would the divorced wife be given use of her own home on Royal grounds? She either stays in Andrew’s new place or needs to get out and live on her own.
Her daughters should help her. She and Andrew are long divorced
Princess Diana retained her apartment in Kensington Palace after her divorce from Charles. Nobody was clamouring for her to move out and get a job.
I think that was because she was the universally loved mother of the future king, as well as only divorced because of her husband’s very public and universally panned infidelity with the odious Camilla. Diana worked hard for her charities and enjoyed massive public support while C&C were vilified as the cheaters they were.
Diana was the mother of the future king and shared custody with Charles. The children needed security, which was much easier to arrange having them all live in Kensington Palace.
Fergie should have demanded a house, alimony, and child support from Andrew. You bet the Queen would have paid up to see her grandchildren living nicely and close by. Then Fergie could have looked for a new man to support her, or a well paying job. Unfortunately she is both stupid and greedy.
Perhaps it’s a way to shield Andrew by keeping her around. They had a lot of people believing at one time that Andrew really loved Fergie and that the only reason they didn’t remarry was Phillip, who conveniently died right around the time Epstein committed suicide. And if he’s in love with fergie how could he have been with those girls? Clearly he’s innocent! I honestly think she’s his shield.
I thought Fergie had a London flat or something?
Fergie getting her own place out of this is really interesting and really makes me wonder what she knows and how much she’s willing to tell.
They have reasons to appease both Fergie and Andrew: Both could spill royal dirt if their backs are against the wall.
And I love this for Charles. He and the rest of the left-behinds are in this position because they’ve done things they don’t want to be made public.
That said, the thought of Pedrew in H&M’s former home makes me ill. He shouldn’t be mentioned in the same conversation as the Sussexes, but this will link them in the public mind and it’s gross.
These people have no shame, it’s so comical at this point. I used to feel somewhat sorry for Fergie, I always found her very bumbling and zero street smarts but inoffensive and somewhat charming. But after those emails she sent to Epstein got leaked after she publicly denounced the association and was begging Epstein to not sue her, I’m just like wow, she really is incredibly stupid.
She and Andrew do deserve each other in that respect. She shouldn’t be entitled to any royal home at all. She and Andrew should go the way of former King Juan Carlos of Spain–exiled to the UAE. And I do think at some point that will happen. The Epstein story is the story that won’t die and it won’t go away. Every time it has reared its ugly head, Andrew has lost more privileges and freedom. If he ends up in a smaller royal residence, whatever fallout that comes next will get him kicked out of the UK entirely. Why not skip that part and just leave already. Nobody wants them around anyways. I feel sorry for Eugenie and Beatrice but I hope they understand now how truly awful their parents are and should cut them off entirely.
Also sending him to Frogmore, a house whose renovations were paid for by Harry and Meghan? That’s not punishment enough.
The only option the public and government should be open to, aside from criminal investigation, is Andrew and Fergie paying market rate on any properties owned by the Crown Estate. Really their is no good argument for any royal who is not a “working” royal to pay less than market rate for Crown Estate properties. The Monarch can do what ever they want with Sandringham and the estate in Scotland but everywhere else is actually government owned
Agree with all of this. But would the government actually ever hold them to account on that?
Why on earth would Fergie get a home?
The level of entitlement is breathtaking. Especially when you see meager circumstances in which so many of the British public live while their taxes foot the bills for these grifting freeloader criminals.
Always and forever an entitled pr*ck.
So the game of musical chairs – sorry, homes – continues. I can imagine how angry W&K will be if Royal Lodge becomes vacant right after they move into their “forever home” of Forest Lodge – a property they have commandeered and angered locals by fencing off public rights of way, not to mention the tenants in the nearby cottages they’ve evicted. The Daily Mirror confirms today that W&K were demanding Royal Lodge back in 2022 but Andy refused to budge (then they tried to acquire Fort Belvedere) but we all knew that, didn’t we. Scooter King will be raging and pillows (or worse) will be thrown. 😎
Bagshot Park has 120 rooms. Charles should offer to pay Edward monthly rent to house both Andrew and Fergie. Comes with security, utilities and staff.
Maybe they can have their own wing at Bagshot and the the two couples never need to see each other! They could also help pay for the maintenance of that massive property or do the gardening to earn their keep while they’re at it LOL!.
Outrage journalism. And no one asks anymore what the system and its members have done. Very convenient.
Fergie doesn’t deserve her own house. If Andy wants to house her, it should be on his turf. 2 can share a 5 BR house & still have 3 rooms for guests.
Anne’s kids have houses on her estate. If she’s so worried, I’m sure she can find another one for her little brother. Fergie can go pound sand, or any middle-Easterner who’ll take her. If Fergie gets anything from the Windsors it’ll probably be tied to an irrevocable NDA. The little Yorkies? They have hubbies to take care of them, although not sure Edo’s got scratch enough for Bea or would stay with her if her status declined.
I suspect that if this demand for two homes, if real, arose out of Andrew and fergie’s wanting freebie homes for their daughters in the long run. Remember, the intention with Royal Lodge was always that the daughters would be able to hold the lease after Andrew died.
So I get that but isn’t FC a royal peculiar so how can it have a long term lease? At least that’s what they said about the sussexes. So how can Andrew trust that William as monarch won’t just evict him from FC or just not keep the lease around for Eugenie or Bea. I don’t think Andrew can save FC for one of his daughters? Unless they somehow how totally change everything about FC for Andrew which hey, maybe? As far as AC, I’m not sure if it is considered a royal peculiar though and what it’s leasing would look like.
Responding to Blue’s point above – and Edward and Sophie with 100+ room Bagshot Park could definitely house Andrew and Fergie!
Answer me this, why does Andrew want Frogmore? It’s lovely so one would expect but it’s not posh.
“ Adelaide is where the Princess of Wales and her three children have lived since the summer of 2022.”
They said the quiet part out loud.
Wow. Very revealing.
I can’t help but shudder at the thought of what would be happening to the Sussexes right now if they had stayed. The deflection to them would have been horrifying.
Seems like Will and Kate will find them even more annoying if they’re sent to 2 separate houses in Windsor.
Gah! These rota rats drive me nuts! Do they not read over what they’ve written before hitting publish?? Frogmore is too small for both Andrew & Fergie, but it has plenty of room for Andrew and either of his daughters AND their families should they choose to visit??? How is that possible??? Too small for two 60-somethings but big enough for one 60-something + two 30-somethings & two toddlers? The math ain’t mathing!
Also, how’d Sarah get into this? All along they’ve been writing about Andrew leaving Royal Lodge, Andrew paying peppercorn rent, etc., now it’s ‘they’? Unless Sarah’s name is on the lease where she lives is up to her & not up to Charles to find her a place.
Ahahaha – so Andy is fighting back against the Wails who are really the ones behind forcing him out as they have always wanted Royal Lodge. No way are they going to give him Adelaide, esp as am sure its already been confirmed they are keeping it.
I believe Diana was given whatever she was given by Charles because he knew it would be short-term (as it was). And I don’t believe Diana refused Crown security, unless Charles let it “slip” in some way that the Crown security were spying on her and telling Charles. And if that is so, the security is compromised and may have even had a part in Diana’s death (as the minions of Charles). She was in a no-win situation and she knew it.
I’ve told this many times in Celebitchy, but will do so again. When my family was in England and visited Buckingham Palace, I noticed there was NO merchandise in the gift shop that Featured Diana’s face. Not one. When I asked an employee why, she told me it was because Diana did not live in the palace and she was not a royal. And this was after she was dead. Such disrespect from palace staff shows the contempt for Diana was approved for all the classes. Also, in the rest of England, I found one one card (which I bought) with Diana’s face. It was a total blackout and erasure. The poor woman was only 36.
Andrew sold Sunninghill for millions, sold his chalet for millions and Fergie sold that place in Mayfair. If he’s trying to blackmail Charles let the royal guard carry him out kicking and screaming to a flat in public housing or a council estate and sell it to the BBC.