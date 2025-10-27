Prince Andrew demands two homes in exchange for Royal Lodge: Adelaide & Frogmore

The Sun reported exclusively late Sunday that Prince Andrew is now “demanding” two royal properties in Windsor as part of his exit deal from Royal Lodge. Going left unsaid, by the Sun at least, is that Andrew is absolutely demanding a financial settlement from King Charles to give up his lease on Royal Lodge. But right now, they’re just focused on where Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will live once they leave RL. Apparently, Andrew wants Frogmore Cottage, and he wants Adelaide Cottage for Fergie. Frogmore was completely renovated in 2019, all paid for by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after which they were evicted by Charles. Adelaide is where the Princess of Wales and her three children have lived since the summer of 2022.

Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave Royal Lodge — but want TWO homes in return. Andy, 65, demanded Harry and Meghan’s ex Windsor pad Frogmore Cottage in exit talks with Palace bosses. Fergie, 66, is lining up nearby Adelaide Cottage after William and Kate leave next month.

A friend of the pair said: “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet.”

Andy’s brother King Charles has long wanted them out of the 30-room mansion where they have not paid rent for 20 years. And it has been hoped within the Palace that Andrew would move to Harry and Meghan’s ­former home Frogmore Cottage. William and Kate are due to leave Adelaide Cottage next month.

Neither house would need renovations or cost taxpayers more on security as they lie within the Windsor Castle security perimeter. Talks are said to be continuing on how much rent Andrew and Fergie would be charged.

The friend added: “Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up. If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage. Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage. Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple/ It’s incredible that they are willing to go their own separate ways. But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It’s a fresh start for both. Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner so they will see each other whenever they want. Both have space for their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice and their families to visit.”

Andrew, 65, was first offered Frogmore in January 2023 when Harry and Meghan were evicted but turned it down as he refused to leave Royal Lodge.

Friends have also said Fergie, 66, feels like she deserves a royal home to see out her years. She has previously spoken about feeling short-changed by her 1996 divorce settlement when she received £600,000-£800,000 — compared to Princess Diana who is said to have netted £17million.