“Tons of celebrities came out for the Vogue World event in Hollywood” links

Man, does Gwyneth ever look miserable.
Does she ever look not miserable and unimpressed with it all? That’s pretty much been her brand for 30 years. I’m just surprised she didn’t get her roots done before going to this weird event.
Those roots are so obvious. Is it a status thing now to go out socially with grown out roots? Madonna, many others do the same.
@Libra – They’re copying me when I’m too busy/tired to touch up my roots for a couple of weeks. Heck yeah being like me is a status thing!
I watched the Vogue: Hollywood event because Anna Wintour personally invited Taehyung of BTS to attend. He was there so I tuned in to see him.
That said, it was an AMAZING fashion show!! I highly recommend watching the YouTube of it. 36 minutes long.
P.S. I think Gwyneth just has Resting Bitch Face, because the clips I saw of her, she was thoroughly enjoying herself.
V is so goddamn beautiful and yes Anna basically begged him to come. We need to see more of our boys er, men on this site
Hard agree!
I see that the Jenna Ortega outfit is linked on Go Fug Yourself. I discovered GFY IN 2005 when I was googling “What did Hillary Duff do to her face?” and came upon that website. (Answer:too large veneers). Now I’m looking at Jenna Ortega on that same website dressed like it’s 2005 and also wondering “What did she do to her face?”
I really hope she didn’t get bocul fat removel. The bleached eyebrows are horrible
I never would have put Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Johnson in the same category before, but they have a similarity here. I don’t know that JCon is a better actress than Dakota, but I will always love her for Labyrinth, and Requiem for a Dream was a challenging role (not that I can watch that movie a second time).
Kylie Jenner looked particularly tacky and unbecoming in that . . . circus bathing suit (I don’t know what else to call it) and the too-short top hat. They are SO out of their element everywhere they go because they don’t actually DO anything. She also looks a bit buxom on top, but I don’t want to start anymore versions of the sisters/mother.
The caption says it’s Kendall. I wouldn’t have recognized it as either one. I thought it was a paid entertainer. It’s giving Moulin Rouge reject.
It’s one of Nicole Kidman’s actual costumes from Moulin Rouge.
I believe it, but until I see Kendall singing and dancing, that’s just cosplaying being talented. 😉