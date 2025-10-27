“Tons of celebrities came out for the Vogue World event in Hollywood” links

Embed from Getty Images

Tons of celebrities turned out for the Vogue World event in LA last night. I do not have the bandwidth to really look through these photos, and Vogue gatekeeps which agencies buy the pics too, so we’re stuck with Getty! [Just Jared]

Angel-face Matt Bomer jokes about the Louvre heist. [Socialite Life]

Review of Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon. [LaineyGossip]

Jeremy Allen White’s Hot Ones appearance. [OMG Blog]

I actually wish Jack Black would stop making family films. [Pajiba]

Jenna Ortega looks straight out of 2005. [Go Fug Yourself]

Tessa Thompson is too pretty for this outfit. [RCFA]

Patrick Dempsey’s latest film looks horrible. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance couple files for divorce in different states. [Starcasm]

Happy belated birthday to Hillary Clinton! [Hollywood Life]

Don Trump Jr. is throwing a cracked-out tantrum. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images