“Tons of celebrities came out for the Vogue World event in Hollywood” links
  • October 27, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tons of celebrities turned out for the Vogue World event in LA last night. I do not have the bandwidth to really look through these photos, and Vogue gatekeeps which agencies buy the pics too, so we’re stuck with Getty! [Just Jared]
Angel-face Matt Bomer jokes about the Louvre heist. [Socialite Life]
Review of Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon. [LaineyGossip]
Jeremy Allen White’s Hot Ones appearance. [OMG Blog]
I actually wish Jack Black would stop making family films. [Pajiba]
Jenna Ortega looks straight out of 2005. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tessa Thompson is too pretty for this outfit. [RCFA]
Patrick Dempsey’s latest film looks horrible. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance couple files for divorce in different states. [Starcasm]
Happy belated birthday to Hillary Clinton! [Hollywood Life]
Don Trump Jr. is throwing a cracked-out tantrum. [Buzzfeed]

14 Responses to ““Tons of celebrities came out for the Vogue World event in Hollywood” links”

  1. Lady D says:
    October 27, 2025 at 1:03 pm

    Man, does Gwyneth ever look miserable.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      October 27, 2025 at 1:39 pm

      Does she ever look not miserable and unimpressed with it all? That’s pretty much been her brand for 30 years. I’m just surprised she didn’t get her roots done before going to this weird event.

      Reply
      • Libra says:
        October 27, 2025 at 4:56 pm

        Those roots are so obvious. Is it a status thing now to go out socially with grown out roots? Madonna, many others do the same.

      • mightymolly says:
        October 27, 2025 at 5:31 pm

        @Libra – They’re copying me when I’m too busy/tired to touch up my roots for a couple of weeks. Heck yeah being like me is a status thing!

  2. Snuffles says:
    October 27, 2025 at 1:39 pm

    I watched the Vogue: Hollywood event because Anna Wintour personally invited Taehyung of BTS to attend. He was there so I tuned in to see him.

    That said, it was an AMAZING fashion show!! I highly recommend watching the YouTube of it. 36 minutes long.

    P.S. I think Gwyneth just has Resting Bitch Face, because the clips I saw of her, she was thoroughly enjoying herself.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    October 27, 2025 at 2:20 pm

    I see that the Jenna Ortega outfit is linked on Go Fug Yourself. I discovered GFY IN 2005 when I was googling “What did Hillary Duff do to her face?” and came upon that website. (Answer:too large veneers). Now I’m looking at Jenna Ortega on that same website dressed like it’s 2005 and also wondering “What did she do to her face?”

    Reply
  4. mightymolly says:
    October 27, 2025 at 3:35 pm

    I never would have put Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Johnson in the same category before, but they have a similarity here. I don’t know that JCon is a better actress than Dakota, but I will always love her for Labyrinth, and Requiem for a Dream was a challenging role (not that I can watch that movie a second time).

    Reply
  5. jferber says:
    October 27, 2025 at 4:11 pm

    Kylie Jenner looked particularly tacky and unbecoming in that . . . circus bathing suit (I don’t know what else to call it) and the too-short top hat. They are SO out of their element everywhere they go because they don’t actually DO anything. She also looks a bit buxom on top, but I don’t want to start anymore versions of the sisters/mother.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      October 27, 2025 at 4:28 pm

      The caption says it’s Kendall. I wouldn’t have recognized it as either one. I thought it was a paid entertainer. It’s giving Moulin Rouge reject.

      Reply

