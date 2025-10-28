Duchess Meghan’s As Ever product drop today will include candles & a new wine

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand is doing a product drop today, in a short time. The items will apparently come online at noon on the East coast, 9 am on the West coast. I had my fingers crossed for a raspberry jam restock and I was hoping for some interesting new products. I didn’t expect Meghan to venture into candles! And mulled wine! And more! Women’s Wear Daily got a preview of the new As Ever items:
Meghan Markle has introduced the first holiday collection from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, marking the label’s expansion since its launch this past spring. Available exclusively on asever.com, the curated range includes candles, California-harvested honey, artisanal fruit spreads, mulling spice kits, and a limited-edition sparkling wine from Napa Valley.
The collection is inspired by the spirit of gifting and gatherings, reflecting the brand’s focus on home, celebration and everyday ritual. Among the highlights are two hand-poured candles crafted in California. Signature Candle No. 519, named after Markle’s wedding date (May 19) with Prince Harry, features Moroccan mint and white tea notes, while Candle No. 084 draws from her Aug. 4 birthday and carries hints of sandalwood, lotus and poppy. Both are housed in ceramic vessels and inspired by personal memories.
Also new this season is the 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut ($89), produced using the traditional méthode champenoise from pinot noir and chardonnay grapes. The sparkling offers crisp notes of green apple, pear and citrus, presented in a matte black bottle embossed with gold details.
Gift-ready provisions round out the line. The Fruit Spread Gift Set ($42) includes raspberry, orange marmalade, and a new strawberry variety made with simple, fruit-based recipes. The Honey Duo Gift Set ($62) contains Wildflower and Orange Blossom honeys sourced entirely from California apiaries, while Sage Honey with Honeycomb ($32) offers a raw, textured alternative tied to the herbs grown in Markle’s own garden.
Finally, two seasonal mulling kits — Spiced Cider and Hot Toddy ($16 each) — blend cinnamon, citrus peel, and ginger for home entertaining.
You don’t understand, I’m THRILLED that she’s doing candles now. More candles! Everyone loves a candle and so many people give candles as gifts. I’m sure the honey-enjoyers will love the new honey offerings, and I’m sure that’s what will sell out the fastest too. Friendships will be broken over that honey, I’m sure – people are always fighting over it! The fact that Meghan is now on her fourth wine drop is amazing, and it shows that she has a real “taste” for what people want to drink. Are we only able to get the raspberry jam as part of a gift set? OMG. I can’t wait to buy some of this stuff.
Take my money, Meg!
Hoping for a successful first use of my Shipito account in under an hour🤞
I want the wine and the honey. Will double back for the spreads
I’ll be having lunch with some friends when the drop happens. Maybe I can excuse myself to the ladies’ room and place an order…
I called it on the mulled wine! 🤩
Excited for the sparkling wine, I’ve been waiting for it since the first wine drop (I bought 3 bottles of the first drop and been waiting for the sparkling since). It’s a little pricey so I’m only going to buy one bottle, if one is an option, and the jams, which hopefully won’t sell out before I check out. I’m going to wait to read what the rest of you think of the candle scents before ordering candles. This should be fun!
I wonder if the wine is 90 dollars for a bottle or 90 dollars for 3 (which has been the minimum order for her other wine selections.) if its just one bottle then I’m out, too rich for my blood lol.
I’m only interested in the candles this go round 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
So jealous looking on from Ireland 😭😭
Jealous? Why should I be jealous? I’m not jealous over here in Salty Island.
“Good luck fellow Celebitchies”, says I *through gritted teeth*! 😉
I hope she upped her quantities because I feel like this one is going to be a feeding frenzy.
She seems so thoughtful about her business- the last drop had some things that did not sell our, which makes me hopeful that she has upped her quantities of the things we love so most people can buy today.
Don’t take that to mean i’m risking it by not logging on at 11am CDT exactly to get jam, wine, and candles. Because, i have an alarm set.
Hope you get what you want!
Damn Meghan I was trying to have SOME money lol. There’s no way I’m missing mulled wine though. I’m excited for everything, but especially the gift sets. I don’t know about the sparkling wine, I’m actually not the hugest fan of sparkling wine so I’ll have to hear some reviews first. And I’m absolutely getting candles because that’s my jam. I’m very excited for this release, and will be hitting refresh at 10:59 CST I see.
Raspberry jam!!! Yea!!
And i actually LOVE my orange blossom honey, i may have to get a replacement jar.
And i am all in on candles.
11am CDT. I am ready.
The scent notes of both candles sound lovely. The bottle of the sparking wine is so pretty (PSA: it’s limited edition). Sage honey is intriguing. I really like the aesthetic of the As Ever products.
Good luck to everyone who plans to purchase!
I’m excited for the raspberry and strawberry and the spice kits and the sparkling wine. I love me some bubbles. I wish there was individual jams for offer but I think it will just be gift sets. Which is a cute idea. I would’ve preferred a trio of the raspberry, strawberry and apricot, lol. The orange isn’t bad but, like I’ve said, not my fave flavor choice. it seems like a really thoughtful drop of gift ideas and items that can be used when gathering.
I wonder how expensive the shipping charges are for the wine?
I know a lot more people are going alcohol free, and I respect it.
But y’all.
This one is for the lushes.
Two of my friends and I went three ways on the rose wine drop, since I am a cheapskate. YOU GUISE. Meghan’s wine showed me WHY people spend more than $15 on a bottle of wine. SO good. SO crisp. I told a friend I was going to meet them after finishing a load of laundry while sipping that wine and woke up four hours later LMAOOOOO. Absolutely recommend for relaxing after a long week. Maybe don’t make plans to go anywhere once you open the bottle HAHA.
Long live As Ever! Hopefully I can snag a candle!
oh I might have to get the 804 candle since that’s our wedding anniversary. and probably the gift set of jam.
i’m trying to be good since I’m currently without a paycheck right now (thanks congress!) so I can’t buy everything but hey, YOLO, right?