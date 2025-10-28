Duchess Meghan’s As Ever product drop today will include candles & a new wine

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand is doing a product drop today, in a short time. The items will apparently come online at noon on the East coast, 9 am on the West coast. I had my fingers crossed for a raspberry jam restock and I was hoping for some interesting new products. I didn’t expect Meghan to venture into candles! And mulled wine! And more! Women’s Wear Daily got a preview of the new As Ever items:

Meghan Markle has introduced the first holiday collection from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, marking the label’s expansion since its launch this past spring. Available exclusively on asever.com, the curated range includes candles, California-harvested honey, artisanal fruit spreads, mulling spice kits, and a limited-edition sparkling wine from Napa Valley. The collection is inspired by the spirit of gifting and gatherings, reflecting the brand’s focus on home, celebration and everyday ritual. Among the highlights are two hand-poured candles crafted in California. Signature Candle No. 519, named after Markle’s wedding date (May 19) with Prince Harry, features Moroccan mint and white tea notes, while Candle No. 084 draws from her Aug. 4 birthday and carries hints of sandalwood, lotus and poppy. Both are housed in ceramic vessels and inspired by personal memories. Also new this season is the 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut ($89), produced using the traditional méthode champenoise from pinot noir and chardonnay grapes. The sparkling offers crisp notes of green apple, pear and citrus, presented in a matte black bottle embossed with gold details. Gift-ready provisions round out the line. The Fruit Spread Gift Set ($42) includes raspberry, orange marmalade, and a new strawberry variety made with simple, fruit-based recipes. The Honey Duo Gift Set ($62) contains Wildflower and Orange Blossom honeys sourced entirely from California apiaries, while Sage Honey with Honeycomb ($32) offers a raw, textured alternative tied to the herbs grown in Markle’s own garden. Finally, two seasonal mulling kits — Spiced Cider and Hot Toddy ($16 each) — blend cinnamon, citrus peel, and ginger for home entertaining.

[From WWD]

You don’t understand, I’m THRILLED that she’s doing candles now. More candles! Everyone loves a candle and so many people give candles as gifts. I’m sure the honey-enjoyers will love the new honey offerings, and I’m sure that’s what will sell out the fastest too. Friendships will be broken over that honey, I’m sure – people are always fighting over it! The fact that Meghan is now on her fourth wine drop is amazing, and it shows that she has a real “taste” for what people want to drink. Are we only able to get the raspberry jam as part of a gift set? OMG. I can’t wait to buy some of this stuff.