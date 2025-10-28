“Elle Fanning wore Coach to the ‘Predator: Badlands’ premiere” links
  • October 28, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Elle Fanning wore Coach to the Predator: Badlands UK screening. [RCFA]
Taylor Swift went to the Chiefs game last night. [JustJared]
A Canadian’s take on the Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau cheese. [LaineyGossip]
The guy who was arrested for playing the “Imperial March” behind the National Guard in DC is now suing. I hope he wins!! [Jezebel]
Why remake a perfect movie like The Hand That Rocks The Cradle? [Pajiba]
I admire people who achieve these kinds of fresh starts. [Buzzfeed]
Megan Fox on Jennifer’s Body & the paparazzi. [Socialite Life]
Spoilers for the ending of A House of Dynamite. [Hollywood Life]
Arby’s is doing two special sandwiches for a month. [Seriously OMG]
More pics of Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry. [OMG Blog]

4 Responses to ““Elle Fanning wore Coach to the ‘Predator: Badlands’ premiere” links”

  1. Dee says:
    October 28, 2025 at 1:07 pm

    I really like Elle’s outfit. This is a cool mix of casual and formal and still luxe.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    October 28, 2025 at 1:40 pm

    This looks really cool on her. I hope they let her keep the jacket.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    October 28, 2025 at 1:54 pm

    Love this look. Plus it’s cold out

    Reply
  4. Jezz says:
    October 28, 2025 at 1:56 pm

    Thrilled to bits about JT and KP!
    Crazy fun!

    Reply

