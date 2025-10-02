Sarah Ferguson sold her £4.2 million London home, which she bought in 2022

Now that I’m looking at the timeline, I have a new theory about this story. In August 2022, Sarah Ferguson suddenly and mysteriously purchased a £4.25 million Belgravia townhouse. In 2023, we also heard that Fergie had purchased the property upfront, in a cash sale. It was described as “investment property” rather than a new home for Sarah, who at the time and still to this day lives with her ex-husband at Royal Lodge. You also have to keep in mind that Sarah and Andrew bizarrely purchased a ski chalet in Switzerland several years beforehand, a chalet which they then had to sell earlier in 2022. Queen Elizabeth passed away less than five weeks after Sarah’s Belgravia real estate purchase. So… my new theory is that QEII was funneling money to Andrew and Fergie because she knew she didn’t have much longer. That would make sense, right? It would answer a lot of questions about how Fergie even had the money in the first place. Well, in any case, Sarah has now sold the property.

Sarah Ferguson has sold her £4.2 million London townhouse just three years after purchasing it as an investment property. The Duchess of York had been renting out the two-bedroom property in Belgravia to a private tenant for an estimated £4,000 a week in recent months. Sarah bought the property in June 2022 in her own name, but her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also listed on Land Registry paperwork. New documents show a pending application for its sale after a deal was struck over the summer, although it is not clear how much the 65-year-old Duchess has made. The funds to purchase the Georgian property are said to have come from money inherited by Beatrice and Eugenie from the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Sarah’s spokesman James Henderson said the Duchess ‘wasn’t looking to sell it’ but she ‘was asked by the tenant to buy it and it seemed like a good time to sell’. Her spokesman told The Times: ‘It’s an investment property for her girls and so the monies will be reinvested accordingly.’ Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew still live together in Windsor at the 30-room Royal Lodge, a 19th-century Grade II-listed mansion with 90 acres of land. The Windsor property has a £400,000-a-year bill needed for its upkeep – and Andrew’s brother King Charles III is said to have been trying to get them to move out. But the funds from a sale of the Belgravia property could be significant enough to help keep Sarah and Andrew in residence at Royal Lodge.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The funds to purchase the Georgian property are said to have come from money inherited by Beatrice and Eugenie from… Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip…” QEII wasn’t dead when Sarah bought the home. And I’m pretty sure Prince Philip just gave his grandchildren their inheritance directly, via his will. You know what I’m saying? There’s no way that Philip would give Beatrice and Eugenie money THROUGH their mother (Philip despised Fergie). So… yeah, it looks like QEII handed Andrew and Fergie millions of pounds in her last few months, probably with the understanding that the money would eventually go to B&E. It would be crazy if Sarah and Andrew just decided to keep the money to save themselves and stay in Royal Lodge though.

There’s a curious update on this story now – apparently, Sarah sold the property at a pretty big loss. From the Royalist Substack: “The [Land Registry] documents confirm that in August, she offloaded the Mayfair property for £3.85 million ($4.72 million), approximately 10 percent less than the £4.25 million ($5.21 million) she paid for it just three years prior.” Hm… so why did she sell? Why did she suddenly need the money so badly in August that she sold the property at such a big loss?