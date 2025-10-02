Sarah Ferguson sold her £4.2 million London home, which she bought in 2022

Now that I’m looking at the timeline, I have a new theory about this story. In August 2022, Sarah Ferguson suddenly and mysteriously purchased a £4.25 million Belgravia townhouse. In 2023, we also heard that Fergie had purchased the property upfront, in a cash sale. It was described as “investment property” rather than a new home for Sarah, who at the time and still to this day lives with her ex-husband at Royal Lodge. You also have to keep in mind that Sarah and Andrew bizarrely purchased a ski chalet in Switzerland several years beforehand, a chalet which they then had to sell earlier in 2022. Queen Elizabeth passed away less than five weeks after Sarah’s Belgravia real estate purchase. So… my new theory is that QEII was funneling money to Andrew and Fergie because she knew she didn’t have much longer. That would make sense, right? It would answer a lot of questions about how Fergie even had the money in the first place. Well, in any case, Sarah has now sold the property.
Sarah Ferguson has sold her £4.2 million London townhouse just three years after purchasing it as an investment property. The Duchess of York had been renting out the two-bedroom property in Belgravia to a private tenant for an estimated £4,000 a week in recent months. Sarah bought the property in June 2022 in her own name, but her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also listed on Land Registry paperwork.
New documents show a pending application for its sale after a deal was struck over the summer, although it is not clear how much the 65-year-old Duchess has made. The funds to purchase the Georgian property are said to have come from money inherited by Beatrice and Eugenie from the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Sarah’s spokesman James Henderson said the Duchess ‘wasn’t looking to sell it’ but she ‘was asked by the tenant to buy it and it seemed like a good time to sell’.
Her spokesman told The Times: ‘It’s an investment property for her girls and so the monies will be reinvested accordingly.’
Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew still live together in Windsor at the 30-room Royal Lodge, a 19th-century Grade II-listed mansion with 90 acres of land. The Windsor property has a £400,000-a-year bill needed for its upkeep – and Andrew’s brother King Charles III is said to have been trying to get them to move out. But the funds from a sale of the Belgravia property could be significant enough to help keep Sarah and Andrew in residence at Royal Lodge.
“The funds to purchase the Georgian property are said to have come from money inherited by Beatrice and Eugenie from… Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip…” QEII wasn’t dead when Sarah bought the home. And I’m pretty sure Prince Philip just gave his grandchildren their inheritance directly, via his will. You know what I’m saying? There’s no way that Philip would give Beatrice and Eugenie money THROUGH their mother (Philip despised Fergie). So… yeah, it looks like QEII handed Andrew and Fergie millions of pounds in her last few months, probably with the understanding that the money would eventually go to B&E. It would be crazy if Sarah and Andrew just decided to keep the money to save themselves and stay in Royal Lodge though.
There’s a curious update on this story now – apparently, Sarah sold the property at a pretty big loss. From the Royalist Substack: “The [Land Registry] documents confirm that in August, she offloaded the Mayfair property for £3.85 million ($4.72 million), approximately 10 percent less than the £4.25 million ($5.21 million) she paid for it just three years prior.” Hm… so why did she sell? Why did she suddenly need the money so badly in August that she sold the property at such a big loss?
Im going to go with she knows what is in the Epstein Files and it’s not just Andrew. I feel bad for their daughters.
Their daughters are never seeing a dime of that money. Sarah and Andrew will die in debt- minus whatever “king willy” covers to spare the family embarrassment.
According to Tom Sykes, Sarah sold the house at a loss.
They know this time they are dunzo. I have a feeling some are gonna go low key and exile somewhere … portugal is what im thinking.
With Fergie you just know how she mishandles money but sooner or later it will come to light. Maybe she needs this money to pay back something she borrowed and will come to light because she is forever screwing up!
The original story was that the sisters bought the property for her with the understanding that she could not sell without their consent. They reasoned that their mother had little financial intelligence, according to the source I read, and Edo was giving advise. So something now has changed. Why would they now trust her with their millions??
Sounds like money laundering or how Chinese billionaires get their money out of the country. This has happened a lot here – they overpay for a property just to acquire it and then it doesn’t matter to them if they sell at a loss because it’s worth it to get the money out.
That’s what it sounds like to me, too. While I absolutely believe QE was giving Andrew funds, I don’t believe she just chunked over millions as she was about to die. I mean, she was going to take care of him through her will.
The monarch always leaves everything to the next monarch to avoid death duties. But she would’ve set up trusts and made bequests of jewelry, etc prior.
@TigerMcQueen, I understand why you’d be skeptical of the Queen chucking more money to Andrew (and she had just paid like 12 million pounds for his settlement with VG, right?!).
But I wonder if it wasn’t something more nefarious…since QEII died, we’ve heard more and more about how ill she truly was towards the end, including in ways that were consistently exploited by her courtiers, Charles and possibly even Andrew, getting her to sign off on (or signing off on her behalf, etc.) many things she might not have agreed to in a healthier mental state.
So I can’t help but wonder whether this “inheritance” or gift from QEII was actually something Andrew manipulated her into (taking advantage of being his mom’s favorite) as she was dying of cancer and apparently also no longer had full mental capacity. I wouldn’t be surprised if she had no real idea what was happening with this money or the sale.
Either she’s trying to get cash because she knows she’s not going to be able to stay in Royal Lodge for much longer, or this is the money that they secured to pay for security and upkeep over the summer which is what prevented them from being evicted. Either way the timelines don’t make any sense, and it’s just more evidence of how much favoritism goes on in that family. By the time you’re in your 60s if you’re still relying on your mom in her 90s to bail out you and your ex wife financially you are a complete failure. All that privilege and they can’t even guarantee their most basic needs themselves.
Question for the longtime royal watchers: Why did Philip hate Fergie so much? I mean, I can think of plenty of reasons, but I guess I just want to know which one it actually was, lol.
IIRC it was because of the John Bryan scandal. She was pictured by paparazzi topless with her “financial advisor” sucking her toes while her daughters played nearby. As someone who had managed to keep his own extramarital activities under cover, he couldn’t abide by her indiscretion.
Miranda,
It wasn’t her infidelity, it was the embarrassment to the royals in getting caught in her infidelity. It came to a head when the paparazzi got pics of a wealthy Texas businessman kissing her toes pool side.
There were other gaffes too, but this was the one that turned him.
Hypocritical because I think most people believe now he was having plenty of affairs too – he just never got caught and “outed”.
I thought it had something to do with he’d had an affair with her mother. The pictures of them from Andrew’s wedding day suggested he still had interest in her mom, I don’t know why that translated to hating her unless she took after her dad.
It was the toe sucking incident. I remember the era well. And I’d been a huge Fergie fangirl. She’d been invited up to Balmoral to test reconciliation chances and *boom* those photos landed on the front page of every paper. She quickly departed and that was that. It was definitely the public embarrassment to the Queen not the cheating itself. To this day no one knows with 100% certainty that Philip actually cheated, with who or how far it went because it’s all circumstantial and rumor. There’s plausible deniability.
Anne, Charles, Fergie and Diana all got caught with irrefutable proof. And Fergie’s was especially embarrassing. Partly because the affair took place in front of the young Beatrice and Eugenie. Who were in some of the photos. That was the big difference imo. The grandkids.
After reading Andrew Lownie’s book about the Yorks, this isn’t surprising at all. I’d also like to point out that in recent years both Beatrice and Eugenie have made multiple “work” and personal trips to the Middle East, so the sisters are working their own angles, probably leftovers from their father and will be just fine financially.
OMG! Thank you 🤩 I’ve just finished reading it and I have zero doubt that Beatrice and Eugenie are carrying on what their father started in +- 1990 with Middle Eastern & Chinese elites.
My jaw just kept dropping at all of Fergie’s F*** Up’s since the 80’s. She genuinely doesn’t appear to have 2 brain cells to rub together or the slightest bit of self-awareness. The entitlement is completely off the charts
Yeah agree re B & E.
I know there’s a lot of affection here for Eugenie because she’s been a good friend to Harry but more than one thing can be true at the same time. She’s not responsible for her parents’ actions, but between her middle eastern trips and jaunts and her husband’s non-job I’d say there’s much grifting there too. Same as Bea & Edo except they’re more obvious…
I wouldn’t call a few hundred thousand pounds a big loss. Depending on how often Fergie rented the property she may have broke even or made a small profit. Still, odd to sell so quickly and for little if any on the return of investment.
That’s what I though, if the tenant (who has been paying £4k a week rent) is now buying it that could be a good faith gesture to reflect that they’ve been paying rent for (I guess) a couple of years).
Why on earth does this woman need so much money? What does she spend it on?
She buys a lot of high-end accessories (lots of Hermes bags). Odd that she always looks a mess given her extravagant spending.
And I thought *I* had a handbag problem!
I’ve had this question too. I like to think if I burned a million pounds a year that I’d look better
Oh Boy i just went down the Fergie rabbit hole and found an old story of Kaisers, it was one i missed and makes sense now in light of the letter. https://www.celebitchy.com/103480/did_sarah_ferguson_get_paid_to_sleep_with_oil_tycoons/
I wonder what her Kids really think about their parent and being embroiled in never ending scandals. I really thought is was the kids investment and a place for her to stay if she ever got kicked out of Royal lodge, curious tweet from rebecca english stating Fergie is the one supporting both herself and Andrew . isn’t it time she grew up and started looking out for herself ?
4 million pounds for a 2 bedroom? Christ on a bike! How much is that in dollars? I know that London is crazy expensive but that’s wild.
Belgravia – location, location, location.
The tenant must be making quite a packet to afford £4K *A Week*
I guess it doesn’t even matter the specifics in that it looks dodgy as hell no matter what the specifics are.
Did she buy it with Epstein’s money?
Didn’t Philip leave all his money to the Queen? They usually do that because the monarch doesn’t have to pay inheritance tax. I agree with Kaiser that the money to buy the apartment probably came from the Queen.
IIRC she pilfered money from her daughters’ trust funds when she was really desperate to pay down some debt. She then insisted that they GAVE her the money. I think Epstein gave her way more than the £15,000, that’s why she was so grovelling to him.
$400,000 loss in in investment property seems par for the course with this one. I’ve been relatively tolerant of Sarah since the beginning as she was a breath of fresh air. She’s utterly foul now. She’s had one downfall and scandal after the other and manages to wiggle out like something slimy under a stone. I think, hope, this is the final one.
Definitely her father’s daughter and the perfect companion to Andrew.