Sarah Ferguson can somehow afford to buy a £5 million Mayfair home??

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are broke-ass. Except when they aren’t. Andrew was so cash-poor that he had to sell his Swiss ski chalet and “borrow” millions of dollars from his mother to pay a reported ten-figure settlement to Virginia Giuffre. Fergie is constantly in dire straits financially, and she already made and lost five fortunes. Both Andrew and Fergie are constantly getting completely shady “loans” from “friends” or “banks,” loans they never have to pay back. They’re always borrowing money from friends… like Jeffrey Epstein, or random depots and oligarchs. This whole time, Andrew and Fergie have lived together at Royal Lodge, on the Windsor estate. Except now Fergie can somehow afford to buy a £5 million home in the posh Mayfair area of London??
The Duchess of York has bought a £5M Mayfair home ‘made up of two flats knocked together’ only a short walk from Ghislaine Maxwell’s mews house where Prince Andrew was pictured with his arm around the waist of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, MailOnline revealed today.
Sarah Ferguson, 62, is moving into one of London’s most exclusive streets — popular with The Beatles in the 1960s and also Rihanna when she comes to the UK — despite previously describing herself as being ‘continually on the verge of financial bankruptcy’ and having ‘little understanding’ of money.
She has been seen in Mayfair viewing the Mews property which is on a cobbled street and a stone’s throw from the Horse and Groom which opened in the 17th century.
A neighbour who lives a few doors away from Fergie’s corner house said: ‘The builders have been in for ages and it has been empty. Two flats have been knocked together to make a house. I didn’t know she had bought that property. I’m a bit surprised that she has bought it right next to the garage. Because there are cars coming in and out all the time. But I suppose the property values have just gone up with royalty here — unless Andrew moves in of course!’
Fergie is said to have splashed out £5 million on the corner property which was owned by a developer who has moved to Nottingham. A local housekeeper said: ‘About two months ago I saw her coming out of the house. She seemed in a hurry and got into a car. I didn’t really look too closely as we are used to famous people around here.’
“Despite previously describing herself as being ‘continually on the verge of financial bankruptcy’”... again, WTF? How can she afford this? Even if you’re arguing that she’s taken out a mortgage, how can she afford the down payment? What bank thought she would be able to make the mortgage payments? Seriously, this should raise some really big concerns and I would hope that the British papers ask who is paying for what and where did Fergie find the money for this. Of course, the British papers probably won’t ask those questions. They won’t even mention how many bathrooms are in Fergie’s posh Mayfair home!! Hypocrisy abounds.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“ But I suppose the property values have just gone up with royalty* here — unless Andrew moves in of course!“
🤣🤣🤣
* Took me a minute to realize this neighbor meant Fergie
Maybe Prince Phillip left her a fortune!
LOLOL. Phil HATED her with a passion! While Liz let her come to Sandringham, Fergie would get shuttle out the door before Phil was due to show. He wanted NO part of her; he wasn’t going to leave her anything, except maybe a curse for her toes to fall off! lolol
Hypocrite. I guess playing the field was only for him and his ilk.
I never got the feeling the affairs were Philip’s issue with Fergie. He had other problems with her.
I also got the feeling he never liked Andrew all that much, either.
Maybe she sponged it off of her daughters – and her sons-in-law?
Didn’t she sign a huge book deal? Maybe she’s blowing her advance from the publisher?
Wish I had waited like a second before writing mine lol, but I said the same thing. Do I think it’s the best idea for a retiree? I do not. But maybe she wants something to leave her kids?
Paying back their looted trust funds would be better lol. I don’t think either girl would be hurting btwn Phil’s will and Granny’s. I’ll bet they have a very nice, tidy portion left to them and all the grands/greats.
There’s no way on god’s green earth she’s getting advances in the millions for her books. Maybe if the queen herself wrote a book, she’d get something like that, but not Fergie. Not someone who’s “written” several books already which haven’t been huge bestsellers.
Yeah, she signed a 22 book deal, but it’s with a small Australian press, who per their website: Serenity Press publishing is a growing independent company with heartfelt passion and a burning desire to create beautiful books.
There’s no 5 million hanging around any indy publisher.
Ahhh! Ok. Given what you said, HarperValleyPTA, I’m going to go with: barely got enough for a down payment from the book deal, so she swiped one of Charles’ suitcases of cash while he was gazing fondly at Camilla. Lololol
The book deal is good enough for her to disassociate from Andrew. No way she would give up her free ride at the royal lodge unless she had to.
THIS is the question of the moment, right here. Of course, the “seller” is a very rich aristo, so maybe he won’t care if the mortgage payment is not forthcoming on a regular basis, but why does Fergie feel the need to do this? And why isn’t the mortgage-holder on the Swiss chalet not looking to her (she’s on the deed, isn’t she?) to cough up the payment long past due on that property if she can afford $7 million for this transaction? Color me confused.
THAT is what I am curious about. What does this mean? Did she and Andrew have a falling out, because I don’t see her moving from a free house on royal property unless they pried her hands from the door and kicked her to the curb???
Or did Andrew FINALLY get kicked out and they are going to live there together?!!? Why are they splitting up their cozy arrangement is what I want to know?!?! And is Andrew now going to be alone in that gigantic house and HOW will the royals justify that?!?!!
My guess is he’s sold the lease to Royal Lodge. It’s the only big thing he had left. I suspect they may even have been told they must live within their means with that money now. They are cut-off because they provide no benefit to the Crown. Neither of them do.
I mean, she DID just sign that 5000-book deal so maybe she got a massive advance and plonked a chunk of it on the property?
5000-book deals. 99-year leases. It’s good to be the former wife of the pedophile, sex-trafficking brother of the suitcases-full-of-cash presumably soon-to-be king.
You hit the nail right on the head!
This!
She found a suitcase full of cash under Andrew’s bed
Lost and forgotten under the piles and piles of teddy bears!
And that money can’t launder itself clean, somebody’s got to do it!
She has a son in law who is in real estate and apparently well off. This could be a gift from Bea and Edo for both Fergie and Andrew to live in should Charles boot them from Royal Lodge.
I don’t think Edo is that wealthy, probably he and Bea and Sienna live extremely well but he’s no Onassis.
If Andrew and Ferguson purchased the chalet together, then part of the proceeds from the sale of the chalet would be hers, hence her ability to purchase the house. The bill to pay the legal case would be Andrew’s alone. I had always thought that this could be one way they could conceal some of Andrew’s monies and have mummy pay a larger portion of the pay off. Also Fergie’s mother died, potential inheritance.
Fergie’s mother died in 1998 and her father in 2003. Any money they may have left her has long been spent by Fergie.
@stevie, the money coming from Fergie’s share of the proceeds of the sale of the chalet would make sense except it is also being reported that the chalet has not been sold yet (???). There was an article indicating that another unidentified couple placed a lien or other type of hindrance on the chalet and, as such, it cannot be sold currently. The article stated that the Yorks owe the couple over 1 million GBP. Curiouser and curiouser….
Plus, I thought I read that they HAD to sell the chalet in order to pay off some other debt, so there wouldn’t be a spare five mill. Oh, noes, didn’t we read the other day about somebody having to sell their chalet or lakehouse or something?
Bless….she’s learned from the Kate School of Facial Animation how to express herself in front of a camera.
Andy and fergie are friends with all sorts shady people and oil money arabs. Don’t limit their access to cash to just aristos and family.
Let’s not forget the oligarchs in Russia feeling the squeeze from Putin. They need to protect their massive wealth and they have intrenched themselves ALL throughout Britain as well!!! Fergie would be a perfect puppet!!
Does this mean she’s moving out of Royal Lodge?
Just read an article that Fergie is not moving out of Royal Lodge. Supposedly, she bought the place from the Duke of Westminster, I believe (one of the richest guys in Britain) and she is going to rent it out and in the long term it will end up in Eugenie or Beatrice’s hands. Another money-making scheme, only now she’s venturing into real estate.
My first thought was: who’s paying her off???
I’m just a peasant, but I’m not impressed with $5m price. In Mayfair, that gets you two small apartments squished together, beside a garage. LOL.
They can’t leave royal Lodge because it comes with security, something she would have to provide herself if she moved to Mayfair. Renting it out seems like the most logical choice, but she needs a financial manager to safeguard the rent money to avoid blowing it on crazy shopping trips. I would not trust Fergie with a toddlers piggy bank. She has been financially coddled and subsidized her entire life. I dislike name calling but the word “parasite” comes to mind.
Real estate is a popular vehicle for money laundering. Putting things in other names, shell companies, the beat goes on. I don’t put anything past those grifters.
The plot thickens I did not know this. Could Andrew have a secret cache that he wants to stay secret? Could Charles use a little help?
That sounds be the most apparent possibility. Andrew has some cash stashed somewhere and he needed Fergie to move it for him. These two are thick as thieves, they work in tandem for the benefit of them both. Wouldn’t be surprised if is was pay for access to TQ. Andrew would sell his Mum if he had the chance….
Crass. It’s the only word I can think of when I see her photo.
OK, well maybe also corrupt.
Even with all eyes on them, I wouldn’t put anything past them. They’ve been cash poor for years. I suspect this is either some sort of pay off, silencer or something shady…