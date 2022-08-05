Nicola Peltz & Victoria Beckham ‘can’t stand each other and don’t talk’

Ever since Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s April wedding, the British and American tabloid/gossip media has been trying to make a fight between Nicola and Victoria Beckham happen. I can’t decide whether I believe that there’s something there, or whether this storyline is wholly a misogynist figment of some overeager British tabloids. Having read my fair share of recent interviews with Victoria AND Nicola, my vibe is that Victoria is sort of at peace with herself these days and she’s less likely to create some kind of grudge with her daughter-in-law. Nicola is more of a wild card, because she’s a rich girl and she’s used to getting her way on everything. So… I don’t know. Page Six had yet another story about the alleged beef:
It’s the Ice Girls. There’s a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, Page Six has learned. Peltz, 27, just married Brooklyn Beckham, 23 — Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham — back in April. But we hear trouble was brewing even before the nuptials.
“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”
The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — didn’t want her soon-to-be-mother-in-law “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”
Apparently, the cold shoulder didn’t help the iconic Posh Spice, 48 — who was struggling to warm up to the new member of the family as it was — see Peltz’s good side. They added that it’s become “non-stop petty drama,” and it’s coming between the Beckhams — who now live in Miami — and their model son.
“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” said a source, who told us that it even went over badly at Chez Becks when Brooklyn posted a cover of British magazine Tatler that called Peltz “The New Mrs. Beckham.”
The sources suspect that Peltz — who has appeared in A&E drama series “Bates Motel” and in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” — may be suffering from a little jealousy about her man’s globally renowned mom, and isn’t thrilled with the attention she gets, especially around her wedding day. So much for girl power…
Reps for Peltz and Victoria didn’t get back to us.
I mean… why would Nicola want Victoria involved in the wedding planning though? The wedding took place at the Peltz mansion in Florida, and Nicola’s mother was by her side, helping her make all of the wedding plans. That’s how most weddings go, with the bride and the bride’s family making the decisions. I also don’t think Nicola would be in her feelings about having a famous mother-in-law? Now, I’ll believe that Nicola and Victoria are not super-close and I’ll also believe that perhaps the Beckhams weren’t thrilled about how the wedding was the Peltz Family Show. But that doesn’t mean these two women are at war. And I also don’t believe David and Victoria are surprised that Brooklyn is, like, spending a lot of time with his new wife? They’re newlyweds, of course they’re spending a lot of time together.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of Tatler.
I believe Nicole wants this to be true because it would show Victoria feels threathened by her.
And VB couldn’t care less, imo.
Seriously. I feel like this is just Nicola trying to get her name out there more.
This is the only thing that makes sense to me. I really doubt Victoria cares about any of this. It doesn’t make sense why these articles continue to be published unless someone is pushing them. The only one benefiting is Nicola and kind of Brooklyn because it’s getting their names out there. Victoria doesn’t need this press.
Yup, I doubt anyone is trembling in their boots about Nicola possibly usurping their popularity.
Posh Spice is not concerned about Miss Whatsername, except maybe to hope that her first-born is happy.
Good for them.NEXT!
I give this marriage three years max.
I am much more pessimistic about this marriage….I give them less than 2, at the most. She is now a member of a family with worldwide influence and I don’t think I had ever heard of her, or her family, that out her into the stratosphere. She is in it for the exposure. He looks like her man butler, or something.
I’m totally pessimistic about this marriage too, but they’re surprisingly well-matched in global influence.
She has the family money, but very little fame.
He has the family fame, but relatively less money.
Time will tell if they can balance it all out.
If any of this is true, tensions could be because once your kid gets married, you don’t really have a say in his/her life. Decisions are made with the spouse, not the parents anymore, and that’s sometimes hard to get used to. Or maybe Nicola is a spoiled brat and used to getting her own way, whether or not that way is smarter and better, and her spouse is siding with her. Brooklyn is quite young to be married and maybe Victoria knows her immature kid who’s always had things handed to him isn’t quite capable of making good decisions and she’s trying to intervene. Too bad. Shoulda done that while he was supposed to be growing up.
Did they want Nicola to kiss Victorias butt? As long as their is respect I dont see what the big deal is,they dont have to be close.
Page Six must be having a slow news summer. Plus they seem to be trying to make Nicola look bad but really it makes Victoria look like a clingy mother. I think its all pish tosh.
This scenario would read from David and not Victoria. For all his faults in the marriage, he hangs on to his kids for dear life and it would not surprise me if he was okay with them staying together forever.
Victoria, not so much and would expect the kids to leave the nest.
My thought too. The whole family, but especially David, seems VERY close to the kids. Also, there’s a difference between being 27 and 23.
While Nicola and Brooklyn have both been well funded by their families their whole lives, those four extra years away from the nest may be causing tension all around.
23 was the age that David married Victoria though.
I just think this is pot stirring because Vogue and not a tabloid got the exclusive on those kids wedding.
Was this piece written by a Sun journalist? This is giving the same vibe as the Meghan made Kate cry story where the press believes it’s wrong for the bride to be in control of own her wedding. Plus there’s no law that says that the mother in law and the bride have to be friends.
Exactly. I’m skeptical of this “pushy bride” narrative.
It’s never about the man or love here, with her it seems to be all about the camera. She comes across as profoundly conceited.
How do you know what their relationship is about?
Word on the street was that there was a huge blowup at the wedding. The Pelz family was not welcoming to the Beckhams-lots of tension. Victoria and David just need to sit tight and hang on for the inevitable breakup, and then he’ll be back in the fold.
Victoria and David both come from middle-class backgrounds and while they’re wildly famous and rich by regular standards, the Peltz family probably thinks they can look down on them. Plus, if the rumors of the P family being horrible to their help are true, I can’t see David or Victoria respecting them in the slightest (they’ve always seemed genuinely nice and self-deprecating).
That said, if this was coming from a UK source (it’s not) I would def be suspicious of the Nicole/Meghan and Victoria/Kate parallels and undertones. The analogy wouldn’t even work (as Meghan is probably much more similar to Victoria and highfaluting Kate, to Nicole) but I can totally see a UK tabloid making it their mission to paint all American wives the same way.
That boy is married to an heiress and living his idle rich lifestyle with her. Why would he be hanging out at his parents condo?
I do think there is something going on, but I’m side-eying the Victoria vs. Nicola slant. There seems to be a freeze between Nicola and Brooklyn and the whole Beckham clan.
The Peltz family is pretty awful. Nicola, in particular, is hell on wheels with the household staff. She’s a spoiled, vapid, thirsty little rich girl who couldn’t make it on her own and is trading in on the Beckham name. I’m sure Victoria sees right through her. I give their marriage 3 years tops and she’ll chew Brooklyn up and spit him out.
I’ve read terrible things about Nicola, but don’t know if it is true. One story was that she’d make the maids/butlers do degrading, unpleasant work…only to have them fired at the end of their 1st week. She supposedly did this to many different maids, one after the other.
I posted before Nicola has a notoriously bad reputation in Westchester as a bitcoch so no surprise. She seems like she is a wanna be Paris Hilton and Brooklyn is her lap dog. That marriage won’t last 5 years.
I’ve not read about the alleged rift in the UK?
All I’ve recently has been about Brooklyn being spoilt. Mummy got him the job at Superdry but he hot sacked because he couldn’t be bothered to show up for work events and was sulking because he wanted mummy to get him a job at Gucci…
The more I know about Nicola, the more I dislike her. She comes across as vapid, stupid, fame-hungry, and completely out of touch. At least Victoria has some talent and class, her new DIL could learn a lot from her…
Meh, you could be describing Brooklyn here. I would imagine most nepo kids are like that?
If I were Victoria, I’d be happy that my good for nothing, talent vacuum son has a rich wife to take care of him. I am serious. I doubt they are fighting, but that said I don’t think Nicola and Victoria have personalities that mesh well so I can believe them being cordial yet distant. That’s not a bad thing.
“Good for nothing” is harsh af. Damn.
Considering he got ridiculous opportunities and gave up after a year or so, it’s not completely wrong.
He got into a prestigious school to study photography? left after a year.
Became a TV chef? got actual chefs to prep food and just assembled it on camera. That ended pretty quick.
His mother got him a contract as the face of Superdry? he was annoyed cos he wanted Gucci so he didn’t bother showing up for work. They dropped him.
Anyone who read Gawker a decade ago knows the tea on Nicola is pretty toxic, but I would hope she has grown since those days.
There’s definitely smoke here, it’s just unclear on who it’s coming from and why.
these darn American women tearing good British families apart
What does either of these children even do? LMAO! Brooklyn and Nicola won’t last and he’ll be running back to his mommy. Nothing but spoiled entitled brats who don’t actually do anything.
@Kyle
Harsh yet accurate.
All the money and opportunity available to him, to both him and his new wife, and what have they done with it? F*ck all. Pathetic and sad.
I hate to see any pitting between women over any man, regardless of relationship, esp in the media.
That said, when Harper is of age, Nicola and Victoria won’t be the female media focus of the Beckhams anymore.
Brooklyn often looks out of it with her, stumbling, slouched, whatever. He doesn’t look really present. And if this story takes some of the heat off of Harry and Meghan, I’m not against it. Also, she is always looking at the camera, not Brooklyn. I really couldn’t care less about them and Nicola seems to love the publicity, good or bad, and Brooklyn is oblivious in whatever haze he is in. David and Victoria are fine. So let the games, continue, tabloids.
Just another manufactured feud. I don’t think Victoria gives a rip about the gossip. She’ll get her turn as mother of the bride with Harper. She has been around long enough to know that the only thing expected of the groom’s mother is to wear beige and stay out of the way.