Nicola Peltz & Victoria Beckham ‘can’t stand each other and don’t talk’

Ever since Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s April wedding, the British and American tabloid/gossip media has been trying to make a fight between Nicola and Victoria Beckham happen. I can’t decide whether I believe that there’s something there, or whether this storyline is wholly a misogynist figment of some overeager British tabloids. Having read my fair share of recent interviews with Victoria AND Nicola, my vibe is that Victoria is sort of at peace with herself these days and she’s less likely to create some kind of grudge with her daughter-in-law. Nicola is more of a wild card, because she’s a rich girl and she’s used to getting her way on everything. So… I don’t know. Page Six had yet another story about the alleged beef:

It’s the Ice Girls. There’s a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, Page Six has learned. Peltz, 27, just married Brooklyn Beckham, 23 — Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham — back in April. But we hear trouble was brewing even before the nuptials. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — didn’t want her soon-to-be-mother-in-law “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.” Apparently, the cold shoulder didn’t help the iconic Posh Spice, 48 — who was struggling to warm up to the new member of the family as it was — see Peltz’s good side. They added that it’s become “non-stop petty drama,” and it’s coming between the Beckhams — who now live in Miami — and their model son. “They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” said a source, who told us that it even went over badly at Chez Becks when Brooklyn posted a cover of British magazine Tatler that called Peltz “The New Mrs. Beckham.” The sources suspect that Peltz — who has appeared in A&E drama series “Bates Motel” and in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” — may be suffering from a little jealousy about her man’s globally renowned mom, and isn’t thrilled with the attention she gets, especially around her wedding day. So much for girl power… Reps for Peltz and Victoria didn’t get back to us.

[From Page Six]

I mean… why would Nicola want Victoria involved in the wedding planning though? The wedding took place at the Peltz mansion in Florida, and Nicola’s mother was by her side, helping her make all of the wedding plans. That’s how most weddings go, with the bride and the bride’s family making the decisions. I also don’t think Nicola would be in her feelings about having a famous mother-in-law? Now, I’ll believe that Nicola and Victoria are not super-close and I’ll also believe that perhaps the Beckhams weren’t thrilled about how the wedding was the Peltz Family Show. But that doesn’t mean these two women are at war. And I also don’t believe David and Victoria are surprised that Brooklyn is, like, spending a lot of time with his new wife? They’re newlyweds, of course they’re spending a lot of time together.