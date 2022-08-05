Kylie Jenner called out for unsanitary practices at a cosmetics lab & factory

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner posted this Instagram (which I cannot embed). She appeared to be standing in her Kylie Cosmetics lab, playing around with beakers and material for her cosmetics. Note that Kylie is not wearing gloves, nor did she remove her jewelry, nor did she pull her hair back or put her hair in a hairnet. She’s just “working” in the lab without any protective gear on. Her post even said she was in the lab: “in the lab creating new magic for you guys.” All hell broke loose when cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett reposted the photos and called her out for her unsanitary behavior:
I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to come for my throat because I’m calling out their cosmetic queen…but WTF @kyliejenner
I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES.
Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics. And I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.
Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.
#ShameOnYou #kyliejenner
Harsh… but completely fair. Just seeing Kylie in there, gloveless and with loose hair is pretty gross and unsanitary. Kylie responded to Bennett quickly:
Kylie Jenner bashed haters criticizing her recent lab photos for being “unsanitary,” accusing them of “spreading false information.” Jenner wrote, “Kevin — this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner.”
After agreeing that those actions would be “completely unacceptable,” the reality star wrote that she was in a “small, personal space” in the pictures posted Wednesday.
“[I was] creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum went on to write. “No one is putting customers at risk !” She concluded, “Shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”
In Bennett’s reply to Jenner, he accused the “Kardashians” star of “serious[ly] gaslighting” her followers.
“So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back , wearing a @weareregi lab coat? But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility?” he asked. “It’s a personal space?”
Sources exclusively told Page Six that Jenner was not on the production floor when the pictures and videos were taken as she was simply reviewing colors and ideating on new concepts.
Imagine thinking this is some kind of defense: “[I was] creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content…” Basically, Kylie was wandering around a cosmetics lab and manufacturing plant, “creating samples” and creating “content” for her social media, and she thinks that is a solid defense for why she wasn’t adhering to product-safety and sanitary codes. Bennett has every right to be outraged and this is a huge mess.
They live in such a privileged bubble that they truly believe the vapid things that come out of their mouths are completely normal.
Had she attended middle or high school, she would have remembered that lab safety is always covered the first week of school.
Yes, I always wear a lab coat while I’m “ideating” in my personal space.
Her face is jacked to pass for a solid 37 years old.
I’m 37 years old and look nowhere near as old as Kylie. 😬
HA! I’m 47 and me too! And my face moves naturally lol
Her face looks like she had it molded out of silicone and the it was pasted on her real face.
*gasp* ! “And I most certainly have never had surgery on my jaw!” Sure, Kylie. Pull the other one. You had your whole face reconstructed. And only copped to the lip fillers on … of all people’s, Khloe’s advice. You know, the one who wanted us to believe her butt was real from doing squats. Too much.
I think whenever one of her sisters gets a new face, Kylie gets the hand-me-downs.
She means that she went to some lab where gloves ans hairnets aren’t required, mixed some pigments, and meant to show it off to social media but we all know this isn’t truly manufacturing. Kylie has never worked a day in her life lol. As someone who’s worked in manufacturing, this is probably the R&D section
Ridiculous. How could the lab allow her to do this?
I think this is staged and not a real lab. I’m trying to get a look at people in the background, they are unclear but I don’t see any gloves and I think I see dark hair at the collar of one person.
@lizzie, i was thinking that too, until i got to the last photo-the one with the huge mixer and covered paddles. kevin pointed it out in his post too-that’s a huge piece of equipment and staging for just a few shots. i guess i wouldn’t put that past them, either.
Kylie would not get caught dead wearing full PPE in a photo op. That wouldn’t be glamorous would it? The rules don’t apply to the Kardashians and I thought that was established a long time ago. Did Kim care that she might have damaged Marilyn’s dress (which she did) if she donned it? Of course not.
She truly learned nothing from all the recent criticism of that private jet photo. Either that or she’s leaning in to Kim’s method of stirring up controversy for the sake of getting a reaction.
This is such a well written statement by this guy! Embarrassing for her that she immediately had to backtrack from “in the lab” to “in a studio making content” lol.
I almost always try not to “tone police” women, but her response here really seemed aggressive and super unprofessional.
Why did she need to fly on her private jet all the way to Italy, just to take pics in a studio? She could have done that in LA. Is it so she won’t get called out for being a climate criminal? “See guys I had to fly to Italy for work !!!”. This family is disgusting. It’s time people see how fake they are.
While we’re on the subject of her cosmetics line: As a makeup addict who will try almost any brand at least once, I found Kylie’s products to be astonishingly low quality for the price. I would rate them as more or less even with Wet N Wild, the stuff we all experimented with in middle school that costs about 1/4 as much. If you want to spend ~$20 on a lipstick, there are some BIPOC-owned lines (with shades for all skin tones) with great, professional-grade products that deserve your business over this clueless nepotism “designer”.
And those people in the background are her personal friends, too!
Not trying to defend her at all, but I do think it’s pretty obvious from the photos that they cleared out an area for her to take pictures and she wasn’t handling any real products.
Then why was she leaning over a giant vat? So foul. McDonald’s has better sanitary practices than that.
Even if they cleared it all out for a photo op, it would still be a problem if it’s an actual active lab area. I did IV compounding for ten years, and you aren’t even allowed to cross the threshold into sterile areas without PPE. Everything you carry with you is a potential contaminant because of how much bacteria our bodies carry at all times. Industrial manufacturing standards are even higher than hospitals because there’s longer incubation period for bacteria to grow with shelf dates.
Not having her hair up and covered was the first thing that immediately stuck out to me. A face full of cosmetics was the next. You have to be clean scrubbed to enter those areas. I’d have assumed it was a photo op on a set until I saw the kettle. They’re begging to have the FDA come down on them.
Only a person who actually WORKS in a lab and knows the protocols would know what to do. Kylie obviously has no clue or idea what happens in a lab or the proper protocols. All of this to have some weird kind of flex, honey, we know you don’t do anything but get your name slapped on a label.
Selena Gomez did the same at the same italian lab, and Bennet called her out on it once people pointed it out. I’m in his private FB group for MUA and he was 100% shocked at this especially because the lab is a reputed one. He now knows not to recommend it to his clients.
They’re so image obsessed, but her hair looks like crap. The ends are so ratty!
She called it a lab in her 1st post, so yeah, she deserves the criticism. I don’t think she’s played a role in her business at all, other than marketing it to her fans. That’s why she’s so surprised at his comments. The exchange between expert and poser is fascinating.
Can we just call out the entire family for being a bunch of plastic , narcissistic, self centered, overexposed twats?
Oh, yes, Mar. yes we can. Their entire lives – all of them – are about lies, fakery and chicanery. Chuck them all in the fecking bin, I say.
I bet the crazy people buying her products hope they can get a “piece” of Kylie on their next purchase 🤣🤣
It’s funny because this is what this family calls “work”. Taking pics and pretending you are a businesswoman, just like Kim. Fakety fake. None of them know what real work is. None of them have any clue about anything. They get others to do the work and they take the credit. It’s what this family does best. She flew all the way to Italy on her private jet for this? Insane.
It’s not like she has anything else going on to pass the time.
It’’ll be pretty ironic if contamination at her factory leads to her causing more deaths than Travis Scott.
Love his response she’s dumb as a doughnut and prob thinks chemistry is an emotion shared by two people. That’s how much science she knows.
Sue E Generis, She can use her spare time to name her second child, maybe. Or do charity work. But nah.