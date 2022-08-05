Ana de Armas: The Ben Affleck-split gossip was ‘one of the reasons why I left LA’

Ana de Armas is promoting Netflix’s The Gray Man in this Elle Magazine cover profile. I was concerned that we had already started the Blonde promotion, but this isn’t it. Ana’s Elle editorial is pretty and lowkey. It strikes me that she’s actually not a “high fashion” person, and she seems to prefer doing photoshoots which are either sexy or undone/regular-person stuff. I mean, Ana is beautiful and she doesn’t need to wear the latest trends and such. I enjoyed her Elle interview, she’s really funny and she’s pretty honest about most things. Some highlights:
All of the gossip about her split with Ben Affleck. “[The gossip was] horrible. Yeah, which is good. That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A.”
The paparazzi in LA: “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.” In Los Angeles, she adds, “it’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”
She never thought she’d be an action actor: “The truth is, I never thought I was going to be an action actor. It wasn’t my thing… You have to be careful, because it’s not what I want to put the focus on. This is not where I’m the most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.”
Whether she likes living in America, in New York: “I do,” she says. “Sometimes… Sometimes I do; sometimes I miss Europe. I feel sometimes that I’m not part of the Cuban artist community, and then I was in Spain and I feel like I’m not part of the community there—especially because in Spain, I did more TV than movies. And then I’m here, and I feel like I’m not there yet either. You know? Am I part of the community? I barely know anybody.”
Her feminism: “I grew up in the most macho-man culture, and at the same time, Cuba is just so free in so many other ways that sometimes I’m shocked with the things that I hear that are still conversations in this country. I’m like, ‘We’re still here?’”
No social media: “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.” And no secret Instagram accounts–no secret anything.
She drank Fireballs on her 34th birthday: “It was at the beach and [there was] a fire pit, and we were working until almost 1 a.m. At the end, I said, ‘Okay. This is my birthday, so I need a Fireball.’” Yes, she recently discovered shot glasses of Fireballs—which she understands most Americans associate with college-era binge drinking—and thinks they’re the best thing she’s ever had. “I had everybody with me: my man, my dogs, Chris and the crew. I wasn’t home having a romantic dinner; I was on set with my people doing what I love and at the beach and having a shot of Fireball. So that was my 34th birthday. And it is the happiest I’ve been.”
The talk of Fireballs really gave me an unexpected hit of nostalgia. I forgot about Fireballs and I haven’t had one since college. It’s funny that Fireballs are her favorite drink now. I also felt a little bit sorry for her when she talked about not feeling like part of the Cuban artist community and not really being part of the Spanish arts community when she lived in Spain either. She’s kind of a displaced artist, with her feet in different worlds, trying to figure out where she really fits. It’s also clear that all of her coworkers love her too – this piece was full of her costars talking her up and being impressed by her. Anyway, I’m glad she’s out of LA – that relationship with Ben Affleck could have really damaged her career. She got out free and clear and now they’ve both moved on with much more suitable partners.
Is she from a wealthy family in Cuba? I don’t know much about her but her career trajectory seems pretty painless – some success in Spain first then a huge win in Hollywood. It’s like she lives in another reality or something, where amazing things are not only possible but happening to her.
I just read her Wikipedia page (so who knows what’s missing) it looks like not wealthy or elite necessarily but comfortably wrapped up in the system. Both her parents seemed to have worked for the government at various points and her dad studied under the Soviets. She also had no problem getting Spanish citizenship through her grandparents which allowed her to gtfo of Cuba.
Hey trajectory was not painless, sadly. Unlike women that get jobs at law firms and hospitals, etc, female (and male) actors are turned into prostitutes before they get their big “break”.
Most of these images have been scrubbed from the Internet, but you can still see A frolicking on the beach with an old fat man before she got her break and I will stop now. It is not her fault.
Whaaat? No,it’s not true at all . Ana is beautiful and charming and she knows how to make connections. She is smart. She had success in Spain,came to LA and was engaged to a powerful agent,Franklin Latt but he didn’t do anything for her. It seems she was friend with Keanu Reeves after their movie(she lived at his house for a while),and her and Chris Evans seems to be great friends and they just finished filming their third movie together.Jamie lee Curtis and Daniel Craig seems to love her:Jamie wrote a piece in Times 100 and Daniel recommended her for 007 and she was stellar.
From Ben,it seems she learn how to produce because she was an executive producer on the Gray man and she will produce her next action movie.
Where are these photos? I find no sight of them.
She left Cuba for Spain because there are clearly more acting opportunities there than in Cuba and she was able to get Spanish citizenship through her grandparents from Spain who emigrated to Cuba. She was on a show called El Internado (The Boarding School). When I was living in Spain (the show had recently stopped airing), my friend told me about it and it seemed pretty popular at the time.
Theres some background here:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/bond-girl-ana-de-armas-16200253
Her family were Spanish so she had a visa and could could work there, unlike most Cuban actors
This interview was actually pretty good. I knew nothing about her until recently and thought she had dated ben as a leg up, but she’s got her own drive and career.
The community comment hit. It’s hard to work so hard and so long in a specific field only to never be accepted or rejected. You’re just there to them. Not really acknowledged.
But she and Ben literally called the paparazzi. Do we not remember “We’re ready, Rodrigo”? And deleting Twitter years ago? I guess that was after blocking the fan account that called her out for all the Covid-era pap strolls. These celebrities tire me with their revisionist interviews. I guess it’s for the casual fan who doesn’t really pay attention, but some of us have long memories. Anyway, there’s something about her I really don’t like (since before the Ben thing) so I’mma just head out.
I don’t think they were calling the paps:Ben is just hounded by paps,specially by that X17 agency. Him,Jennifer Garner and their kids are always papped, it’s just their life. Ana,maybe played a little into it at first, but I think it took a toll. Ben even lashed out at a paparazzi one time when they were dating( he was at his house and they were stalking him).
She did call the paps though. The paps had proof that she called them. They called some guy named Rodrigo. That when she got called out by her fan account and then she blocked them. I do think she learned her lesson for the most part.
I thought that Rodrigo was a delivery guy….
@Ramona
Both Ben and Jen get privacy when they want it. Ben was able to carry on multiple affairs and to take trips to Vegas all without being photographed by paparazzi.
Jen is able to go on dates hang out with her boyfriend and not be photographed by the paparazzi.
Ben has been photographed stumbling drunk, accepting a bottle of champagne from his nanny, at a sober house, dishevelled. The idea that he tightly controls paparazzi attention is untrue. He has been caught in bad situations so many times
@A
The nanny was selling pictures to the media and had paparazzi out side her house for photo op of her.
The media knew he was at the sober house of course they were going to try and get pictures.
Nothing you said negates that when Ben what’s to go under the radar he can.
@Coco , I don’t disagree entirely with you:Ben and J Garner know how to be stealthy when they want to. Ben went 2-3 times to Savannah with Ana but he was only papped once with her there(I only knew they went because on twitter a cashier thanked Ben for a selfie and Ben told him not to bother Ana because she was moody), and Ben went with Jlo to London for the Flash filming but no pap photos(I only made the connections because she also had a DG photoshoot).
J Garner and Ben has been papped this week going to Sam’s swimming lessons:J Garner had a big towel on and wet hair,do you think that she wanted to be seen like that?she seems caught off guard…
I think the Afflecks are super papped,sometimes they lean on it or don’t care and sometimes they get to escape it..I’m probably naïve
@Ramona
That’s what I said Ben and Jen can go under the radar when they want to.
@ Ramona
(Garner had a big towel on and wet hair,do you think that she wanted to be seen like that? )
Lol yes do you really think she cares, Jen is not a Kardashian dressed up to the nine to play in dirt. People have gone on the red carpet with wet hair look.
i think it can be two things: i think it can seem exciting and maybe a good idea for your career to be in a high profile relationship, call the paps, get your name and face out there, capitalize on some already good publicity, etc., and then the reality of it all (guy not as great as you though, paparazzi worse than you though, making bad decisions re: covid, etc.) is all worse than you thought. i agree with jess that maybe she learned a lesson from it. she didn’t really deny anything in the quotes provided in the story: more like she said she disliked the paparazzi, and her post-ben experiences with them and in general in LA were terrible. which can all still be true even if she did call them.
Are you implying that she was with Ben for her career ? They seemed in love(or at least he seemed to have fallen pretty hard for her) ,he introduced her to his children,Matt Damon. I mean it was pretty serious, I thought they would be engaged or married and they broke up. If it was a PR relationship, why would she choose Ben,a divorced man with 3 children ? Chris Evans was single and available, and more liked than Ben…
She has been previously papped in Spain with her other relationships and I think she probably thought that it will be the same with Ben…unfortunately Ben’s life is just chronicled by paparazzi -he is a magnet to paps🤷♀️ She played into it a little but paps were certainly too much
ramona-no, i didn’t mean to imply it was a pr relationship. again, people, relationships and situations are always more complicated than they appear. there are no zero sum games here. i can see her being happy with ben, and being ok with being papped, either by circumstance or cause he or she arranged it, and then being disillusioned by the whole thing and the relationship just not working. it literally can always be two things. and sometimes more. but i honestly don’t think she was with him to advance her career.
That Rodrigo thing was a TikTok rumor, not a real thing? There were multiple agencies taking pictures that day. Paparazzi were constantly outside his old house.
Yeeeeaaah. This is the PR result of CAA cleaning up her image. All her trashy work and sus rep before Knives Out has to be buried. And the whole Ben period has to be reframed to make her seem sympathetic, not like the clout-chaser she was. She was another Floriana, Eiza type and was lucky enough to be surrounded by a stellar cast with a killer script, and director who finally elevated her in KO. Then her following projects have disappointed. Notice the conspicuous lack of casting announcements lately? The industry is waiting. And she’s been attached to Chris Evans during The Grey Man press and he sings her praises not bc he’s her bestie but for professional interests. He/ Apple/ CAA can’t have Ghosted flop. Neither can she. The machine is DESPERATELY trying to make Blonde happen as well. The amount of smoke and mirrors (and plastic surgery and fillers) puffing up ADA at this point is amazing.
Tell us how much you hate her without saying how much you hate her.
While you’re at it show us proof of her “sus rep”, plastic surgery and fillers.
Most people i know have found the trailer of Blonde interesting and some have read the book and like it. Fort The Gray Man, it is a flop (even if a lot if people have watched, i hear a lot of bad comments. Not sure si many people will follow the sequel) but it has nothing to do with her. Maybe she will do better without Gosling and Evans in thé end. They were not good on thé film and i will say that Blonde will not have worse reviews than thé Gray man and a lot of people will watch it. Don’t Forget that many people who realy love films don’t Care about gossips like her story with Affleck. And now everybody talks about JLO and have forgotten their story
Petite
Show me where TGM was a flop? Because it made money. Netflix made it. Loads of people saw it. It’s still on a few of the top 10 lists.
I don’t get the Ana hate and there’s just a lot of vague claims of vagueness on why she’s not likable. Onus is on you Beeboop
This was a great profile. I totally agree that Affleck could have derailed her career, I’m glad she swiftly dumped him.
She’s so pretty. She gives off “girl next door” vibes, which is unfortunate for the mere mortals who are the actual girls next door.
She’s right about LA. Everything about that city is designated to make you feel bad about yourself.
I saw her in some horrible movie with Ben Affleck but there was something about her presence on screen that kept me watching. It wasn’t her role or lines or the plot or scenery, she had some undefinable quality, to me anyway.
Was going to comment on this. The camera loves her and no matter who else is in the frame all eyes go to her. Charisma.
She is spectacularly beautiful. Nice to see her choosing fairly diverse roles, I’m kind of interested in her career. The flop with Affleck doesn’t seem to have hurt her too badly it seems.
Even the stink from their really dumb PR relationship isn’t hanging around as long I thought it would, thank goodness!
I couldn’t be bothered to read about her when she was with Affleck (I hope he continues to work on himself). Now she seems more interesting and I want to see how she is in Blonde.
I realy like her and happy she is no more in thé News with Affleck. She is beautiful and talented. I have only seen her in bladerunner, knives out and thé gray man (bad film but not because if her) and she has a charisma on screen. I wait Blonde
I’m sad her peers rejected her probably out of jealousy, she was too pretty and was born with a passport that all in cuba couldn’t have. Well, that jealousy only made her work harder. Also that movie knock knock with keanu reeves was so embarrassing to watch.
There are no rich families in Cuba. It’s a communist country. Everyone gets the same thing. That is great if you want a roof, healthcare and education but not great if you want fancy stuff, homes, food, drink or clothing.
This is a misconception. While communist in name, the political party leaders and their closest friends/extended family/property protectors get to enjoy a life only the “elite” of the US and Europe can afford. It is true for both right and left dictatorships in Latinamerica, and it is the height of their hypocrisy when faking their left leaning credentials in particular
But but but she was the one who milked the relationship as hell.
How so? What did she gain from it?
I thought she milked it and gained roles because that’s easy to believe, but!!! She already had those roles. Ben did nothing, but likely give her a headache from his alcoholism.
Please Maria I’d love to also know what you thought she gained.