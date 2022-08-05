Ana de Armas: The Ben Affleck-split gossip was ‘one of the reasons why I left LA’

Ana de Armas is promoting Netflix’s The Gray Man in this Elle Magazine cover profile. I was concerned that we had already started the Blonde promotion, but this isn’t it. Ana’s Elle editorial is pretty and lowkey. It strikes me that she’s actually not a “high fashion” person, and she seems to prefer doing photoshoots which are either sexy or undone/regular-person stuff. I mean, Ana is beautiful and she doesn’t need to wear the latest trends and such. I enjoyed her Elle interview, she’s really funny and she’s pretty honest about most things. Some highlights:

All of the gossip about her split with Ben Affleck. “[The gossip was] horrible. Yeah, which is good. That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A.”

The paparazzi in LA: “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.” In Los Angeles, she adds, “it’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

She never thought she’d be an action actor: “The truth is, I never thought I was going to be an action actor. It wasn’t my thing… You have to be careful, because it’s not what I want to put the focus on. This is not where I’m the most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.”

Whether she likes living in America, in New York: “I do,” she says. “Sometimes… Sometimes I do; sometimes I miss Europe. I feel sometimes that I’m not part of the Cuban artist community, and then I was in Spain and I feel like I’m not part of the community there—especially because in Spain, I did more TV than movies. And then I’m here, and I feel like I’m not there yet either. You know? Am I part of the community? I barely know anybody.”

Her feminism: “I grew up in the most macho-man culture, and at the same time, Cuba is just so free in so many other ways that sometimes I’m shocked with the things that I hear that are still conversations in this country. I’m like, ‘We’re still here?’”

No social media: “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.” And no secret Instagram accounts–no secret anything.

She drank Fireballs on her 34th birthday: “It was at the beach and [there was] a fire pit, and we were working until almost 1 a.m. At the end, I said, ‘Okay. This is my birthday, so I need a Fireball.’” Yes, she recently discovered shot glasses of Fireballs—which she understands most Americans associate with college-era binge drinking—and thinks they’re the best thing she’s ever had. “I had everybody with me: my man, my dogs, Chris and the crew. I wasn’t home having a romantic dinner; I was on set with my people doing what I love and at the beach and having a shot of Fireball. So that was my 34th birthday. And it is the happiest I’ve been.”