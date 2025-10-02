Princess (Commodore) Kate visited an RAF base & wore a Bella Freud suit

Commodore Keen!! The Princess of Wales stepped out today, visiting RAF Coningsby. I wasn’t keeping track of the Waleses’ schedules so I have no idea if this was announced ahead of time. Hilariously, this is Commodore Keen’s first-ever visit to this RAF station since becoming Royal Honorary Air Commodore in 2023. Kate really just shrugs off her patronages and they can go years and years without seeing her.

Commodore Catherine! Kate Middleton is making her first visit to a Royal Air Force base in a royal role she received from King Charles. On Oct. 2, the Princess of Wales, 43, visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England, marking her inaugural visit to the station since becoming its Royal Honorary Air Commodore in 2023. King Charles, 76, appointed his daughter-in-law as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby in August 2023, news revealed in a wider announcement about new military appointments for nine working members of the royal family. The Princess of Wales was also announced as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm and Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards at that time, with the RAF Coningsby role linking her to her husband, Prince William, in a sentimental way. The late Queen Elizabeth named her grandson as the Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby in 2008, meaning that the Prince and Princess of Wales both have official roles with the base in a rare royal overlap. Princess Kate visited RAF Coningsby for a firsthand introduction to the station and its work as part of the Royal Air Force, which was the British Army branch that Prince William trained and served with during his time as a search and rescue pilot.

[From People]

The rest of People’s story is just lifted from what must have been the palace’s press release about the event. This is quite common for Kate. They dress her up in something Meghan-inspired, plop a hairpiece on the back of her head and send her out for the photo-op. I think the important photo-op today was Keen Kate In The Cockpit.

Fashion notes: Kate wore another Bella Freud suit, this one in a grey check pattern. Her top is McQueen and her heels are Stuart Weitzman. She looks… fine. A 40-something who only recently learned how to wear big-girl suits.