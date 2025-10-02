Mail: Prince William ‘looks glum’ because he’s running out of working royals

This week, the Daily Mail devoted yet another story – and a lengthy one at that – to the fact that the Windsors have run out of “working royals.” When King Charles kicks the royal bucket, William and Kate will preside over a monarchy which isn’t exactly filled to the brim with charismatic young royals eager to do the bread-and-butter events that make up most of “royal work.” William and Kate will have Prince Edward and Sophie, Princess Anne (who just turned 75), the Gloucesters (81 and 79) and that’s about it, unless they still plan to send out the poor Duke of Kent. We all know this. We’ve known it for years. So why churn out another piece about it? Unless it’s to point out that William is glum and work-shy? Hm.
No wonder Prince William is looking so glum these days. He’s running out of royals. The return of Prince Edward and wife Sophie from their hugely successful State Visit to Japan serves as a reminder to the future king that when his time comes, there’s almost nobody left to send abroad on these vital goodwill missions.
Once, there was a raft of royals who filled out the 25-yard wide Buckingham Palace balcony. Slowly one by one, they’ve drifted away. And it’s created a crisis for the times ahead. The golden years are all but gone – for the time being. In 2011, there were twelve major royals and their families sharing public-facing duties. Between them they covered 3,874 engagements, flying the flag both at home and abroad. But by 2024, the last figures available, the personnel had dropped by two down to ten – but the overall attendance figures had shrunk by almost half to 2,168.
The problem for William is that things can only get worse before they get better. The oldest royals – the Duke of Kent, 89, and Princess Alexandra, 88 – though maintaining links with their various charities and organisations, have effectively disappeared from view. Pictures of the Duke grieving at the funeral of his wife earlier this month were a reminder of his long length of service, but also graphically illustrated he can no longer play a part in the essential royal rituals of tree-planting, plaque-unveiling and ribbon cutting.
Prince Andrew retired in disgrace in November 2019. Harry, together with Meghan, fled the coop in 2020. The troops have left the battlefield, leaving their future commanding officer Prince William in despair. All that’ll be left when he steps up to the throne will be him and Catherine, Edward and Sophie, and Princess Anne.
Public demand for the attendance of a royal to mark major and minor events up and down the country remains as high as ever. And though King Charles has responded well to his cancer treatment and is working away as industriously as ever, William knows – as every heir to every throne knows – that kingship is always just a heartbeat away.
It’s clear from the various statements coming from Kensington Palace that William has formulated his plans for the future. But what do they include? And – just as important from the public’s point of view – what do they exclude? The answer, inevitably, is less contact with the public. And no amount of social media coverage can replace the lifetime’s memory generated by a real-life meeting with a royal.
The future king-but-one, Prince George, won’t be 18 for another six years. Add another three years for university, and that means he won’t step up onto the public stage until 2034. Like it or not, he’s born to serve – but there’s no guarantee his sister Charlotte, 10, will become part of the royal circus – or kid brother Louis, now just seven. William and Catherine have been rightly protective of their children and one suspects they may leave the choice up to them when they arrive at adulthood.
The future king could call upon his cousin Zara Phillips – by far the most popular of the ‘non-royal royals’ – but she has a successful business to run. And as King Charles pointed out in relation to Prince Harry last week, you can’t be half-in and half-out of the royal cadre – making money on the one hand and snipping ribbons on the other. And anyway, would Zara really want to give up the freedom of her glamorous freewheeling life she so clearly enjoys with adoring husband Mike Tindall?
[From The Daily Mail]
I honestly love these quarterly reports of how deeply f–ked the monarchy will be in the coming years. It’s especially crazy because the answer is SO OBVIOUS to everyone, and yet none of the king’s horses and none of the king’s men can put this egg-shaped monster back together again. The answer: allow for people to be half-in and half-out. Stop allowing jealousy, rage and cruelty to be the defining characteristics of British leadership. Beg William’s cousins and his brother to come back and work part-time for the monarchy by any means necessary for the survival of the institution. These people are going to gatekeep their way into extinction. Also: Sophie and Ed’s Japan trip got absolutely zero attention.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025,Image: 974325849, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974325989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Westminster, London, UK. 10th March 2025.
Her Royal Highness, Catherine, The Princess Royal of Wales, attends a service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey.,Image: 974326325, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose/Avalon
-
-
William – Prince Of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales depart a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Monday 10 March, 2025.,Image: 974330107, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04734701. The 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Members of the royal family watch the VE 80 Parade flypast at Buckingham Palace. 05/05/2025,Image: 995422603, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
-
-
(L-R) – Prince William – The Prince Of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, Catherine – The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte stand at the balcony to watch the VE Day 80th Anniversary Flypast at Buckingham Palace in London, England, UK on Monday 5 May, 2025.,Image: 995453591, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, London, UK, 08 May2025.,Image: 996583504, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Avalon
-
-
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113312, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the ceremonial welcome on day one of the US President’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), travel in the Semi-State Landau with US Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, and his wife Harriet C Stephens (unseen) during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, at the start of a second State Visit for US President Donald Trump, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader.,Image: 1038113847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: ADRIAN DENNIS/Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the British Royal Family watch a military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and in honour of those who served during the Second World War on May 5, 2025
Pictured: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Did not know about the Japan trip that was “hugely successful “? Guess it wasn’t covered lol. Yes Prince Bone Idle looks glum but it’s probably because of his hate for his highly successful brother!
That’s how things are. Here today, gone tomorrow. I say goodriddance is a good word to describe this decline.
The Japan trip happened around the time of Harry’s and Trump’s visits, so naturally the tabloids talked about nothing besides Harry, William’s incandescence, and Trump. Maybe it was hugely successful in Japan, I don’t know.
But really, William, that Japan trip is what you should be doing. Not lazing around on endless vacations and sending your aunt and uncle off to do your work.
@Me at home, I don’t think he can. I believe the men in gray suits are covering up something bigger regarding Wm’s character, personality, actions and they are afraid to send him on a truly important diplomatic mission. If he and she were properly working, the institution would not be in crises. It’s because he cannot be trusted to work – and neither can she – that makes the situation untenable. The ‘working royal’ whole thing is cr*p. York women are royal. They are blood related to the king. Let them represent their family connection by being pleasant and cutting a few ribbons. If they all offered one day of say 3-5 engagements per month, seems like that would boost the numbers fairly quickly. Anyone related through blood is royal. Thus, allow them to represent.
Forget half in, half out. Start looking at real job-share options, and part time work. If it’s a firm, take care of business. As a family, well, we all pitch in to the family business when we need to. My son delivers plants, soil for my business cause he has a truck and big muscles. He also earns his own living. There, Grey Men, showed you how to do it. Get it done.
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving incandescent rage-aholic. He reaps what he sows.
Genuine question: For years as PoW, Charles said he wanted a slimmed-down monarchy.
So what did they think was going to happen?
I know, I know, they never expected H&M to not actually tolerate all their abuse and skip out, but even then, that’s only two people added to the list of otherwise-retirement-aged working royals (and let’s be honest, all that abuse was intended to get *Meg* to cut and run, not Harry, so they would have had just ONE more working royal).
So…is this not exactly what Charles always wanted the monarchy to look like? Fewer people working, more money for those who were?
Side note: I do feel bad for George, since this article makes it sound like everyone, W&K included, are waiting with baited breath to usher him into the ranks of working royal the minute he finishes university. But weren’t W&K allowed to faff about until their 30s, not even pretending to do royal work? Won’t/shouldn’t they want the same for George?
Are they not expecting Camilla to do anything during his reign? Familial issues aside, if Charles departs shortly she will still be young enough ( as far as that family is concerned) to carry out engagements and hold patronages. Interesting that they’re not even keeping her as an option. Since we know the Daily Mail is a favorite of hers, I wonder if that’s from her direction. Don’t expect me to do anything once my husband is dead.
And I don’t know what they expected from this plan from the jump. It’s not like they’re getting less money in the sovereign grant, so if they’re going to get the same amount or more money they may as well pay people to do minuscule amounts of work to help them out. Beatrice has made it clear that she would like to do it, and I’m sure for some of the most basic bread and butter stuff you could probably get Eugenie, Peter, and Zara to do it as well. This is what happens though when you want all of the attention, but want to do none of the work.
I think when Charles passes, Camilla will move to Rays Mill permanently. I don’t think she is even going to pretend to keep working. Maybe she’ll put in an appearance at William’s coronation, but I think that will be about it.
I see no reason for her to carry on, there will be a new Queen consort, and Camilla will be getting on for 80 if Charles has a couple of years left. I would expect her to take a step back and leave it to Kate to fulfil the roll. Could be interesting to see what happens.
Camilla and William don’t get along. She worked when will vacationed . She does not owe him a thing. Let him stop shirking and get to work along with keen. I doubt she’d want to ask permission of keen to use a tiara from the royal collection
Camilla is 78, so she’s getting up there too. But yeah, as Tessa said, there’s no love lost between Camilla and William. I can totally see her declaring that she’s not going to do his work for him while he takes endless vacations.
Queen Elizabeth had all her cousins working. If I’m not mistaken, she was the one who created a huge number of “working royals.” William will be getting more money than his grandmother and father but he will be doing less than a fraction of what they did. Elizabeth and Philip began as a glamorous and popular team. Philip pulled his weigh and Elizabeth carried out all duties. William doesn’t want to work, and Catherine, well…what can you say about the prospects of her rising to the occasion.
KM’s just never had it in her to carry out RF public duties, and the much publicised slow introduction to ‘work’ back in 2010 was the worse thing that could have been happened. She carried on spending chunks of her day doing damn all and the press were too craven to call it out. Now look at her…..
The idea of working royals started under Victoria. The funding changed under Elizabeth as royal members used to have allowances set, and funded, by parliament. Elizabeth started funding them out of the then-Civil List, now sovereign grant.
Or you know, WandK could actually do more than 1 engagement every 2 weeks, just saying.
There’s a higher chance at this point of Camilla suddenly deciding to no longer backstab others for her own pleasure/benefit, and cease acting like the back end of a horse in public, than there is of WanK finally embracing their duty as “working royals”.
Both would be lovely to see, but wholly unlikely.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer family!
Willy shouldn’t even count himself and keener as “working royals” as they certainly don’t work.
Too right. They sure suck up the money though.
“ there’s almost nobody left to send abroad on these vital goodwill missions”
I mean I know of two working royals under 50 who can go. They also happen to the future King and Queen too so they actually should be doing this. Issue is that they’re utterly lazy and apathetic so they don’t and they won’t.
They could easily go for a few days while granny Middleton looks after the children. They are all old enough to know how to behave now.
Why is it that almost every high profile billionaire is allergic to therapy.
You have all the money in the world, you’re incredibly unhappy, fragile, emotionally stunted.
Pay for therapy.
Because apparently ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD will not fill the hole inside your evil little heart.
Entitlement (and deluded superiority) is a helluva drug. Their egos are all they have—and they aren’t about to be challenged in that department…
I mean they are so close to saying it but not quite there. The problem is that W&K are lazy. There’s a difference of 1700 engagements between 2011 and 2024. I dont know what W&K worked in 2011 but I’m going to assume it was less than 200 total between the two of them, even with that Canada trip. so probably a negligible number. So if they both worked 500 engagements a year that would close that gap significantly.
The fact that the DM is already starting to talk about George being a working royal as soon as he’s done university is really telling. The press knows W&K are never ever going to work more. That line about social media videos is pretty cutting.
Anyway as we have said on here for ages now the bigger issue with the slimmed down monarchy and W&Ks laziness is that there is no change to the funding. William gets 20 million pounds a year and he works probably 50 hours a year, if that.
I’m surprised this piece even acknowledged that Louis and Charlotte might have other fish to fry instead of grim personal sacrifice and ultimately pointless duty…
It’s so baffling. Charles has been talking about a slimmed-down monarchy for 35 years. It can’t have escaped him in all that time that William is lazy. With this strategy in mind, why in the world would he want to alienate the one brother who would actually do work? They didn’t have to love Meghan, just hold on to her for their own self-interest. She would have worked her tail off for them, if they’d just given her a bit of protection.
@Eurydice exactly this why oust Harry and Meghan when they had so much to offer in terms of appeal and out put. RF could have looked modern and inclusive not white, fusty and stale. Okay nobody could have predicted KC’s cancer happening in 2024 but even in 2020 it was clear that Will and Kate aren’t grafters?The Firm, Clive and Chuck and Will really cocked this up Still it is their circus and they know better than us peasants, don’t they? LOL,!
Successful Japan trip. When?
I think it was last week. I saw some photos on Hello magazine’s Instagram account.
They can’t have other royals who are young step up because they told Harry he couldn’t be half in. So essentially they shot themselves in the foot. They would have to go back on their word if they let the other royals do it. In the case of Zara she is making all kinds of deals to make money and would she be willing to give that up. I think not. What about Beatrice and Eugenie would they like to be scrutinized regarding all of their business dealings. What about their husbands business dealing. This becomes really messy. Both of them have been to the Middle East and what exactly are they doing there. How much would you pay them to make up for lost income. None of them will work for peanuts. If they tell the young royals we will let you work but you will have to let us review all your financials and business dealings I bet you would get a solid no thank you. They are truly in a dilemma they made for themselves. Will and Kate truly screwed themselves because of jealousy regarding Harry and Meghan.🤷🏻♀️
Givemea break. All this hypocrisy that you cannot half in and half out or earning money beside their jobs as working royals. All the royals have side hustles, from merchandise, writing books, memoirs, using their connections for shady deals as Andrew did while he was a “working” royal, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, bringing in Millions for William and Charles, or Highgrove Estate for King Charles. Allegedly Highgrove Estate is opening now a Christmas shop. TBF the Sovereign grant cannot provide for all the British working royals so they have to earn money or invest money aside their royal jobs. We might not hear about some of the side hustles but especially the lower ranking royals, not in direct line of succession, such as Anne, Edward and Sophie, have to secure the future of their children who definitely will not be working royals and cannot rely on the Monarch to support them and their families.
A practically invisible monarchy at a very very high price.
If it is practically invisible there won’t be any point having it.
Peggs ousted harry and Meghan and made things unpleasant . Why zara and Mike. He’s a married in. She has no title . Why not Beatrice and eugenie. Or in future call on Louise and james.
At what point will the question change from “how can the monarchy survive?” to “why is this outmoded taxpayer funded institution still standing?”
Diana herself said the monarchy would die with Charles. I guess the tabloids constant churning of stories like Kate’s wedding makeup and Meghan’s engagement gown are what their readers need to see in order to not balk at the staggering sums going to these ridiculous people. But at some point in time the pitchforks will be out.
When and who is actually going to ask why exactly Will isn’t hard as his much older dad who is having maintenance chemo? Chuck was booked and busy as a 43 year old PoW. His dad and wife have been ill but he hasn’t so why the low put?
Zara doesn’t have a title so that’s a non-starter. Plus don’t think she wants to give up her current lifestyle.
The BM love to hate Harry and Meghan and so do a lot of other people. Harry and Meghan also have a lot of fans. Personally, I greatly admire both them. They get a lot of attention and the BM wants more of it. If William had any foresight he would have realized a very long time ago how much he needed Harry and been kinder to him. I’ve read about how close Kate is to her mother but Kate and William had no empathy for Meghan living in a foreign country without her mother or any of her friends nearby. Harry watched his wife be abused and persecuted and spiral into despair and he wouldn’t tolerate it. Even if William could get past his jealousy of Harry and offer H&M half in half out I just can’t see Meghan going for it. She’s got a beautiful life, family, home and career in California now. She’s surrounded with love and kindness instead of jealousy and spite. The Sussexes are a couple and a family and if the RF want to try to get them back half time I think they need to show it and say it in words and actions.
And HM are still the most googled members in that family. They have more SM engagements than anyone in that family. They’re winning in the game of influence in the 21st century. All this without any money needed from taxpayers.
If the Duke of Kent has “practically disappeared “ what does that mean for William? Via the Court circular, the 89 year old Duke did 8-9 events in June. William did 17-18 including taking meetings.
William always looks awkward in every image I see of him. He probably feels just as awkward as the images depict.
Impostor Syndrome anyone? Deep down he knows he’s a fraud and will soon be showing it more and more. I can’t wait to see him humiliated!
Hear me out guys, what if the government just hired people who are qualified for the job
Everyone is feeling deep boredom of working or not working in an antiquated system…and are too stupid, jealous and greedy to really reorganize as any corporation does when it stagnates. Every corporation has a succession plan.