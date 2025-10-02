Corey Lewandowski: ICE will enforce the Super Bowl because of Bad Bunny

This week, Bad Bunny was confirmed as the Super Bowl Halftime headlining performer. Bad Bunny (Benito) is already a global superstar, and it’s clear that the NFL and Roc Nation are giving some fan-service to the fastest-growing demographic of football fans: Latinos, South Americans, Latin-Americans, and Spanish-speakers. The fact that Bad Bunny is also a political choice is interesting too – Benito has spoken out just this year about how he will not tour in the US because he doesn’t want “f–king ICE” to come to his concerts and start rounding up his fans. Well, the MAGA cult has reacted in exactly the way you’d expect: screaming, crying and throwing up about how Bad Bunny’s songs are largely in Spanish and how he needs to be “deported.” MAGAts are genuinely that stupid, they have never understood that Benito is Puerto Rican and therefore an American citizen. Well, now Corey Lewandowski – a member of Trump’s inner circle – has threatened football fans and Super Bowl attendees because of Bad Bunny.
Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appeared on Benny Johnson’s web interview series “The Benny Show” and warned that ICE agents will be present at the 2026 Super Bowl, where Bad Bunny is set to perform the Halftime Show.
Notably, the Halftime Show, presented by Apple Music, is Bad Bunny’s only U.S. concert appearance that’s set for 2026 at this time, as his highly-anticipated Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which is scheduled to run from December through July 2026, is not stopping in the states. Bad Bunny told I-D magazine last month that his fear of ICE raids was part of the reason why he skipped touring in the U.S.
When Johnson asked Lewandowski if “ICE will have enforcement at the Super Bowl” where Bad Bunny is performing, the Trump advisor responded: “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you. Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be.”
“It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show,” Lewandowski said about Bad Bunny. “We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them.”
He concluded, “If there are illegal aliens, I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. … We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, go home.”
“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally.” True story: ICE has illegally detained American citizens and thousands of immigrants who were on the path to citizenship within America’s immigration system. ICE has arrested and deported people who had legal status, ICE has detained people for “looking foreign” and ICE has deported people who had work visas. But the larger point is the threat, that ICE will “raid” the Super Bowl and start arresting people who have paid for tickets. And if you ask me, Benito doesn’t hate America, he just sees these f–ked up authoritarians for who they are.
Any black or brown person that doesn’t uphold white supremacy is a threat. They don’t like him because they cannot control him.
I’m surprised he was offered the performance and that he accepted. If things do not change in what’s left of this country, he should stay away for his own safety and for the fans.
On the other hand, standing up to the cult of the orange one is a good thing for Bad Bunny to do and surprising to me for the NFL to do.
I’m sure we’ll hear more about this.
No. He should absolutely not comply in advance in this situation in particular. Put Lewandowski and his thugs on blast on one of the biggest nights of television. Why should this crap be hidden away? Let’s make MAGA World watch it live in 4K, see how some of them like it when the leopards come for them in their $10k seats because their tans are too dark.
@JW, I agree! Well said.
Puerto Ricans are Americans. He doesn’t need a passport to enter the US. He’s got an American one, regardless. He can’t be detained because he was born in a US territory.
I dated a guy whose parents were from Puerto Rico, and his rich white college bestie had *no idea* Puerto Ricans were US citizens until I told him. His fancy ass prep school hadn’t taught him that, so we have little hope for the average MAGAT moron being able to comprehend this concept.
ICE is, illegally, detaining American citizens, they are not listening when the person tells them they’re a citizen and they are not always releasing them immediately despite knowing the person is an American citizen. Leonardo Garcia Venegas man has been detained by the same ICE agents doing workplace raids twice – about 3 weeks apart. ICE agents have been caught on video explicitly stating that it doesn’t matter if the person they are arresting is an American citizen.
Several people recently have been kidnapped by ICE even though they had Real ID on them–ICE agents didn’t want to see the ID.
He should definitely perform and he should bedeck the stage with flags, wrap one around himself, and, like Gaga before him, start off with Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is My Land.” Time we started reclaiming the country and its symbols from jingoist morons and bigoted fascists.
YES! YES!YES1
I’m half Puerto Rican, and I have had too many arguments with people who say that we have nothing to worry about because Puerto Ricans are Americans. Yeah, well, half of these MAGA dumbasses probably think that PR is a place in Mexico, and the ones who know better don’t give a fuck where it is, they just know it’s not white. The Nazis rounded up people whose families had converted from Judaism to Christianity generations earlier. FASCISTS DO NOT GIVE A SHIT.
Obviously there’s always a risk under facism but my point is rather that naturalized citizens, people on green cards, are all far more vulnerable than someone who was born a US citizen and has no other nationality (Bad Bunny).
Oh, absolutely! My comment was more just agreeing with Kaiser pointing out how dumb MAGAts are when it comes to Puerto Rico. I don’t mean to detract at all from the very real, more immediate threat to anyone who doesn’t have actual citizenship to fall back on.
Corey Lewandowski is one of the slimiest POS in history and the MAGA women can’t get enough. They are so disgusting.
He’s also kristi puppy-killer noem’s BF. 🤮
Yes, please let ICE try to threaten the NFL’s bottom line by trying to discourage fans from going to the Superbowl. I beg you!
Plus, more people watch the halftime show on TV.
This is gross AND could hilariously backfire. Who is able to get access to (and afford) Super Bowl tickets? Mostly people who aren’t being exposed to ICE thuggishness. Could be a real eye-opener for a bunch of wealthy yt folks.
Right? That was my thought. These people are such morons, everyday I feel like I’m in a fever dream fueled by idiocracy and 1984
That was my initial thought but then remembered all the unofficial vendors on the outskirts the actual game/stadium selling souvenirs, food trucks, working parking lots, etc.
So ice is going to be rounding up football fans in the stands during the game? Fans who paid how much for tickets. LOL. Yeah, let them try.
I don’t think it’s the fans they want as much as it is the guy serving the hot dogs, scrubbing the toilets, washing the floors, etc. I’m not sure they understand they are getting rid of WORKERS.
Gail is right. It puts the spotlight on hundreds of people who are working at the stadium. All of these folks had to prove their citizenship upon being hired, just like all of us have had to. However, if ICE is just grabbing non-pasty white people, with complete disregard for their status/passport, etc. WELL, WHO WANTS TO DEAL WITH THAT CRAP?
So he thinks undocumented migrants are buying Super Bowl tickets? People buy tickets to attend the Super Bowl, not to attend the halftime show. His fans who aren’t wealthy will be watching it on TV.
ICE won’t be anywhere near the event, because jacked-up agents might detain the wrong American.
There will literally be thousands and thousands of cameras. I hope the whole world watches from the daytime events to pist game keep the cameras on at all times.
Unless the Roberts-Alito court start acting as if the rule of law still exists in the United States ICEThugs are going to hurt, and maybe kill US citizens.
This is kind of funny. No one I know has gone to even one Super Bowl. It’s not affordable. And the best view is always going to be from your living room.
I went to the Super Bowl in 1992….in Minnesota. My Bills were playing (sniff) against the (then) Redskins. I can’t bring myself to write the outcome (she types in a melodramatic way while reaching for the smelling salts…..)
We didn’t go for the halftime show. It was Gloria Estefan and we could barely see her or the ice skating or marching band from our seats lol. We had to depend on the jumbotron. You’re right, for the halftime show the best seats are ALWAYS in your living room.
…I’m so looking forward to Bad Bunny’s halftime show!!!
Me too! I hope I hope he does his whole set in Spanish, like not one word in English. Fuck ICE forever
Well, this is one way for Dean Cain and Dr Phil to attend the Super Bowl.
I hate to say this, but how long is it going to be before Bad Bunny gets yanked from this to please MAGA?
What is astounding to me is that the NFL booked Bad Bunny considering all the conservative right wing NFL team owners. And I have heard Bad Bunny speak about various topics and I keeps growing on me. I had no idea how he was but brains and talent. That’s a good mix. Also, I was blown away he was in Bullet Train!!!
Jay-Z and his company run the halftime show, I thought. So I imagine that’s not happening. And the NFL likes money and wants their international exposure and money. And the NFL has enough for bribes, as f’d up as that is.
It’s interesting to watch the self-proclaimed “real Americans” crawl out of their whitewashed woodwork to drop their opinions on this. One of the first things I read today was Danica Patrick commenting that Bad Bunny shouldn’t be “allowed” to perform at the SB — “because his songs aren’t in English”. The same Danica Patrick, who, about two days ago, commented re: how much fun she had showing her parents “fall (sic) in the mountains at the new casa.” Casa. CASA! FFS
I need to stop now, before I say something deeply inappropriate.
I guess my hope is that Bad Bunny’s plan to appear at the SB would make people stop and think about who we really are as a country of —mostly— immigrants. My fear, though, is that in thinking about who we really are as a country, the colonizers and the white supremacists will be getting the field day that they’ve long wanted to platform their hatefulness bigly.
Do you think the MAGAT’s know about Bad Bunny’s hilarious sketch on SNL with Pedro Pascal where they appeared in drag? Somebody please tell them. Their heads will explode.
Of course they were always going to raid the Super Bowl because it’s in California and they think this will humiliate Newsom rather than show them to be the small racist fuckwits they are.
These people are so obsessed that they did that to the FIFA tournament and FIFA lost money (they should move the World Cup out of the US.). I can only hope they’re so excited they go after someone speaking Spanish with money and power.
With this from the regime, how will the World Cup and the Olympics be held in the US? How can foreign nations send their athletes here with any reassurance they will be safe?
Will foreign fans come to the US, knowing they could be subjected to the gulag in customs if they have a meme on their phone?
I hate it here.
Will the athletes even be let in, in the first place?
Great way for the current regime to sandbag everyone else and then go ha ha, we got all the medals!
I think this is a real possibility, and both events should relocate. I imagine they will be watching the SB very closely. But I can’t imagine the issues with the borders getting any better. Evil clowns.
These people are Nazis and they’re proving Bad Bunny’s earlier point about not touring in the States under the current regime for him.
Good for Bad Bunny. Word is his set will be entirely in Spanish. He’s going to light the place on fire.
Bad Bunny played a role in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie as well. He plays a waiter who ends up becoming HG’s caddy and it’s just funny because he’s this kind of stereotypical character who actually is this incredibly famous, successful man in real life
I can’t believe Corey’s back. He got into so much trouble in first term, resigning because of domestic violence allegations. Rumor is that he’s once had an affair with Gov. Kristi Noem. They deserve each other.
I remembered pre-election there were a big group of Latinos for Trump. They’ve been very quiet lately 🤦♀️.