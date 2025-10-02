Speaker Mike Johnson basically admits that Donald Trump is unhinged & unwell

Rep. Madeleine Dean is a 66-year-old Democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District. This week, Rep. Dean cornered the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and she tried to encourage him to speak out about Donald Trump’s demented and dangerous behavior. Dean cornered Johnson in the corridor, in full view of several journalists who recorded their encounter:

MADELEINE DEAN: The president is unhinged. He is unwell. MIKE JOHNSON: A lot of folks on your side are too DEAN: Oh my god, please. That performance in front of the generals? MIKE JOHNSON: I didn't see it DEAN: It's so dangerous! Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies… pic.twitter.com/WNvZRo638S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2025

This was shown on MSNBC last night and the exchange has gone viral on social media. You can see that Speaker Johnson seemingly agrees with Dean’s assessment that Trump is “unwell.” She says: “The president is unhinged. He is unwell.” Johnson: “A lot of folks on your side are too, I don’t control him…” TOO!!! Dean also referenced Pete Hegseth and Trump’s pep rally with the generals, saying: “Oh my god, please. That performance in front of the generals?… It’s so dangerous! You know I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations, it’s a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell.”

Props to Rep. Dean. Props to the Democrats getting in Republicans’ faces over this. The voters ensured that the Democrats have little to no power or authority, but maybe shaming Republicans to their ugly fascist faces will work. (Spoiler: it will not work, but it’s still interesting to see Johnson basically acknowledge that Dementia Don is unhinged and unwell.)