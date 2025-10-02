The rumor around Nashville: Keith Urban is ‘with a younger woman in the business’

The Daily Mail paid for a major exclusive: the first photos of Nicole Kidman since she filed for divorce from Keith Urban this week. She was just out for a walk by her home in Nashville. She was with her sister and Nicole looked like she was venting. As we’ve learned over the course of the past four days, Keith and Nicole separated in June and were seemingly hammering out the terms of their divorce already, and yet Nicole decided to file for divorce rather suddenly after news broke of their separation. It also sounds like Nicole hoped that they could work things out eventually, but Keith was completely done with the marriage. Obviously, to complete the cliche, it appears that Keith is already seeing someone else: a 25-year-old woman named Maggie Baugh.
As a music industry source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday: ‘The rumor is that he’s with a younger woman in the business. It’s all everyone is talking about.’
Even for those in the know, the details remain elusive. One friend told the Daily Mail that Urban hasn’t talked about whether he is ‘dating anyone else’.
‘If it turns out to be true that Keith is involved with another woman, it will feel like the biggest humiliation for Nic,’ an insider told the Daily Mail. ‘She does everything she can to keep herself looking young and in shape. Not only for screen roles but also for Keith. She used to ask him if she’s still hot and, of course, he’d always tell her she was. But he seemed to be growing tired of her looking for reassurance.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Do NOT blame Nicole for “looking for reassurance.” “My wife is a little bit insecure sometimes” is not a real justification for a man having an affair with a 25-year-old and blowing up his marriage! Ugh, typical Daily Fail. What else? Keith has been promoting his music (??) this year, and people have been going through those older interviews to see if there were signs of trouble. There were signs – Keith was visibly uncomfortable whenever anyone brought up Nicole or their marriage. Meanwhile, there’s apparently a clause in Keith and Nicole’s divorce agreement where they can’t bad-mouth each other in front of their daughters:
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have agreed to a parenting plan that orders them not to speak poorly of each other around their children.
According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Babygirl star, 58, and the country music singer, 57, who share daughters Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17, are not to speak badly of each other or other members of the other parent’s family. The parenting plan outlined in the document states that the former couple will “encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”
Both Kidman and Urban are also mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing.
The Perfect Couple actress officially filed for divorce from the “Messed Up As Me” songwriter on Tuesday, Sept. 30. However, the former couple’s parenting plan doesn’t appear to be new — Kidman signed the documents on Sept. 6 while Urban signed them on Aug. 29.
According to the court documents, Kidman and Urban have also agreed to Kidman becoming the primary residential parent of their daughters. Kidman will get 306 days with her daughters while Urban will get 59 days with them — meaning the Holland star has more than five times the amount of days as her estranged husband.
[From People]
I actually don’t think the custodial arrangement is a big deal – both girls are teenagers and Sunday is almost a legal adult. Keith is renting a place in Nashville, and it feels like Nicole and Keith are probably going to continue to base themselves in Nashville until Faith is out of high school. As for not bad-mouthing each other in front of the girls… eh. Easier said than done, but sure. “Sources close to Nicole” will continue to trash Keith in the media though, as they should!!
I wonder if he was threatened by her role in Baby Girl lol. At any rate I keep seeing media say this is humiliating for Nicole but I don’t know about that. Keith is a walking cliché and that’s way more embarrassing if you ask me. What a total loser.
Completely agree. This makes her look human and him look like the plastic surgery stuck in the 90s troll he is. He’s actually doing her a favor. Someday I hope she realizes it.
He looks like he has a soul patch in those pictures. And add that to the weird highlighted Karen hair. He’s eww to me. But Nicole was happy with him so whatever. But now I so actively dislike this guy. Wish Nicole well.
Re: soul patch…a guy once told me it was his “flavour saver” and I honestly wanted to throw up on the spot…not hot.
Exactly! How is this humiliating to her? Hurtful and upsetting? Sure. But he is the one that looks like a fool.
Yes she is a beautiful accomplished woman. He is not that hot.
Im not embarrassed for Nicole. Im embarrassed for her dude, a mature married man with kids, doesnt have enough balls to tell her to her face that he wants to separate and have her and her kids,,go through this, in this manner. He looks like the stupid one. Nicole is a beloved actress, working her azz off and just had to deal with her mom’s passing. This is a HORRIBLE thing to do to Nicole. Absolutely senseless.
I’m jumping in here just to say that if you’re old enough to have changed your girlfriend’s diapers, there is something wrong with you. I root for every form of love — but I have to side-eye relationships born from one person’s delusional need to chase youth and validation. At 44, I’m in cougar territory — and the idea of hooking up with an early 20-something is absolutely gross. Babies.
Keith’s “Anyway, moving on,” in that interview is ice cold. What an absolute scoundrel to casually discard his wife of almost two decades in such a cruel manner. No integrity, no moral compass, no respect, no honor, just an absolute savage of a midlife crisis man-cliché callously turning the page. Disgusting.
Round two of Bennifer didn’t work out, but I think Nicole and Lenny Kravitz should definitely give it another try. The would be such sweet revenge.
Lenny Kravitz is IMO the hottest man alive. If it were me I’d give him a second chance but maybe they’re just not a fit.
I’d probably go back to lenny kravitz even if i know 100% there was no way it would work out. Oh my.
Hell yes I agree. A lovely fling with one of the hottest men on the planet is good medicine.
She definitely needs to have a very public PDA fest with Lenny.
And a smoking hot, very private connection as well!
Noooo, she should go for Jimmy Fallon 🤣
Faith, girl, you are kidding us, right?
I’m sure he will come out of this smelling like a rose, not so much for the younger lady artist, her career is probably screwed
Remember Daily Fail readers: when a man cheats, it is a woman’s fault. When he acts like a fool, it is a woman who is supposed to be humiliated. There is no amount of excerise and sunscreen to cover your disgusting aging, what are men – beautiful ageless men – supposed to do besides stick their dick in a 25 year old employee?
But she worked too much! What else was he supposed to do 😑
This playbook didn’t work against Sophie Turner, it ain’t gonna work against Nicole freaking Kidman. This woman came out on top of a divorce with Tom Cruise and his pr machine at it’s height. Keith doesn’t stand a chance.
This.
I hope she comes out with another Oscar, or an Emmy, and with a newcharming partner who adores her. Something like Vincent Cassel (jeez I can’t believe I used to find him hot) who is making a fool of himself with all those 20 something girls, and Monica Bellucci, who ended up with Tim Burton.
Do we need to remember this Girls name, for When she Launches her Solo country career Singing about soul patches and bad dye jobs. If Keith is having a late mid life crisis is he going to want kids with her ? what happens when the OOPs baby comes along and she still wants a career of her own ?
Good point. T-30 days to baby announcement.
His eldest daughter is 17.
His mistress is 25.
Well, when they meet, they’ll have lots of things in common, so that’s nice.
Men are so embarrassing.
Supposedly it is Maggie Baugh – she is part of his band. He changed the lyrics of a song he wrote for Nicole to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.’ from When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter’.
Allegedly she is hooking up with her bodyguard but who knows
“
Call me a cynic but I have a feeling that the lyrics to this song are going to be recycled a lot.
She is still hot and he never was.
It’s weird how I’m more tolerant of her “work” than I am of his. I can’t watch Nicole in anything anymore — her face contorts when she moves it, like it’s being pulled with strings — but women — especially in Hollywood — have such insane pressures to look a certain way. I acknowledge and sympathize.
But this tool with his douchebag hair and douchebag face? It’s his own douchebag vanity.
I’m usually of the (unpopular) opinion that anyone has the right to leave a marriage if they’re unhappy—you only get one life. “Til death do us part” is a patriarchal relic meant to trap women into tolerating bad behavior. But that choice should come with reckoning: can you be happy if your kids and ex are left gutted?
That said—when the offender is chasing youth with bad hair, fillers, and a half-their-age girlfriend? Zero sympathy. It’ll blow up in his face, and I won’t care.
I’m actually of the same opinion. Obviously ending a marriage when one person wants to stay together is going to be heartbreaking but there are ways to do it where you are not deliberately devastating your partner. Running off with a 25 yo is NOT that way.
Well said, on both counts.
Everybody gets to be happy. No one should stay in a marriage that is no longer working.
And for it to work, BOTH people have to want it to work.
If one gives up, it is over.
And yeah, his mistress is 25, his daughter is 17. Charming.
I agree that people should leave a marriage if they are unhappy. But I am a lot less onboard with them finding a replacement, cheating and THEN leaving. (Not sure we have enough info to say if that is what he did) The thing is, let’s wildly speculate that Nicole was over the moon happy and he was miserable, if he came to her, was honest and said he was unhappy and wanted out, I am sure that would be heartbreaking for her. But if he cheated? Now she is heartbroken AND betrayed. Give the woman that gave you 20 years and 2 kids the respect and decency to leave honestly, and then you can go find happiness. Having kids means they will be forever tied in at least that way, so it makes it even more gross for him to not try to extradite himself in the most humane way possible.
My ex is 47 and is currently dating a 24 year old. And he isn’t a famous star, he is just a regular ol’ middle aged guy. And not a nice one either (though he can fake it for a good long while) I just can’t help but laugh at how cliche it is. (I know sometimes age gaps don’t matter at all, and she is an adult. But knowing him? This isn’t just a matter of that magical great fit despite an age gap, it’s him thinking he looks like a king for scoring a young hot babe)
You have to assume that the ‘not bad-mouthing each other in front of the girls’ clause in the prenup is a trauma response to her first marriage where her Ex declared her a Suppressive Person & turned her own children against her. Woman deserves to be happy!
Yes, I came here looking for this comment. That clause is absolutely related to what happened during divorce #1. At the VERY least I hope that Keith can be a much much much much better ex-husband and co-parent than what she has previously experienced.
Between the tragic hair and ridiculous tan/clothes, the only reason that aging man wasn’t a total joke is because of the industry’s affection for Nicole.
OF COURSE he’s rebounding with a 25 year old. So predictable and pathetic.
Good luck to him. Everyone in the industry loves her.
And let’s be honest. He’s an aging country artist. I don’t know the numbers but I’m betting his numbers aren’t as good as when he first started out. I’m not saying his numbers are bad and I’m sure he still has an audience…but it’s probably not the same as it once was.
I don’t understand why he wants to spend so LITTLE time parenting his kids unless he thinks it will impede his ability to run around with younger women. Bleah!
Well, it would be embarrassing if people were to assume that that he has three teen daughters, not two. Yikes.
It is worth saying that he has apparently struggled in the past with addiction, and if he is in a downward spiral and making poor choices, you would expect him to have reduced or even no custody until he can get himself right. But that’s maybe giving him too much sympathy – I think Nicole’s side would have negotiated supervised visits only conditioned on drug testing/counseling if they thought he was any risk to the girls.
The kids are teenagers. It’s likely that the custody arrangements were made to prioritize their stability and their education as well as their flexibility. This plan means that the kids can meet their obligations on weekends and school holidays if that’s what works for them as a family.
@amble, this might not have been up to Keith — but rather a plan that focused on the needs and wishes of the kids. It really sucks when kids can’t do things that are important to them because they’re hampered by inflexible custody plans that center more on the parents’ needs and schedules than on their own wishes and plans. This seems like a reasonable and potentially flexible plan that will mostly affect the younger teen, who shouldn’t have to upend her life to schedule around a touring parent — unless she wants to.
I really feel for Kidman. Two divorces that have been deeply cruel and dramatically public. Lost her kids to a cult in the first divorce, second divorce she is left for a woman less than half her age, and like others I am expecting a baby announcement any second. She seems like a nice, thoughtful person and is extremely good at her work, great career karma, but what awful, horrible, painful romantic karma. Ugh.
Okay, re: this Maggie person, the 25-year-old
That is old enough to know better, yes? How do you have an affair with Mr. Nicole Kidman and think that things are gonna be just peachy for you, going forward? How do you have an affair with someone 32 years older than you? with kids!? Like, do you have your head in the game at all? “He says they’re over.” Oh, okay. Sure, Jan.
what does the 25-year-old see in this guy??? I’m a decade younger than he is, but still nearly double her age. I mean. I’ve never understood his appeal on the basis of superficial appearances, but just assumed he was realllllly nice underneath those awful highlights. Not so much. I wonder if this whole situation was a consolation prize for Kidman? Like, first marriage was the ultimate prize win, big movie star, and they worked together. I *LOVED* Eyes Wide Shut. Love Kubrick, as a film nut, but this movie I loved not as a film nut, only, but on a human level. Then it all blew up in spectacular fashion. I mean. Maybe she was looking for a safe pair of hands, someone low-key, reliable, sweet, to start over? That would be perfectly understandable. Why does this guy have to be so second-rate? It can’t be *that* difficult being married to Nicole Kidman. I mean. If she’s away a lot, and you’re growing apart, that could be a net plus. Why embarrass yourself with a partner who’s young enough to be the butt of every joke & cautionary tale???
I feel sorry for their daughters. You know they are getting hassled by their classmates for this scandal.
Well hopefully they have a good support group of friends and peers. But it must be awful being thrown into the media this way. I don’t even think I’ve ever even seen a picture of them.
There’s a fair amount of photos of their daughters out there. And, sadly, yet another Nepo baby. Another celeb child who wants to be a model and gets offers because of her famous mother. Another celeb child I don’t believe even deserves it when there are probably really great non-famous girls out there who are the ones who could be supermodels, and they aren’t being discovered because of all the nepo babies getting the jobs due to their famous mothers.
Nicole’s oldest child, Sunday Rose, began modeling at 16 and walked in Miu Miu’s fashion show last year, and was just recently in a Dior fashion show. Sunday said her parents held her back from her desire to model until she turned 16.
Bella is Nicole’s oldest child.
Nicole recently wrapped filming for the Practical Magic sequel. I bet Sandra Bullock has been checking in on her since she knows what it’s like to go through this same kind of crap.
Oh, I think the custody arrangement is worth a little side-eye. Kidman is one of the few female stars that’s maintained a healthy career well into her fifties. She is a busy woman. I know he tours, but filming also requires a lot of travel, so for her to wind up with more custody is…interesting. I get that these people are mega wealthy and likely aren’t doing much of the actual hard labor of raising, but still.
I do tend to think the amount of work she’s had done – and just the nature of her industry – suggests she’s somewhat insecure about aging, which makes me a bit sad for her that her marriage is blowing up in such a publicly cliché way a second time. Albeit, I don’t know that anything needs to “backfire” on him. She’s the bigger star by a mile and well regarded by the public and industry. It’s hard to really lose when you’ve won in so many other areas of your life.
@veronica s. I have some experience with the custody arrangement. My daughters ex only wanted one weekend a month. Half of those weekends he was a no show. My grandchildren never knew if or when he was going to show up. Tears. Some guys just are not into pushing for seeing their children, especially when they have a girlfriend . Maybe the arrangement was his idea.
I have never understood his appeal, he’s gross.
I’m glad that the custody arrangement is out there in public, because there were comments already being made about how poor Keith was home changing diapers while Nicole worked non-stop. And he was such an artist.
Well, now, we know he never did much. Sounds like she’s had the kids fulltime since they separated. I hope he sets aside time for them.
I’m so sick and tired of the idea that when one partner in a relationship cheats, it’s the other partner who is humiliated. F—- that.
Nicole is a goddess to me, I am a huge fan. Keith was always punching up his weight. I say Nic put your highest heels on girl and kick some dirt over it.