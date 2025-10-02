The rumor around Nashville: Keith Urban is ‘with a younger woman in the business’

The Daily Mail paid for a major exclusive: the first photos of Nicole Kidman since she filed for divorce from Keith Urban this week. She was just out for a walk by her home in Nashville. She was with her sister and Nicole looked like she was venting. As we’ve learned over the course of the past four days, Keith and Nicole separated in June and were seemingly hammering out the terms of their divorce already, and yet Nicole decided to file for divorce rather suddenly after news broke of their separation. It also sounds like Nicole hoped that they could work things out eventually, but Keith was completely done with the marriage. Obviously, to complete the cliche, it appears that Keith is already seeing someone else: a 25-year-old woman named Maggie Baugh.

As a music industry source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday: ‘The rumor is that he’s with a younger woman in the business. It’s all everyone is talking about.’ Even for those in the know, the details remain elusive. One friend told the Daily Mail that Urban hasn’t talked about whether he is ‘dating anyone else’. ‘If it turns out to be true that Keith is involved with another woman, it will feel like the biggest humiliation for Nic,’ an insider told the Daily Mail. ‘She does everything she can to keep herself looking young and in shape. Not only for screen roles but also for Keith. She used to ask him if she’s still hot and, of course, he’d always tell her she was. But he seemed to be growing tired of her looking for reassurance.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Do NOT blame Nicole for “looking for reassurance.” “My wife is a little bit insecure sometimes” is not a real justification for a man having an affair with a 25-year-old and blowing up his marriage! Ugh, typical Daily Fail. What else? Keith has been promoting his music (??) this year, and people have been going through those older interviews to see if there were signs of trouble. There were signs – Keith was visibly uncomfortable whenever anyone brought up Nicole or their marriage. Meanwhile, there’s apparently a clause in Keith and Nicole’s divorce agreement where they can’t bad-mouth each other in front of their daughters:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have agreed to a parenting plan that orders them not to speak poorly of each other around their children. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Babygirl star, 58, and the country music singer, 57, who share daughters Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17, are not to speak badly of each other or other members of the other parent’s family. The parenting plan outlined in the document states that the former couple will “encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.” Both Kidman and Urban are also mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing. The Perfect Couple actress officially filed for divorce from the “Messed Up As Me” songwriter on Tuesday, Sept. 30. However, the former couple’s parenting plan doesn’t appear to be new — Kidman signed the documents on Sept. 6 while Urban signed them on Aug. 29. According to the court documents, Kidman and Urban have also agreed to Kidman becoming the primary residential parent of their daughters. Kidman will get 306 days with her daughters while Urban will get 59 days with them — meaning the Holland star has more than five times the amount of days as her estranged husband.

[From People]

I actually don’t think the custodial arrangement is a big deal – both girls are teenagers and Sunday is almost a legal adult. Keith is renting a place in Nashville, and it feels like Nicole and Keith are probably going to continue to base themselves in Nashville until Faith is out of high school. As for not bad-mouthing each other in front of the girls… eh. Easier said than done, but sure. “Sources close to Nicole” will continue to trash Keith in the media though, as they should!!