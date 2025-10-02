VF: Prince Harry will ‘certainly’ not be welcomed back ‘in time for Christmas’

‘Tis the season for the annual speculation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas plans. Prince Harry and Meghan have not spent Christmas in the UK since 2018. Their children have NEVER spent Christmas in Sandringham or on British soil. You would think six Christmas holidays spent outside the UK would indicate a pattern of “the Sussexes do not give a f–k about Christmas at Sandringham.” Well, the Windsors and their courtiers refuse to acknowledge that pattern, just like they refuse to acknowledge that Harry and Meghan are happily creating their own “California Christmas” traditions in Montecito. From Katie Nicholl’s latest at Vanity Fair:

It’s not just Prince Andrew who won’t be celebrating Christmas with the royals at Sandringham this year. Prince Harry will also not be getting an invite, according to a friend of the royal family. Despite Prince Harry’s recent face-to-face meeting with King Charles, “it’s not the case that Harry is going to be welcomed back with open arms and certainly not in time for Christmas,” a friend of the royal family told Vanity Fair. “As far as the king is concerned, the door has always been left open for Harry, but Harry has to pass the trust test. If he does, then I think there could well be another meeting in the new year.” Although King Charles has been willing to meet with Harry, Prince William has “no intention” of speaking to his brother, the source said. “With things being so dire between William and Harry, I’m not sure Harry would even want to be at Sandringham for Christmas,” the source added. “It would be very awkward. He knows he’d probably get quite a frosty reception from most of the family.” When reached for comment by Vanity Fair, a spokesperson for Prince Harry declined to comment on his Christmas plans. Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment.

[From Vanity Fair]

I’ll say the same thing I say every year: King Charles is a f–king moron. The calculation should have been made years ago, that the Sussexes don’t even want to trek to Sandringham for Christmas, so it would look much better to just invite them. You know what I’m saying? Charles would look like the bigger man, he would look generous of spirit and like he actually loves his redheaded son. It would put the onus on Harry, and Harry would have to be the one saying “actually, I don’t want to come.” Charles would look like a sympathetic figure. Instead, six years later, the Windsors are still acting like Christmas-at-Sandringham is some coveted invitation and they’re snubbing the Sussexes yet again. And William needs to stop talking, my god. “He knows he’d probably get quite a frosty reception from most of the family.” They’re all laughing at you, Peg.