Prince William & Kate’s 150-acre land-grab ensures an ‘uninterrupted view’

It’s so interesting that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still facing so much criticism for their planned move to Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate. In August, the criticism was about why William and Kate “need” a fifth forever home, and why they need a home which is so isolated and in need of such expensive, taxpayer-funded security upgrades. There was also criticism of the fact that William and Kate evicted residents with valid leases living in the cottages around Forest Lodge. One of those residents is an octogenarian cardiologist. This week, there’s a new thread of criticism: the “necessary” security upgrade to Forest Lodge means that a huge part of Windsor Great Park is now closed to pedestrians, pedestrians who pay an annual fee to have access to the park. William and Kate “need” 150 acres to ensure their privacy, as it turns out. Luckily, Will and Kate’s bonkers land-grab is all for a good cause: an interrupted view!
The new security fence at Forest Lodge will not block Prince William and Princess Kate’s views, thanks to a special feature already in place at the estate. The property includes a ha-ha wall, a sunken boundary designed in the 18th century to secure gardens and parks without interrupting the landscape.
The National Trust describes it as “a type of sunken fence… to give the viewer of the garden the illusion of an unbroken, continuous rolling lawn, whilst providing boundaries for grazing livestock.” The name is thought to come from the surprise of encountering the hidden drop, with some suggesting people would exclaim “Ha ha” if they stumbled across it.
While it is not known if the family plans to keep animals beyond their dogs, the wall will not interfere with outdoor play for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The estate itself is surrounded by open countryside, ensuring uninterrupted views across the grounds.
As I said a few days ago, if I was paying to access the park, I would sue the f–k out of these people. It sounds like this whole thing is less about “security” and more about Kate having her very own country estate with extensive, uninterrupted views. She’s trying to see all the way to Montecito! Meanwhile, People Magazine also had coverage of the land-grab, and they added some new info:
As Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare to move to Forest Lodge in Windsor, new security measures around the home are affecting neighbors. According to The Times, a 2.3-mile perimeter has been enacted around Forest Lodge, where the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to relocate by the end of the year. As of Sunday, Sept. 28, locals no longer have access to the area — and trespassers are to be arrested under the Home Office’s security plans.
Fences were being installed on Sept. 28, with neighbors losing access to the Cranbourne Gate entrance and parking lot of Windsor Great Park, which they pay around $150 per year to use, according to the outlet.
The Daily Mail previously reported that two households near Forest Lodge were asked to vacate earlier this summer. PEOPLE understands that there were no eviction notices, and the tenants have moved to similar or better housing within Windsor Great Park, with everyone remaining in Crown Estate properties.
In another move to ensure their privacy, Prince William and Princess Kate will continue not to have any live-in staff after their move to Forest Lodge, PEOPLE understands. Their three children’s longtime nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and housekeepers will likely stay in smaller properties nearby.
Did we already know that? I think it was more of an assumption, that of course the Waleses’ staffers would not be live-in. But to see it written in People Mag is interesting. So much privacy! Weird that they’re not the ones described as “privacy obsessed,” right? Even Nanny Maria can’t live-in. They can’t even allow a cardiologist to live somewhat close-by!
She is like Marie Antoinette. Flaunting wealth. Will is the same, enjoys collection mansions and expensive vacations. Great selection of photographs for this story.
Someone here called Forest Lodge Kate’s “Petit Trianon.” It’s so apt.
I feel like Adelaide was more Petit Trianon; this place has tennis courts and a pool, no?
@Betsy I don’t think it has a pool, I think that’s one of the things they’re adding to it. It does have a tennis court though.
Its weird bc when you look at it on google maps, its pretty close to a road, and its not too far from Great Park buildings (like the post office, Environmental Center) etc. Are those all part of the 150 acre zone of exclusion? Are they going to shut down that road?
Next they’ll be building an underground bunker.
Sounds like they needed those properties close by for their staff. It’s all smoke and mirrors, as usual.
Absolutely, which is why the line about “no live in staff” is so misleading, like it was at Adelaide. They dont live in but they’re 20 feet away on property.
But the interesting shift in reporting is this is the first time the stories are admitting staff will be a stone’s throw away. They have shouted the “no live in staff” detail from the start but this is the first time the reports are saying the quiet parts out loud.
@Dutch yes!! Its different from the reporting around AC where there was such emphasis on no live in staff….when they were right across the driveway. Here they’re at least admitting the staff will still be on site.
I can’t believe people are not protesting this waste of money.
Thank heavens the dear childrens’ outdoor play won’t be interrupted 🙄
Unless they fall into the ha-ha
That has got to be the best run & jump off place for kids! You know they’ll be all over that! I know I would have. What fun!
If a visitor falls into the ha-ha and is injured, they’re going to be laughing all the way to the bank.
William shouldn’t have a problem with live in servants, he has had them for most of his life. Wonder what they want to get up to?
Is not having the staff live in supposed to make them relatable or something? Because it just smells to me like an extra dollop of entitlement to inconvenience the paid help. Unless the staff prefers it that way, in which case good for them.
The live-ins get to witness/hear their terrible rows and pillow-throwing and run to the media. Easey money.The walls have eyes and ears.
Well of course they cannot risk to have any witnesses seeing their fits, tantrums and loads of plates, cushions and lamps being thrown around. They have to be close enough to be handy but far enough not to see and hear anything.
I went to an English boarding school that had a ha-ha. My understanding then is that the word derived from the French for hedge, which is haie, as this was the natural barrier used, together with the deep ditch.
My friends family home of 30-odd years had a ha-ha and it was an amazing house, the ha-ha did indeed allow for uninterrupted views across Staffordshire. It also had (my dream) two staircases, one at either end and an amazing wood-panelled dining room. Not at all practical for her parents as they got older but perfect for big family gatherings.
I heard pretty much the same thing at the Palace of Holyrood for the ‘ha-ha’–that an unsuspecting person might fall off & that others would say ‘ha ha’ in the manner of Nelson Muntz of the Simpsons.
Yes an uninterrupted view of who DOESNT live there!!
Right? Although William seems to want as much privacy as Kate. I don’t know that I see him even wanting to stay at WC once he’s king for that same reason of being too “overlooked.” Maybe he will cordon off a whole section of the castle so that no one can go into or see into it, idk. Or I wonder if Forest Lodge is big enough for both Kate and William to stay there with their own separate wings. So he could actually be staying there some idk.
A “ha-ha”!!! LOL
I watched Monty Don’s gardens series, that was where I first learned about ha-ha’s.
Interesting aside: in addition to using them in gardens for an uninterrupted view, ha-ha’s were also used for prisons. (Sorry, I forgot which prisons. Maybe this one? I dunno.) To continue, the prison ha-ha’s were extremely steep ditches and served to prevent escapes.
Imagine if they weren’t royal. If the were just some super-wealthy Joe coming into an area and saying to the residents – yup I’ll have that. And you – you over there – yeah you’ll move. And I’m putting up a big fence and you can’t come here anymore.
There would be outrage. Protests. Council meetings. Headlines. Pitchforks!
Why is there not? How can the absolute arrogance and entitlement be so passively accepted?
Uninterrupted views indeed. They can only see themselves. Sounds about right.
“…whilst providing boundaries for grazing livestock.”
Le Petit Trianon, indeed.
Are WanK going to follow Princess Michael of Kent’s example, and name their new sheep after Meghan’s friends? Or Meghan herself, and her children?
So many racists that very much not a racist family…
The thing that I suspect is unspoken: it’s not so much that WanK don’t want their servants to live under their roof, so much as the ‘servants’ want a buffer between themselves and the incandescent rage machine.
That tidbit about Nanny Maria still being employed by the Waleses? Now that’s VERY interesting. Didn’t we hear from the tabs that she was fired in early 2024, shortly after that article by Concha Calleja came out about Kate being in a coma, and she subsequently doubled down on her highly reliable source after the palaces tried to put the screws to Calleja? I always thought it was curious how quickly they backed off after she said that, when they’ve sued paps and journalists for less in the past.
Nanny Maria is long gone. Remember the source, lies and more lies. We can’t believe a word printed by them. They’re just guessing, maybe to nudge a response. Even People magazine takes gossip from other sites.
@Libra I highly suspect you are correct, which is it’s so perplexing that they insist over a year later that Maria is still in their employ.
It’s giving “we must push the narrative of Happy Families, nope, nothing off kilter to see here, nosiree!”.
They get the press to push this narrative of calm seas for the Waleses, but then WanK step out in public looking like 40 shades of a hot mess between them, aaaand the narrative blows up in all their faces yet again.
Trying to make the FK & FQ look competent and serene is a Sisyphean task. I don’t envy the tab scribblers their lives. It’s easy to see why they’re all such bitter, tetchy, and perennially miserable specimens of humanity.
I think Maria is still there. I never believed that she had left (or that she leaked anything.)
I think they just stopped talking about her or having her be visible because too many people were asking “why do you have a full time nanny when your kids are in school full time and you don’t work?”
I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s why there are no pictures of their visit to the HP filming location – Maria was with them to help Kate with the kids since she can’t handle her own kids.
People might print gossip, but they don’t go for false information like saying Nanny Maria is still there when she isn’t.
I think Becks1 nailed the real reason we don’t hear about her. Louis is 7 and in school full time so the need for a nanny seems odd, especially when kate doesn’t hold down a job. Nanny Maria was specifically mentioned as being there to help Kate post surgery last year and I don’t think the rota would keep quiet that she left.
Also leaking that your boss is in a coma would kill potential for future employment, especially a Norland nanny, and with the kids all getting older and close to boarding school age, nanny Maria will eventually have to leave.
Yep, that’s what I clocked. Is the the first confirmation that nanny Maria is still around? Unless People is just guessing that nanny Maria will live there. I had really wondered if Maria had bounced out for a while and that could explain some of the difficulties the family has faced.
@Jais I do believe it’s the first reference to her since February -March of 2024. The news around that same timeframe, that Harry went to visit his father following the cancer dx, very conveniently pushed the Nanny Maria scandal off the page.
Regarding the nanny scandal, I thought Maria ended up working for a family in Spain, after she allegedly spilled the coma condition.
I don’t know that I think nanny Maria is gone. No idea. But I did kind of wonder if she took some extended time off at some point and that it was very hard on the Wales bc they aren’t used to not having her around. I can believe there are other nannies but she is probably the one that is best with the kids. Maria presumably has time off on the weekends. But whatever nannies are around, they must have a very very strict NDA.
I noticed the use of the word, ‘housekeepers’, plural. This whole, oh, they’re at Adelaide, no live-in staff! When actually they employ multiple housekeepers, and likely groundskeepers, a pool boy or two, etc.
Nanny Maria has rarely been mentioned in the press for a long while. Outside of when Louis was born, they didn’t say much because that ruins the hands on parents PR.
She was seen when they went to the trip to Jordan with the kids, but she would have likely been with the kids when Kate, Carole and William went to the wedding in Jordan.
They also indirectly referenced more people than just family on the yacht in Greece.
I also thought Nanny Maria went to work for the Duke and Duchess of Westminster? I thought I read that somewhere…
The emphasis on them ensuring their privacy, is just them saying without saying they don’t want anybody to report on their living situation. I really just wish that they would be honest about what’s going on there. They think that people would care way more than they would in the long term. People separate and people get divorced, particularly royals. Yes it would be salacious for a little bit, yes it would ruin the narrative of them as perfect college sweethearts, and yes the British tabloids would be all in their business. But honestly, a lot of this is on them.
If they hadn’t sold themselves as the perfect couple and viciously beat down any rumors of issues or strife, which is normal in a over a 20 plus year relationship they wouldn’t be in this position where they have to keep it secret. Now you have people upset because you guys are lazy and don’t want to work, constantly getting a new homes, and are stuck in a Faustian deal with the media that’s clearly getting tired of carrying water for you.
I’m wondering if Jason will be staying in the big house or one of the other houses on the property. Eight bedrooms at Forest Lodge allows enough space for him to reside in a separate wing of the big house like the Yorks do at Royal Lodge. I always thought that separate wings to live is why the Wales were strongly campaigning for the Royal Lodge property. The privacy they are creating at Forest Lodge will be ideal for a unique living arrangement for the future king with rumors of certain closeted relationships.
If they would just freaking separate already so much of this wouldn’t be an issue. People wouldn’t care that much if the divorce was handled quietly (not a War of the Wales part II.) They could just say they’ve grown apart, Kate’s cancer gave her a new perspective, they’re still close friends, they are both fully committed to their children, and that would be that. They’re so dug in with this perfect family image and its creating more and more PR headaches for them.
There’s no way that Kate would consent to a divorce … it would necessarily be ugly because the Middletons are banking on her being queen.
William II of England
The son of William the Conqueror, who took the throne of England in 1066. William II became King of England in 1087 and was often described as ‘effeminate’ and with a keen interest in fashionable young men. 🤔
Source: https://www.guidelondon.org.uk
See also Edward II and Piers Gaveston, 1st Earl of Cornwall…
See also James I and George villiers.
I’ve seen so many British mystery shows and period pieces about rich a-holes blocking a right of way. I’m sure there are a bunch of really pissed off people.
It sounds to me like they’re hiding something–like, they live apart. They don’t want servants at night.
But you absolutely know they have tons of servants coming in during the day. I mean, otherwise why even have 60+ servants? Just to set them up in lodgings and let them do whatever?
— No doubt they have a chef and a commercial kitchen, because Kate can’t cook to save her life (see: Kate’s pancakes)
— No doubt there’s an office and staff who cater to their “work” and personal needs during the day.
— Nanny Maria, if she’s still there, must be coming over after the kids come home from school mid-afternoon. (Short digression: It’s weird they still have a nanny, because Kate and William have plenty of time to work out and follow the Aston Villa chat rooms. So why aren’t they spending all that precious parental time we keep hearing about, even helping with homework, in the late afternoon and evenings?)
(Question: do they not even have security staff in the house with them at night?)(
I think security will have separate but nearby housing.
My guess is the security will be nearby on site but I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a small office for an RPO 24/7 in the house itself.
My question is just what are they hiding?? There’s establishing a secured perimeter and there’s blocking off 150 areas of Windsor Great Park – essentially making a huge new country estate. why don’t they want anyone that close? Why are they so paranoid?
I’m not saying they need to open their backyard to the public and let dogwalkers use their tennis court – but something about this almost feels sinister. Like they really really really don’t want anyone to see them and they really really really don’t want to see anyone. They want to be able to go for walks and not see any members of the public. They want their staff to be on property so they can work constantly and no one can track how often the staff comes and goes. They want a helicopter landing site (I’m sure one is being created) so no one can track what William is doing or where he is sleeping.
I wonder if this is just about wanting a house upgrade, or just about separate bedrooms for W&K, or if something else is going on – if she really is having some MH issues and her parents have to move in or something.
Or maybe this is just sheer entitlement and they’re doing it because they can.
Becks- my theory has always been Kate was jealous of Meg cause she and Will watched Suits and Will found her attractive. She thus told a lot of lies to Will, getting him to hate Meg and Harry. Will discovered the truth from the Oprah interview (the rota keeps saying it was a betrayal by H&M and I think they’re projecting, as usual). He’s been making Kate’s life miserable. And gets worse with each success H&M has because he blames Kate for them leaving and having the unrestricted, wealthy, famous life he’d prefer to being King.
Kate is miserable and I suspect there was DV or MH issues plaguing her when she was hospitalised for “cancer” and “abdominal surgery”– I’ve suspecteded the abdominal surgery was maybe a stomach pump from her swallowing a bunch of pills to end it all. And the “cancer” was inpatient treatment which isn’t exactly taking because she seems more and more miserable.
Will is too wrathful and prideful to admit his marriage was a mistake and Kate is just barely enduring the misery and playing limpet despite her MH issues because damnit she’s made it this far and she’s not about to have endured hell with Will for nothing. I’ve a feeling it won’t end well.
I used to think divorce was coming but now I think there’s going to be a more tragic end to this story.
@Rapunzel I definitely think Kate lied to William about Meghan’s actions and what she said etc. I wonder if William knew about the skin color remarks. around the time of the Oprah interview was when they started zooming from Sandringham, and many of us speculated at the time that William was living there and not Anmer (and he was refusing to go to Anmer to zoom, he made Kate come to Sandringham.)
Thats not letting William off the hook – I’m sure he said and did awful things to Meghan and we know a tiny amount of what he did to Harry. But we’ve long said on here that William and Kate seemed closer when they were actively trying to push H&M out and maybe that’s because Kate engineered it that way. IDK.
I also wonder if William knew about Kate making the skin color remarks and that she made them to Harry. We know from Spare that he was aware the crying story was a lie.
She’s wearing Big Blue all the time now. I wonder why? What happened to the replacement eternity ring? It does appear that W&K have come to some sort of agreement after the events of the previous 18 months.
I don’t think this setup happens if what ever took place in late December 2023 and the months after did not happen. This was negotiated during the missing months. It’s likely why she took the hit for the fake family photo.
One of the signs of coercive control within a marriage is that of isolating a partner. Women are especially vulnerable in these situations particularly if they have no independent income and limited access to other adult family members or friends.
Forest Lodge has two attached ‘guest houses’ on either side of the main 8 bedroomed house. I expect one will be used for security staff. Perhaps the other will be for visiting Middletons.
When the children are at achool and William is wherever he usually spends his days Kate could be spending most of the day on her own. The security arrangements serve not just to keep people away but also to keep Kate under surveillance within the 2 mile boundary of her home. Any family or other visitors will be recorded. Any time Kate ventures beyond the boundary will be recorded. At the Adelaide Cottage compound there was an established security system and private roads but access to public roads and public areas including the town of Windsor would be relatively easy. It seems at Forest Lodge she could have less freedom.
Whoa. That’s an angle. I never had the sense that William was suspicious of Kate’s comings and goings. Isn’t she famously deferential to him?
Maybe there’s a reason she’s so deferential to him.
@anotherlily your comment is fairly chilling but not completely out of the realm of possibility. This move does further isolate the family, especially Kate. As I said above, for some reason it almost seems sinister and I think you’re describing why it feels that way.
@MIGHTYMOLLY
In the UK coersive control within a relationship is a criminal offence. Isolating a partner from friends and family, limiting their access to money and controlling or tracking their movements are all indications of coercive control. For senior royals there will always be some form of surveillance and tracking for protection purposes but Kate’s circumstances since December 2024 suggest more than this.
Y’all, I have no doubt that Kate has been groomed from a young age (in large part by her own mother) and has no sense of personal agency. I also suspect that Wills is an angry toddler who demands his own way in all things. My only question is whether this entire move and dramatic acquisition of space is to surveil Kate, who AFIK has never resisted or rebelled. If anything, it’s the children who will be pushing adolescence soon who Wills finds threatening.
Controlling partners also don’t want their partners to work or have friends. 🤷♀️
This ignores how after the missing months the Middletons suddenly reappeared to events like Ascot. In other cases I would agree, but Kate is not isolated from her family and they clearly renegotiated terms of engagement after her disappearance.
Kate never had any real friends because that is her choice. But her family was and remains present. If she’s fighting with Pippa that’s one thing, but James and her parents are still around.
The overboard security is because William can do this and taxpayers foot the full bill.
Isolating her from what? She has a fully staffed household, security, parents, meals cooked to order, her “assistants” and a workout room or gym equipment, will soon have a pool and she has a tennis court for lessons and playing sets with ? Pippa? By choice, she has few close friends and reportedly, no hobbies except photography. She loves being outdoors, 150 acres worth now. She has 3 children and a laptop so she can shop herself blue in the face. This is probably her dream. I’m having trouble finding coercive control here.
@Libra
A gilded cage is still a cage.
Agreed. 100%. This is the life she wanted. Longed for. She dropped all avenues to a more authentic & grounded life loooooong ago in favour of living with British Ken in his Mojo Dojo Casa House.
Can’t and Won’t are really living up to their names.
Can’t have an interrupted view
Won’t let plebs live nearby
Can’t/won’t have the staff living in and seeing them throwing “pillows” at each other.
The King has royal immunity from everything but I’m not sure about the PoW. In any case I doubt anyone would be allowed to sue them.
There is nothing to stop anyone from suing any member of the royal family with the exception of the reigning monarch. However it is possible to bring a civil action against the King using the Crown Proceedings Act 1947.
Am I cray or do they already have a lavish country estate? I know I know that one isn’t near mummy mids and Eton.
Doesn’t the new home have 8 bedrooms so can’t the nanny live with them?
If I was their nanny, I’d prefer my own space in one of those cottages and the ability to just walk to the main house for work.
These two are just incapable of being charming, compassionate or good rulers.
Sad end to the dynasty that has already had some unhinged moments.
These two are just incapable of being charming, compassionate or good rulers.
Their arrogant isolation is just another indicator.
Sad end to the Windsor dynasty that has already had some unhinged moments.
You know who else has a ha-ha? The Marchioness of Cholmondeley. If, say, one were to stroll up the avenue from Amner to her house, one would come across it.
So good to know that the PoWs are once again having a ha ha at the UK tax payers expense! They barely work, want absolute privacy whilst authorising Clive to invade Harry ‘s privacy again!! BM need to start asking what is going on instead of feeding this pap to us about how wonderful they are , how hard working and how they deserve all this luxury and exclusivity!
Well KKKate and Peg, hide all you want. Wise people understand that eventually everything done in the dark comes into the light. Most discerning observers already see the farce that is your marriage. Isolating yourselves will only postpone the ugly truth from surfacing for a little while longer. Eventually your separation secrets will be universally known.
Enjoy your little self-delusion while it lasts.
🤷♀️ Why is the DM going on & on about ‘security’ measures? There’s nothing about a ha-ha that is secure–it’s just a bit of earthworks to keep grazing critters out of your yard & I’m willing to bet Great Windsor Park has no grazing cattle, sheep, or pigs any more. And a rail fence–which is what those guys are building/fixing in the DMs photos–is hardly ‘secure’. Are they picking at W&K for funsies? I go with the explanation that Will is further isolating Kate, which is worrisome.
I was just thinking this was a “Let them eat cake” scenario. The level of entitlement is sky high. One thing to take the money, but now they’re muscling the peasants out of their house. Possible turning point.
This would be a good time for Charles to step in as King and say no.