Prince William & Kate’s 150-acre land-grab ensures an ‘uninterrupted view’

It’s so interesting that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still facing so much criticism for their planned move to Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate. In August, the criticism was about why William and Kate “need” a fifth forever home, and why they need a home which is so isolated and in need of such expensive, taxpayer-funded security upgrades. There was also criticism of the fact that William and Kate evicted residents with valid leases living in the cottages around Forest Lodge. One of those residents is an octogenarian cardiologist. This week, there’s a new thread of criticism: the “necessary” security upgrade to Forest Lodge means that a huge part of Windsor Great Park is now closed to pedestrians, pedestrians who pay an annual fee to have access to the park. William and Kate “need” 150 acres to ensure their privacy, as it turns out. Luckily, Will and Kate’s bonkers land-grab is all for a good cause: an interrupted view!

The new security fence at Forest Lodge will not block Prince William and Princess Kate’s views, thanks to a special feature already in place at the estate. The property includes a ha-ha wall, a sunken boundary designed in the 18th century to secure gardens and parks without interrupting the landscape. The National Trust describes it as “a type of sunken fence… to give the viewer of the garden the illusion of an unbroken, continuous rolling lawn, whilst providing boundaries for grazing livestock.” The name is thought to come from the surprise of encountering the hidden drop, with some suggesting people would exclaim “Ha ha” if they stumbled across it. While it is not known if the family plans to keep animals beyond their dogs, the wall will not interfere with outdoor play for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The estate itself is surrounded by open countryside, ensuring uninterrupted views across the grounds.

[From GB News]

As I said a few days ago, if I was paying to access the park, I would sue the f–k out of these people. It sounds like this whole thing is less about “security” and more about Kate having her very own country estate with extensive, uninterrupted views. She’s trying to see all the way to Montecito! Meanwhile, People Magazine also had coverage of the land-grab, and they added some new info:

As Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare to move to Forest Lodge in Windsor, new security measures around the home are affecting neighbors. According to The Times, a 2.3-mile perimeter has been enacted around Forest Lodge, where the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to relocate by the end of the year. As of Sunday, Sept. 28, locals no longer have access to the area — and trespassers are to be arrested under the Home Office’s security plans. Fences were being installed on Sept. 28, with neighbors losing access to the Cranbourne Gate entrance and parking lot of Windsor Great Park, which they pay around $150 per year to use, according to the outlet. The Daily Mail previously reported that two households near Forest Lodge were asked to vacate earlier this summer. PEOPLE understands that there were no eviction notices, and the tenants have moved to similar or better housing within Windsor Great Park, with everyone remaining in Crown Estate properties. In another move to ensure their privacy, Prince William and Princess Kate will continue not to have any live-in staff after their move to Forest Lodge, PEOPLE understands. Their three children’s longtime nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and housekeepers will likely stay in smaller properties nearby.

[From People]

Did we already know that? I think it was more of an assumption, that of course the Waleses’ staffers would not be live-in. But to see it written in People Mag is interesting. So much privacy! Weird that they’re not the ones described as “privacy obsessed,” right? Even Nanny Maria can’t live-in. They can’t even allow a cardiologist to live somewhat close-by!