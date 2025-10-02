“Jennifer Lawrence & Anya Taylor Joy attended the PFW Dior show” links

Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor Joy & others turned out for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. Very autumnal for the spring/summer show. [JustJared]
Pope Bob: Being pro-life means you have to be anti-death penalty too, this isn’t just about abortion, you numskulls. [Buzzfeed]
Lainey’s sources say that Keith Urban has been itching to announce the divorce for months, and he’s behind the first leak of their “separation.” [LaineyGossip]
One of my favorite annual traditions is “reading the winners of Jezebel’s Scary Story Contest and getting so freaked out that I can’t sleep.” [Jezebel]
The trailer for Pillion, Alexander Skarsgard’s latest film. [OMG Blog]
Jimmy Fallon’s “snitch vibes.” [Pajiba]
Morgan Wallen lied to the police. [Socialite Life]
All about Maggie Baugh, Keith Urban’s alleged side chick. [Hollywood Life]
So all of the Chicago-themed shows share the same fictional universe? [Seriously OMG]
Priyanka Chopra looked lovely for Bulgari. [RCFA]
Pope Bob from Chicago also said being pro-life means you treat immigrants as fellow humans unlike what this evil administration and their white supremacist not-actually -law-enforcement ICE goons are doing.
And all the conservative “thought leaders”, who think that being anti-abortion is the only Catholic teaching, are freaking out over both ideas.
Correct. At least the Catholic Church is consistent; doctrine dictates abortion is not ok, and neither is the death penalty. And neither is treating immigrants in a way that is inhumane and without compassion.
Pro-life means you have to value quality and purpose of life above capitalism and white supremacy. Being anti destruction of embryos means you have to oppose fertility procedures that fertilize and destroy multiple embryos. I honestly can’t fathom any legitimate and well rounded philosophy that exclusively opposes women’s bodily autonomy on the basis of “life.”
J Law:
So wrinkles
Very tripping hazard
Also, go Pope Bob,
and kudos for the use of numskulls
I love houndstooth, but the white vest ruins Anya’s look. Something black and sleek would have been much better.
Or at least not such a crisp stark white.
Love the Jezebel scary story contest! My fave time of the year 🎃 But cannot access it anymore, anybody know how to read the Jezebel articles on the new website? is it subscription only?
Jennifer must own a portable steamer.