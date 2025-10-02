“Jennifer Lawrence & Anya Taylor Joy attended the PFW Dior show” links

Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor Joy & others turned out for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. Very autumnal for the spring/summer show. [JustJared]

Pope Bob: Being pro-life means you have to be anti-death penalty too, this isn’t just about abortion, you numskulls. [Buzzfeed]

Lainey’s sources say that Keith Urban has been itching to announce the divorce for months, and he’s behind the first leak of their “separation.” [LaineyGossip]

One of my favorite annual traditions is “reading the winners of Jezebel’s Scary Story Contest and getting so freaked out that I can’t sleep.” [Jezebel]

The trailer for Pillion, Alexander Skarsgard’s latest film. [OMG Blog]

Jimmy Fallon’s “snitch vibes.” [Pajiba]

Morgan Wallen lied to the police. [Socialite Life]

All about Maggie Baugh, Keith Urban’s alleged side chick. [Hollywood Life]

So all of the Chicago-themed shows share the same fictional universe? [Seriously OMG]

Priyanka Chopra looked lovely for Bulgari. [RCFA]