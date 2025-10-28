Prince William’s demands for a vegan menu offended a renowned Brazilian chef

Prince William just bungles around, offending people regularly. Even with his current busywork scheme, Earthshot, he manages to constantly get it wrong. Earthshot is truly an exercise in ego – it was only in the third year of the ten-year prize scheme when William invited the actual nominees and winners to the prize ceremony. He uses Earthshot to center himself at every turn, and the winners don’t even get the full $1 million prize all in one go – it’s parceled out over five years, because nothing fuels long-term investment in green tech like a paltry sum doled out in a bizarre prize scheme with the express purpose of embiggening a slumlord. Well, William is getting criticized this week for insisting that Earthshot’s Rio ceremony should be completely vegan. He offended a Brazilian chef who uses a local fish, pirarucu, in many of his dishes. Saulo Jennings is the chef, and he’s also U.N. gastronomy ambassador and advocate for sustainability. Jennings is loudly offended by what he was asked to do.
When Saulo Jennings heard he would be cooking for an heir to the British throne, the Brazilian chef knew he wanted to showcase the star ingredient of the Amazon: a huge, fleshy river fish called pirarucu. That heir, Prince William, was hosting an environmental awards ceremony by the Earthshot Prize for 700 guests in Rio de Janeiro in early November, his first visit to Brazil. Creating the canapés seemed like the perfect job for Mr. Jennings, an acclaimed chef from the Amazon known for using sustainable ingredients from the rainforest. But there was a catch: The menu had to be 100 percent vegan, Mr. Jennings said he was informed by the Earthshot organization.
At first, convinced he had misunderstood, the chef said he offered to add a vegan option to the menu. Then, he said, when he was told he could not use any of the cherished river fish species central to his dishes and to the Amazon region’s cuisine, he grew offended.
“It’s like asking Iron Maiden to play jazz,” Mr. Jennings said in an interview on Friday. “It was a lack of respect,” he added, “for local cuisine, for our culinary tradition.”
After much coaxing by the museum that will host the event, Mr. Jennings said he created a vegan menu inspired by Amazonian ingredients like cassava root, jambu leaf and Brazil nuts. But by then, negotiations over the catering of the event had broken down. And now, he is out as the caterer for the event, scheduled for Nov. 5. “I have nothing against vegans or British people,” he said. “But I don’t want to abandon my culinary mission.”
The chef’s indignation at the demand made headlines in Brazil, as many read the menu request as a snub to the rich culinary tradition of the Amazon region, where the United Nations’ annual climate conference will be held. William, along with heads of state, scientists and policymakers from around the world, will attend. Mr. Jennings was perplexed, too. He had cooked with no problem for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, William’s father, at the British Embassy in Brazil. “I made fish and chips,” he said, “but with pirarucu.”
A spokesman for William declined to comment on the situation. But a person close to the climate event, who asked to remain anonymous in order to discuss the sensitive issue publicly, said that the prince had not been involved with the menu. The person said that the event for the Earthshot Prize, which awards millions of dollars to recipients for their contribution toward environmentalism, had asked for vegetarian, rather than vegan, food because it always serves that type of menu as part of its commitment to sustainability. In the end, Mr. Jennings, the person said, was ultimately not selected to cater the event because of budgetary constraints, not because of any resistance to creating a fish-free menu.
Mr. Jennings built his career arguing that true sustainability is anchored in the traditional culinary techniques that have been used for generations by Indigenous people in his home region. “We eat whatever the forests give us, whatever the rivers give us,” said Mr. Jennings, who is a U.N. gastronomy ambassador. “Some days, we eat fish. Other days, we eat nuts and açai,” he added. “This is also sustainable.”
In a few weeks, Mr. Jennings will have another opportunity to show off his region’s culinary traditions. He has been hired to cook for the Norwegian and Chinese delegations at the climate conference. And, at the request of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he will cater a dinner reception for heads of state, he said. What will be on the menu? “With all due respect,” he said, “there will be fish.”
The thing about pirarucu is that Brazilians are incredibly proud of that particular species of fish, and Brazilians have spent years successfully bringing back the pirarucu population after decades of overfishing. The story of the pirarucu is the story of local leadership, national pride in their local delicacies, and community-led conservation. The story of the pirarucu has become a renowned example of how green activism can go hand-in-hand with capitalism. William and his people just thought they would stagger into Rio half-assed, with no one having read any briefing memo. While I doubt William made this particular call, he surrounds himself with lead-footed dolts who behave like their boss, saying and doing insensitive and offensive sh-t every other week. As soon as a UN culinary ambassador protested their menu choices, they should have said, okay, tell us what’s wrong, what do we have to change to make this work. Instead, they probably looked down their noses at the “locals” and rolled their eyes at a Brazilian chef who truly wanted to show off the bounty of Brazil.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The headline made me laugh because if you don’t eat meat expect to starve at a Brazilian restaurant I thought that was common knowledge among vegetarians/vegans. What a moron he obviously doesn’t do research either and chose to just be offensive smh 🤦🏻♀️
I don’t understand, William is not vegan? Why would they hire a chef known for using local and sustainable ingredients and then make him change everything? This is such a bad look for William.
I’m a vegetarian, one for decades, so I am very aware of the desire for sustainable food practices. That being said every sustainable practice for food, does not have to be vegetarian or vegan. It’s about the method and manner in what you are sourcing. you’re sourcing and treatment of the land that you produce fruits and vegetables on is just as important as the land and treatment of where meat and fish are sourced.
People are going to eat meat, they have eons. The concern from an ethical and ” green” standpoint should be the the manner in which the animals are treated, how they are housed, and how the land is treated in which they will be raised on. Sounds like they didn’t bother to ask any of those questions, they just assumed vegan equals green. Which actually isn’t surprising to me for that group. I feel like they have a very surface level understanding of sustainability, and the staffed with people that are not necessarily in tune with the supposed mission of their organization.
Scooter hunts animals
He feasts on birds and other game he kills. How is he v e g a n now.
Willy’s pretense gets him in the jugular again. What an egotistical moron.
when I went to boarding school at the same age (14) my son is now, exactly, we had a term for the locals who lived in the town where the school was located: townies. They probably snorted and sneered at us as some kind of overprivileged spoiled entitled elitist demographic. The truth is, most of us worked very hard and most of us knew exactly how fortunate we were. I’m sure the same was true of people who were living there already, and not attending that school, but the gulf between the two groups was just too deep to bridge. That was the truth. You could only imagine by a freak chance that you might meet someone local to the place and find you had anything in common, and very few tried on either side. Really. It was an early introduction to the tragic dimension of life, I still don’t know what the answer is. But this is how William and his ham-fisted, puffed-up smirking crew treat whole countries: like townies. It is *life affirming* to see the chef push back, with bracing but not remotely bitter sarcasm. It’s not even sarcasm… it’s just, dude. Get over yourself.
Catering for 700 guests? Wow!!
How much do they spend to host the event? Seems the event cost is exorbitantly high compared to the prize money. 🤷🏽♀️
– Cost for venue
– Cost for celebrity appearances
– Cost for boarding and lodging of Earthshot officials (judges, trustees, employees, William).
– Cost for airline tickets
– Other costs
Private jets rather than airline tickets. It’s for the environment dontcha know
In the word of Lucy from the peanuts cartoon “What a blockhead “! Peg insists to go to Brazil and then offends the local culinary tradition. So the excuse by the “anonymous source” says they wanted vegetarian not vegan. Correct me if I’m wrong but I believe vegetarians do eat fish? Leave it to Peg to show his ignorance by not doing a bit of research before going to a country and insulting their culinary tradition.
True vegetarians don’t eat fish, but pescatarians do. And there’s levels to that too lol. Some only eat specific types of seafood and some will eat any seafood and stay away from beef, poultry, and pork. In any case a simple call explaining their intention and goal for the menu whether vegetarian or vegan would have went over a lot better, and probably would have made it more inclusive to the local culinary tradition.
Why would they ask some actual trained local chef about doing his version of a sustainable menu? Their definition of “sustainable” is the ONLY definition! You’ll eat those unseasoned veggies that have been boiled into mush and you’ll LIKE it!
In the 70s a lot of ‘vegetarians’ ate fish but were called vegetarians. I don’t know why but it was common. Today they’re called pescatarians – some still identify as broadly vegetarian.
Wuuuut? From the same man who goes on literally shooting holidays to kill animals for fun??? Hypocrisy, thy name is Wills Wales.
He blasts birds out of the sky for sport and they are prepared for his dinner. He goes to estates to shoot down animals
“The menu had to be 100 percent vegan..At first, convinced he had misunderstood, the chef said he offered to add a vegan option to the menu.”
I thought I had to support Will for once, because I thought the chef offended by adding vegan options. But, no. As it is usual for Will and his team, they are so out of touch with everything, they managed to fail at the easiest task. Like others said, you can eat meat and still make a case for environmental protections. You just need to advocate for better and ethical sourcing. Giving a platform to the idea of “100% vegan or bad for the environment” is how you lose the support of the public in this important discussion. I am saying this as a vegetarian.
Will is neither vegan nor vegetarian. So, of course, this looks fake to everyone. He is gonna pretend to care about this for one day and go back to his shooting parties and his hamburgers.
I know we’re calling him Scooter King now… but one of his many nicknames is also Burger King. And yeah, I bet he eats meat on the trip, just not at the reception. It’s all for show.
This just proves how surface level Earthshot is. They don’t do basic research.
700 guests? How much money is he spending on this event and where is this money coming from? I find it completely inappropriate for such an occasion. This ostentatious event helps neither the Earth nor the winners. It is completely excessive.
While British chefs have improved on their country’s reputation for terrible cooking, on the whole, there’s still such a colonialist attitude about food. With every new-to-them food practice, dietary choice, or international cuisine, they can’t help themselves from barging in and telling the originators, “no no no, THIS is how you do it!” And the result is inevitably something overcomplicated and underwhelming. I’ll bet that’s what’s going to happen with this menu.