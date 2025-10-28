Princess Kate will skip the Rio Earthshot events because of the Forest Lodge move

It’s still fascinating to see the complete lack of commentary around the Princess of Wales refusing to attend her husband’s Earthshot Prize ceremonies. Kate only went to the first two Earthshot events. She skipped in 2023 because “George had a test,” a hilariously dumb excuse. She skipped last year because her health was too fragile to travel internationally for anything other vacations. Speaking of, Kate has traveled a lot this year – several ski trips to the Alps, a vacation in Mustique in February, several weeks on a yacht in Greece, and probably several more vacations which we don’t even know about. But when it comes time to travel for “work,” Kate begs off. She will not join her husband in Rio. She even had a brand-new excuse: she can’t go to Rio because she’s moving into Forest Lodge!

Kate Middleton won’t join Prince William in Brazil for a key royal outing. The Prince of Wales, 43, is set to travel solo to Rio de Janeiro for his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Nov. 5. The Earthshot Prize “searches the world for environmental solutions that show the greatest potential.” During the event, William and a distinguished prize council will announce the five winners with a prize of £1 million, or around $1.3 million. Following the events in Rio, William will then head to the UN climate conference in Belém, Brazil, on Nov. 6. Meanwhile, Princess Kate will be staying home with the couple’s three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. This year, Kate will be focused not only on taking care of the kids during their half-term break from Lambrook School and her ongoing recovery after announcing she was in remission from cancer, but she’s also seeing her family through a major transition. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ family plans to move from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to the nearby Forest Lodge in the coming weeks, upgrading from the four-bedroom abode to the eight-bedroom home on the Windsor Great Park estate. The relocation serves as a fresh start for the family, who have endured a trying few years since moving to Adelaide Cottage in August 2022. Following that transition, the royal family mourned the loss of William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth, as well as Kate and King Charles’ dual cancer diagnoses.

“I can’t support my husband’s busywork scheme because I’m organizing our move into our fifth forever home which includes a 150-acre land grab of a public park” is quite an excuse. Granted, I acknowledge that much of this isn’t even Kate’s choice. While I doubt she wants to go to any Earthshot events, William absolutely does not want her there. That goes back to all of those suspicious stories in 2023, about how we would see William stepping out solo more often, and how he acts like a hot divorced dad or something. They were hyping up Solo/Single William a lot in the months before Kate’s mysterious hospitalization in January 2024.