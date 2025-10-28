Princess Kate will skip the Rio Earthshot events because of the Forest Lodge move

It’s still fascinating to see the complete lack of commentary around the Princess of Wales refusing to attend her husband’s Earthshot Prize ceremonies. Kate only went to the first two Earthshot events. She skipped in 2023 because “George had a test,” a hilariously dumb excuse. She skipped last year because her health was too fragile to travel internationally for anything other vacations. Speaking of, Kate has traveled a lot this year – several ski trips to the Alps, a vacation in Mustique in February, several weeks on a yacht in Greece, and probably several more vacations which we don’t even know about. But when it comes time to travel for “work,” Kate begs off. She will not join her husband in Rio. She even had a brand-new excuse: she can’t go to Rio because she’s moving into Forest Lodge!
Kate Middleton won’t join Prince William in Brazil for a key royal outing. The Prince of Wales, 43, is set to travel solo to Rio de Janeiro for his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Nov. 5. The Earthshot Prize “searches the world for environmental solutions that show the greatest potential.” During the event, William and a distinguished prize council will announce the five winners with a prize of £1 million, or around $1.3 million.
Following the events in Rio, William will then head to the UN climate conference in Belém, Brazil, on Nov. 6.
Meanwhile, Princess Kate will be staying home with the couple’s three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
This year, Kate will be focused not only on taking care of the kids during their half-term break from Lambrook School and her ongoing recovery after announcing she was in remission from cancer, but she’s also seeing her family through a major transition.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ family plans to move from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to the nearby Forest Lodge in the coming weeks, upgrading from the four-bedroom abode to the eight-bedroom home on the Windsor Great Park estate.
The relocation serves as a fresh start for the family, who have endured a trying few years since moving to Adelaide Cottage in August 2022. Following that transition, the royal family mourned the loss of William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth, as well as Kate and King Charles’ dual cancer diagnoses.
[From People]
“I can’t support my husband’s busywork scheme because I’m organizing our move into our fifth forever home which includes a 150-acre land grab of a public park” is quite an excuse. Granted, I acknowledge that much of this isn’t even Kate’s choice. While I doubt she wants to go to any Earthshot events, William absolutely does not want her there. That goes back to all of those suspicious stories in 2023, about how we would see William stepping out solo more often, and how he acts like a hot divorced dad or something. They were hyping up Solo/Single William a lot in the months before Kate’s mysterious hospitalization in January 2024.
Willy keeps showing with every action he just doesn’t want to be married. I would just LOVE to know what behind the scenes…
You can’t attend an event you weren’t invited to or are actively banned from.
And while that green dress was and is not it – the amount of weight she has lost since that event is so sad.
Dont get me wrong. She’s a truly terrible person. But look up videos of her and William greeting the Obama’s in 2011.
K is inside an institution known for abusing the women married into it, married to a man known for his incandescent rages and violence and her ability to function as a person has diminished significantly over the years. And she’s disappearing before our eyes.
She’s likely also helping Charlotte with her 11plus exam stress. The same exams George had 2yrs ago to get into Eton etc are now taking place for Charlotte.
Nah. If that was the excuse they would have said so. They prefer to use the kids to avoid work when possible.
She’s not going bc William doesn’t want her there and the timing of the move makes it very convenient (except that its been clear all along she wasn’t going.)
I do think it’s interesting that now that it is time for Charlotte the girl to take the exams suddenly they don’t reek of importance. Also, why plan the move right as she takes them?
@Blujfly, maybe because Eton was never in the cards for Charlotte, because she’s a girl, and because she’s always been destined for Marlborough which is presumably less competitive (Kate got in, as do a lot of other less bright aristos, as I understand it). So let’s schedule the Forest Lodge move smack in the middle of her exam prep, what the heck.
I’m also surprised they didn’t try the excuse that “Charlotte has exams!”. Maybe they saw the backlash from trying that excuse with George?
I was waiting for the “Charlotte has to study for exams” excuse because didn’t she skip this for George’s exam studying last year? There is always an excuse with Waity.
George had his exams exactly two years ago. The private school kids over here do them in Year 6 – the school year the turn 11. Not supporting the no-work approach but these exams are tough and take an emotional toll on kids – you’d want to be physically present for them in this last month. Just saying as I am going through that right now.
My kids took entrance exams for the private schools they attended, I remember the prep classes they took for the HS entrance exam. Exams are always stressful I get that but Waity seems to schedule herself busy whenever Peggy is preening during his vanity project. They do come across as estranged especially when she never shows up.
*good luck 🍀 on the exams
@Melissa, Do you not go to work to support your child emotionally? You understand that she can do her job and still support her children, right? It isn’t like she is working 9-5. She is doing events for a few hours a week. Come on, now. If she wants to be stay-at-castle mom, she can do that by not taking taxpayer funding. Her husband is already rich enough.
Some kids have tutors. Who are proficient in some of the subjects of the exams and test taking techniques. Parents manage to support their children at exam time and they don’t have all the free time that Keen has.
If these exams are so stressful, why did the Waleses schedule their move to Forest Lodge (Royal Lodge?) smack in the middle of them? I mean, I get helping your kid through SATs or the British equivalent. But then why couldn’t they wait until December to move, as originally planned?
Also can we stop pretending that these kids will have to get the same results as regular kids? It’s pretty naive to think that Eton or Marlborough would reject any of the Wales kids. There was even rumbling about Charles in Cambridge and William would have failed out of St Andrews had Charles not stepped in.
Real life parents might be stressed but their kids actually have to do well on these tests.
Kids whose parents are very rich and have high social connections buy their way into the system.
Once again these are just excuses to try to justify why William doesn’t want his wife with him in Brazil.
Love the line about “William and a distinguished prize council.” You mean, a prize council consisting of Heidi Klum, Cate Blanchett, Queen Rania, a former Pepsico exec, a Japanese astronaut, and Gisele Bundchen? And I love Jose Andres and the work he does, but he’s not a scientist. Only a few council members appear to have genuine environmental activism chops, but even these people, apart from maybe Attenborough, don’t have the very specific types of scientific expertise that you’d want for assessing environmental impact of the various proposals. Does People not have fact checkers, or do they just publish whatever KP sends them?
That picture of Kate in the lime green dress is *chef’s kiss*
This is a stupid excuse, just like I need to help my son study was a stupid excuse. That said, I don’t want to get too critical because it annoys me when the British media acts like Harry and Meghan can’t do things separately either. I know Meghan always comes to Invictus for even a few days, so it’s not totally the same.
That said, my criticism is because she doesn’t have anything else that’s taken up her time as to where she may want a breather, or they may be trading off having one parent with the kids. What does she do all day? Even if you are the most over-involved PTA parent who goes to every game, and every recital, what does she do when they’re at school? We know she’s not at Kensington Palace in the office. There’s not enough shopping and TV watching in the world, and you can’t work out 6 hours a day. Her life just seems so boring.
Well, she’s never been able to cut the umbilical cord so what’s the betting she hangs out with her mother most of the time….. Mid-40s, but hasn’t progressed beyond a teenager socially, mentally, intellectually.
Quite seriously, she should be doing voluntary work with the elderly.
Dee(2), she’s recovering from having precancerous cells!! On a serious note, I can’t believe that the press is still trotting that out. Even if she had cancer, which I think is in serious doubt, she no doubt had the best care in the world, never had to work or worry about the bills, had all the help she needed for her house and kids. And yet we will no doubt here the “poor kkkate is in recovery” for years to come.
“You can’t work out 6 hours a day” – well, actually, you can if you have her resources, including a team to handle all household and family obligations, no work obligations to speak of, and an almost stunning lack of imagination and curiosity. It’s a matter of priorities.
…. I had expected an announcement that they would be moving into Royal Lodge by now …
Ah nope. Can’t is unable to attend because her beloved husband doesn’t wish for her to be there with him. Fixed it.
Come on, guys, Katie is probably up to her eyeballs in moving boxes, packing everything herself. Give the girl a break! /s
And Keen MUST take a vacation after single handedly doing the moving.
Well, it makes sense – while Will is off gallivanting in Brazil, poor Kate will be packing up the entire family’s possessions and furniture then lugging it piece by piece over to the new place. Maybe she’ll get to use one of those granny carts I use for my groceries!
It’s fun to think of them kicking themselves for not waiting another month and moving into Forest Lodge in December, like they originally planned. I remember articles about “Christmas at Forest Lodge,” before they apparently let greed take over and Charlotte’s exams be damned. Still, they must be dying, because once they’ve moved to Forest Lodge, it will be even harder to explain an about-face and moving into Royal Lodge.
It’ll be interesting to see if/when Kate and William actually do a big trip together beyond N. Ireland or Scotland. Maybe Australia at some point if it can be turned into a vacation. Maybe when William’s king but also maybe they still just won’t.
The only reason they’ll do Australia and New Zealand is as a free vacation for them and the children.
Anne and her husband are going to Singapore and I think New Zealand next month (I don’t think Australia is included). It stood out to me because it seemed like a good trip for W&K – not super long, countries they’ve already visited (well William for Singapore) – these kinds of things make me wonder – are William and Kate not being asked or are they refusing? Anne, Edward and Sophie are doing a lot of international travel (that doesnt’ get a lot of attention but they’re doing) and I think Tim Lawrence is going on this one because there’s a significant military element to it.
But these are the kinds of trips that Charles would have done as PoW. Where are William and Kate? Or even just William?
Wait. Anne and Tim are going?? Why is Anne doing long haul tours still? She should be the one going to Wales’ and Northern Ireland, and Scotland. Not taking 20 hours flights.
I don’t know if they’re not being asked, because the prime minister after his recent visit said that they were always welcome. Because I remember they tried to frame it in the British media as William and Kate going to Australia on a tour when the kids were out of school. So if they’re not being asked, it’s by the British foreign office. Which absolutely is a bad look, and says a lot.
I think that they are incredibly lazy, but I think that Kate has stage fright now after the Caribbean tour. I also think that William doesn’t want to be trapped with her for long periods of time. And I think that they both are so intellectually incurious that they can’t manage to do large scale tours like that for a week or two with tons of engagements without it becoming a PR catastrophe that can’t be hidden.
If there were ever two people that are not qualified for their ” jobs” , it’s those two.
If they’re not being asked…I think it’s bc they’ve telegraphed pretty well that they do not want to go on these trips. Not just that but that they flat out won’t. William had to be pressured just to attend the Pope’s funeral. Kate and William have form for this. They chilled out while sending Harry all over the world. Don’t get me wrong, they did still do a number of trips over the years, like America and Canada and India iirc, but not at the frequency in which Harry was being sent out. They kind of upped their game to compete with the Sussexes but after the Caribbean disaster and arguably the Boston disaster, they pretty much quit trips altogether. This is the same thing imo. They don’t want to do these trips. Harry would’ve done them in the past. So now it goes to Anne and Edward and Sophie. I’m really curious to see what will happen when William is king. I think it’ll be the same. He’ll send out everybody else and any trips with him and Kate will be rare and few between.
After that dreadful Caribbean tour, WandK swore that they would do future tours “the Cambridge way” which means to do nothing at all. Correct me if I’m wrong but WandK haven’t done any tour since that fateful trip which exposed the rampant racism within the then Cambridge household.
In one of the larger photos, is she attempting to hold his hand and he not responding? I is it just a camera angle that makes it appear that way?
Earthshot in Boston was one of those infamous times when Kate attempted to hold William’s hand in front of the cameras and he publicly swerved her hand. I believe he did this at the BAFTAs once as well. There were likely other times but those are the two that really stood out. Shortly after, Kate just started grabbing his ass in front of the cameras. All of this was in the lead up to Kate going missing before announcing her cancerous cells.
They act as if the children are changing schools and neighborhoods and living friends behind when they are moving 3 miles down the road within their family’s gigantic private estate to a much larger house. What even is going with them? We know Kate was already raising the royal warehouses for a dining table. Little to No furniture was moved from Anmer to KP to Adelaide; no furniture will be moved to Forest Lodge. Everything will be brand new to them, and moved in over the last few weeks while final touches are put on their “discreet” and “small” renovations that included tearing down walls and ripping up floors and that contractors have been working on since at least June. Someone else is likely packing their everyday things right now as they are on vacation and they will simply walk into royal lodge when they get back.
Yep old Waity will be packing and unloading the UHaul herself. LOL
This comment reminded me of the time when Kate was photographed “carrying” a suspiciously light box of food at a baby bank. Wearing a fussy dress and heels, of course! So she’s got moving experience 😂.
So what exactly is Kate role in this move? Is she going to be lifting those boxes , moving the furniture, unpacking the kitchen and reorganizing it ? We all know heck to the no about all that. They have an army of staff to do all the manual labor. Then when Kate os ready to get dress, she hits a button and little wiglet gofers appear and slap on her wig and button up her many buttons and tie her pussy bows . So really she isn’t going because willy wants a no go zone with Kate as often as he can get away with it.
As always I look forward to comparing William’s “participation” in the UN events with that of other royal families. The King and Queen of Sweden will be attending COP this year, Silvia is half Brazilian. I’m sure they won’t be the only ones
Keen must be there for the school runs. Any excuse will do if Scooter does not want her there.
If I was with someone who didn’t like me, I’d make sure I’m living my best life despite them. My Early Years campaign would lead with yearly backpack drives and school supplies for kids. I’d make sure to work on public speaking, instead of mumbling all over the place.
And come Christmas, I’d be organizing food pantries and clothing drives before that fakakta Christmas show. I’d make every moment count, instead of waste their time being lazy entitled freeloader and cow towing to my insecure lazy husband.
That’s green dress remains one of the uglier things she’s worn. Plus the botox was on high here.
William wants to hang with Cate Blanchett and Gisele Bundchen without Kate around. He’s so thirsty for the attention of celebs.
I hope that crown is worth it, Kate — being with a husband who doesn’t want you.
Crazy how the tax payers support such a lavish lifestyle with multiple homes (fully furnished), multiple holidays every year, & just a few light public appearances spread out over weeks & months, where you just smile for photos & shake some hands then go back to your estate lol. Then there’s Meghan working her butt off, and she still gets criticized at every turn.
When is the British press going to start speculating about William and Kate divorce like they do when Harry and Meghan do separate events. I agree with the notion that William probably doesn’t want Kate in Rio because she would overshadow him at his pet event.