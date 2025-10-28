Why did the palace bury the bullying investigation report into Duchess Meghan?

Prince Andrew has always had a reputation for being awful to palace staffers and “underlings.” There are stories about Andrew demanding that his teddy bears be placed just so on his bed, there are stories about him berating maids and commoners, and stories about Andrew screaming abuse at staffers. There was recently a story about how much his royal protection officers loathed him too. One of Andrew’s former RPOs, Paul Page, told a podcast recently that Andrew ordered his security to never record Ghislaine Maxwell’s visits or the visits of all of the young women who came to see him. Page said that the RPOs gave Andrew a special nickname: “the c–t.” I bring up all of this because Buckingham Palace decided, in 2021, to launch a bullying investigation into… the Duchess of Sussex. Because she sent some 5 am emails and she planned her wedding (while existing as a Black woman), which caused white staffers to spend months sobbing in various Kensington Palace closets. In truth, we’ve never heard any specific accusations about Meghan “bullying” anyone. Which begs the question: why did the palace launch an investigation in the first place? The palace didn’t think that one through, which is why they buried the results of the investigation. The palace was actually worried about all of the sh-t that would come out about Andrew.

Buckingham Palace braced itself for a Prince Andrew bombshell after ‘concerning’ allegations were raised about Meghan Markle, it has been claimed. Meghan was accused of bullying staff members at Kensington Palace during her short tenure as a working royal, but the Duchess vehemently denied the accusations that she had mistreated anyone working for her. Further claims that Meghan can be a somewhat difficult boss have plagued her since moving to California, with some staffers telling US outlets that they found her tricky to deal with. However, others came on the record defending Meghan to the hilt, saying that she went above and beyond as a boss to take care of her employees. A palace investigation was reported to have taken place into the bullying allegations, but the results of it were never released – and a royal author has claimed that the decision to keep the results private was actually made to protect Prince Andrew. The explosive claim was made in a new biography by Andrew Lownie about the King’s disgraced brother and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The book, ‘Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York’, alleged that Andrew treated many royal staff badly over the years, and that “The report on Markle has never been released, some say because it would also raise questions about the behaviour of the Queen’s second son.” Lownie wrote, “After Meghan Markle was accused of bullying staff, Buckingham Palace braced itself for historic complaints about the duke’s bullying, profanities, and impossible demands. A former aide had been reduced to tears after being ‘bawled at’ in a phone call before dawn because Andrew was unhappy with a story in the Sun newspaper. One member of staff was moved to other duties because Andrew ‘disliked a mole on the man’s face’, another ‘because the man was wearing a nylon tie’.” A former equerry for the Queen Mother told Lownie that in his dealings with Andrew he was left with the impression that the King’s brother was a “rude, ignorant, sod”. On one occasion, it was claimed by the aide, Andrew called a staff member a “f***ing imbecile” for using the incorrect title for the Queen Mother. Andrew was not, in the aide’s opinion, “a particularly nice person.” “He would talk to the staff, including me, as an officer talks to his subordinates. He would say things such as: ‘I want this done and I want it done now’ or ‘Have that done by such and such a time.’ I remember him always saying ‘Do it!’ which was his catchphrase of sorts,” the former equerry was quoted as saying.

[From The Daily Mirror]

If the palace wanted to bury stories about Andrew’s appalling behavior, certainly the way to go would be to NOT launch a ham-fisted, half-assed investigation into Meghan in the first place? That raised questions of why no one had ever investigated Andrew’s behavior towards staff, and why he was allowed to get away with it for decades. All while no one, to this day, has a story about Meghan actually doing anything which would constitute bullying or inappropriate behavior. There are no stories about Meghan calling anyone a “f–king imbecile” or bitching someone out because of their tie. All of their stories about Meghan are along the lines of “she picked out her wedding flowers” and “she made me cry but I can’t explain how!”