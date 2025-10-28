Why did the palace bury the bullying investigation report into Duchess Meghan?

Prince Andrew has always had a reputation for being awful to palace staffers and “underlings.” There are stories about Andrew demanding that his teddy bears be placed just so on his bed, there are stories about him berating maids and commoners, and stories about Andrew screaming abuse at staffers. There was recently a story about how much his royal protection officers loathed him too. One of Andrew’s former RPOs, Paul Page, told a podcast recently that Andrew ordered his security to never record Ghislaine Maxwell’s visits or the visits of all of the young women who came to see him. Page said that the RPOs gave Andrew a special nickname: “the c–t.” I bring up all of this because Buckingham Palace decided, in 2021, to launch a bullying investigation into… the Duchess of Sussex. Because she sent some 5 am emails and she planned her wedding (while existing as a Black woman), which caused white staffers to spend months sobbing in various Kensington Palace closets. In truth, we’ve never heard any specific accusations about Meghan “bullying” anyone. Which begs the question: why did the palace launch an investigation in the first place? The palace didn’t think that one through, which is why they buried the results of the investigation. The palace was actually worried about all of the sh-t that would come out about Andrew.
Buckingham Palace braced itself for a Prince Andrew bombshell after ‘concerning’ allegations were raised about Meghan Markle, it has been claimed.
Meghan was accused of bullying staff members at Kensington Palace during her short tenure as a working royal, but the Duchess vehemently denied the accusations that she had mistreated anyone working for her. Further claims that Meghan can be a somewhat difficult boss have plagued her since moving to California, with some staffers telling US outlets that they found her tricky to deal with. However, others came on the record defending Meghan to the hilt, saying that she went above and beyond as a boss to take care of her employees.
A palace investigation was reported to have taken place into the bullying allegations, but the results of it were never released – and a royal author has claimed that the decision to keep the results private was actually made to protect Prince Andrew. The explosive claim was made in a new biography by Andrew Lownie about the King’s disgraced brother and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
The book, ‘Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York’, alleged that Andrew treated many royal staff badly over the years, and that “The report on Markle has never been released, some say because it would also raise questions about the behaviour of the Queen’s second son.”
Lownie wrote, “After Meghan Markle was accused of bullying staff, Buckingham Palace braced itself for historic complaints about the duke’s bullying, profanities, and impossible demands. A former aide had been reduced to tears after being ‘bawled at’ in a phone call before dawn because Andrew was unhappy with a story in the Sun newspaper. One member of staff was moved to other duties because Andrew ‘disliked a mole on the man’s face’, another ‘because the man was wearing a nylon tie’.”
A former equerry for the Queen Mother told Lownie that in his dealings with Andrew he was left with the impression that the King’s brother was a “rude, ignorant, sod”. On one occasion, it was claimed by the aide, Andrew called a staff member a “f***ing imbecile” for using the incorrect title for the Queen Mother. Andrew was not, in the aide’s opinion, “a particularly nice person.”
“He would talk to the staff, including me, as an officer talks to his subordinates. He would say things such as: ‘I want this done and I want it done now’ or ‘Have that done by such and such a time.’ I remember him always saying ‘Do it!’ which was his catchphrase of sorts,” the former equerry was quoted as saying.
If the palace wanted to bury stories about Andrew’s appalling behavior, certainly the way to go would be to NOT launch a ham-fisted, half-assed investigation into Meghan in the first place? That raised questions of why no one had ever investigated Andrew’s behavior towards staff, and why he was allowed to get away with it for decades. All while no one, to this day, has a story about Meghan actually doing anything which would constitute bullying or inappropriate behavior. There are no stories about Meghan calling anyone a “f–king imbecile” or bitching someone out because of their tie. All of their stories about Meghan are along the lines of “she picked out her wedding flowers” and “she made me cry but I can’t explain how!”
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in between Britain's Prince Harry and Prince Andrew smiles as drummers perform during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sits with Prince Harry, left, and Prince Andrew, right, during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10:
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prime Minister Theresa May with husband Philip May, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10, 2018 in London, England.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190608- Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Cornwall, Charles and Duke of Cambridge, William attend the Trooping the Color Ceremony 2019 at the Horse Guards Parade.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jun 2019
Charles bullied staff and was filmed having a tantrum about pens.
absolutely my favourite part of Spare is when Harry relates Meghan’s reaction to meeting Andrew for the first time: she had no idea who he was. She noticed he was clasping the Queen’s handbag and asked Harry — after the Queen and Andrew had departed — who the Queen’s secretary was. She was genuinely stumped.
It always confused me when people say Meghan lied about now knowing who Andrew is. I didn’t follow BRF until Harry met Meghan. I only knew them from the headlines and of course, Diana! I didn’t know who Andrew, Edward or their wives were. After the Crown, people are a little more informed about the family, but before that, what most people outside of UK cared about was Diana’s boys.
Unless you followed the royals there was no reason to know anything about Andy until his criminal behavior was exposed.
Off the top of my head I would say they didn’t release it because they were less concerned about what will come out about Meghan, and knew what was going to come out about Andrew, Kate, william, and probably Charles. They all have been reported as being jerks in some manner, some violently and some for decades.
Opposed to Meghan who seemed previously and now post her time on that island to charm the people she works with. But, because they have a sycophantic media which traffics in innuendo, they knew not releasing it would make it seem like Meghan was such a monster they couldn’t because they wanted to protect her ( massive eye roll).
Also they knew outside of the most loyal royalists if you had an outside investigation which showed that an employee’s ” bullying” ways were expecting people to be prepared for meetings, being upset if your team member didn’t complete a project by an assigned deadline, and correcting inappropriate behavior, you were going to get a huge, that’s it? From a majority of the working population. That didn’t and doesn’t work for what they want to imply about Meghan’s behavior, and what they absolutely don’t want confirmed about anyone else’s.
Other than QE2 and Harry, there are stories that have floated around for decades of ALL the other senior royals bullying behaviour so picking on Meghan seemed clueless in the extreme.
The report was also buried to protect Jason Knauf, who raised the allegations against Meghan, probably at William’s behest. The only “evidence” that’s been shown against Meghan is an email from Jason expressing concern–and we know about Jason’s history with forging correspondence.* Nobody’s been willing to come forward, despite the palace making clear it’s OK to break their NDA, and one staffer said she was asked to come forward but refused. Nevertheless, Jason is still all over media (last summer on Aussie TV) still claiming Meghan’s a bully. Without consequences from an incriminating expose of his own (not Meghan’s) bullying. Meghan should sue him, but I digress.
*Jason melded two texts from Meghan to make it appear she supported releasing her letter to her father, and then he submitted it to a judge, who spotted the forgery immediately, and the only reason Jason wasn’t prosecuted for perjury was because the judge had never asked for Meghan’s texts in the first place. But no worries, William knighted Jason and gave him a sinecure at Earthshot.
I’m betting that Kate is no picnic, either.