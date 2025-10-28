Prince William was ‘in despair’ when he read about Andrew keeping Royal Lodge

Two Fridays ago, Prince Andrew released his arrogant statement about how he decided to relinquish his ducal title and his royal honors. Folded within the big title announcement was a curious confirmation that Andrew’s daughters’ titles would be unchanged and untouched, and that Andrew would still reside in Royal Lodge. As in, this was a deal struck between Andrew and King Charles, and the courtiers clearly signed off on the deal where Andrew could continue to live in an enormous mansion for the rest of his days. That deal blew up over the course of the following 72 hours, and now Charles is clearly trying to negotiate Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge. The problem? Andrew’s negotiating position is surprisingly strong, and Charles is famously a weak man and a ditherer who refuses to make the big calls in a timely manner. All of which means that we’re now being told that Andrew is “demanding” two homes in exchange for Royal Lodge: Frogmore Cottage for himself and Adelaide Cottage for Sarah Ferguson. Well, Tom Sykes had some tea about what’s happening behind-the-scenes.
Andrew’s demand for two homes: Prince William’s friends told the Royalist that William was resisting the duke’s demands, but King Charles is said to be considering the option, which would be greeted by public outrage. Prince Andrew’s camp have, however, leaked suggestions that giving Andrew two houses—one for him and one for Sarah Ferguson—was the king’s idea. It’s a clear sign, were any needed, of the chaos at the heart of King Charles’ court, where discipline has completely broken down as courtiers, family members and aides have taken advantage of the weak and ailing king’s lack of control to push their own agendas.
Does Charles want Royal Lodge for Camilla? King Charles has been trying to push Andrew out of the gigantic Royal Lodge for over a year, with speculation that he wants the property as a dower house for his wife Camilla after his death. The precedent is there as it was formerly the dower house of the late Queen Mother after the death of her husband, King George VI. Charles has been humiliated by his abject failure to eject Andrew from the property, and earlier this year accepted that he had lost the battle.
Palace mismanagement: Incredibly, in a sign of the shambolic mismanagement at the heart of the king’s operation, just ten days ago, when Andrew renounced the use of his title, the king’s office issued guidance saying Andrew would not be leaving the grand property. Charles’ team’s spectacular mismanagement of the entire Andrew affair has incurred the wrath of Prince William, who, in a bold demonstration of his growing power as his father lives with incurable cancer, coordinated the moves to get Andrew to renounce his title, something Charles’ team had long said was impossible, impractical and pointless.
William was in despair with his father’s deal with Andrew, in which Andrew kept RL: One source today told the Royalist that William was left in despair when he laid his eyes on the media briefing notes issued by the palace a week ago last Friday which said Andrew would be staying on at Royal Lodge.
William doesn’t care about the “neighboring estates” issue: Some reports have said the proximity between Royal Lodge and Forest Lodge is a concern for William but in fact the properties are a few miles apart, and my sources say William couldn’t care less about that issue.
Was the “two homes” scheme something suggested by the palace? A source described as being “close to Ferguson” told the London Times that neither she nor her ex-husband had demanded two properties, but said the arrangement was one of the options suggested by Buckingham Palace in the past.
Just FYI to anyone, and I won’t say who: it’s completely contradictory to argue that William is the one masterminding Andrew’s punishments AND William is merely reading memos from the palace and quietly burning with rage. If William is indeed “in charge” and acting as the de facto regent, then surely he wouldn’t have found out about the Royal Lodge deal via a memo. William claimed to be part of the negotiations, remember? It’s far more likely that William is simply being copied on the generalities of the negotiations between Charles and Andrew, and William skims those memos while he’s on vacation yet again. It’s far more likely that William and his courtiers can’t keep their stories straight about what “ruthless” William is doing and saying anymore because he’s simply not doing anything at all. Again, he’s been on vacation for the past ten days.
As for Sykes’ tea about “giving Andrew and Fergie two homes was Charles’s idea in the first place,” I actually sort of believe that. I believe that Charles has offered Andrew pretty much anything to stop this PR bleed. Not only that, I think Buckingham Palace released the information about “Andrew is demanding two homes” as a trial balloon, to see how the public and press would react.
“Despair” really? Grow up already the over exaggerated emotions of a toddler coming from a grown ass man are nauseating. I’m actually disgusted by Peggy coveting a home that sex crimes were more than likely committed in.
and he brings children into that home. Or is Scooter going to let the wife and kids stay in the other lodge (fortress)
William masterminded the move to get Andrew to renounce his titles? Okaaay? And? I kind of agree with Charles that it seemed pointless and toothless. Ohhh, he can’t use his titles. it just highlighted how much they’ve been protecting him all along and blew everything up even more. I don’t know that William wants to brag about that. But yeah, Charles is struggling if his solution is to offer them two houses at Windsor. How lovely for them. That is still not a good look. They should be sent to Sandringham and Scotland Yard should be allowed to question Andrew. As should the FBI.
Also, the source from Sarah said that the two houses were offered in the past. I wonder if that was around the time the sussexes were evicted from FC or was it a more recent time in the past?
Sarah is an ex wife for 30 years. It’s astonishing that she gets to stay in royal property.
Lie upon lie upon lie and never a straight story. I’m sure Peg the Lazy would love to take credit but I don’t believe he is involved in the negotiations. He is too BUSY being on yet another vacation.
And to think all of this handwringing is to cover up for Andrew. 🤷🏽♀️
Will they ever spare a thought for Virginia? And for any of JE’s other victims?
If you look at the heir/ spare relationship, the spare takes the fall for things the heir has done and they have not done.
The spare also take the full blame for the things that the heir and the spare have both done or activities they have both participated in.
Plus this spare – Andrew- has his own warehouse of secrets and horrific behavior.
So, between the things Charles did that Andrew took the blame for, things they have both done – bags of cash plus who knows what else – and the Royal family being both complicit and enabling of Andrew’s crimes – in addition to the other aristos and rich / famous people Andrew has encountered during his life while doing said things- Andrew has enough dirt to bury dozens of the worlds “elite” AND the aristocracy AND the monarchy.
The fact that he’s still alive is a testament to his receipts and the level of planning regarding his dead man’s switch.
Great points! Charles also has history of cavorting and supporting sexual abusers of young children so supporting and covering up for Andrew and Sarah is par for the course.
The Windsors have always been deviants. In these ‘modern’ times, their exposed wrongdoings are now widely discussed by people globally, people who do not condone their deviance. Their aristocratic friends and associates who’ve always been aware of their deviance have been accepting of it all because many of them are just as deviant as the Windsors.
With the global exposure of the family’s operations over the past 5 years, the mystique and majesty has been stripped away. The Windsor brand is now globally viewed as a toxic dysfunctional mafia family/institution.
Thankfully the Sussexes are no longer a part of the institution and are living financially independent far away from the family Windsors.
So Sykes, who is a mouthpiece for William and “William’s friends,” is pushing that story about how Charles wants Royal Lodge for Camilla. Which is weird because, as we all know, King William would hate, hate, having Camilla squatting in a magnificent dower home near him.
So why would William, via Sykes, not try to nip the Camilla story in the bud? Some of you think Camilla and Charles actually want Royal Lodge for her, if only to spite William, and also because it’s nice. I disagree. I think Camilla is happy completely retiring from public life to Ray Mill and the adjoining property Charles bought her, and her friends in that neighborhood. And it’s William who wants Royal Lodge, one way or another, including blaming Camilla and Charles for evicting Andrew, before William grabs it for himself and maybe Kate.
THIS!! The idea that Camilla wants royal lodge is beyond ridiculous. Camilla is not stupid. moving into a leased royal property would be giving will major control over her life the second Charles dies. Camilla knows will hates her and would kick her out even with an “ironclad” lease.
This is all a feint even Will knows moving into RL right after all the money went into forest lodge would be incredibly difficult. But he still thinks he is entitled to it and is probably pissed he didn’t wait a few months. If his dad lives long enough he will try to quietly move into RL later on. Or claim he needs a firm separation between home and working palace and move there as king. Or most likely save it as a home for one of his kids when they become adults. Between the queen mum and Andrew, 2 of the most status obsessed in the family I assume RL must be one of the nicer properties.
@meathome & @susie, I totally agree and while I don’t believe that William is directly involved in the negotiations between Buckingham Palace and the former Yorks, I absolutely do believe that William has been leaking to and riling up the Press, which is the whole reason for the need for the further negotiations! I am sure Charles would have preferred for the whole situation to just die down once the Yorks stopped using their Ducal titles.
And, if recent reporting is true, it is clear that William is not above blatant coercion to get what he wants. Yet another reason to not vest the authority to remove non princely titles in a monarch.
William is waiting to see how things shake out so that he can either deny responsibility or take responsibility. So if move into the two residences is okayed by the general public it was all Williams idea, if they hate it it’s because William always thought it was a terrible idea in Charles never should have offered it. He does this for everything.
Also, you are very correct you can’t have it both ways. Either you are the one making the decisions because Charles is too weak to do it and you finally had enough, or you don’t have anything to do with it and all of the screw ups and poor PR have nothing to do with you.
And they still aren’t working? I don’t go to the court circular so I’m sure they have put down ” meetings” and ” calls”, but have they really not done one engagement since they went to Northern Ireland?
Oh poor poor scooter how he suffers with his all his properties and he can’t have royal lodge. All while many are struggling to pay rent. He’s so out of touch and arrogant.
This seems to be William’s MO, though – demand that others take action and then complain when they do. He’s a typical Monday morning quarterback!
To be clear, I think Charles’s half measures regarding his brother are ridiculously bad and ineffectual. But it’s clear that nobody in the Windsor family has a good handle on the public sentiment. They are treating Andrew like he made some embarrassing social faux pas and not the corrupt dirtbag criminal that he is.
But it’s also clear that William isn’t offering any leadership here, either. He has demanded that the “Andrew problem” be magically solved before he ascends the throne but doesn’t seem to have any suggestions on what to do. Like, why accept the premise that Andrew deserves to be in Windsor Park at all? Why not stash him in one of their many privately owned properties (as Kaiser has pointed out)? Why clarify that actually you DON’T care now about how close he is to Forest Lodge? At the very least, he’s undermining any chance of pulling off some “good cop/bad cop” negotiating and undermining his father’s already weak position. All to try and pretend he’s relevant and keeping the whole story alive when you would think he would be trying to hype up Earthshot?
According to Emily Maitless (iirc), William threatened Beatrice and Eugenie with losing their titles unless they talk Andrew into leaving RL.
It’s interesting, but I actually believe both that William is skimming memos AND threatening people because that’s exactly the ignorant “I’m going to be King” bs he’s always been on.
I found that tidbit interesting, too. Someone is playing hardball with B&E.
Again, though, this is all being driven by optics. Charles has finally come to understand that it doesn’t LOOK good for Pedrew to be living in a huge royal house … It’s not that he now understands that his brother did something horrible and unforgivable.
@tuesday, I hinted at this in my comment above (I didn’t want to threadJack). This appears to be COERCION. In my part of the world, that is a crime.
Andrew has not relinquished any titles even though their is a mechanism for voluntarily giving up the duke of york title. https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/andrew-formally-give-up-dukedom-without-act-parliament-3993488
Summary if Andrew asks to be removed from the Roll of the Peerage he would be legally prevented from using Duke of York
If William is in despair it’s because he wandered Royal Lodge for himself and they couldn’t get Andrew out soon enough.
Exactly @GoodWitchGlenda. William is probably spitting feathers from the “cushions” he’s throwing all around his vacation home because Andrew has finally agreed to move out. Even the rage monster knows that after kicking people out of their homes, fencing off significant areas of Windsor Park, closing footpaths etc he can’t possibly do a U-turn and call off the move. The “champion” of the homeless has snookered himself, and I love that for him and his sicknote wife!
Charles is living with “incurable” cancer? Has that phrase been uttered/written before?
I’m more interested in the line he put in about Chsrles’ cancer being incurable. Did we know that before? Is this confirmation or speculation?
Yes, I have read before that Charles’ cancer is not curable but is treatable.
But I have not read that “he will die with it but not of it.” I think the cancer will kill him.
I don’t know about despair, but I can imagine William hitting his head against the wall in frustration. He goes through all the trouble of leaving town until the dust dies down and there’s another stupid plan in the press when he gets back.