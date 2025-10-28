Prince Andrew ‘promised’ King Charles that he ‘won’t write a book like Spare’

From where I sit, the biggest problem for the Windsor clan is that Prince Andrew actually has a strong position in all current and future negotiations. I think Andrew is a rapist piece of sh-t, but I won’t pretend that Andrew is in a terrible position as he negotiates his future. As much as King Charles wants to put Andrew and Fergie onto an ice floe and set them to sea, Andrew and Fergie will not go quietly. Andrew has already “lost” his titles and honors, but they’re finding it difficult to take away much more than that. Andrew has to agree to give up his lease on Royal Lodge, which he will only do for what sounds like a substantial payment/settlement. And the larger threat is “what happens if we take away Andrew’s home and he gets mad and decides to write a tell-all book?” Well, according to the Sun, Andrew has apparently promised Charles that no memoir will be written.

Prince Andrew has promised the King he won’t “do a Harry” and write a bombshell book. There are fears that the former duke, 65, could “go rogue” if he is evicted from Royal Lodge.

But he has assured Charles that the split — dubbed “York-xit” by insiders — will not be a repeat of Megxit. A source said: “Andrew won’t write a book like Spare. He has promised the King.”

Harry, 41, rocked the foundations of the Royal Family after he and Meghan departed in 2020.
The pair bleated to Oprah Winfrey in a TV interview, then made a six-part Netflix series. The Duke of Sussex then made millions from his best-seller memoir.

While Andy will not do the same, The Sun on Sunday can reveal his ex-wife Sarah is inundated with book offers. Fergie, 66, who was caught in a fresh Epstein emails scandal, would be expected to write a tamer “life lessons” book about her cancer diagnoses and becoming a grandmother. But a friend noted: “She couldn’t write a book without (Andrew) being in it.”

A friend said Andrew was also banned from interviews after his 2019 Newsnight “car crash”.

[From The Sun]

Something I think about a lot regarding the Sussexes is how infrequently the Windsors put things in writing. The Windsors are not fans of legally-binding contracts or putting their non-legal “settlements” into writing. Perhaps Andrew did pinkie-swear that he won’t write a memoir, but that doesn’t mean anything and Andrew can still use it as a threat for Charles AND William. Like, imagine this – Charles “settles” the Andrew problem, buys out the Royal Lodge lease for a low eight-figure payment and sets Andrew up at Wood Farm in Sandringham. At some point, Scooter King William gets to sit on the big-boy throne and William decides to punish Andrew even further, no more Wood Farm, no more titles for Andrew’s daughters, what have you. What’s stopping Andrew from writing a memoir or giving an interview or spilling some of the royal gossip he’s accumulated over decades? What’s stopping Andrew from basically doing all of this all over again to get more money and more accommodations from the crown? Absolutely nothing.

24 Responses to “Prince Andrew ‘promised’ King Charles that he ‘won’t write a book like Spare’”

  1. Meri says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:24 am

    Oh he “”promised”” that’s all right then. If Andrew told me the sky was blue I’d immediately want to go outside to check.

  2. MsIam says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:25 am

    In other words Charles “Bitch, betta pay me my money!”

  3. Susan Collins says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:26 am

    Sure the pedo “promises” not to write a book like spare. The pedo is a known liar and this agreement will never end because the pedo will always have leverage (secrets) and whenever he wants something else he will use his leverage to get more. Thats what happens when your blackmailer has your secrets.

    • Preston says:
      October 28, 2025 at 10:35 am

      But if you are a well known lying pederast who lies, writing a “tell all” book isn’t really the threat you think it is.

      • jais says:
        October 28, 2025 at 10:41 am

        Ha! That’s true. Unless you do somehow actually have legitimate receipts lying around somewhere.

      • Susan Collins says:
        October 28, 2025 at 10:43 am

        Oh but it is when you (Chuckles Peg and others) know he has your secrets to tell and that is most frightening to Chuckles et al. Chuckles knows his pedo brother lies but he is still afraid of those secrets coming out and those secrets probably can be fact checked by others.

      • Ohn says:
        October 28, 2025 at 11:40 am

        Andrew can write all the books he wants because no matter how credible his version of events is, the monarchy will ignore him and the press will eviscerate him. And honestly, what could Andrew or even Fergie possibly know that will make a difference. The only person who might be exposed is Camilla and she’ll scorch the earth if they come for her.

    • Hypocrisy says:
      October 28, 2025 at 11:39 am

      Being terrified someone is going to write a book about you is not a valid excuse to kowtow to a man who raped trafficked minors, it makes Chuck look weak and cowardly and his heir just looks useless ranting to the rags as always.

      Andy’s promises are also as reliable as his alibi of being at the pizza express in Woking. Just a reminder.

  4. Andrew Dilger says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:26 am

    Oh! Well then. A promise is a promise. That’s basically their family motto.

    Like how Charles PROMISED security for Harry and Meghan and Archie for at least a year and pulled it. Snatched up their legal lease which is a legal PROMISE.

    Andrew’s word – like Charles’s – is his bond. 🙄

  5. Lili says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:29 am

    write the book it will do better than all the other stuff being written by others, but make sure you are in a non extradition place LOL

  6. MSJ says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:35 am

    Again, these people are so atrocious and have done such gruesome things that what they are most concerned about is covering up their corruption and deviance. They are truly abhorrent.

    • MSJ says:
      October 28, 2025 at 10:53 am

      The Windsor women who claim to champion or support charities for abused women and girls are complicit in this coverup. None of them has expressed concern for the victims JE sexually trafficked over the years since Andrew was first exposed. Where is Camilla, Sofie, even Eugenie who founded a charity to fight human trafficking? The toxic dysfunctional Windsor ‘mafia’ has closed ranks yet again to weather the storm and execute another cover up of their gruesome wrongdoings.

      The entire situation just stinks. Just truly abhorrent.

  7. Eurydice says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:41 am

    If Charles believes this, then he has more health problems than they’re letting on.

  8. Me at home says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:42 am

    I feel like if Andrew or even Fergie wrote THAT book, William would (finally) sic the Met Police and Parliament on him. They’re in a mutual destruction compact.

  9. GMHQ says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:44 am

    I love how these creeps have tried to make commonly accepted the notion that Harry spilled the beans on the royals. They never say what was spilled other than in generalities when, in fact, the only thing that Harry said was that his brother assaulted, that the staffs at both palaces have been out of control for decades and that Chucky and Cruella used multiple nameless briefings in the press to make her look better at the expense of H and then H&M. Not exactly earth shattering or monarchy wrecking.

  10. Harla says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:47 am

    And what’s to stop either Beatrice or Eugenie from writing about their lives in the royal family? I imagine they too know where the bodies are buried, especially having seen how WandK treated the Sussexes.

  11. fwiw says:
    October 28, 2025 at 10:55 am

    A “tell all” like Spare? Has Charles read Spare? Maybe he knows only what Camilla told him.

    If King William attacks Harry, I hope it will be time for Spare 2, starting with what Harry left out of Spare. A true tell-all.

  12. Kingston says:
    October 28, 2025 at 11:20 am

    Yeah but did the PDFile promise not to write a biography like the one that Dimmbleby wrote for chuckyTheTURD in which he slagged off his parents & bemoaned his life with the Windsors inside the gilded cage.

  13. dido says:
    October 28, 2025 at 11:37 am

    The way they keep putting Harry in the same sentence as Andrew, as if marrying a Black woman and writing a book is a similar crime to literal rape and pedophilia is absolutely vile.

    Also, no one would buy a book written by Prince Andrew. The only ones who would read that are the royal rota rats looking for any morsels they can get. Most of the general public generally don’t want to support pedophiles. Harry’s book was a bestseller because Harry is actually interesting and has done a lot and gone through a lot in his life.

  14. bluhare says:
    October 28, 2025 at 11:42 am

    Whether they believe in honor or not, they would be absolute idiots not to require an NDA before he can cash the check.

  15. ParkRunMum says:
    October 28, 2025 at 11:42 am

    this is the end of the monarchy, I swear. Like brexit was the end of the Conservative Party, in long historical view. I mean, “bleated?” Harry? Harry was discrete, painfully modest, and direct. He told the world exactly what happened in his family, to him, after his mother died. Which was, he was treated like shit. Harry has a lot more in common with Virginia than he does with Andrew. They want to compare the two “Spares” because of their birth order? Not their behaviour? Harry was a neglected child. Hardly the case with Andrew, who was cosseted, enabled, spoiled, and indulged. Harry’s first school holiday after his mother died was spent with friends whom his father asked to take him in because he was busy. It was also his first fall term at Eton, as I recall. At a new school, and after his mother’s violent and sudden death, and after the billions of people following the story watched him walk behind her coffin. About six weeks later his father was simply too busy to spend a week with him over his half-term holiday, which we’re on now, as it happens. Harrry doesn’t even *mention* that in Spare. Spare is a lot more like Virginia’s book than they want to admit. The constant bashing, gratuitous smears, the sneering, the crude put-downs, it’s all just…. Infra dig. Sadistic, wilfully obtuse, and lowbrow. It’s the combination of malice and blockhead stupidity that animated Brexiteers. They look like rude, loutish drunks, on the world stage. Like — get away from these sordid people, whatever it takes.

  16. Sophia says:
    October 28, 2025 at 11:49 am

    I wouldn’t believe a word he writes anyway, unless it’s a full confession of his crimes and the cover up, and shares all his knowledge of other crimes. He’s a liar.

