Prince Andrew ‘promised’ King Charles that he ‘won’t write a book like Spare’

From where I sit, the biggest problem for the Windsor clan is that Prince Andrew actually has a strong position in all current and future negotiations. I think Andrew is a rapist piece of sh-t, but I won’t pretend that Andrew is in a terrible position as he negotiates his future. As much as King Charles wants to put Andrew and Fergie onto an ice floe and set them to sea, Andrew and Fergie will not go quietly. Andrew has already “lost” his titles and honors, but they’re finding it difficult to take away much more than that. Andrew has to agree to give up his lease on Royal Lodge, which he will only do for what sounds like a substantial payment/settlement. And the larger threat is “what happens if we take away Andrew’s home and he gets mad and decides to write a tell-all book?” Well, according to the Sun, Andrew has apparently promised Charles that no memoir will be written.

Prince Andrew has promised the King he won’t “do a Harry” and write a bombshell book. There are fears that the former duke, 65, could “go rogue” if he is evicted from Royal Lodge. But he has assured Charles that the split — dubbed “York-xit” by insiders — will not be a repeat of Megxit. A source said: “Andrew won’t write a book like Spare. He has promised the King.” Harry, 41, rocked the foundations of the Royal Family after he and Meghan departed in 2020.

The pair bleated to Oprah Winfrey in a TV interview, then made a six-part Netflix series. The Duke of Sussex then made millions from his best-seller memoir. While Andy will not do the same, The Sun on Sunday can reveal his ex-wife Sarah is inundated with book offers. Fergie, 66, who was caught in a fresh Epstein emails scandal, would be expected to write a tamer “life lessons” book about her cancer diagnoses and becoming a grandmother. But a friend noted: “She couldn’t write a book without (Andrew) being in it.” A friend said Andrew was also banned from interviews after his 2019 Newsnight “car crash”.

Something I think about a lot regarding the Sussexes is how infrequently the Windsors put things in writing. The Windsors are not fans of legally-binding contracts or putting their non-legal “settlements” into writing. Perhaps Andrew did pinkie-swear that he won’t write a memoir, but that doesn’t mean anything and Andrew can still use it as a threat for Charles AND William. Like, imagine this – Charles “settles” the Andrew problem, buys out the Royal Lodge lease for a low eight-figure payment and sets Andrew up at Wood Farm in Sandringham. At some point, Scooter King William gets to sit on the big-boy throne and William decides to punish Andrew even further, no more Wood Farm, no more titles for Andrew’s daughters, what have you. What’s stopping Andrew from writing a memoir or giving an interview or spilling some of the royal gossip he’s accumulated over decades? What’s stopping Andrew from basically doing all of this all over again to get more money and more accommodations from the crown? Absolutely nothing.