Donald Trump admits that he had an MRI & brags about acing his dementia test

Donald Trump traveled to Japan this week, and he’ll travel to South Korea on Wednesday. It’s not even about “an idiot abroad” anymore, this is something altogether worse. It’s Dementia Don Abroad, where he’s so senile and out-of-it, he brags about acing his dementia tests and lets it slip that his doctors were so concerned about *something* that they made him undergo an MRI test.

President Trump said that he underwent magnetic resonance imaging earlier this month, telling reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that the results had been “perfect” but declining to say why his doctors had ordered the scan. Mr. Trump also reiterated that he was interested in serving a third term, saying that he “would love to do it” because of his popularity with his supporters. Mr. Trump, who spoke to journalists for about 30 minutes on a flight to Tokyo from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during his almost weeklong trip to Asia, seemed intent on presenting himself as fit to lead, if not run for the presidency again. The Constitution sets a two-term limit for presidents, but Mr. Trump and his supporters have increasingly floated the possibility of finding a way to circumvent the 22nd Amendment, which states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice,” regardless of whether the terms are consecutive. In discussing his health, Mr. Trump offered a small new detail about the tests that the White House physician, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, said the president had received during a recent visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “I gave you the full results,” Mr. Trump said, mischaracterizing the summary that was released by his physician. The summary did not say that Mr. Trump had an M.R.I. scan and had few details on what testing the president had undergone. When asked why he had undergone an M.R.I., the president said, “you could ask the doctors.” Magnetic resonance imaging, a noninvasive technology that creates detailed images of the inside of the body, is often used for disease detection and monitoring, or to detect bone or joint abnormalities.

[From The NYT]

At least one imaging professional mentioned that they use MRIs “to monitor the progression of Alzheimer’s.” While that could absolutely be the case here, I keep thinking about his come-and-go droopyface and the rumors going around quite heavily during Labor Day weekend that Trump had a stroke. MRIs are also used to diagnose and monitor strokes, I’m just saying. It’s also pretty bad that Trump keeps bragging about passing his cognitive tests – and I don’t even believe he’s actually passing those – and acting like those are IQ tests. I’m also including some videos of Trump staggering around Japan – he has no idea what he’s doing or where he’s going.

Trump: "They have Jasmine Crockett — a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. Have her pass the exams I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. They're cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump. The first couple questions are easy — a tiger, an elephant,… pic.twitter.com/H8Lo3vCj7a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

Bro has no idea what is going on. This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/Q6qHSMe6uZ — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) October 28, 2025

DONNY, BEING SENILE, ANGRY AND STUPID IS NO JOKE. WE HAVE GREAT NURSING HOMES IN CALIFORNIA. YOU GET A PERSONAL THRONE, A BURGER KING CROWN, AND JD VANCE WILL GIVE YOU A SPONGE BATH IN YOUR BALL-ROOM AREA. MEXICO WILL EVEN PAY FOR IT! (SO WILL THE REST OF THE WORLD.) LOVE, GCN https://t.co/wyTi89fyZp — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) October 28, 2025