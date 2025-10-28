Donald Trump admits that he had an MRI & brags about acing his dementia test

Donald Trump traveled to Japan this week, and he’ll travel to South Korea on Wednesday. It’s not even about “an idiot abroad” anymore, this is something altogether worse. It’s Dementia Don Abroad, where he’s so senile and out-of-it, he brags about acing his dementia tests and lets it slip that his doctors were so concerned about *something* that they made him undergo an MRI test.

President Trump said that he underwent magnetic resonance imaging earlier this month, telling reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that the results had been “perfect” but declining to say why his doctors had ordered the scan.

Mr. Trump also reiterated that he was interested in serving a third term, saying that he “would love to do it” because of his popularity with his supporters. Mr. Trump, who spoke to journalists for about 30 minutes on a flight to Tokyo from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during his almost weeklong trip to Asia, seemed intent on presenting himself as fit to lead, if not run for the presidency again.

The Constitution sets a two-term limit for presidents, but Mr. Trump and his supporters have increasingly floated the possibility of finding a way to circumvent the 22nd Amendment, which states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice,” regardless of whether the terms are consecutive.

In discussing his health, Mr. Trump offered a small new detail about the tests that the White House physician, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, said the president had received during a recent visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I gave you the full results,” Mr. Trump said, mischaracterizing the summary that was released by his physician. The summary did not say that Mr. Trump had an M.R.I. scan and had few details on what testing the president had undergone. When asked why he had undergone an M.R.I., the president said, “you could ask the doctors.” Magnetic resonance imaging, a noninvasive technology that creates detailed images of the inside of the body, is often used for disease detection and monitoring, or to detect bone or joint abnormalities.

[From The NYT]

At least one imaging professional mentioned that they use MRIs “to monitor the progression of Alzheimer’s.” While that could absolutely be the case here, I keep thinking about his come-and-go droopyface and the rumors going around quite heavily during Labor Day weekend that Trump had a stroke. MRIs are also used to diagnose and monitor strokes, I’m just saying. It’s also pretty bad that Trump keeps bragging about passing his cognitive tests – and I don’t even believe he’s actually passing those – and acting like those are IQ tests. I’m also including some videos of Trump staggering around Japan – he has no idea what he’s doing or where he’s going.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

6 Responses to “Donald Trump admits that he had an MRI & brags about acing his dementia test”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    October 28, 2025 at 7:53 am

    He’s on a congestive decline after what I believe was a small stroke. They pumping him full of drugs so keep he propped up long enough to push through Project 2026.

    It’s up to the people to help tear it down and rebuild.

    Reply
  2. ParkRunMum says:
    October 28, 2025 at 8:17 am

    I think these people are really looking after their interests in the long game. If Vance is promoted via Ammendment no. 25, before the midterms in 12 months, he can only stand for election subsequently once. If it’s after the midterms in 2026, he can stand another two times. So that would yield 10 years, if he won both.

    Reply
  3. SIde Eye says:
    October 28, 2025 at 8:18 am

    Omg the parody Gavin Newsom post! I’m sorry I know this is a serious matter but I can’t stop laughing at it.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 28, 2025 at 8:19 am

    The “reporters” (in quotation marks because they are mostly hand selected propagandists atp) covering him need to stop entertaining the idea that he could run for a third term if he just finds a loophole. There is no loophole. He cannot run again. And considering the shape he is in now–that video with the Japanese PM is wild–who actually believes he will be in any condition to do so if he’s even still alive? How long can they keep doing Weekend At Bernie’s with this freak?

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      October 28, 2025 at 8:42 am

      Trump will do whatever he wants. And so will his cronies. They don’t care if they can or can’t. They’ll just do it.

      Reply
  5. Jan says:
    October 28, 2025 at 8:30 am

    I pray every day!

    Reply

