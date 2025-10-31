Andrew Mountbatten Windsor & Sarah Ferguson will finally live separately now?

We are witnessing some really strange royal history at the moment. A dying king, an illiterate heir, an exiled spare, and a degenerate pervert prince who is no longer a prince. On Thursday, October 30, King Charles announced that the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew will be stripped of ALL of his titles and honors, and will now go by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Andrew’s ex-wife remains Sarah Ferguson – she’s always used her maiden name, and now it’s official. Charles is also formally kicking Andrew and Sarah out of Royal Lodge, and the palace confirmed that Andrew will be sent to Sandringham. Many assume that means Andrew will live in Wood Farm or one of the smaller homes on the Sandringham estate. At first, there was no mention of Sarah, and it looks like whatever deal was struck, it involved Sarah living separately from Andrew. Additionally, Eugenie and Beatrice remain princesses. From the BBC’s many updates:
*Andrew “is understood not to have objected to the King’s decision to remove his titles. The decision was made, and action taken, due to serious lapses in Andrew’s judgement, it is understood. Andrew continues to deny the accusations against him. It is also understood that the government was consulted – it made clear it supports the decision.”
*Andrew’s place in the line of succession remains unchanged. While stripped of titles and a mansion, he is still eighth in line to the throne.
*Andrew will move out of Royal Lodge soonish. Per the BBC: “Andrew has received formal notice to surrender the lease on his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge. The move is set to take place as soon as it is practicable, it is understood.” The palace also confirmed that Charles will “privately fund” Andrew’s new life in Norfolk.
*Beatrice & Eugenie still have their titles, and that’s being called a “small victory” for Andrew, who likely folded that caveat into this deal.
*Per the BBC, “It is understood that Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, will also move out of Royal Lodge and will make her own living arrangements.”
*A statement from Virginia Giuffre’s family, via her brother Skye Roberts: “Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her. Today, she declares victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia’s battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
[From BBC]
So, Fergie and Andrew are absolutely going to live separately now? That’s interesting, because Sarah and Andrew’s side was laying it on thick this week about how Sarah had nowhere to go and she needed the royals to take care of her. I wonder if Beatrice and Eugenie will be expected to either take in Fergie or finance a new living arrangement for her. Skye Roberts’ statement is really powerful, and I’m glad Virginia’s family spoke out today. Virginia is getting some kind of justice from beyond the grave.
In case you’re wondering about how, rather suddenly, Charles can remove all of Andrew’s titles, People Magazine included this in their coverage: “PEOPLE understands it was King Charles’ decision to remove Andrew’s titles and honors, and he is using his Royal Prerogative, which allows him to manage certain royal titles and honors without involving Parliament.” So… Charles could have done that this whole time?? Why didn’t he do this three years ago? Why did he spend all of that time and effort trying to bring Andrew in from the cold?
Charles used Andrew and fergie to spite harry and Meghan see they are in the fold and you are not thought Charles about the sussexes. Scooter was friends with uncle andrew
They will probably move to the Middle East at some point, like the disgraced former Spanish king.
I don’t think fergie will go with him anywhere now. They can still have family gatherings with their daughters
I would bet you anything Chuck gave Fergie a cash payout to go away.. the Middle East would be my guess also.
I concur. Andrew is still a pedo and won’t give up debauchery. Fergie still needs to grift. They both lead lavish lifestyles. Dubai is the perfect place for those two to set up their, er, cleaning and “secrets-for-sale” empire.
This is why I want Andrew to stay in the UK if he isn’t in jail. I don’t want him anyplace where he can have easy access to girls and young women.
He did it now because the public is furious with what the book Virginia wrote is saying. Three years ago a fake investigation was done to appease the public and a lot of them accepted it. Now with the Epstein files being a world wide topic because of trump and Virginias book coming out the public is being very vocal and it is even more unhappy with the monarchy. So here we are!! As for Fergie she will find someplace to land .
He didn’t do it 3 years ago because ultimately they just wanted the problem to go away, they didn’t care about justice. Also, I think that there was a little bit of needling towards Harry in a lot of their decisions. See, Harry if you just keep your mouth shut and don’t speak out about what we do in house , you could have this too.
They don’t need for the Epstein files or any emails to be released, they already know what he’s done. They know what they’ve done, they’re more worried about the public finally being aware of it. That’s always their motivation, their perception, their PR. Not the actual impact that their actions have on any of the people that aren’t them.
This. If Andrew had given up Royal Lodge, gone to live in Norfolk and stayed in the background at family events instead of pushing his way to the front, he’d still have his titles now. It’s his continually refusing to accept any sort of consequences and maintain every bit of his previous life that brought us to this moment.
And the fact that there have been zero consequences for any of Epstein’s other “clients” does make me see why he’s angry. They all should have their lives ruined. I’m totally OK with him getting the public anger all of them should be facing. Bring on the Epstein Files and let’s have a go at the rest of them.
Charles didn’t move faster because he believed in Andrew’s innocence and valued his loyalty to the Royal Family. He finally “stripped” Andrew of his titles because people started to ask questions about the other family members’ housing arrangements. The Palace had to put a stop that scrutiny.
Simple, Andrew needed to keep Fergie on side to stop his secrets coming out. They’re all either out now or his reputation is so low it can’t fall further, so he no longer needs her silence. He can cast her off.