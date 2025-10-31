Andrew Mountbatten Windsor & Sarah Ferguson will finally live separately now?

We are witnessing some really strange royal history at the moment. A dying king, an illiterate heir, an exiled spare, and a degenerate pervert prince who is no longer a prince. On Thursday, October 30, King Charles announced that the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew will be stripped of ALL of his titles and honors, and will now go by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Andrew’s ex-wife remains Sarah Ferguson – she’s always used her maiden name, and now it’s official. Charles is also formally kicking Andrew and Sarah out of Royal Lodge, and the palace confirmed that Andrew will be sent to Sandringham. Many assume that means Andrew will live in Wood Farm or one of the smaller homes on the Sandringham estate. At first, there was no mention of Sarah, and it looks like whatever deal was struck, it involved Sarah living separately from Andrew. Additionally, Eugenie and Beatrice remain princesses. From the BBC’s many updates:

*Andrew “is understood not to have objected to the King’s decision to remove his titles. The decision was made, and action taken, due to serious lapses in Andrew’s judgement, it is understood. Andrew continues to deny the accusations against him. It is also understood that the government was consulted – it made clear it supports the decision.” *Andrew’s place in the line of succession remains unchanged. While stripped of titles and a mansion, he is still eighth in line to the throne. *Andrew will move out of Royal Lodge soonish. Per the BBC: “Andrew has received formal notice to surrender the lease on his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge. The move is set to take place as soon as it is practicable, it is understood.” The palace also confirmed that Charles will “privately fund” Andrew’s new life in Norfolk. *Beatrice & Eugenie still have their titles, and that’s being called a “small victory” for Andrew, who likely folded that caveat into this deal. *Per the BBC, “It is understood that Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, will also move out of Royal Lodge and will make her own living arrangements.” *A statement from Virginia Giuffre’s family, via her brother Skye Roberts: “Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her. Today, she declares victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia’s battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

[From BBC]

So, Fergie and Andrew are absolutely going to live separately now? That’s interesting, because Sarah and Andrew’s side was laying it on thick this week about how Sarah had nowhere to go and she needed the royals to take care of her. I wonder if Beatrice and Eugenie will be expected to either take in Fergie or finance a new living arrangement for her. Skye Roberts’ statement is really powerful, and I’m glad Virginia’s family spoke out today. Virginia is getting some kind of justice from beyond the grave.

In case you’re wondering about how, rather suddenly, Charles can remove all of Andrew’s titles, People Magazine included this in their coverage: “PEOPLE understands it was King Charles’ decision to remove Andrew’s titles and honors, and he is using his Royal Prerogative, which allows him to manage certain royal titles and honors without involving Parliament.” So… Charles could have done that this whole time?? Why didn’t he do this three years ago? Why did he spend all of that time and effort trying to bring Andrew in from the cold?